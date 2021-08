Bo Svensson so much more than just a talented actor. Well done Mainz!



Speaking of talented, Jason, you’re a goddamn gem.



Stupid question is Fürth the smallest town to get to top flight in recent memory? Used to live by there and it’s a hamlet, suburb of Nurnberg which is hardly a huge city in its own right. I’m probably misremembering as the dunkles bier was zuper, but I remember Fürth as being quite tiny and sleepy



Edit- …..or maybe they’re not even the smallest town in this buli. Wolfsburg is small no