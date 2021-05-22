I remember how loads on RAWK were calling him a fraud after our CL tie with them in 2019



Sad to see Bremen go down but they've been really poor for some time now.



Its the RAWK way! Its amaizng how any other teams ever win a game with the amount of frauds they have both playing and coachingBut indeed, theres been a few shouts, when all it took was one glance at his European scoring record as well as domestic to clarify that yes, he really is one of the greatest strikers of all time.And agree about Bremen, always had a big soft spot for them, but recently they have been a mess, hope they can rebuild.