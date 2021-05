As much praise as you can give Lewandowski, fair fucks to Haaland too. 27 goals in 28 league games is sensational for a 20 year old. Not saying it's as good as 41 in 29! but when you consider Dortmund don't have the same quality all around the park it's quite something. Lewandoski hadn't played outside of Poland until turning 22, so it just makes it all the more impressive from EH.Now join the reds you bastard