Will the real Leipzig please stand up; they're a decent team and are making progress, but when they face a big challenge, they seem to become timid;



CL Semi v PSG - just didn't turn up and went out meekly.

CL Group game v Man Utd - 2nd half collapse, and lose 1-5.

Home game v Dortmund and beaten easily 1-3.

Both CL last 16 games when Liverpool are out of form - two 0-2 defeats.

DFB Pokal final - outclassed and beaten easily 1-4 by Dortmund; days after losing to them in the league.



The only game this season I can recall them showing decent mentality was when they went toe to toe was Bayern away - and drew 3-3.



It can often go hand in hand with being a young team who is inexperienced in the biggest competitions and hasnt the coach or older pros whove been there done that - nor do they ever get a few seasons without massive squad churn where they can ingrain that mentality and pass it on.I respect Leipzig as a triumph of coaching and excellent scouting, but theyll likely never achieve sustained success in terms of top European trophies and league titles because there model doesnt really allow for that. Like this summer, Upamecano gone, Konate, Sabitzer both likely on their way. Hard to team build when your best players leave every summer, regardless of how well theyre placed. Given their wealth and the league their in, they will always likely be in the European spots and keep a rotating door of coaches and talent. Theyd need an epic meltdown from Bayern and Dortmund whilst other decent teams have a collective down year in order for them to win the Bundesliga.