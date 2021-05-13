Konate playing? Our he being saved for LFC pre season to Austria?
Sancho and Haaland really turning up when it matters. They must be gutted knowing they've not got the solid defence and quality midfield that would have turned them into title challengers and perhaps give them a shout in Europe. If they did I could see them wanting to stay another year. Think they'll certainly cash in on one of them.
Will the real Leipzig please stand up; they're a decent team and are making progress, but when they face a big challenge, they seem to become timid; CL Semi v PSG - just didn't turn up and went out meekly. CL Group game v Man Utd - 2nd half collapse, and lose 1-5.Home game v Dortmund and beaten easily 1-3. Both CL last 16 games when Liverpool are out of form - two 0-2 defeats.DFB Pokal final - outclassed and beaten easily 1-4 by Dortmund; days after losing to them in the league.The only game this season I can recall them showing decent mentality was when they went toe to toe was Bayern away - and drew 3-3.
