Bundesliga Thread

rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15800 on: May 13, 2021, 02:11:09 pm
They finished 3rd and 6th a few seasons ago but were playing in Bundesliga 3 about four years ago. Great achievement for them
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15801 on: May 13, 2021, 07:46:49 pm
RB Leipzig deserve to lose this final for those shirts alone  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15802 on: May 13, 2021, 07:52:16 pm
what a start! Sanchooooo blasts BVB into a very early lead.  Marco Reus got it all started, winning the ball back. Great goal.
Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15803 on: May 13, 2021, 07:53:06 pm
Konate playing? Our he being saved for LFC pre season to Austria?  :D
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15804 on: May 13, 2021, 07:54:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 13, 2021, 07:53:06 pm
Konate playing? Our he being saved for LFC pre season to Austria?  :D

on the bench, barely ever starts for Leipzig these days.

Hell be nice and fresh  :P
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15805 on: May 13, 2021, 08:15:24 pm
Good finish from Haaland, showing his strength, Dortmund very comfortable in this, 2-0 up already.

Upamecano awful again there.

Leipzig battered, 3-0 at half time. 
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15806 on: May 13, 2021, 09:42:52 pm
Grats Dortmund, the good guys win the cup!

What a job from Edin Terzic, to come in with no experience of being a head coach at that level, to lead the team to the Pokal and on course to qualify to CL, he desrves so much credit.

RedSince86

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15807 on: May 13, 2021, 10:38:13 pm
Congrats Dortmund.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15808 on: May 13, 2021, 10:50:58 pm
Nice to see Dortmund get some joy. Really felt like they had a chance this season with that squad. Any who. Gonna watch the game now that Ive come down from the Euphoria of our own match.
disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15809 on: May 13, 2021, 11:13:08 pm
Sancho and Haaland really turning up when it matters. They must be gutted knowing they've not got the solid defence and quality midfield that would have turned them into title challengers and perhaps give them a shout in Europe. If they did I could see them wanting to stay another year. Think they'll certainly cash in on one of them.
a treeless whopper

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15810 on: May 13, 2021, 11:13:54 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 13, 2021, 11:13:08 pm
Sancho and Haaland really turning up when it matters. They must be gutted knowing they've not got the solid defence and quality midfield that would have turned them into title challengers and perhaps give them a shout in Europe. If they did I could see them wanting to stay another year. Think they'll certainly cash in on one of them.

Both really are incredible players.
Lone Star Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15811 on: May 13, 2021, 11:33:31 pm
Well done, Dortmund.

Edit: Upamecano on Haaland's first, just saw the replay... :lmao
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15812 on: Yesterday at 09:50:47 am
Bit scary how easily Haaland beasted Upamecano for that first goal. Just ran him into the ground, literally. Even when scuffs and mishits shots they go in too.

Sancho had an aura about him last night - that he's the absolute shit and knows it, whilst still being willing to make sure everyone else does. Proper player.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15813 on: Yesterday at 02:13:58 pm
Yeah, Upamecano was made to look a right mug last night.

I  know he and Nagelsmann will end up just fine at Bayern, but it is kinda amusing that neither are exactly covering themselves in glory at the moment  ;D

All in all a rather dissapointing season for Leipzig, yes doing well to finish 2nd, but to get blown out of the CL with such ease and to get blown out of a cup final with such ease too, not exactly a great look.
A Langheck

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15814 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm
Will the real Leipzig please stand up; they're a decent team and are making progress, but when they face a big challenge, they seem to become timid;

CL Semi v PSG - just didn't turn up and went out meekly.
CL Group game v Man Utd - 2nd half collapse, and lose 1-5.
Home game v Dortmund and beaten easily 1-3.
Both CL last 16 games when Liverpool are out of form - two 0-2 defeats.
DFB Pokal final - outclassed and beaten easily 1-4 by Dortmund; days after losing to them in the league.

The only game this season I can recall them showing decent mentality was when they went toe to toe was Bayern away - and drew 3-3.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15815 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm
Quote from: A Langheck on Today at 12:08:33 pm
Will the real Leipzig please stand up; they're a decent team and are making progress, but when they face a big challenge, they seem to become timid;

CL Semi v PSG - just didn't turn up and went out meekly.
CL Group game v Man Utd - 2nd half collapse, and lose 1-5.
Home game v Dortmund and beaten easily 1-3.
Both CL last 16 games when Liverpool are out of form - two 0-2 defeats.
DFB Pokal final - outclassed and beaten easily 1-4 by Dortmund; days after losing to them in the league.

The only game this season I can recall them showing decent mentality was when they went toe to toe was Bayern away - and drew 3-3.
It can often go hand in hand with being a young team who is inexperienced in the biggest competitions and hasnt the coach or older pros whove been there done that - nor do they ever get a few seasons without massive squad churn where they can ingrain that mentality and pass it on.

I respect Leipzig as a triumph of coaching and excellent scouting, but theyll likely never achieve sustained success in terms of top European trophies and league titles because there model doesnt really allow for that. Like this summer, Upamecano gone, Konate, Sabitzer both likely on their way. Hard to team build when your best players leave every summer, regardless of how well theyre placed. Given their wealth and the league their in, they will always likely be in the European spots and keep a rotating door of coaches and talent. Theyd need an epic meltdown from Bayern and Dortmund whilst other decent teams have a collective down year in order for them to win the Bundesliga.
DelTrotter

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15816 on: Today at 02:46:57 pm
Schalke  ;D surely this is the one game they shouldn't get a result in this season?! Be a final fuck you to the fans here if they help Dortmund  :D
