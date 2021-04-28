No Bundesliga games this weekend. DFB Pokal semi finals are on tonight and tomorrow.



Tonight its Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig, and tomorrow its Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel.



I am sure people would bet several houses on the final being Leipzig vs Dortmund! Hard to see it being anything but. Bremen have done well to get this far, but they have been in shocking form the last few weeks, and are not even safe from relegation yet.



Kiel have done even better to get to the semi final, but got to think this is one step too far, and added to that, theyve had to postpone games due to covid issues and are now in a situation where they have to cram a lot of games into a short amount of time.



Buli 2 table makes interesting reading, looks like HSV wont be geting automatic promotion, again. Baring complete disaster VfL Bochum are more or less promoted. Then Greuther Fürth are in prime position for 2nd place, but Hostein Kiel have 3 games in hand, so could also overtake Fürth and get automatic promotion. So HSV aren't even assured of a playoff spot.



