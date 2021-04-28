« previous next »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on April 28, 2021, 01:24:40 pm
Hope he comes here after Klopp leaves. Dude has a fun sense of fashion.

Sorry but its for that reason why I hope we never get him. Either that or he agrees to tone it down.
And I say all this knowing full well I'm biased, as an American.

Have admired Marsch's journey from afar, both in coaching and the journey he's taken his family on to get to this point. Like any manager (well, besides the Frank Lampard's of the world  ;)), there's been a lot of sacrifice and obstacles to overcome. No idea if he's going to be a "success" at RBL. But to have an American in charge of a club expecting to compete at the top end of the Bundesliga and play and advance in the CL, will hopefully inspire more American coaches to make the jump into Europe and hopefully start to shed the oft-mocked image that American coaches and to a lesser degree, players, have in large parts of the continent.

Anyway, enough of that.  ;D I'll give it a rest until he's officially in charge and on the touchline.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 28, 2021, 04:26:43 pm
The obvious appointment and definitely an interesting one. He has done a good job at RB Salzburg - to be expected - but the fact they're happy for him to make the jump rather than looking to an outside hire is good enough for me, they've the perfect structure to do what they do (just not the perfect structure to ever mount a significant and sustained challenge to Bayern).

Another Champions League finish would be a success, given they're losing Upamecano, probably Konate and maybe Nkunku.

We'll will his move to Liverpool into existence, DS!
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 28, 2021, 04:48:13 pm
We'll will his move to Liverpool into existence, DS!
I'm all about positive manifestation  ;D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 28, 2021, 11:33:11 am
Do you mind me asking if this is based on watching a lot of his teams, or more based on seeing his Hoffenheim and RBL teams across 4 games v Liverpool?

I definitely understand the point you're making, because there's a lot of unorthodox requirements from certain players when playing in Nagelsmann's teams, but I don't think this is due to him being obtuse for the sake of it - as we have often seen with Guardiola in the past - more because he's obsessed with exploiting opposition weakness. He's one of the most tactically flexible coaches I've seen really, able to make a defence more solid (RBL have only conceded 25 league goals) whilst still producing inventive, attacking football that has an element of surprise and danger to it.

We've seen RBL play with a 5 and 4 at the back this season, using defensive midfielders as shields to drop in between split centre halves, allowing the wing backs to attack whilst being protected, but still having the bodies to hit with a pure striker and a runner from midfield. Is any of it revolutionary? Not as such, tactics are cyclical and virtually nothing is presently completely original, but Red Bull's use of an inverted runner from an advanced midfield position to open up space for another attacking midfielder - thus offering the wing back's in possession options inside and in the box is not something you altogether see often and produces some lovely little interchanges. Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku are two of the most fun players to watch in Europe, I feel.

They also can fall into a back four, using Halstenberg or Klostermann as a full back and pushing Mukiele out, which gives them defensive solidity and a more considered forward approach - less progressive, more possession based, bringing Sabitzer deeper and relying on his and Forsberg's ability to keep the ball moving whilst working space for the deeper of the two attackers to get beyond a target man, usually Poulsen. It's rare to see a team have two plan As that they can not only seamlessly transition between, but most of the players seem to understand, work to their roles well, and the squad also has the specific parts to do it. A lot of that's to do with RBL's scouting network and unrivalled recruitment, but by and large I think Nagelsmann seems to have a way of communicating multi-faceted ideas to his players in a way that gets them executing it at a very high level.

Whether the 'been there, done that' Bayern players will gel as well with his thinking is going to be one of his biggest challenges.

I've watched more than 4 games but with the way you respond to most things on here I doubt it matters how many games I've actually watched.  You start your response by admitting you can see where I'm coming from and then go into a multi paragraph exposition of your own views.  Uhh, ok.....
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 28, 2021, 04:26:43 pm
The obvious appointment and definitely an interesting one. He has done a good job at RB Salzburg - to be expected - but the fact they're happy for him to make the jump rather than looking to an outside hire is good enough for me, they've the perfect structure to do what they do (just not the perfect structure to ever mount a significant and sustained challenge to Bayern).

Another Champions League finish would be a success, given they're losing Upamecano, probably Konate and maybe Nkunku.

I think Marsch will make the step from Austria Buli to Germany Buli quite seamlessly. Sort of how Glasner and Hütter did. I know they have more experience, but it does just seem a natural progression now, and of course he knows the workings of Leipzig.

It is interesting though like you say -the impact of who they are losing on the pitch. But they tend to deal well with changes  maybe cos they have a supply line from Salzburg  :D And with Klostermann and Orban, they will have that solid and experience base to add another younger defender too.

I am wondering if Sabitzer may leave this summer? You heard anything about that? I recal reading he was stalling over a conract, and maybe felt it was time to try his luck eleshwere, which would make sense as  hes 27, perfect age to make a move really. Cracking player.
I think about that Sabitzer goal against Zenit in the CL on like a monthly basis.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 28, 2021, 06:49:43 pm
I think about that Sabitzer goal against Zenit in the CL on like a monthly basis.

A thing of beauty.

The last angle is best, the bend on the ball, incredible, looks to be going 3 feet wide.

Hes scored some cracking long range goals in his career.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEcbqNtHaII" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEcbqNtHaII</a>
Jesse Marsch's appointment officially announced this morning. By my reckoning he has four former players waiting for him at Leipzig - Adams, Haidara, Szoboszlai and Hee-Chan.

Surely Patson Daka is going to make the jump to Germany with him?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 28, 2021, 05:38:40 pm
I've watched more than 4 games but with the way you respond to most things on here I doubt it matters how many games I've actually watched.  You start your response by admitting you can see where I'm coming from and then go into a multi paragraph exposition of your own views.  Uhh, ok.....
I understand why anyone thinks that about Nagelsmann, I was explaining why I don't think that. If you don't want people to engage with your posts and debate on a topic, then I don't really know what to suggest. I'll just not respond to you anymore - to be clear there was no malice or facetiousness in my posts, I'm not seeking to enforce my opinion on anyone, merely offer it. If you choose to dismiss it when I've attempted to engage you meaningfully on the matter, that's up to you.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:09:01 am
Jesse Marsch's appointment officially announced this morning. By my reckoning he has four former players waiting for him at Leipzig - Adams, Haidara, Szoboszlai and Hee-Chan.

Surely Patson Daka is going to make the jump to Germany with him?
You'd think it's the best landing place for him. Then we'll see what scalable actually means  ;D I'd like to see RBL mix up the attacking style a touch and rely on the pace and movement of the wide players with less focus on a physical target man to enable runners.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:31:26 am
I understand why anyone thinks that about Nagelsmann, I was explaining why I don't think that. If you don't want people to engage with your posts and debate on a topic, then I don't really know what to suggest. I'll just not respond to you anymore - to be clear there was no malice or facetiousness in my posts, I'm not seeking to enforce my opinion on anyone, merely offer it. If you choose to dismiss it when I've attempted to engage you meaningfully on the matter, that's up to you.
You'd think it's the best landing place for him. Then we'll see what scalable actually means  ;D I'd like to see RBL mix up the attacking style a touch and rely on the pace and movement of the wide players with less focus on a physical target man to enable runners.

You start debates by questioning if someone has enough knowledge to even form an opinion?  What if my response was "I've watched 10000 minutes, how many have you watched" instead?  Would you have then bowed down to my superior knowledge?   If you have no malice then it might help you to re-read your posts before you make them as they certainly can come off that way. 
Leipig getting Laimer fit again will be a big help next season
Quote from: skipper757 on December 14, 2020, 03:51:07 pm
Borussia Dortmund made contact with Marco Rose 'some time ago'. Gladbach are aware of the interest and are already looking for his successor. Talks had reached 'very far' before Lucien Favre was sacked. Julian Nagelsmann is not a target for #BVB [Ruhr Nachrichten]

Are you the source, DN?  ;D

Favre did manage Gladbach also.  Back to Gladbach to replace Rose?  :-X


Oooh, just realized that Rose was also at RB Salzburg.  Maybe Gladbach can replace him (if he goes to BVB) with Jesse Marsch.

Managerial carousel possibility #1:  Rose to BVB, Marsch to Gladbach
Managerial carousel possibility #2 (long-term):  Rose to BVB, Flick to the national team post-Euros/WC, Nagelsmann to Bayern, Marsch to Leipzig

Lol, wasn't as long-term as I imagined back in December.   ;D

So predictable though.  I'm garbage at predictions, and even I thought about this possibility.
I see Matthias Jaissle has been put in charge of Salzburg after Marsch leaves too... He is another of Ralf Rangnicks coaching developments, and has been in charge of FC Liefering in Austria. They are also owned by Red Bull. He will be the next one at leipzig when Marsch moves on.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
I see Matthias Jaissle has been put in charge of Salzburg after Marsch leaves too... He is another of Ralf Rangnicks coaching developments, and has been in charge of FC Liefering in Austria. They are also owned by Red Bull. He will be the next one at leipzig when Marsch moves on.

Liefering was where Mainz 05 coach Bo Svensson was at. Matthias Jaissle must have taken over from him.

Im just glad Svensson came back to Mainz and didnt stay with sodding Red Bull  ;D
Jesse Marsch to replace Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:41:49 am
Jesse Marsch to replace Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig

Wow. Didn't see that one coming!  ;D
No Bundesliga games this weekend. DFB Pokal semi finals are on tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight its Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig, and tomorrow its Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel.

I am sure people would bet several houses on the final being Leipzig vs Dortmund! Hard to see it being anything but. Bremen have done well to get this far, but they have been in shocking form the last few weeks, and are not even safe from relegation yet.

Kiel have done even better to get to the semi final, but got to think this is one step too far, and added to that, theyve had to postpone games due to covid issues and are now in a situation where they have to cram a lot of games into a short amount of time.

Buli 2 table makes interesting reading, looks like HSV wont be geting automatic promotion, again. Baring complete disaster VfL Bochum are more or less promoted. Then Greuther Fürth are in prime position for 2nd place, but Hostein Kiel have 3 games in hand, so could also overtake Fürth and get automatic promotion. So HSV aren't even assured of a playoff spot.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:04:50 pm
No Bundesliga games this weekend. DFB Pokal semi finals are on tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight its Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig, and tomorrow its Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel.

I am sure people would bet several houses on the final being Leipzig vs Dortmund! Hard to see it being anything but. Bremen have done well to get this far, but they have been in shocking form the last few weeks, and are not even safe from relegation yet.

Kiel have done even better to get to the semi final, but got to think this is one step too far, and added to that, theyve had to postpone games due to covid issues and are now in a situation where they have to cram a lot of games into a short amount of time.

Buli 2 table makes interesting reading, looks like HSV wont be geting automatic promotion, again. Baring complete disaster VfL Bochum are more or less promoted. Then Greuther Fürth are in prime position for 2nd place, but Hostein Kiel have 3 games in hand, so could also overtake Fürth and get automatic promotion. So HSV aren't even assured of a playoff spot.
Holstein would have to put the greatest run of their history together to attend the cup final and go up - they do have 3 games in hand over HSV and only 2 points back, but like you say they've a lot of football to fit into a small window and their form at present is patchy at best. Would be good to see though.
