The obvious appointment and definitely an interesting one. He has done a good job at RB Salzburg - to be expected - but the fact they're happy for him to make the jump rather than looking to an outside hire is good enough for me, they've the perfect structure to do what they do (just not the perfect structure to ever mount a significant and sustained challenge to Bayern).



Another Champions League finish would be a success, given they're losing Upamecano, probably Konate and maybe Nkunku.



I think Marsch will make the step from Austria Buli to Germany Buli quite seamlessly. Sort of how Glasner and Hütter did. I know they have more experience, but it does just seem a natural progression now, and of course he knows the workings of Leipzig.It is interesting though like you say -the impact of who they are losing on the pitch. But they tend to deal well with changes maybe cos they have a supply line from SalzburgAnd with Klostermann and Orban, they will have that solid and experience base to add another younger defender too.I am wondering if Sabitzer may leave this summer? You heard anything about that? I recal reading he was stalling over a conract, and maybe felt it was time to try his luck eleshwere, which would make sense as hes 27, perfect age to make a move really. Cracking player.