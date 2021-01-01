20mil for a young coach with no European pedigree when you win the league every year seems a bit mad to me
I know they can easy afford it like but still. I guess that's what it's down to.
I kinda wondered what other direction they could have gone in. I think Allegri was hinted at, but I think maybe what happened with Ancelotti may have been a concern there, who knows. Plus fans who hated Kovacs football (which wasnt anywhere near as bad as they made out), are hardly going to support a really pragmatic coach like Allegri.
But also there is that situation that they ideally want a German speaking coach, so that narrows it down, as the 2 theyd have liked to be available, are of course not, in Klopp and Tuchel.
So the choices where slim I guess, Nagelsmann was always going there, I suppose its the fact hes gone there now thats the big question mark.