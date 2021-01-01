« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 652070 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15680 on: Yesterday at 03:52:54 pm »
"We will be paying the release clause for Mario Goetze..."
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline b_joseph

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15681 on: Yesterday at 03:59:18 pm »
Bayern have so many youth teams.

Really interested to see who RB replace him with. Hopefully Jesse Marsch.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15682 on: Yesterday at 06:28:31 pm »
It's going to be a bit unfair for Nagelsmann but it's CL win or bust in my mind.
Online stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15683 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:59:16 pm
Bayern just days from being cryarses about how Flick went public about leaving as itd be disruptive, now busily disrupting RB Leipzig who still have much to play for, by going public about Nagelsmann joining them next season  ;D

Daft sods.

It's what they do. There's a saying in Bavaria that goes "Wer ko, der ko", which basically means you can do whatever you want, if you're in a position that enables you to do so (literally it would be "He who can, can" or something like that). It comes from a rich guy who overtook the King's horse carriage despite that being forbidden. While he was speeding past the king he shouted "Wer ko, der ko".

With Bayern it's the same thing. They do whatever they want, because they can. And it's not new. I remember how they were whining when Real were using Zidane (who was something connected to them as a consulter or something like that, but it was still a couple of years before he became there manager) and other people with a connection to Real to basically tap up Ribery by saying what a great fit he'd be for Real. Yet, only a couple of years before that, it was revealed that Hoeness and Hitzfeld had met with Miroslav Klose at some airport, while Klose was still under contract at Werder Bremen. They didn't ask Werder for permission. In the end, Klose went to Bayern as we all know now. As I've said before. That's one of the reasons nobody likes them except Bayern supporters... ;)
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15684 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm »
Oh for sure, its one of the reasons I find them insufferable. The signing of Mario Götze was one of the worst examples in recent years, instead of just showing some class and waiting till the end of the season, they leak the story the day before Dortmunds massive CL game vs Real Madrid.

Plus the Götze signing was done to weaken BVB first and foremost, another trait of theirs, taking players they dont need, out of pure spite it seems like. Even Bayern grew a semblance of a concience regards that a bit later, cos they wanted to steal Marco Reus from Dortmund too, but decided against it cos of the past transfers of Götze and Lewandowski, how big of them  ::)
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15685 on: Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm »
Yeah how they handled the Götze transfer struck as unbelievably cynical and crass to me and other signings too when they have openly told the press beforehand who they're going to be doing the honour that summer of taking their best player(s) to Bayern.

Hope someone rises at some point to properly challenge them at home again as hard as it is but doesn't really look like it.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 09:49:01 am »
Nagelsmann to Bayern now confirmed by both clubs.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Itll put hairs on his chest. Big personalities at Bayern Munchen in the board room and dressing room.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 10:53:42 am »
Bayern have wanted Nagelsmann for years. It'll be interesting to see how long he lasts
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Really interested to watch Bayern more next season now. Brilliant young coach with some real cutting edge ideas and an exciting vision for the game, allied to a quality squad with a good age profile and funds available to improve it. I hope they give him at least a season to bed in. With RBL's turnover this summer that looks likely, he shouldn't realistically have a challenger unless Rose pulls Dortmund together miraculously.

A tidy league win and decent cup run allied to a respectable showing in Europe should keep him the job - he really needs two to three years though.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
The biggest change now for him is that there can be very little room for error. At Leipzig there was that room and that forgiveness if you like, as there of course was at Hoffenheim - where he overachieved a lot.

But at Bayern - very little room. Hes being handed a fantastic squad - already added to with a player he knows well, and there should only be one big loss to factor - that of David Alaba. The one bonus for him though is that Bayern underachieved this season and had some struggles.

Thing is, there will be plenty willing to say that if Leipzig dont win the DFB pokal this season now, then hes underachieved there too, such is the pressure.   
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15691 on: Today at 12:26:00 pm »
Bayern in Germany can sign whoever they fucking want and whenever they want. They don't even allow any kind of rivalry. My german friend told me everyone hates them over there.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online B0151?

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15692 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
20mil for a young coach with no European pedigree when you win the league every year seems a bit mad to me

I know they can easy afford it like but still. I guess that's what it's down to.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15693 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Just wait until Haaland goes there next summer and renders the whole league utterly pointless.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15694 on: Today at 12:55:05 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:42:31 pm
20mil for a young coach with no European pedigree when you win the league every year seems a bit mad to me

I know they can easy afford it like but still. I guess that's what it's down to.

I kinda wondered what other direction they could have gone in. I think Allegri was hinted at, but I think maybe what happened with Ancelotti may have been a concern there, who knows.  Plus fans who hated Kovacs football (which wasnt anywhere near as bad as they made out), are hardly going to support a really pragmatic coach like Allegri.

But also there is that situation that they ideally want a German speaking coach, so that narrows it down, as the 2 theyd have liked to be available, are of course not, in Klopp and Tuchel.

So the choices where slim I guess, Nagelsmann was always going there, I suppose its the fact hes gone there now thats the big question mark.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15695 on: Today at 12:59:54 pm »
Konate might as well move to Liverpool today. Everyone's leaving Leipzig now.
Offline OOS

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15696 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:42:31 pm
20mil for a young coach with no European pedigree when you win the league every year seems a bit mad to me

I know they can easy afford it like but still. I guess that's what it's down to.

Wasn't AVB a similar buy out clause, however he did win the league and Europa League with Porto.

Still think he's worth it, he will win a few trophies throughout his career.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15697 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
According to Sky Germany RB Leipzig's three-man coaching shortlist is Jesse Masrch, Pellegrino Matarazzo and Oliver Glasner.

So a very strong possibility of an American coach at Leipzig next season.

Surely Marsch would be favourite.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15698 on: Today at 02:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:32:11 pm
According to Sky Germany RB Leipzig's three-man coaching shortlist is Jesse Masrch, Pellegrino Matarazzo and Oliver Glasner.

So a very strong possibility of an American coach at Leipzig next season.

Surely Marsch would be favourite.
No real surprises, all legitimately interesting and justifiable options. Matarazzo has done a great job at Stuttgart, ditto Glasner at Wolfsburg, in fact I'd say he's done close to a remarkable job there.

But yes, given the links, the ease of moving, the embeddedness within the system, it has to be Marsch you'd think.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bird_lfc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15699 on: Today at 02:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:26:00 pm
Bayern in Germany can sign whoever they fucking want and whenever they want. They don't even allow any kind of rivalry. My german friend told me everyone hates them over there.

Doesnt everyone still hate the Red Bull team more though?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15700 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:34:50 pm
No real surprises, all legitimately interesting and justifiable options. Matarazzo has done a great job at Stuttgart, ditto Glasner at Wolfsburg, in fact I'd say he's done close to a remarkable job there.

But yes, given the links, the ease of moving, the embeddedness within the system, it has to be Marsch you'd think.

Also apparently there is a strong suggestion that Glasner wants to move back to Austria, so if Marsch moves to Leipzig, then Id not be surprised if Glasner goes to Salzburg. Although itd be a shame if he left Wolfsburg now, after the job he has done there.

I hope Matarazzo sticks with Stuttgart a seaon longer, I just get the feeling that a move to a CL club this season my be a bit too quick.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15701 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:40:53 pm
Also apparently there is a strong suggestion that Glasner wants to move back to Austria, so if Marsch moves to Leipzig, then Id not be surprised if Glasner goes to Salzburg. Although itd be a shame if he left Wolfsburg now, after the job he has done there.

I hope Matarazzo sticks with Stuttgart a seaon longer, I just get the feeling that a move to a CL club this season my be a bit too quick.
Agreed on all those points - maybe personal reasons with Glasner? Because after the job he's done at Wolfsburg you think he'd be looking at carrying that on or aiming higher, rather than taking what I think we'd agree is a big backwards step into the Austrian Bundesliga, regardless of how good a job RB Salzburg is seen as being. I suppose if he still has family and friends in Austria, where he is presently is quite northern and distant from Germany's southern border, no easy trips back like if he was in Munich or Nuremberg.

Maybe having been a club legend and also managed Ried, he has ties there.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15702 on: Today at 02:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:46:54 pm
Agreed on all those points - maybe personal reasons with Glasner? Because after the job he's done at Wolfsburg you think he'd be looking at carrying that on or aiming higher, rather than taking what I think we'd agree is a big backwards step into the Austrian Bundesliga, regardless of how good a job RB Salzburg is seen as being. I suppose if he still has family and friends in Austria, where he is presently is quite northern and distant from Germany's southern border, no easy trips back like if he was in Munich or Nuremberg.

Maybe having been a club legend and also managed Ried, he has ties there.

His family do still live in Austria, so yeah for sure that has to be a big part of it. I am sure with the pandemic - thats made a lot of coaches think about such things more than usual too, with travel being so restricted, hard for family to even visit.

But apparently, Glasner and Wolfsburg sporting director Jörg Schmadtke dont have a very good relationship. So that will be another part of it.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15703 on: Today at 03:07:19 pm »
I assumed Marsch was a shoo-in but if its true theres a three-man shortlist then its maybe not good news for him. If he was the man, wouldnt they just announce the deal?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15704 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:07:19 pm
I assumed Marsch was a shoo-in but if its true theres a three-man shortlist then its maybe not good news for him. If he was the man, wouldnt they just announce the deal?

Id be surprised if it isnt him to be honest.

Rumours that Frankfurt where interested in Marsch as well, but the problem with that, Frankfurt need to employ a sports director first! So cant see them naming a coach as quickly.

But if he didnt go to Leipzig, I am sure hed still end up in Bundesliga if that is what his next step is - as is likely. Other clubs would be very interested.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15705 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Id be surprised if it isnt him to be honest.

Rumours that Frankfurt where interested in Marsch as well, but the problem with that, Frankfurt need to employ a sports director first! So cant see them naming a coach as quickly.

But if he didnt go to Leipzig, I am sure hed still end up in Bundesliga if that is what his next step is - as is likely. Other clubs would be very interested.

Think I read that Frankfurt's new sporting director is likely to be Markus Krosche, who is leaving Leipzig. So would actually make total sense to appoint him and Marsch in one go.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15706 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:04:14 pm
Think I read that Frankfurt's new sporting director is likely to be Markus Krosche, who is leaving Leipzig. So would actually make total sense to appoint him and Marsch in one go.

that would be quite the double swoop really!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15707 on: Today at 05:13:05 pm »
£21m for a manager where the only measure for success is the CL which most of the time is a 90 or 180 minute coin flip.  Seems a good way to light some money on fire to me and if this is the new normal then I picked the wrong line of work.
