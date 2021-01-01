« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15560 on: Yesterday at 09:26:34 pm
And they thought it was 95th winner for Leipzig, after being awful for 94 minutes.

But wait, VAR..... it is handball, lol.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15561 on: Today at 03:13:39 pm
Pretty makeshift Bayern team and Wolfsburg have looked pretty poor. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15562 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm
I know they're long gone, but I still can't believe Schalke will be playing in the 2nd tier next season, will be very strange to watch. Is Huntelarr going to stay on? Even at his age he'd do double figures in the 2nd tier.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15563 on: Today at 03:39:48 pm
disgraced cake on Today at 03:30:54 pm
I know they're long gone, but I still can't believe Schalke will be playing in the 2nd tier next season, will be very strange to watch. Is Huntelarr going to stay on? Even at his age he'd do double figures in the 2nd tier.

yeah it will be strange for sure, 1991 I think was the last time they where in Buli 2.  I hope fans will be back next saeson though, cos they will fill the stadium regardless!

Im guesssing Huntelaar wont be there, but no idea really. Wouldnt be surprised if hes retiring.

Got the Gladbach vs Frankfurt game on, Gladbach holding on to an early lead so far.  And now Thuram had a great chance to make it 2, he should have really, but he dinked it wide.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15564 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm
Gladbach 3-0 up now, Bensabaini and Hoffmann with the goals this half, their new coach getting a beating  :P

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15565 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm
Bad day for Frankfurt, maybe all hope not lost for Dortmund in terms of top 4, but it's still unlikely IMO when you look at the way they've dropped points this season.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15566 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm
Flick confirmed that he's leaving Bayern at the end of the season. So many changes for teams at the top next year with Bayern, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Gladbach, Leverkusen and potentially Leipzig having new Managers.
