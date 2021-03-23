« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 03:39:18 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 23, 2021, 02:55:49 pm
Read on a Celtic forum the other day that Peter Lawwell helped Marsch get his UEFA coaching license's several years ago, so that might be where it's stemming from. I'm not sure of the relationship there but I wonder if Marsch feels indebted to him.

Sure, Celtic is a far bigger club than Salzburg, but it would seem like a step sideways, at the absolute most rose-tinted best.

Theres feeling indebted and then theres taking a completely missplaced step for your career!

I guess the logical step is Bundesliga really, would like to see him move there.  Follow the recent path of Adi Hütter, Oliver Glasner and Marco Rose.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Lone Star Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 03:42:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 23, 2021, 03:39:18 pm
Theres feeling indebted and then theres taking a completely missplaced step for your career!

I guess the logical step is Bundesliga really, would like to see him move there.  Follow the recent path of Adi Hütter, Oliver Glasner and Marco Rose.

I mean I fully agree! I personally feel it's pie-in-the-sky stuff from Celtic fans to think they can land Marsch, but there is something of a connection there (as faint as it may be) to make this story make a little sense. Bundesliga does seem like the likely next step for Marsch.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 03:47:59 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 23, 2021, 03:42:34 pm
I mean I fully agree! I personally feel it's pie-in-the-sky stuff from Celtic fans to think they can land Marsch, but there is something of a connection there (as faint as it may be) to make this story make a little sense. Bundesliga does seem like the likely next step for Marsch.

oh yeah, I totally get you!
When there is a link, theres always that hope on the fans side it may happen. It could! But itd seem such a strange move. He seems to be taking very logical steps in his careeer, head coach in MLS - assistant in Bundesliga - head coach in Austrian Bundesliga.   
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 03:50:43 pm
Leverkusen would be a good job for him. Just think it's the right profile of club for him to take the next step. Not at the top but capable of challenging for the CL spots with a couple of decent signings.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 04:36:19 pm
Salzburg have a decisive money and talent advantage over the rest of the Austrian Bundesliga.  Marsch hasn't fucked it up but I also would take it all with a grain of salt as I don't know enough to be able to tell if he's just getting them to play to expectations or if he's getting them above that.  As an American I certainly want him to succeed though as for me anything will do to stop having to hear about Jason Kreis being some great manager.

For Leverkusen.  I think it's just another example where selling your best player and not remotely replacing them with the same level of player is probably not a good idea.  Schick replaced Volland but then who replaced Havertz?  I guess the idea was Wirtz which seemed to work at first but then gets back to placing your whole seasons success in the hands of a 17 year old isn't good planning.
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 04:45:13 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 23, 2021, 04:36:19 pm
For Leverkusen.  I think it's just another example where selling your best player and not remotely replacing them with the same level of player is probably not a good idea.  Schick replaced Volland but then who replaced Havertz?  I guess the idea was Wirtz which seemed to work at first but then gets back to placing your whole seasons success in the hands of a 17 year old isn't good planning.
Tbf, I'm not sure it wouldn't have happened with Havertz around. Just seems like the true nature of a Bosz team is to eventually combust.

Marsch to Celtic reminds me of the Rose to Celtic shouts before he joined Gladbach, that started because Rose said he was a Celtic fan. Ultimately, Marsch got the ability to go far imo but making a sideways step now would be a big mistake, especially considering there should be one or two interesting Bundesliga jobs next season.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 05:00:57 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on March 23, 2021, 04:45:13 pm
Tbf, I'm not sure it wouldn't have happened with Havertz around. Just seems like the true nature of a Bosz team is to eventually combust.

Marsch to Celtic reminds me of the Rose to Celtic shouts before he joined Gladbach, that started because Rose said he was a Celtic fan. Ultimately, Marsch got the ability to go far imo but making a sideways step now would be a big mistake, especially considering there should be one or two interesting Bundesliga jobs next season.

It's like the Ronaldo - Real Madrid discourse.  Having your best player leave and not replacing him isn't going to allow for your other players to blossom into something better in their absence.  Sure they could have still imploded with Havertz there but there's no way you can convince me they are just as good without him there.  So odds are they were going to be worse regardless.
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 06:22:52 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 23, 2021, 05:00:57 pm
It's like the Ronaldo - Real Madrid discourse.  Having your best player leave and not replacing him isn't going to allow for your other players to blossom into something better in their absence.  Sure they could have still imploded with Havertz there but there's no way you can convince me they are just as good without him there.  So odds are they were going to be worse regardless.
Sure, no doubt they are worst without him, but if Havertz was still around I still think things would've fell apart, even if in a latter stages.

This reminds me more of when Sterling left. The team was heading in a this direction either way.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 23, 2021, 07:39:15 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on March 23, 2021, 06:22:52 pm
Sure, no doubt they are worst without him, but if Havertz was still around I still think things would've fell apart, even if in a latter stages.

This reminds me more of when Sterling left. The team was heading in a this direction either way.

and this is why Rudi Völler and Simon Rolfes roles need looking at as well.  No doubt they have plenty of talented players on the team but their recent work has been hit and miss. Sure they didnt pay much for players like Fosu Mesah and Gray, but they are just such low quality players, why even bother. Neither are kids to be developed long term, so if you are a team wanting to compete for CL, they add so little.  Of course they have made some cracking signings too like Tapsoba and Diaby, but other big(ish) signings they have made over the last 2 or 3 years certainly havent done enough as of yet.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 11:09:43 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 23, 2021, 07:39:15 pm
and this is why Rudi Völler and Simon Rolfes roles need looking at as well.  No doubt they have plenty of talented players on the team but their recent work has been hit and miss. Sure they didnt pay much for players like Fosu Mesah and Gray, but they are just such low quality players, why even bother. Neither are kids to be developed long term, so if you are a team wanting to compete for CL, they add so little.  Of course they have made some cracking signings too like Tapsoba and Diaby, but other big(ish) signings they have made over the last 2 or 3 years certainly havent done enough as of yet.
Dim, interested to know your thoughts on a few Bundesliga players I like, who I've not seen you mention or discuss before (though you might have done and I've missed it)

Baku at Wolfsburg (also really like Schlager but we've spoken about him before - so impressed with Baku this season)

Bailey at Leverkusen (discussed at length on here in the past - I think the dip in form then reemergence warrants some discussion)

Andre Silva of Frankfurt (quite a bit of opposition to us being linked with him in the transfer thread)

Nicolas Gonzalez (missed games with injury recently, but perhaps out of the lauded Stuttgart players he has the highest ceiling?)

Thanks in advance!
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 03:33:42 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:09:43 am
Dim, interested to know your thoughts on a few Bundesliga players I like, who I've not seen you mention or discuss before (though you might have done and I've missed it)

Baku at Wolfsburg (also really like Schlager but we've spoken about him before - so impressed with Baku this season)

Bailey at Leverkusen (discussed at length on here in the past - I think the dip in form then reemergence warrants some discussion)

Andre Silva of Frankfurt (quite a bit of opposition to us being linked with him in the transfer thread)

Nicolas Gonzalez (missed games with injury recently, but perhaps out of the lauded Stuttgart players he has the highest ceiling?)

Thanks in advance!

 :wave

Leon Bailey, amazing hes only 23, seems to have been about a long time already! He just seems to blow hot and cold, I think this season hes bounced back well, there where questions about his attitue a couple years ago, but he seems to have shown this season more of the Bailey of his first season at Leverkusen.  I defo won't know more than anyone else about him though, hes been pretty high profile for a while. I wonder if hell get that big move that once once touted? Still young enough!

Same with Silva really, hes found a home in Frankfurt - maybe people will be a bit suspicious as they have had a few forwards the last 2 or 3 years who have shone brightly, but struggled when they leave! I didnt know much about him beyond his time in Frankfurt, so not sure what issues he had in Milan. He is a clinical finisher, a poacher. Some say hes a bit slow though? But how slow can he be, hes not a snail for sure! Sometimes I think too much emphasis is put on pace, sure you need it in some players. But an ability to find space, to time runs and to finish is often as if not more important. So yeah, cracking player for sure.

Nicolas Gonzalez is great, apart from the obvious high profile wingers/wide forwards in Bundesliga, hes right up there for me. Great close control, can go on these mazy runs, taking short strides and just slalom his way through, fun player to watch.  Good burst of pace too. Bit of a shame though that hes got the injury bug this season, hopefully its not something thatll repeat itself long term.
Yeah I would say him, and Silas are the two Stuttgart players with the highest ceiling. Orel Mangala is a nice player too there, centre mid.

LOVE Ridle Baku, he of coures was at Mainz, and you could see the talent from the get go, shame they had to sell, but that is how it is for a club like Mainz! Another player with good close control, what I love about him is how robust he is, low centre of gravity, good in the tackle. He played much more in midfield and wide midfield for Mainz, but I think he has played more as a full back at Wolfsburg - all in all, thats a positive I would say, cos he is strong and good in duels, but has that flair, energy and attacking intent to go up and down the wing.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm
Thanks for that Dim, much appreciated!

You echo my thoughts on most. Baku for me is someone I'd love at Liverpool, not sure how much he'd cost though (north of £20m for sure) but his versatility and all round ability would be excellent. He'd definitely offer more at present than young Neco as an alternative to Trent. Given what he'd cost I think he likely makes more sense at other sides who'd view him as a nailed on starter.

Gonzalez I do love to watch, based on his overall injury record I think this season has been one of bad luck as opposed to issues symptomatic of long-term fitness problems. We'll see anyway. Good call on Mangala - great box to box instincts and generally an energetic shield. Someone will have to pay good money for him because he allies those qualities with good passing too.

Silva is one I'm happy to go against the crowd on and say I really rate him, he's not slow as you say. I could see him scoring a bucketload in the Benzema role at Real, they'd not touch another Frankfurt forward I doubt though. I'd happily take Silva here. I think the Milan move was too much too soon - too big a fee, too heavy expectations on a player who at that point had less than 45 senior appearances. Barely one season's worth of evidence to go off. He looks to me like one of those who would always make it at the top level, just a matter of time as opposed to talent.


Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
Yeah Baku of all of them is the one I could really see thriving in the prem, he has the tools, the physicallity, the pace, the work rate. I too would love him here, problem is of course, is that hes proably a bit too good as it where - if he where soley a back up right back! Its hard to find those squad players who can be an understudy, but of that quality to push a top class starter. Although such is his versitility, Id be happy to see him linked, cos he has good experience playing in centre mid at Mainz, as well as a more attacking wide midfielder.

Plus his nickname Ridle is because of Karl-Heinz Riedle, so there is that  ;D
Logged
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:54:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm
Silva is one I'm happy to go against the crowd on and say I really rate him, he's not slow as you say. I could see him scoring a bucketload in the Benzema role at Real, they'd not touch another Frankfurt forward I doubt though. I'd happily take Silva here.
If we sign him then I'd be assured. Linders brought him through the Proto academy, alongside Jota and Neves. I'm sure if he rates him than he's already in everyone's ear about him. Much like you, I disagree that he's slow. He's just not as quick as Salah and Mane but it doesn't mean he can't operate in a front three.

People will hold his time at Milan against him, much like they did Salah at Chelsea, but sometimes things don't work out. Lucas Paqueta arrived at Milan as possibly the biggest Brazilian talent since Neymar yet he failed as well. Now he's finding his form at Lyon. Rafa Leo is another one who struggled initially. Milan are hardly a consistent side in the last few years and it could definitely impact a young player. What ever happens with Silva I think he'll make his next step soon and I'm betting on his to succeed.
mallin9

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:25:47 am
Did Silva have a short stint at Leicester too, or am I making that up?

Cant believe Dim would put a comment about the two best players at Stuttgart on this board and not include a Sasa caveat. I think we all know hes reading this, wishing, hoping....and me wishing and hoping right back. Who wouldnt want a Eastern European Crouchinho?
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:29:46 am
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 12:25:47 am
Did Silva have a short stint at Leicester too, or am I making that up?

Cant believe Dim would put a comment about the two best players at Stuttgart on this board and not include a Sasa caveat. I think we all know hes reading this, wishing, hoping....and me wishing and hoping right back. Who wouldnt want a Eastern European Crouchinho?

Sasa is our little (big!) secret  :P

Leicester did have a Portuguese Silva as well, but not Andre, and i cant remember his name.
