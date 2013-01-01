Bad afternoon for Leverkusen, might just have stunted their chances of getting Champions League football next season, though they do have Schalke in their next game which should get them back on trackAs for the point about the competitiveness, it's a really interesting one. One thing that's always drew me to an interest in the league is probably because it's 18 teams (I don't prefer the 18 team model to the 20 team one, for what it's worth - it doesn't really make a difference to me) - with it being 8 teams it's easy to group the league into 3 categories as far as I look at it. Top 6 will contain the title challengers (yes, usually Bayern!) and your European candidates. Then there's the mid table sides, about 7th to 12th, and also your relegation candidates, 13th place and below.The mid table teams, around 7th to 12th are really interesting. They can put a run of form together and challenge for a European place, maybe not get into the Champions League, but they can try and get into the Europa. Alternatively, they can be dragged down into something of a relegation fight. In the prem, it's hard to see it that way. Some teams just seem doomed to stay in those lower midtable places forever, for example, Palace, Everton, Southampton etc. Maybe you could apply it to other leagues, I don't know, it's just always been something I've liked about the Bundesliga.As for Bayern, look, they're an absolute monster, but if they win it this season, I think it'll be 30 titles in about 58 years from my research on wikipedia, which is fucking insane! Of course they're well run, but that is absolutely crazy and obviously not great for the league. It's somewhat similar to Italy, where I think Juventus have won as many titles as both Milan sides combined. I don't have a team I prefer in Germany, it's a nice league to just watch knowing I don't have much of an interest in the outcome, but seeing them win 8 titles in a row is a shame. They won't stop any time soon you feel because they're going to replace their ageing core with good players, and even if they don't win all of the next 10 titles let's say, you can't really look past them dropping any more than one or two.Who knows though, a lot can happen, but I'd really like to see someone challenge them the way Klopp did at Dortmund. It only looks like Leipzig or Dortmund can be any challenge to them in the coming years. Would be nice to see a couple of the sides who used to be competitive roll back the years and do something. Monchengladbach challenging would be nice, maybe even a Frankfurt can build on their recent success.