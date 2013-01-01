« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 634058 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15400 on: Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:35:44 pm
Leicester will be in CL. Pl is a better league & he get far more in wages.
he is going nowhere if the price is 60m euros

With how he is scoring for Frankfurt I imagine they would ask that much. I mean they sold Jovic for 60 million Euros years ago, and Dilva is looking a bit better than he was then (although admittedly older)

Leicester are going to be in the CL but they don't seem to make big money signings. If they change tact I can see him going there but otherwise no. And with Wolves, when have made a signing like Andre Silva? I know you say PL is better but is someone really going to leave a CL level club in the Bundesliga to play for a team currently sitting 13th in the PL.

Like the "lowest" level team I can see him signing for is someone like Spurs or Arsenal.
Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15401 on: Yesterday at 12:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:36:06 pm
But thats the point, it is competitive acrosse the league, it's only not competitive if the only thing you care about is winning the league. Maybe its cos we are all LFC fans, but its amaizng how so many dont get that there is more to the league. Same with every league. Premier league - totally uncompetitive this season and last - as far as title goes - worse than the bundesliga in that sense.
Forget winning the league.

Dortmund live in a world where its absolutely realistic that they will or could lose their best players to Bayern. And everyone just accepts that reality.
Imagine a reality where we would lose players to United and just accept there was little to be done about it...even the home grown ones.


Like I said, I enjoy it. Its probably my fave league but its not a model to be envied if you have hopes for your club.


As for this country...United absolutely have the wealth to match City...they are just terribly ran. Our risk is being like Spain, in the future. Not Germany
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15402 on: Yesterday at 12:47:40 pm »
This Hoffenheim - Mainz game is frantic.  Need to tighten things up a bit, but still, fun so far.  Mainz will likely need more goals to get something from it I suspect, but still very good start, playing well at the moment.

Intriguing/cool that Jerry St Juste got a call up to the Dutch squad for these upcoming internationals.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,450
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15403 on: Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm »
That first goal by Haaland yesterday was incredible.
Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,082
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15404 on: Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:36:06 pm
But thats the point, it is competitive acrosse the league, it's only not competitive if the only thing you care about is winning the league. Maybe its cos we are all LFC fans, but its amaizng how so many dont get that there is more to the league. Same with every league. Premier league - totally uncompetitive this season and last - as far as title goes - worse than the bundesliga in that sense.[
There's a lot of people who complain about the prospect of City walking it every year though. You'll find a lot of people saying that if it wasn't for us City would have walked 4 years in a row and that would be terrible for the league.

The issue isn't a team has a really good year and blows the competition away. It's when it's basically every year. And yes, there are some people very concerned about the prospect of City doing that. If City had walked the league 4 years in a row, I think there would have been much more talk about that being a problem. As it is though, there is just enough competition that hasn't happened under Abu Dhabi (though I think that's in large part due to Klopp, as even though we are a big club financially, we're still not in City's league).
Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,082
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15405 on: Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm »
I really hope in 50 years it's not the case that City have won 45 of them and it's the status quo to the point I'm defending how at least the scraps for top 4 and relegation will be interesting. That's the way it's heading though, and if I had my way, the Prem will do something to avoid that. I can take a team having an advantage over others due to being well-run (as you see in American sports even with the way their salary caps and so on) but when it reaches the point that they have such a financial advantage over the rest of the league, there's no prospect of that changing, that's when I think you should start thinking about ways to make that league more competitive.

Unfortunately, due to the fact there's another competition outside of that league with probably higher prestige in the CL, that makes it much more difficult. And it's why as much as I don't want it to happen, there probably will be a European Super League. Which is shite in my opinion.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15406 on: Yesterday at 02:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm
I really hope in 50 years it's not the case that City have won 45 of them and it's the status quo to the point I'm defending how at least the scraps for top 4 and relegation will be interesting. That's the way it's heading though, and if I had my way, the Prem will do something to avoid that. I can take a team having an advantage over others due to being well-run (as you see in American sports even with the way their salary caps and so on) but when it reaches the point that they have such a financial advantage over the rest of the league, there's no prospect of that changing, that's when I think you should start thinking about ways to make that league more competitive.

Unfortunately, due to the fact there's another competition outside of that league with probably higher prestige in the CL, that makes it much more difficult. And it's why as much as I don't want it to happen, there probably will be a European Super League. Which is shite in my opinion.

A difference with the Premier League is City are not the establishment club, or the nation's darlings, that's always been their city rivals. Therefore I don't think long term it'd be stood for either if nobody can compete with City (which I don't think would happen).

I remember United won the treble in 99 and then walked the league in 2000 and 2001 and then broke the British record to sign Van Nistelrooy and were close to signing Vieira who was the best player at their closest rivals. There was a danger United were going to become uncatchable. Arsenal kept Vieira and won the double the next season.  United were never able to grab ours or Arsenal's or (pre-takeover) Chelsea's best players the way Bayern have always done when Leverkusen or Dortmund have built a top side. Even City haven't really done that. Sterling from us is one example.

Bayern in 50 years have won 30 titles near enough. We've won 19 and the first of them was 120 years ago! The Bundesliga's history has been dominated by one club. They're used to it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15407 on: Yesterday at 02:28:28 pm »
What a win for Mainz  ;D  And what a performance too, the scoreline flattered Hoffenheim. Up to 14th, out of the relegation spots. Next 3 games will determine if Mainz survive the drop.

But the difference Bo Svensson has made is immense, the work rate, the pressing, it is off the charts in comparison to before.

Now I hope Leverkusen can actually get back on track, that would be nice. They are in Berlin to play Hertha now.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15408 on: Yesterday at 02:58:49 pm »
Im growing to really dislike Leverkusen  :butt :butt

Can you sack coaches at half time?
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15409 on: Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:28:28 pm


Now I hope Leverkusen can actually get back on track, that would be nice. They are in Berlin to play Hertha now.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:58:49 pm
Im growing to really dislike Leverkusen  :butt :butt

Can you sack coaches at half time?

Stream-of-consciousness posting at its finest, DG... :D

Peter Bosz, Mr. Dependable...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15410 on: Yesterday at 03:46:17 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
Stream-of-consciousness posting at its finest, DG... :D

Peter Bosz, Mr. Dependable...

 ;D

2 weeks running Leverkusen have let me down badly, I can only take so much  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15411 on: Yesterday at 04:02:30 pm »
Bad afternoon for Leverkusen, might just have stunted their chances of getting Champions League football next season, though they do have Schalke in their next game which should get them back on track  ;D

As for the point about the competitiveness, it's a really interesting one. One thing that's always drew me to an interest in the league is probably because it's 18 teams (I don't prefer the 18 team model to the 20 team one, for what it's worth - it doesn't really make a difference to me) - with it being 8 teams it's easy to group the league into 3 categories as far as I look at it. Top 6 will contain the title challengers (yes, usually Bayern!) and your European candidates. Then there's the mid table sides, about 7th to 12th, and also your relegation candidates, 13th place and below.

The mid table teams, around 7th to 12th are really interesting. They can put a run of form together and challenge for a European place, maybe not get into the Champions League, but they can try and get into the Europa. Alternatively, they can be dragged down into something of a relegation fight. In the prem, it's hard to see it that way. Some teams just seem doomed to stay in those lower midtable places forever, for example, Palace, Everton, Southampton etc. Maybe you could apply it to other leagues, I don't know, it's just always been something I've liked about the Bundesliga.

As for Bayern, look, they're an absolute monster, but if they win it this season, I think it'll be 30 titles in about 58 years from my research on wikipedia, which is fucking insane! Of course they're well run, but that is absolutely crazy and obviously not great for the league. It's somewhat similar to Italy, where I think Juventus have won as many titles as both Milan sides combined. I don't have a team I prefer in Germany, it's a nice league to just watch knowing I don't have much of an interest in the outcome, but seeing them win 8 titles in a row is a shame. They won't stop any time soon you feel because they're going to replace their ageing core with good players, and even if they don't win all of the next 10 titles let's say, you can't really look past them dropping any more than one or two.

Who knows though, a lot can happen, but I'd really like to see someone challenge them the way Klopp did at Dortmund. It only looks like Leipzig or Dortmund can be any challenge to them in the coming years. Would be nice to see a couple of the sides who used to be competitive roll back the years and do something. Monchengladbach challenging would be nice, maybe even a Frankfurt can build on their recent success.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15412 on: Yesterday at 04:31:49 pm »
Bosz been sacked yet?
Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15413 on: Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm »
How on earth do you lose 3-0 to Hertha?

Poor Peter Bosz, looks well and truly over for him.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15414 on: Yesterday at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm
How on earth do you lose 3-0 to Hertha?

Poor Peter Bosz, looks well and truly over for him.

Bosz is a master at turning up results like 3-0 defeats to Hertha...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15415 on: Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm
How on earth do you lose 3-0 to Hertha?

Z
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm
How on earth do you lose 3-0 to Hertha?

Poor Peter Bosz,

The sooner the better. Useless twat.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15416 on: Yesterday at 06:14:52 pm »
What a great goal from Frieburg, Christian Günter with one hell of a run into the box, going past 4 players, and finished off by Sallai.

Günter probably deserves a call up to the German squad, hes such a good player, but he seems to get passed by!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15417 on: Yesterday at 06:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:14:52 pm
What a great goal from Frieburg, Christian Günter with one hell of a run into the box, going past 4 players, and finished off by Sallai.

Günter probably deserves a call up to the German squad, hes such a good player, but he seems to get passed by!
Considering Germany didn't have tons of quality LBs in the last few years I'm surprised he only has one cap, in 2014.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15418 on: Yesterday at 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 06:25:00 pm
Considering Germany didn't have tons of quality LBs in the last few years I'm surprised he only has one cap, in 2014.

it really is. He had a cracking season last season, maybe not as spectactual this season, but still very very good. In fact hes been a consistantly very good player for years for Freiburg, and doesnt miss hardly any games. Weird he hasnt been picked.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15419 on: Today at 09:44:19 am »
Reports that Xabi Alonso could be the new Borrusia Monchengladbach coach.

Wow.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15420 on: Today at 10:04:11 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:44:19 am
Reports that Xabi Alonso could be the new Borrusia Monchengladbach coach.

Wow.

I applaud Gladbach for not taking the boring route!

Hopefully it works out great for Gladbach and Xabi. 

Massive step up for him though.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15421 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:44:19 am
Reports that Xabi Alonso could be the new Borrusia Monchengladbach coach.

Wow.
Very interested to see him coach. He played under many high profile coaches, but I hope Rafa had the most influence on him.

If it happens, I wonder why Gladbach picked him of all options.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,831
  • Truthiness
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15422 on: Today at 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:44:19 am
Reports that Xabi Alonso could be the new Borrusia Monchengladbach coach.

Wow.
I'm not sure that he's worked under enough quality managers to absorb the requisite football knowledge.

After all, it's only Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Vincente del Bosque that he's worked for. And John Toshack.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15423 on: Today at 10:24:35 am »
Oh look, I have a favourite  team in Germany.

Good on them for not being boring
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,036
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15424 on: Today at 10:28:19 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 10:19:08 am
Very interested to see him coach. He played under many high profile coaches, but I hope Rafa had the most influence on him.

If it happens, I wonder why Gladbach picked him of all options.

Maybe he interviewed very well!

Love a left field appointment, if indeed it happens.

I have no idea what sort of style football he coaches at Sociedad, but Im guessing it suits Gladbachs style. Also, on the snide part of it - no paytouts or compensation needed to get him as his contract is up I believe.  Plus he should fit in easily, he knows the league, he loved his time in bundesliga, he speaks German. 

Be interesting for sure, to see how he gets on with a big step up!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
