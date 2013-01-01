« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 632823 times)

Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 09:29:36 pm
Good points, appreciate that point of view. I am not a local fan, I'm an America armchair fan, pointing things out as I interpret them.

From my perspective, I would love to see Schalke or Hamburg win the lottery like Man City or PSG did, and take the league to Bayern. I love watching the Bundesliga and I think the mismanagement of these massive clubs is a shambles. But what matters is what the local fans who go to the game want, of that there is no doubt.

For sure there is nothing worse that could happen for Schalke than that, it would be devestating to their fans. Same for HSV.   These clubs mean more to them than seeing their souls ripped out by outsiders - especially sports washing scumbags like the ones that own PSG and Man City.  There is no honour or repsect in winning like that anyway, so I dont see it as winning a lottery. They are shallow victories, that no one cares about but their own fans. And even they seem to get more irate by not getting what they percieved as the respect they deserve, than in actually enjoying the wins.

Appreicate you acknowledging the fact its from an outsiders point though! I get that too! And I think for Americans it may be tougher to get the German way especially, because here (and I live in the US now) teams literally are franchises that can be moved eleswhere - let alone owned by whoever has the money to buy them.  Apart form the oldest teams, thre is often not that social or local standing. Even with the oldest teams - I support New York Rangers, and they arent community based at all.  It literally is about the sport and nothing else. 

Germany is a different case for sure. The actual idea of it, is truly wonderful - fans being members of the club, therefore safe in the knowledge their club cant be sold from under them. And feeling that link to their club that is deeper than a purely sporting one.  But yes, it can of course hamper investment, greatly.

But also, like I mentioned with Schalke - there is a way they can get more investment, and that is to split the football side from the sport side (most German clubs have multiple sports teams within the same organisation). It was their choice not to do this - so it is a way they can help themselves - if they choose to go down the route of spliting.

Yes there is mismanagement at these clubs - but honestly, each league has that, teams in England have had it more than any, Liverpool included, so that definately isnt peculiar to Germany.

Teams can get back on track though, Stuttgart is a good example of one now hopefully turning things around after yo-yoing for a while, thanks to having a good managment structure in place.  Hopefully Schalke can be the next.
And to be fair to Schalke, if they wanted to sell their soul to some billionaire dictator from the Middle East, they would have to go and get it back from Russia first... ;)
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:09:23 pm
And to be fair to Schalke, if they wanted to sell their soul to some billionaire dictator from the Middle East, they would have to go and get it back from Russia first... ;)

Very true! Schalke just need to be in the cl each year to be all in with them buggers! Long time till that happens though.
By the way, that's one thing I like about Bayern fans, despite not liking the club, is how they don't sit quietly when the club has a shitty human rights abusing scumbag sponsor. I know it's not the same as having an owner like that, but still, no need to stay silent. And they don't.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:57 pm
For sure there is nothing worse that could happen for Schalke than that, it would be devestating to their fans. Same for HSV.   These clubs mean more to them than seeing their souls ripped out by outsiders - especially sports washing scumbags like the ones that own PSG and Man City.  There is no honour or repsect in winning like that anyway, so I dont see it as winning a lottery. They are shallow victories, that no one cares about but their own fans. And even they seem to get more irate by not getting what they percieved as the respect they deserve, than in actually enjoying the wins.

Appreicate you acknowledging the fact its from an outsiders point though! I get that too! And I think for Americans it may be tougher to get the German way especially, because here (and I live in the US now) teams literally are franchises that can be moved eleswhere - let alone owned by whoever has the money to buy them.  Apart form the oldest teams, thre is often not that social or local standing. Even with the oldest teams - I support New York Rangers, and they arent community based at all.  It literally is about the sport and nothing else. 

Germany is a different case for sure. The actual idea of it, is truly wonderful - fans being members of the club, therefore safe in the knowledge their club cant be sold from under them. And feeling that link to their club that is deeper than a purely sporting one.  But yes, it can of course hamper investment, greatly.

But also, like I mentioned with Schalke - there is a way they can get more investment, and that is to split the football side from the sport side (most German clubs have multiple sports teams within the same organisation). It was their choice not to do this - so it is a way they can help themselves - if they choose to go down the route of spliting.

Yes there is mismanagement at these clubs - but honestly, each league has that, teams in England have had it more than any, Liverpool included, so that definately isnt peculiar to Germany.

Teams can get back on track though, Stuttgart is a good example of one now hopefully turning things around after yo-yoing for a while, thanks to having a good managment structure in place.  Hopefully Schalke can be the next.


Thank you for taking the time to write this out, I appreciate the insight. I do hope that we can see some of these clubs compete at the top of the Bundesliga again... in our lifetime, preferably. :)
Consistently best thread on RAWK. And on a slightly less serious note....Sasa to bag an Orsic v Spurs like hat trick against Bayern today!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:48:55 pm
Germany squad for the upcoming internationals vs Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Amin Younes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea

Good to see Amin Younes in there, hes impressed me since his return to the Bundesliga.

So more keepers than Strikers - especially with 2 of the strikers not really being goal scoring strikers, but more wingers who cut in - where does Loew think his goals are going to come from?
Just too easy for Haaland and Dortmund so far.
Crazy few minutes for Bayern.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:39:46 pm
Just too easy for Haaland and Dortmund so far.

Penalty and 1-1 - Dortmund really rely too much on Haaland and Sancho for their goals.  Stupid, stupid defending from young Jude there.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:06:04 pm
Penalty and 1-1 - Dortmund really rely too much on Haaland and Sancho for their goals.  Stupid, stupid defending from young Jude there.

Not a cat in hell's chance Dortmund knock City out with their defence.
35 goals in 26 games for Lewandowski. Going to smash Gerd Muller's record.
a bit worried about that injury to Wamangituka earlier

seemed to hurt his knee with no contact
Dortmund struggling for top 4 with some of the players they've got is criminal
It's not a well constructed team.  They're counting on their youngest players being their best.  Great for transfers but you'd have to say Hazard, Brandt, Muenier and Dahoud haven't been successful transfers.
Frankfurt are flying, good job they are called the Eagles!

Erling Haaland not hiding his anger at his team today at the final whistle, good way to get rumours started up for sure.

If Dortmund dont make top 4, it could get very uncomfortable.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:32:57 pm
It's not a well constructed team.  They're counting on their youngest players being their best.  Great for transfers but you'd have to say Hazard, Brandt, Muenier and Dahoud haven't been successful transfers.
Considering the expectations from the first two, definitely not. Marco Rose can't come soon enough.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:37:35 pm
So more keepers than Strikers - especially with 2 of the strikers not really being goal scoring strikers, but more wingers who cut in - where does Loew think his goals are going to come from?

They are oddly short on actual forwards at the moment. And of course - Müller not part of the set up now, reckon hell be back after the summer though. The only other German forward who is putting up good numbers and not in the squad is Lars Stindl.

They do have midfielders who can score though, so I guess hell be hoping they supliment the attack.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:32:57 pm
It's not a well constructed team.  They're counting on their youngest players being their best.  Great for transfers but you'd have to say Hazard, Brandt, Muenier and Dahoud haven't been successful transfers.

They're a glorified version of Vitesse Arnhem, albeit it's a successful business model in terms of buy and sell. They won't finish in the top 4 consistently relying on kids and they won't win anything either. United had the youngsters coming through in the mid 90s but they also had Schmeichel, Bruce, Pallister, Irwin, Keane, Cole and Cantona.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:18:04 pm
They're a glorified version of Vitesse Arnhem, albeit it's a successful business model in terms of buy and sell. They won't finish in the top 4 consistently relying on kids and they won't win anything either. United had the youngsters coming through in the mid 90s but they also had Schmeichel, Bruce, Pallister, Irwin, Keane, Cole and Cantona.
I dont think they are delusional enough to think they can replicate United. If Dortmund found a Schmeichel..someone would buy him before he gets to his peak. Same with Keane and Cantona.

Their defensive buys havent been good enough to supplement their offensive talents. And now they face having to replace Haaland and Sancho within the next 18 months. Its a hard task.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:18:04 pm
They're a glorified version of Vitesse Arnhem, albeit it's a successful business model in terms of buy and sell. They won't finish in the top 4 consistently relying on kids and they won't win anything either. United had the youngsters coming through in the mid 90s but they also had Schmeichel, Bruce, Pallister, Irwin, Keane, Cole and Cantona.

Dortmund have still got Burki (when fit)/Hitz, Can, Hummels, Schulz, Meunier, Witsel, Delaney, Reus, Hazard and Guerreiro as absolute first choice players (*or first choice replacement) and the likes of Pizchek around the squad to act as mentors - the youngest of those is Emre Can, who is "only" 27, but that is still older than Cole/Keane/Irwin were when in 1992 the youngsters at Utd were coming through!

The issue is more their buys - they bought some very highly mid 20s players, and then wasted them by employing a calvalcade of jokers as managers - the likes of Brandy, Hazard, Meunier etc have not been as good as they were hoping; and coupled with a few key injuries has left them a little light this season. 

From today's starting 11, they only had 3 players younger than 25 (Bellingham, Haaland, and Reyna) - when Sancho is fit he usually starts ahead Reyna and Delaney/Witsel would start ahead of Bellingham most times just to steady the ship.   
Yep, I honestly think some just presume Dortmund are this young team now because they where in the past!  They where crazily young winning team when Jürgen Klopp was there. 

But these days, they are packed with experienced players, many of them regular internationals, quite a few theyve paid good money for.

When Rose comes in, they have to let him do his work and give him the time. Hopefully they now have the coach with the character they are desperate for, something they havent had since you know who. 

 
Quote from: Ryba on Yesterday at 09:29:36 pm
Good points, appreciate that point of view. I am not a local fan, I'm an America armchair fan, pointing things out as I interpret them.

From my perspective, I would love to see Schalke or Hamburg win the lottery like Man City or PSG did, and take the league to Bayern. I love watching the Bundesliga and I think the mismanagement of these massive clubs is a shambles. But what matters is what the local fans who go to the game want, of that there is no doubt.

The fans of those clubs should be demanding they're run properly and not basket cases. That's the whole point of 50+1 - the fans have a say.

Plenty of 50+1 German clubs are well run, even if they're not going to compete with Bayern every year.
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:47:29 pm
I dont think they are delusional enough to think they can replicate United. If Dortmund found a Schmeichel..someone would buy him before he gets to his peak. Same with Keane and Cantona.

Their defensive buys havent been good enough to supplement their offensive talents. And now they face having to replace Haaland and Sancho within the next 18 months. Its a hard task.

I know, it was just in case someone threw back the 'won't win anything with kids' back at me. If you're going to have such a young team then the fans can enjoy watching them, and some great young players, but they won't be competing for titles.
Dortmund are telling the best young talents in the world to come there and theyll play and if they play well theyll get their dream moves and money will rain from the sky.  Its not that their squad is young.  Its that youth is inherently inconsistent and then their prime age players arent all that great.   Gurreiro is elite and thats about it aside from a healthy but now aging Rues.

I think its funny as when Klopp was there they seemed mighty pissed to lose Gotze and Lewa.  Now its what they are.  I dont know how you merge being a stepping stone with winning things but maybe the Haaland and Sancho fees will see them change the model again?  Guess well see.
Dortmund's model is not built to win trophies, simply to keep it in top 4 and flipping young players for huge profits. Same with Leipzig as well. It's disappointing as there are no real challengers to Bayern which makes the league boring to watch for an outsider. The lack of rival(s) to Bayern hinders the league, same with PSG and Ligue 1 as well.
You would have thought Dortmund would have kicked on after Klopp's success but they are so far off from Bayern now. Weirdly the whole league seems setup to propel Bayern and the German NT.
