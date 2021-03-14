« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Not only you. They have been a frustrating element in my live for a good few years and Im not really sure if the laid back Netherlander Boss is the answer to relieving this pain.

Yeah Bosz is such a weird one, its feast or famine with him. They have totally fallen off a cliff.

Bielefeld deserve this, levekusen are shocking this half, chaotic in defense , and giving the ball away constantly.
Yeah Bosz is such a weird one, its feast or famine with him. They have totally fallen off a cliff.

Bielefeld deserve this, levekusen are shocking this half, chaotic in defense , and giving the ball away constantly.

Its a fucking shit show and Bosz you never hear a word. Easy money and no stress. Völler should fuck off too.
Schalke will be a huge loss to the Bundesliga.

In terms of football quality, the Bundesliga is absolutely paying the price for its 50+1 rule.

Big clubs like Hamburg, Schalke, and Koln would immediately be targets for investment. You'd have loads of money pumped into these clubs and brilliant footballers brought in to boost the league.

Instead of you have massive mismanagement and brilliant clubs like Hamburg and Schalke being run into the ground and out of the league. Koln A yo-yo club... Kaiserslautern languishing in the third division... Massive, historic clubs with huge fan-bases, not even in the first division any more because of terrible mismanagement.

But why are they so mismanaged?  What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?

Dortmund where were Schalke are 15 years or so ago until Klopp sorted them out. They're not perfectly run now but they've got a successful business model and are in the CL quarter finals with many of the hottest young talent in the game.

Schalke probably needed to bottom out. Maybe Ragnick going back will rejuvenate them a bit like Klopp with Dortmund.
Its a fucking shit show and Bosz you never hear a word. Easy money and no stress. Völler should fuck off too.

I love Florian Wirtz though. I am so fickle, I dumped Havertz in an instant to fall for a younger model  :-[

But yeah, i am annoyed with this, was hoping Leverkusen would give Mainz a help today, i was wrong to hope!
I said like 15ish pages ago that if your team is depending on a 17 year old to play well then youre going to have issues.  If that was their grand plan for the season then they should both be fired.
But why are they so mismanaged?  What are hugely supported clubs like Schalke and Hamburg doing wrong year after year on and off the pitch?


The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.
On a completely separate note... Sometimes, the hype is warranted. Remember the name. Youssoufa Moukoko. Remember the name. 
On a completely separate note... Sometimes, the hype is warranted. Remember the name. Youssoufa Moukoko. Remember the name.

He's 16.  Same as Wirtz in that it's one thing to look like you could be a superstar but you actually have to give the player time and space to see if that is possible.  Maybe 5-6 years from now, sure.
The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.

Perhaps but there's no magic formula. Look at Newcastle with a billionaire owner, even Everton who've wasted hundreds of millions of pounds in the last 5 years.

On the other hand Dortmund, after being run into the ground themselves, now are a very well run club and generate a lot of revenue.

The fans of Hamburg and Schalke should be using their power to demand competence.
The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.
For every Schalke and Hamburg, there are relatively smaller clubs like Mainz or Freiburg or even genuinely big clubs like Frankfurt or Gladbach that have done well. Don't think you can really blame the 50+1 rule on what happened to both clubs, as they've gotten so much wrong in the seasons prior to their relegation. I mean, the gap between Schalke and Wolfsburg, in terms of spending in the last few seasons, can't be too big.

Schalke just failed with a lot of big signings, like Konoplyanka, Bentaleb and Rudy - all fairly big Bundesliga signings. They also failed with their managerial appointments, and probably gave up on the only good coach they had too soon.
The sad truth is, billionaire businessmen and giant business conglomerates generally know how to run football clubs better than the fans. In far too many of these big clubs in Germany, the people elected to lead the clubs are running them into the ground. Such a shame to see Schalke leave the Bundesliga. Massive, massive club with a massive fanbase all over Germany. They deserve better.

Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.
Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.
I'd much rather a modified German model over here to be honest, so exactly what Dim has stated has happened to English football can't happen.
I'd much rather a modified German model over here to be honest, so exactly what Dim has stated has happened to English football can't happen.

Be nice if there was some sort of happy medium!

And the thing is, ryba says 'They deserve better. Yet, I am pretty confident in saying, that one thing fans of Shalke do not want is for their club to go into the hands of some billionaire from whereaver (be it the US, Asia, the human rights abusing emirate states, heck probably other parts of Germany!). Sure, they want changes at the top of the club, but they still want their club.

Not sure if ryba is a Schalke fan, I guess if he/she is, itd be interesting to know if they are from the region, that likely makes a difference.

I love how fans, like Schalke fans - who are a very passionate and intense lot, want the connection with their clubs above everything - but it dosnt mean they are blind, it doesn't mean they are happy with what is going on - they are not, they are angry. But again, that connection may not be such an important aspect of what is important for some fans - we are all different, and want differnt things. But for me it is, and the way football is now in the top leagues, that gets taken away more and more.
Good posts. And I still cant believe Bo Svenson from F-movie Wizards of the Lost Kingdom manages your club
Good posts. And I still cant believe Bo Svenson from F-movie Wizards of the Lost Kingdom manages your club

:lmao

Hes multi talented is Bo!

Promising signs under him too for Mainz these first few weeks. May not be enough to save the club from relegation, but its been a concerted effort to re-establish the clubs DNA, a DNA formed under Jürgen Klopp actually! But its been apparent for the last year or two that things where not right at Mainz, too many players not getting it. The biggest of them all of course Jean-Philippe Mateta. And the fans made it clear this season, despite not being in the ground, that they where not happy with the direction it was taking.

People where wondering why on earth theyd let their top scorer leave while in the midst of a relegation battle, but that was kinda the point, Mateta was part of the problem.  And Mainz look better without him.

Anyway, early days still, but hopefully things on the right track for Mainz.
Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.

Agree with most of that. The question whether a club is successful or a mess depends on the people in charge and Schalke, Hamburg and others like Kaiserslautern, Köln or 1860 Munich simply don't seem to have the right people in charge and they also seem to have a hard time of finding the right people. It's not as if investment in a club is not possible. Look at what Dietmar Hopp is doing at Hoffenheim. Say what you want about him (and I'm not a big fan of what he has been doing), but he has been successful and they have basically established themselves in the league. Same goes for Leipzig, but you could argue that they've used rather dodgy methods to stay within the boundaries of 50+1.

Even clubs like Schalke or Hamburg have profitted from investment (in the past). Tönnies has given them quite a bit of money (a lot of that as loans though, but also through sponsorships) and Hamburg also had an investor supporting them. The problem is that too often they've made the wrong decisions in terms of players and what off-the-pitch-personell they sign. That's why they are now in a place, where they have pissed shitloads of money up the wall and are struggling to keep afloat. Had they made the right decisions (or at least more right ones than absolutely horrific ones), they would be in a much better position. That said, I think it's almost impossible to catch Bayern in the short or even medium term. They are just too far ahead, because they've constantly been at the top for decades and they did an almost perfect job of taking advantage of that...
˄  very good post stoa.

And then also, its easy to pick on the Bundesliga cos of Bayerns dominance. But the fact is - all the top leagues have a problem (if it is indeed a problem, it likely isnt to many!) of 1, 2, or if they are lucky 3 teams who dominate.

I mean look at the prem title race, this year and last, 1 horse race, dull as dishwater for anyone but the fans of said team. And that isn't unusual in the prem, just that its been 2 or 3 different teams. Although they way things are going, every chance Abu Dhabi can take advantage of a post covid financial hangover for clubs, and can now go on to dominate further. Its a bit of a miracle Liverpool competed and bettered them as it was.

Plus sometimes I think we as fans can forget that there is so much more involved in a league season than who wins the title.
:lmao

Hes multi talented is Bo!

Promising signs under him too for Mainz these first few weeks. May not be enough to save the club from relegation, but its been a concerted effort to re-establish the clubs DNA, a DNA formed under Jürgen Klopp actually! But its been apparent for the last year or two that things where not right at Mainz, too many players not getting it. The biggest of them all of course Jean-Philippe Mateta. And the fans made it clear this season, despite not being in the ground, that they where not happy with the direction it was taking.

People where wondering why on earth theyd let their top scorer leave while in the midst of a relegation battle, but that was kinda the point, Mateta was part of the problem.  And Mainz look better without him.

Anyway, early days still, but hopefully things on the right track for Mainz.
Missed on Mainz this season, what is their "new DNA"? Do they play differently or more off-the-pitch sort of thing?

It would be a shame if they got relegated, but I'm confident that they would be able to get back into the Bundesliga quickly.
Missed on Mainz this season, what is their "new DNA"? Do they play differently or more off-the-pitch sort of thing?

It would be a shame if they got relegated, but I'm confident that they would be able to get back into the Bundesliga quickly.

On and off the pitch really, there was kinda a disassociation of what got them where they are now. So they have tried to get  back to that, with getting a coach who understands and loves the club and city in Bo Svensson, and of course Christian Heidel has gone back, and bringing Martin Schmidt back as sporting director, someone who again has spent a lot of time at the club. There as just a feeling that in recent years many of the players they got in where just not really getting it  - I mean that is a problem that a lot of teams have, cos a lot of teams will always be seen a stepping stone or an audition to bigger and richer clubs. But it shouldnt be at the point when players are basically seeing themselves just as individuals looking for a leg up in their careers, and not willing to be part of a team - and that was happening at Mainz. And for a small club like that, they feel they need that extra push from having a club that is very much entwined in the fabric of the city.

Its tough too though without fans, as it is for everyone, but maybe more so far smaller clubs like this. 

On the pitch they certainly look more like youd hope they look now, a team playing as a team, pressing well, never giving up, working hard for each point they can get, and defensively stronger.

 
 
I think all things are cyclical and we've gone from a period of Spanish league dominance to English league dominance which won't last forever.  With that said it's hard to see how the pendulum swings toward the German league anytime soon.  Yes Bayern will always be at the top but I think if you're going to say a 1 or 2 league team can still be fun and competitive then you're quantifying that by how those teams do in Europe and right now you'd have to say that's not a strong point for the league. 
Agree with most of that. The question whether a club is successful or a mess depends on the people in charge and Schalke, Hamburg and others like Kaiserslautern, Köln or 1860 Munich simply don't seem to have the right people in charge and they also seem to have a hard time of finding the right people. It's not as if investment in a club is not possible. Look at what Dietmar Hopp is doing at Hoffenheim. Say what you want about him (and I'm not a big fan of what he has been doing), but he has been successful and they have basically established themselves in the league. Same goes for Leipzig, but you could argue that they've used rather dodgy methods to stay within the boundaries of 50+1.

Even clubs like Schalke or Hamburg have profitted from investment (in the past). Tönnies has given them quite a bit of money (a lot of that as loans though, but also through sponsorships) and Hamburg also had an investor supporting them. The problem is that too often they've made the wrong decisions in terms of players and what off-the-pitch-personell they sign. That's why they are now in a place, where they have pissed shitloads of money up the wall and are struggling to keep afloat. Had they made the right decisions (or at least more right ones than absolutely horrific ones), they would be in a much better position. That said, I think it's almost impossible to catch Bayern in the short or even medium term. They are just too far ahead, because they've constantly been at the top for decades and they did an almost perfect job of taking advantage of that...

Great post
Kicker reporting that Nubel could terminate his contract with Bayern if he doesn't play 10 matches for them this season. 9 games to go (not including the CL knockout stages) and he played 2 games so far.

Would be interesting to see how it develops. Monaco are linked with but if he becomes available next summer for free then I'm sure more clubs would become interested. On the other hand, the prospect of taking over Neuer at Bayern would be enough to keep him there for another season.
Kicker reporting that Nubel could terminate his contract with Bayern if he doesn't play 10 matches for them this season. 9 games to go (not including the CL knockout stages) and he played 2 games so far.

Would be interesting to see how it develops. Monaco are linked with but if he becomes available next summer for free then I'm sure more clubs would become interested. On the other hand, the prospect of taking over Neuer at Bayern would be enough to keep him there for another season.
You do wonder how it was sold to him - surely 'you are Neuer's successor' was what they span it around. Maybe a Buffon-Sczeszney situation where they kind of said for him to put up with it for a season and then you'll be number one.

Despite some of the mistakes, he looked a real rising star at Schalke and I'm surprised he's not had some cup games or even Champions League minutes. Neuer is a massive personality who it was always going to be hard to shift, whether you believe he's long past his best or not. The thing is, Neuer is only 34, not ancient by Keeper standards. Nubel could very well be waiting for two to three more seasons and he's 25 this year, he can't waste years of his prime on the bench.
You do wonder how it was sold to him - surely 'you are Neuer's successor' was what they span it around. Maybe a Buffon-Sczeszney situation where they kind of said for him to put up with it for a season and then you'll be number one.

Despite some of the mistakes, he looked a real rising star at Schalke and I'm surprised he's not had some cup games or even Champions League minutes. Neuer is a massive personality who it was always going to be hard to shift, whether you believe he's long past his best or not. The thing is, Neuer is only 34, not ancient by Keeper standards. Nubel could very well be waiting for two to three more seasons and he's 25 this year, he can't waste years of his prime on the bench.
Probably why that clause was put there to begin with. It's a situation for Bayern because like you said, Neuer is a big personality and also still very much a world class keeper, but there has to be a point where you go with the younger guy.

They probably have similar situation up front, where some would have thought Zirkzee or Arp would have been leading the line for them by now but Lewandowski just got better instead ;D. He's untouchable at the moment but again, at some point he has to be fazed out.

Just can't see Bayern losing a top German youngster like Nubel, and for a free. They'll probably give him something more next season, maybe like what Barcelona did with Bravo and Ter Stegen a few years ago, where one was a league keeper and the other played in all the CL matches.
Wouldn't be surprised if Neuer is still playing in 5 years time. Kahn went on for fucking ever, didn't he? Mind you, he always looked pretty old regardless.
You do wonder how it was sold to him - surely 'you are Neuer's successor' was what they span it around. Maybe a Buffon-Sczeszney situation where they kind of said for him to put up with it for a season and then you'll be number one.

Despite some of the mistakes, he looked a real rising star at Schalke and I'm surprised he's not had some cup games or even Champions League minutes. Neuer is a massive personality who it was always going to be hard to shift, whether you believe he's long past his best or not. The thing is, Neuer is only 34, not ancient by Keeper standards. Nubel could very well be waiting for two to three more seasons and he's 25 this year, he can't waste years of his prime on the bench.

It will have been, and Bayern would have zero intention of him being that for ages, they sign players just to sign players, they are bastards for it. 

But at least if that deal is true, it wasnt a completely bad move on his or agents part!

Neuer, a great goalie, but just a dislikable figure, rules the roost, its all about him, hes a walking ego. Everything he says goes. He wants to play in a world cup despite not having played for months, he does it. He wants to play cup games and CL group games, so his backup gets no experience or game time, he does it.
It will have been, and Bayern would have zero intention of him being that for ages, they sign players just to sign players, they are bastards for it. 

But at least if that deal is true, it wasnt a completely bad move on his or agents part!

Neuer, a great goalie, but just a dislikable figure, rules the roost, its all about him, hes a walking ego. Everything he says goes. He wants to play in a world cup despite not having played for months, he does it. He wants to play cup games and CL group games, so his backup gets no experience or game time, he does it.
German Keepers and strong personalities ay?!  ;D

It's odd and clearly indicative of some sort of personality complex, you'd think he'd want to cement his legacy by helping to nurture Nubel and bringing him through, marking his own part in the succession for Bayern and the National Team.

Ter Stegen, on form, should've replaced Neuer for the national team a couple of seasons ago, though Neuer has bounced back. Even a loan would be better for Nubel at this point.
German Keepers and strong personalities ay?!  ;D

It's odd and clearly indicative of some sort of personality complex, you'd think he'd want to cement his legacy by helping to nurture Nubel and bringing him through, marking his own part in the succession for Bayern and the National Team.

Ter Stegen, on form, should've replaced Neuer for the national team a couple of seasons ago, though Neuer has bounced back. Even a loan would be better for Nubel at this point.

Goalies generally are a little bit wierd at the best of times  ;D  But yeah, he certainly follows a tradition of some German keepers with massive personalities and/or egos, such as Kahn, Lehmann, Schumacher etc.

And its probably about the only position where you can be selfish, I dont think Neuer has any interst in helping Bayern with replacing him. He just wants to play at the top for as long as he can, and he likely can for 3 or 4 years yet.  Its like with Lewandowski there, they know theyll need to replace the best in the world, but there is no sign of either slowing down. Theyll probably go about signing replacements over the next couple years, and end up selling them!
Neuer, a great goalie, but just a dislikable figure, rules the roost, its all about him, hes a walking ego. Everything he says goes.
The personification of Bayern really. World class, but c*nts. ;D
The personification of Bayern really. World class, but c*nts. ;D

Kimmich... not quite world class, but definitely qualifies under the second criteria...
For every Schalke and Hamburg, there are relatively smaller clubs like Mainz or Freiburg or even genuinely big clubs like Frankfurt or Gladbach that have done well. Don't think you can really blame the 50+1 rule on what happened to both clubs, as they've gotten so much wrong in the seasons prior to their relegation. I mean, the gap between Schalke and Wolfsburg, in terms of spending in the last few seasons, can't be too big.

Schalke just failed with a lot of big signings, like Konoplyanka, Bentaleb and Rudy - all fairly big Bundesliga signings. They also failed with their managerial appointments, and probably gave up on the only good coach they had too soon.

Schalke have never won the Bundesliga since its inception. Hamburg haven't won a thing since the German Cup in 1987.

There's an awful lot going wrong at those clubs long term.
˄  very good post stoa.

And then also, its easy to pick on the Bundesliga cos of Bayerns dominance. But the fact is - all the top leagues have a problem (if it is indeed a problem, it likely isnt to many!) of 1, 2, or if they are lucky 3 teams who dominate.

I mean look at the prem title race, this year and last, 1 horse race, dull as dishwater for anyone but the fans of said team. And that isn't unusual in the prem, just that its been 2 or 3 different teams. Although they way things are going, every chance Abu Dhabi can take advantage of a post covid financial hangover for clubs, and can now go on to dominate further. Its a bit of a miracle Liverpool competed and bettered them as it was.

Plus sometimes I think we as fans can forget that there is so much more involved in a league season than who wins the title.

The Bundesliga is unique in terms of its one club dominance going way back (although not to the extent of the last decade).

Bayern are on course for their 30th Bundesliga title this season. Their first of which was won in 1969. The next highest is Dortmund and Gladbach with 5 each (Gladbach's last title being won in 1977).

In the all time list, Nurnberg are next with 9 titles. The last of which was won in 1968.

Bayern are the only club in Germany used to success and this predates 50+1.  In recent years we're seeing 1 or 2 clubs dominate every league more and more. Juve 9 in a row in Italy for example. PSG in France. 
Kimmich... not quite world class, but definitely qualifies under the second criteria...
One of the best midfielders in the world right now, definitely world class imo.

Also, Lewandowski and Muller.
Yeah Kimmich is a bad nobhead but he is one of the finest midfielders on the planet, as well as one of the finest right backs. Undoubtedly World Class, only 26 and already got 50 caps for Germany - an advert for getting appearances under your belt at a lower level whilst still young.
Hilarious that the DFB are allowing their England based German players special entry to Germany for the upcoming internationals, but players where not allowed to play CL games in the country!

 
Hilarious that the DFB are allowing their England based German players special entry to Germany for the upcoming internationals, but players where not allowed to play CL games in the country!

 

All those rules are just a clusterfuck. Austria couldn't pick players in Germany, because we're playing in Scotland and then those players would have had to quarantine after getting back to Germany...
Germany squad for the upcoming internationals vs Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Amin Younes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea

Good to see Amin Younes in there, hes impressed me since his return to the Bundesliga.
Interesting to see Wirtz and Musiala in there!

So many great options for the NT, has to be amongst the favorites for the WC.
Interesting to see Wirtz and Musiala in there!

So many great options for the NT, has to be amongst the favorites for the WC.

Indeed! Not sure if there is a need to rush Wirtz in, but players seem to get picked younger and younger now!

Maybe with Jamal Musiala its a kinda thank you for fobbing England off' callup  ;D  Cos again not sure there is a need to bring in a player with less than a 1000 first team minutes under his belt.

Still, with there being 3 games in quite quick succession, be a good chance just go give them both minutes.
Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years.  Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.

See, it happens elsewhere too,  I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.

The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my  head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.

Good points, appreciate that point of view. I am not a local fan, I'm an America armchair fan, pointing things out as I interpret them.

From my perspective, I would love to see Schalke or Hamburg win the lottery like Man City or PSG did, and take the league to Bayern. I love watching the Bundesliga and I think the mismanagement of these massive clubs is a shambles. But what matters is what the local fans who go to the game want, of that there is no doubt.

