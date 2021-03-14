Such a shame that massive clubs in England like Nottingham Forest are ran into the ground and havent played at the top level for years, ditto a big club like Sunderland, or 4 times league winning Sheffield Wednesday. And clubs like Leeds, who took an age to get back to the top league, and Newcastle, who have yo-yod for years. Theres this club called Liverpool too, I seem to recall they came perilously close to a terrible fate a few years back too.



See, it happens elsewhere too, I suggest researching Schalke by the way - as part of their financial issue was through choice- they chose not to split the footballing side away from the rest of the club, which means far less sponsorship, so that is something they likely can change themselves, as and when they want too.



The German way of doing things sure isnt perfect, and they for sure could do with modifying some parts of it. But be careful what you wish for. Taking clubs from the fans and handing them over to soulless monstrosities like Abu Dhabi, or a Russian gangster, or some dodgy American owners who just want dividends and to take out giant loans, is not always the answer (in fact its never the answer). Sure, I may be living with my head in the clouds, but football has been losing its soul for years, and often I wonder - what for? It isnt a better game for it.



Agree with most of that. The question whether a club is successful or a mess depends on the people in charge and Schalke, Hamburg and others like Kaiserslautern, Köln or 1860 Munich simply don't seem to have the right people in charge and they also seem to have a hard time of finding the right people. It's not as if investment in a club is not possible. Look at what Dietmar Hopp is doing at Hoffenheim. Say what you want about him (and I'm not a big fan of what he has been doing), but he has been successful and they have basically established themselves in the league. Same goes for Leipzig, but you could argue that they've used rather dodgy methods to stay within the boundaries of 50+1.Even clubs like Schalke or Hamburg have profitted from investment (in the past). Tönnies has given them quite a bit of money (a lot of that as loans though, but also through sponsorships) and Hamburg also had an investor supporting them. The problem is that too often they've made the wrong decisions in terms of players and what off-the-pitch-personell they sign. That's why they are now in a place, where they have pissed shitloads of money up the wall and are struggling to keep afloat. Had they made the right decisions (or at least more right ones than absolutely horrific ones), they would be in a much better position. That said, I think it's almost impossible to catch Bayern in the short or even medium term. They are just too far ahead, because they've constantly been at the top for decades and they did an almost perfect job of taking advantage of that...