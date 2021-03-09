Schalke will be a huge loss to the Bundesliga.
In terms of football quality, the Bundesliga is absolutely paying the price for its 50+1 rule.
Big clubs like Hamburg, Schalke, and Koln would immediately be targets for investment. You'd have loads of money pumped into these clubs and brilliant footballers brought in to boost the league.
Instead of you have massive mismanagement and brilliant clubs like Hamburg and Schalke being run into the ground and out of the league. Koln A yo-yo club... Kaiserslautern languishing in the third division... Massive, historic clubs with huge fan-bases, not even in the first division any more because of terrible mismanagement.
Maybe the fan culture is worth it. Or, when you can't even keep the beloved historic clubs in the first division... maybe it's not.
Meanwhile, there's no competition for Bayern. Only one other big club in the league is well-run (Dortmund), and their revenue is still half that of Bayern's. Monchengladbach are well-run, but cannibalized by Dortmund. The only other clubs that are well-run are those not subject to the 50+1 rule -- RB Leipzig, Leverkusen... Wolfsburg...
With that lack of competition, Bayern are of course still the automatic destination for Germany's best -- and the league continues to be a one-team-league. For Bayern, it's no problem to get Kimmich for pennies, to get Goretzka on a free, poached from a huge rival... That same legendary striker, Mr.Lewandowski, can anyone remind me how he ended up at Bayern?
At this point, I'd love to see anyone but Bayern win the league in my lifetime. I'll cheer... even if it's RB Leipzig or fecking Hoffenheim. I don't care. Anyone.
Dortmund have been a fine mess this year. This was really their "win now" season, with all the pieces in place this year. But the chickens finally came home to roost for Favre, he was never really the man. It's a shame. It's not every season you have a player like Haaland to lead the line. And it's not every year you have a winger like Jadon Sancho.
Another rebuilding year next year, then. Again. Almost a decade now since Dortmund were champions. Every year, it feels like the gap to Bayern gets bigger.