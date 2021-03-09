It's an interesting one. I'm not sure if I see it as an easy way out for Flick, or if there isn't really much to do to get Bayern to imperiousness once more.



I think for Bayern, quietly allowing Flick to go to der nationalmannschaft is the best option, as long as they do get Nagelsmann. The purchase of Upamecano says to me that Bayern are going to look to completely restructure the way they play, otherwise his purchase doesn't make sense, as his style is so wedded to the high-line that he will be at sixes and sevens with the other defenders.



I'd love to see what Nagelsmann could do with Bayern's squad and who they'd target to bring in with him in. Sane, Davies, Musiala, Upamecano, Kimmich, Gnabry, Hernandes, Pavard, Nubel - they're not exactly short of long-term quality in the squad.



Yeah it is interesting. I mean, he has to do NOTHING at Bayern to make them imperious, I would say that along with Abu Dhabi, Bayern has the best squad in football, it already was one of the very best when he took over, and now has Sane, and soon Upamecano on to add to it. Its just such a cushy job, maybe thats why he would be interested, cos hes no Guardiola. He actually does want a challenge?!Of course he worked with the national team for a long time, so that may well be what he feels is his dream job, and he doesnt want to risk not getting the chance again. Cos you look at timing, DFB would obviously love Jürgen Klopp to do it, he wont take it now, but later, who knows, so can Flick afford to say no now if it is his dream job? Cos you just dont know when it is available again, these things are all about timing.And the germany job would be a good challenge, such is the apathy to the team in the last couple years. And there is concern there that they dont have a great crop of youngsters coming through now - although they do have some good ones of course.