Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 627264 times)

Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15280 on: March 9, 2021, 05:25:48 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on March  9, 2021, 05:17:41 pm
I had to check again if he was still with Bayern or not based on the news reports. They have us believing that he'll leave the Bayern job where he's doing exceptionally well to move to the German NT. Why will he do that though? As you said, his job is very secure, probably gets paid a lot and is highly respected by their fans for the success they've achieved last season. Maybe if he ends up winning the treble again he'll consider a more difficult challenge? :D

Flick has had a kind of weird career you could say. Almost like hes never been sure what role he prefers. He was a head coach for a few years, much of it spent with Hoffenheim, were going back over 20 years here, but then was an assistant for a looooong time (mostly with Germany), and then was a sporting director for a few years, before going back to coaching.

So because of that, maybe you can say never say never! But yeah, cant see it, Id imagine hell stay at Bayern a while, hes got probably the best squad in Europe, or at least top 2, which was handed on a plate to him, absolutely the cushiest job ever, he just lets them play! 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Dave McCoy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15281 on: March 9, 2021, 05:26:07 pm
I could see Flick taking it if the cracks in Bayern's form continue and the results start catching up with them even further.  He's no cult figure and I'm sure deep down he knows that the Bayern brass will toss him to the side as soon as there are signs of trouble.
mobydick

  Thatcherite refugee
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15282 on: March 9, 2021, 05:57:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  9, 2021, 05:26:07 pm
I could see Flick taking it if the cracks in Bayern's form continue and the results start catching up with them even further.  He's no cult figure and I'm sure deep down he knows that the Bayern brass will toss him to the side as soon as there are signs of trouble.

No way Flick will take the job, he probably won't be offered it because Bayern have too much input and control over the DFB. I remember when Christoph Daum, at the time Manager at Leverkusen was given the job, basically as a second choice because Bayern wouldn't let Ottmar Hitzfeld go, who was at the time the best coach in Germany. When the truth  came out about Daum using Cocain, after rumours reputedly started by Hoeneß and he was sacked before even starting the job they still wouldn't let him go. At that time Leverkusen were a thorn in Bayern's side and they would have done anything to weaken them. Anyway Rudi Völler, at that time the sporting director at Leverkusen was appointed at National Trainer, without a UEFA License,Michaell Skibbe was his second in command with a trainers License. All in all this move was great for Bayern, they had removed Leverkusen's coach and their Sporting director in one fell swoop and weakened their main opposition at the time. Unless he's on his way out anyway they won't give him up without a fight.
aw1991

  Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15283 on: March 9, 2021, 06:00:21 pm
I don't know if Bayern will fight as hard for Flick to stay. Would even make some sense to let him go, appoint Nagelsmann, set themselves for next few years and setback RBL.
mobydick

  Thatcherite refugee
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15284 on: March 9, 2021, 06:01:28 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on March  9, 2021, 06:00:21 pm
I don't know if Bayern will fight as hard for Flick to stay. Would even make some sense to let him go, appoint Nagelsmann, set themselves for next few years and setback RBL.

Could be a plan.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on March  9, 2021, 06:00:21 pm
I don't know if Bayern will fight as hard for Flick to stay. Would even make some sense to let him go, appoint Nagelsmann, set themselves for next few years and setback RBL.

thats the angle Bild are taking today, that if Flick wants to take the Germany job, theyd allow it if they first get agreement with Nagelesmann.

I guess its not something that has to actually be sorted till the summer is it, so it can drag on for a while yet, which the press will love  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

mobydick

  Thatcherite refugee
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm
I have just watched an interview with Hoeneß and he said that he was informed by Loew that he would be leaving his job,  this was before it was officially announced by the DFB. He also it made known that he would be unhappy If Oliver Bierhoff continued in his present job..

Any questions as to who runs German football?
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15287 on: Today at 02:34:46 am
Kicker also going for Hansi Flick for Bundestrainer. I am all for Bayern getting the tables turned on them for a change, with press gossip and rumour.

Would have thought Ralf Rangnick would be the obvious choice though. Not even have to wait till the summer to sort it.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Drinks Sangria

  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15288 on: Today at 10:02:19 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:34:46 am
Kicker also going for Hansi Flick for Bundestrainer. I am all for Bayern getting the tables turned on them for a change, with press gossip and rumour.

Would have thought Ralf Rangnick would be the obvious choice though. Not even have to wait till the summer to sort it.
It's an interesting one. I'm not sure if I see it as an easy way out for Flick, or if there isn't really much to do to get Bayern to imperiousness once more.

I think for Bayern, quietly allowing Flick to go to der nationalmannschaft is the best option, as long as they do get Nagelsmann. The purchase of Upamecano says to me that Bayern are going to look to completely restructure the way they play, otherwise his purchase doesn't make sense, as his style is so wedded to the high-line that he will be at sixes and sevens with the other defenders.

I'd love to see what Nagelsmann could do with Bayern's squad and who they'd target to bring in with him in. Sane, Davies, Musiala, Upamecano, Kimmich, Gnabry, Hernandes, Pavard, Nubel - they're not exactly short of long-term quality in the squad.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

elsewhere

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15289 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on March  9, 2021, 03:35:22 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56335941

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not "available" to succeed Joachim Low as manager of his native Germany.

The German Football Association has announced that Low will leave the role after this summer's European Championships.

"Am I available for the job after the summer? No," said Klopp.

"Someone else will do the job and, with the number of good German managers, I am sure the German FA will find a good solution."

Klopp, 53, was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015 and has led the club to victory in the Champions League in 2019 and to the 2019-20 Premier League title.

The latter was the Anfield club's first top-flight title since 1990 but they have struggled this season and are eighth in the Premier League - seven points from a top-four spot.

Klopp said: "I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I?

"It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz and Dortmund."
Looks like he's clearly gone or he wouldn't have made a comment on the matter ;)
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15290 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:02:19 am
It's an interesting one. I'm not sure if I see it as an easy way out for Flick, or if there isn't really much to do to get Bayern to imperiousness once more.

I think for Bayern, quietly allowing Flick to go to der nationalmannschaft is the best option, as long as they do get Nagelsmann. The purchase of Upamecano says to me that Bayern are going to look to completely restructure the way they play, otherwise his purchase doesn't make sense, as his style is so wedded to the high-line that he will be at sixes and sevens with the other defenders.

I'd love to see what Nagelsmann could do with Bayern's squad and who they'd target to bring in with him in. Sane, Davies, Musiala, Upamecano, Kimmich, Gnabry, Hernandes, Pavard, Nubel - they're not exactly short of long-term quality in the squad.

Yeah it is interesting.  I mean, he has to do NOTHING at Bayern to make them imperious, I would say that along with Abu Dhabi, Bayern has the best squad in football, it already was one of the very best when he took over, and now has Sane, and soon Upamecano on to add to it.  Its just such a cushy job, maybe thats why he would be interested, cos hes no Guardiola. He actually does want a challenge?!

Of course he worked with the national team for a long time, so that may well be what he feels is his dream job, and he doesnt want to risk not getting the chance again. Cos you look at timing, DFB would obviously love Jürgen Klopp to do it, he wont take it now, but later, who knows, so can Flick afford to say no now if it is his dream job? Cos you just dont know when it is available again, these things are all about timing.

And the germany job would be a good challenge, such is the apathy to the team in the last couple years. And there is concern there that they dont have a great crop of youngsters coming through now - although they do have some good ones of course.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  Truthiness
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15291 on: Today at 12:57:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:34:46 am

Would have thought Ralf Rangnick would be the obvious choice though. Not even have to wait till the summer to sort it.

Klopp told German tv last night that his choice would be Rangnick.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15292 on: Today at 01:01:48 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:57:09 pm
Klopp told German tv last night that his choice would be Rangnick.

Oh thats good of Kloppo to go to bat for his fellow Swabian  ;D

Cos Rangnick has pretty much said hes interested too. Just seems such an obvious choice. 

But I guess if they think that they can get Flick, that may be tempting too of course due to his history with the national team. But Rangnick is one heck of a coach, one of the best in Germany, for years.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15293 on: Today at 01:10:29 pm
Rangnick is a genius but I feel like hed be better served in a different capacity at the DFB. Hes a guy that comes in and revamps processes and development. Great coach though and Germany would be fun to watch if he was coaching.
