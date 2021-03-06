Does seem that way, they always just cherry pick the best players from other clubs in the league without a fight. I get why they all hate Leipzig but must be good to see someone else keeping up with them.
Its a weird dynamic for sure.
Ive said many times here though, folks have to realise that the majority of fans dont concentrate on what goes on at the top of the table. Me for example - our household supports two teams Mainz and Freiburg, so dont have a great interest in the title. I barely watch Bayern play, yesterday I watched a decent chunk of the game, and thatll probably be the last time Ill see Bayern play this season.
And - the cherry picking thing - Dortmund do it as well. Also, as much as its easy to hate Bayern, there was a couple seasons recently when the biggest irritation should have been at the inability of ohter clubs (well, Dortmund) for not taking advantage of a window that opened with Bayerns coaching changes and aging squad. Unfortunately, Dortmund cocked it up and the window closed.