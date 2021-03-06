« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 6, 2021, 09:25:12 pm
I think it speaks worse for Dortmund in that they're the 2nd biggest team and once you take Haaland and Sancho out they have nothing.  Bayern are probably 2nd favorite for the CL but they're nowhere near last years level.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 6, 2021, 10:40:22 pm
I cant imagine many will have been watching Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg but that tackle from Otavio was absolutely disgusting. That can end careers. He should be having a rest for a very long time.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 6, 2021, 10:47:11 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  6, 2021, 10:40:22 pm
I cant imagine many will have been watching Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg but that tackle from Otavio was absolutely disgusting. That can end careers. He should be having a rest for a very long time.

I posted about it earlier in the thread and was surprised no one commented.  It's one of the reddest red cards I can remember.  Here it is again:

Edit: Updated link - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1368305735059333124?s=20
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 6, 2021, 10:52:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  6, 2021, 10:47:11 pm
I posted about it earlier in the thread and was surprised no one commented.  It's one of the reddest red cards I can remember.  Here it is again:

Edit: Updated link - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1368305735059333124?s=20

Its unbelievable. I cant believe none of the Hoffenheim players came running after him.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 6, 2021, 11:02:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  6, 2021, 10:40:22 pm
I cant imagine many will have been watching Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg but that tackle from Otavio was absolutely disgusting. That can end careers. He should be having a rest for a very long time.

it was crazy, scissor tackle!
RMG

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 7, 2021, 01:37:13 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on March  6, 2021, 08:02:24 pm
Its strange, it seems like everyone is totally ok with Bayern winning every year. Almost like a "well ran" single party state

Does seem that way, they always just cherry pick the best players from other clubs in the league without a fight. I get why they all hate Leipzig but must be good to see someone else keeping up with them.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 7, 2021, 05:36:10 pm
Quote from: RMG on March  7, 2021, 01:37:13 pm
Does seem that way, they always just cherry pick the best players from other clubs in the league without a fight. I get why they all hate Leipzig but must be good to see someone else keeping up with them.

Its a weird dynamic for sure.

Ive said many times here though, folks have to realise that the majority of fans dont concentrate on what goes on at the top of the table. Me for example - our household supports two teams Mainz and Freiburg, so dont have a great interest in the title. I barely watch Bayern play, yesterday I watched a decent chunk of the game, and thatll probably be the last time Ill see Bayern play this season.

And - the cherry picking thing - Dortmund do it as well.  Also, as much as its easy to hate Bayern, there was a couple seasons recently when the biggest irritation should have been at the inability of ohter clubs (well, Dortmund) for not taking advantage of a window that opened with Bayerns coaching changes and aging squad. Unfortunately, Dortmund cocked it up and the window closed. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 7, 2021, 05:44:18 pm
I think people also forget that this league is by design set-up to assist/benefit the national team, which many will care about more than who's winning the BL
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 7, 2021, 08:44:35 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March  7, 2021, 05:44:18 pm
I think people also forget that this league is by design set-up to assist/benefit the national team, which many will care about more than who's winning the BL

And yet I doubt the Bundesliga league offices are stating this when asking for tender offers for new TV contracts.  I think it's really the 50+1 rule that keeps it this way.  There is no way to invest in teams to really make a difference with Hertha probably being the most recent example.  I'm not saying that they should change it, I don't personally think they should, but once a team is cemented in the top spot there is basically no way to even it back out unless that club agrees to do so on their own or completely melts down.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 12:04:20 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March  7, 2021, 05:44:18 pm
I think people also forget that this league is by design set-up to assist/benefit the national team, which many will care about more than who's winning the BL

although that is a problem now, as Germany has fallen out of love with its national team.

The support for them is at such a low (or Loew  :P ) ebb.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:16:10 am
Joachim Löw leaving Germany job a year before his contract ends - so hes leaving in 2021 after the euros.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:18:53 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:16:10 am
Joachim Löw leaving Germany job a year before his contract ends - so hes leaving in 2021 after the euros.



No surprise there. The Klopp speculation will be in overdrive
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:21:22 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:18:53 am
No surprise there. The Klopp speculation will be in overdrive

for sure!

Thing is though - Kloppo has been pretty clear on taking a break. So thatd mean not taking a break if he suddenly decides he wants to manage Germany now.

So basically - not happening.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:26:25 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:21:22 am

So basically - not happening.

Yep. Can't see it either
elsewhere

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:37:44 am
Has Klopp ever said anything abour managing the German national team in the past?
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:43:34 am
Always seen Flick as a perfect coach for the NT, but don't think it's the right time. Can see a promotion from within or more of a left-field promotion rather than a high-profile appointment.
