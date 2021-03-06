Does seem that way, they always just cherry pick the best players from other clubs in the league without a fight. I get why they all hate Leipzig but must be good to see someone else keeping up with them.



Its a weird dynamic for sure.Ive said many times here though, folks have to realise that the majority of fans dont concentrate on what goes on at the top of the table. Me for example - our household supports two teams Mainz and Freiburg, so dont have a great interest in the title. I barely watch Bayern play, yesterday I watched a decent chunk of the game, and thatll probably be the last time Ill see Bayern play this season.And - the cherry picking thing - Dortmund do it as well. Also, as much as its easy to hate Bayern, there was a couple seasons recently when the biggest irritation should have been at the inability of ohter clubs (well, Dortmund) for not taking advantage of a window that opened with Bayerns coaching changes and aging squad. Unfortunately, Dortmund cocked it up and the window closed.