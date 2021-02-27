Think their hope is long gone now, but I expected to Schalke to pull it back to be honest, even in that mad winless run. They could easily go down having won no more than 2 games, which would be unthinkable for a Paderborn or some other small side.
Dortmund fans must love it to be honest, even if things aren't going great for them. That's one of the dreams isn't it, them twats going down.
Can't see them staying down for long though, they'll probably be back straight away as I assume their resources are comprehensive in comparison to other 2nd tier sides - Some might have said similar for Hamburg though, even though they seem to be in a constant state of turmoil.