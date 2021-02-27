« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 623600 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15160 on: February 27, 2021, 07:26:16 pm »
Leipzig nick it at the death.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15161 on: February 27, 2021, 07:27:05 pm »
And there it is.

Winning goal on 92 mins.

A little push on the defender, Gladbach players going mad. But no VAR overturn.

Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15162 on: February 27, 2021, 07:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 27, 2021, 07:27:05 pm
And there it is.

Winning goal on 92 mins.

A little push on the defender, Gladbach players going mad. But no VAR overturn.

And then almost a 4th immediately from the kickoff - wonderful finish from Forsberg but he was offside
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,177
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15163 on: February 27, 2021, 07:50:36 pm »
Just read that Sancho is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to 50 league assists. Wow! That is some achievement.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15164 on: February 27, 2021, 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 27, 2021, 07:50:36 pm
Just read that Sancho is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to 50 league assists. Wow! That is some achievement.

Youngest and with the fewest number of games - a total of 99 games (not just starts - 7,214 mins total, or just over 80 full games) - and that was despite having a really poor start to the season with no goal and only 5 assists in 900 mins over 11 games  AND a poor last month with 0 goals or assists in 315 mins across the last 5 games.  In fact, according to Transfermarkt, there are only 63 players with more than 50 - and only 36 players or more have 60 or more.  As far as I could tell, Ribery got his 50th in his 104th match, and that was the previous record - there is a very good chance the way Haaland and him are playing he could get close to 60 by the end of the season, which is just ridiculous

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15165 on: February 28, 2021, 12:19:04 pm »
Schalke have sacked their whole coaching staff  ::) 

At this point, they should just save their money and go without a coach till the end of the season, and start over in the summer.

3 games today in the Buli, first one up starting soon is FC Union vs Hoffenheim (the only team who seems to be rivaling us for most injury struck).  They may even have it worse, as they have 10 out now I think, and like us, a lot of their defence has been hit.

Loris Karius starts again for Union.

Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,975
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15166 on: February 28, 2021, 12:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 28, 2021, 12:19:04 pm
Schalke have sacked their whole coaching staff  ::) 

At this point, they should just save their money and go without a coach till the end of the season, and start over in the summer.
Now that's a proper rebuild, one that I think Schalke needed for ages. Get some of their high earners off the books and build on youngsters like Hoppe. Tedesco linked with a return and while his football isn't always nice to watch, he already overachieved with an average squad. The 2nd BuLi should be a piece of cake for them.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15167 on: February 28, 2021, 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on February 28, 2021, 12:42:15 pm
Now that's a proper rebuild, one that I think Schalke needed for ages. Get some of their high earners off the books and build on youngsters like Hoppe. Tedesco linked with a return and while his football isn't always nice to watch, he already overachieved with an average squad. The 2nd BuLi should be a piece of cake for them.

yeah not a bad idea with Tedesco if hed do it for sure, maybe a re-start for both parties!  Itll be tough getting relegated of course, but they need to start over, and make the most of the chance to do that.

Karius with a nice save there keeping this 1-0 to Union, after Kruse penalty put them ahead.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15168 on: February 28, 2021, 12:51:09 pm »
Union Berlin flying this season, Hertha on the other hand near the bottom.

Glad to see Karius getting some games, hope he can find some vein of form wherever he ultimately ends up. Becoming a regular in the Bundesliga again would be good for him.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15169 on: February 28, 2021, 12:54:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 28, 2021, 12:51:09 pm
Union Berlin flying this season, Hertha on the other hand near the bottom.

Glad to see Karius getting some games, hope he can find some vein of form wherever he ultimately ends up. Becoming a regular in the Bundesliga again would be good for him.

Hertha are just a mess, when you look at the money they are pumping into that team too at the moment, this season is a disaster all round.

So far so good for Karius in this one, that was very good goalie-ing from him there again.

And yep, itd be nice if he can get some more games now, get his confidence and some form, and then get a contract next season.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15170 on: February 28, 2021, 01:00:50 pm »
And hoffehiem equalise, its been coming. Very poor defensively by Union there, horrible giveaway, then somehow the defender and Karius and the Bebou all collide as they go for the ball, who knows who actually scored the goal  ;D I think it was Bebou.  A gift really. Hoffenheim have really woken up though, Union a bit ragged at the back.

And its 1-1 at half time, Hoffenheim had the better of that half.
« Last Edit: February 28, 2021, 01:19:39 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15171 on: March 1, 2021, 07:07:23 pm »
Its the Hamburg derby tonight. I would say this game is up there at the top of the list of ....if only there where fans in the stadium. St Pauli and HSV haaaaaate each other  ;D

Derbys are often a bit crap of course, but Ill give it a watch for a while at least and cheer on St. Pauli from a distance.

Ha, that is one hell of a fireworks display going on outside the Millerntor as the teams came out :lmao
« Last Edit: March 1, 2021, 07:31:01 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15172 on: March 2, 2021, 01:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  1, 2021, 07:07:23 pm
Its the Hamburg derby tonight. I would say this game is up there at the top of the list of ....if only there where fans in the stadium. St Pauli and HSV haaaaaate each other  ;D

Derbys are often a bit crap of course, but Ill give it a watch for a while at least and cheer on St. Pauli from a distance.

Ha, that is one hell of a fireworks display going on outside the Millerntor as the teams came out :lmao
Hamburg lose the plot at the end, miss the chance to go top and St Pauli have absolutely turned their season around quite remarkably of late. Good to see, always had a soft spot for them.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15173 on: March 2, 2021, 01:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  2, 2021, 01:29:20 pm
Hamburg lose the plot at the end, miss the chance to go top and St Pauli have absolutely turned their season around quite remarkably of late. Good to see, always had a soft spot for them.

Yeah very glad they turned it around, things where looking a bit dicey earlier in the season.

Cracking goal to win it too. And then Leibold kicking that guy and getting sent off at the end, a right good bit of handbags preceded it too :lmao

The top of 2. Bundesliga is very intriguing and very tight.

Going to try and watch the DFB Pokal game tonight vs Dortmund and Gladbach, the Rose Derby!

The other game, Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen, has been postponed due to covid.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15174 on: March 2, 2021, 07:09:25 pm »
Dimitrios Grammozis is Schalke 04s new coach, the 5th of the season, but hell be staying put in the 2.Bundesliga with them too. A coach with much experience of youth teams and he also coached Darmstadt 98 and worked extensively through the age ranges at VfL Bochum.

Clearly been brought in for a youth filled re-build in the 2nd division I would say!

Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15175 on: Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm »
This is one of the worst games Ive ever seen between 2 of the worst bundesliga sides I can remember.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15176 on: Today at 01:37:16 am »
Think their hope is long gone now, but I expected to Schalke to pull it back to be honest, even in that mad winless run. They could easily go down having won no more than 2 games, which would be unthinkable for a Paderborn or some other small side.

Dortmund fans must love it to be honest, even if things aren't going great for them. That's one of the dreams isn't it, them twats going down.

Can't see them staying down for long though, they'll probably be back straight away as I assume their resources are comprehensive in comparison to other 2nd tier sides - Some might have said similar for Hamburg though, even though they seem to be in a constant state of turmoil.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,682
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #15177 on: Today at 04:01:07 am »
So annoying Mainz didnt win that, they dominated, but they are as shit in front of goal as Liverpool.

Schalke are so unfit, never seen so many players cramping up in one game, how can a team at this level be so badly out of shape, not like they have to play twice a week. So unprofessional.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 