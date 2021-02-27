Just read that Sancho is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to 50 league assists. Wow! That is some achievement.



Youngest and with the fewest number of games - a total of 99 games (not just starts - 7,214 mins total, or just over 80 full games) - and that was despite having a really poor start to the season with no goal and only 5 assists in 900 mins over 11 games AND a poor last month with 0 goals or assists in 315 mins across the last 5 games. In fact, according to Transfermarkt, there are only 63 players with more than 50 - and only 36 players or more have 60 or more. As far as I could tell, Ribery got his 50th in his 104th match, and that was the previous record - there is a very good chance the way Haaland and him are playing he could get close to 60 by the end of the season, which is just ridiculous