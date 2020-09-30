Final score 3-2 to Bayern
So, Union Berlin v Mainz 05 tonight. Anyone think Karius will be involved?
Be surprised if he was, Andreas Luthe did well their last game, and has played the first 2 matches.
Mainz are in big trouble this season Very good cross and header though.
Whats gone wrong at Mainz this season? They are at least getting hold of the ball at the moment.
theres been some internal troubles this past week, with their striker Adam Szalai, being told hes not needed, and demoted, some suggestion of his wages not being paid, the players then going on strike. Then they sack the coach. They are just a bit of a mess.I am sure they are really feeling the pinch financially too, theyve just sold Riedle Baku for 10 mill, not really significant incomings. Its going to be a big struggle, and the signs are bad for them so far.
Gladbach flying here, 2 great goals in the first 15 mins vs Effzeh.Fun game. Now Sommer almost gifts Effzeh a goal.
Schalke are a good bet for relegation, honestly.
They arent any longer because theyre a certainty. You wont get rich backing that. Shouldve got on before the season started after they didnt bin Wagner or sign anybody.
Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich not at the match today as hes in hospital, having suffered a collapsed lung Hopefully he recovers well and is back soonish.
Dortmund just keep finding them. Schalke on the other hand cant find one.
and favre willl ruin them all
Bayern game sounded mad.
Alphonso Davies stretchered off after 3 minutes (non-contact ankle injury)
