« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 562912 times)

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • Yeah right..
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14520 on: September 30, 2020, 09:22:32 PM »
Final score

3-2 to Bayern
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,259
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14521 on: September 30, 2020, 09:39:33 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on September 30, 2020, 09:22:32 PM
Final score

3-2 to Bayern

Boring.

Can not believe the biggest country in Europe offers this kind of football league (I know it was the super cup), Bayern dominant year in year out. Stuttgart, Dortmund, WB, Wolfsburg... clean up your act please this is embarrassing.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14522 on: October 2, 2020, 06:12:32 PM »
Bibiana Steinhaus has retired from match refereeing (shell continue VAR reffing). The Supercup this week was her last match.

Bundesliga ref retiring age is 47, so shes retiring young at 41, apparently she took stock during the enforced lock-down to change some things.

Good referee, glad she made it to the Bundesliga.

more here
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14523 on: October 2, 2020, 06:14:42 PM »
So, Union Berlin v Mainz 05 tonight. Anyone think Karius will be involved?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14524 on: October 2, 2020, 06:19:23 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October  2, 2020, 06:14:42 PM
So, Union Berlin v Mainz 05 tonight. Anyone think Karius will be involved?

Be surprised if he was, Andreas Luthe did well their last game, and has played the first 2 matches.

Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14525 on: October 2, 2020, 06:42:27 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  2, 2020, 06:19:23 PM
Be surprised if he was, Andreas Luthe did well their last game, and has played the first 2 matches.

It's maybe a bit too early anyway. It'll be interesting to see how he gets on at Berlin especially appropriate that their first game is against Mainz.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14526 on: October 2, 2020, 07:43:58 PM »
Not a good start for Mainz. 😒
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14527 on: October 2, 2020, 07:45:03 PM »
Mainz are in big trouble this season :-[

Very good cross and header though.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14528 on: October 2, 2020, 07:51:47 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  2, 2020, 07:45:03 PM
Mainz are in big trouble this season :-[

Very good cross and header though.

Whats gone wrong at Mainz this season?

They are at least getting hold of the ball at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14529 on: October 2, 2020, 08:14:34 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October  2, 2020, 07:51:47 PM
Whats gone wrong at Mainz this season?

They are at least getting hold of the ball at the moment.

theres been some internal troubles this past week, with their striker Adam Szalai, being told hes not needed, and demoted, some suggestion of his wages not being paid, the players then going on strike. Then they sack the coach. They are just a bit of a mess.

I am sure they are really feeling the pinch financially too, theyve just sold Riedle Baku for 10 mill, not really significant incomings. Its going to be a big struggle, and the signs are bad for them so far.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14530 on: October 2, 2020, 08:55:21 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  2, 2020, 08:14:34 PM
theres been some internal troubles this past week, with their striker Adam Szalai, being told hes not needed, and demoted, some suggestion of his wages not being paid, the players then going on strike. Then they sack the coach. They are just a bit of a mess.

I am sure they are really feeling the pinch financially too, theyve just sold Riedle Baku for 10 mill, not really significant incomings. Its going to be a big struggle, and the signs are bad for them so far.

That's pretty worrying, I was always under the impression though a small team they were actually quite well run overall. I guess its a fact that many of the smaller clubs are feeling the pinch through the pandemic. It is good to see at least a few fans back in German football grounds, hopefully that will at least assist.

It's becoming quite embarrassing for them now, after the fourth goal. But they don't look like a team with a lot of spirit right now. That is certainly not going to make the task any easier.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14531 on: October 2, 2020, 09:01:45 PM »
Mainz could've done with Wagner staying at Schalke, so one of the relegation spots was filled. My god, they're the pits.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14532 on: October 3, 2020, 02:48:25 PM »
Gladbach flying here, 2 great goals in the first 15 mins vs Effzeh.

Fun game. Now Sommer almost gifts Effzeh a goal.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14533 on: October 3, 2020, 02:49:58 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  3, 2020, 02:48:25 PM
Gladbach flying here, 2 great goals in the first 15 mins vs Effzeh.

Fun game. Now Sommer almost gifts Effzeh a goal.

Good to see BMG finding some form.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14534 on: October 3, 2020, 03:46:53 PM »
3-0 now, Stindl with a peno, Gladbach crusing in the Rhineland derby.

Köln in trouble alredy, this would be 3 defeats in 3.

Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,284
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14535 on: October 3, 2020, 03:55:57 PM »
Another for Haaland...three assists for Reyna today. Pretty good goal
Logged

Offline Ryba

  • A self-confessed "bit of a twat", who thinks Everton will win the league 2010-11, is either very deluded or reckons Everton will be demoted to The Championship ;)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • bluenose
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14536 on: October 3, 2020, 06:16:26 PM »
Giovanni Reyna is a ridiculous talent.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14537 on: October 3, 2020, 06:22:21 PM »
Dortmund just keep finding them. Schalke on the other hand cant find one.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,705
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14538 on: October 3, 2020, 06:33:09 PM »
Schalke's gone from having academy or young talents like Neuer, Özil, Höwedes, Matip, Kolasinac, Draxler, Sane, and even Demirbay and Gündoğan (in their early years) to uh, whatever this is.  Yikes.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Ryba

  • A self-confessed "bit of a twat", who thinks Everton will win the league 2010-11, is either very deluded or reckons Everton will be demoted to The Championship ;)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • bluenose
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14539 on: October 3, 2020, 06:39:38 PM »
Schalke are a good bet for relegation, honestly.
« Last Edit: October 3, 2020, 06:43:51 PM by Ryba »
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14540 on: October 3, 2020, 06:42:30 PM »
Quote from: Ryba on October  3, 2020, 06:39:38 PM
Schalke are a good bet for relegation, honestly.

They arent any longer because theyre a certainty. You wont get rich backing that. Shouldve got on before the season started after they didnt bin Wagner or sign anybody.
Logged

Offline Ryba

  • A self-confessed "bit of a twat", who thinks Everton will win the league 2010-11, is either very deluded or reckons Everton will be demoted to The Championship ;)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • bluenose
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14541 on: October 3, 2020, 06:44:37 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  3, 2020, 06:42:30 PM
They arent any longer because theyre a certainty. You wont get rich backing that. Shouldve got on before the season started after they didnt bin Wagner or sign anybody.
They're a shambles. Sad how they've fallen over the past ten years. From challenging Bayern for the title and deep CL runs to this. If they think their size alone will keep them from the drop they need to look at Hamburg.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14542 on: October 4, 2020, 03:57:23 PM »
Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich not at the match today as hes in hospital, having suffered a collapsed lung  :o

Hopefully he recovers well and is back soonish.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14543 on: October 4, 2020, 04:25:58 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  4, 2020, 03:57:23 PM
Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich not at the match today as hes in hospital, having suffered a collapsed lung  :o

Hopefully he recovers well and is back soonish.

Ooh that is nasty, best of luck to the guy.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14544 on: October 4, 2020, 05:26:41 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  3, 2020, 06:22:21 PM
Dortmund just keep finding them. Schalke on the other hand cant find one.

and favre willl ruin them all
Logged

Offline Ryba

  • A self-confessed "bit of a twat", who thinks Everton will win the league 2010-11, is either very deluded or reckons Everton will be demoted to The Championship ;)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,474
  • bluenose
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14545 on: October 4, 2020, 05:32:13 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October  4, 2020, 05:26:41 PM
and favre willl ruin them all

Imagine this squad under Klopp... They'd trash Bayern en route to the title.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,705
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14546 on: October 4, 2020, 05:33:09 PM »
Favre may not win much with this team, but he's hardly ruining talents, at least the attacking ones.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,013
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14547 on: October 4, 2020, 05:37:39 PM »
Good little spell for Augsburg so far, which might be massive come May. They have a pair of tough fixtures coming up (Leipzig and Leverkusen), but they have some decent fixtures after that. As for Schalke. 1 goal in three games. 15 against. Doomed.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,578
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14548 on: October 4, 2020, 05:48:27 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  4, 2020, 03:57:23 PM
Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich not at the match today as hes in hospital, having suffered a collapsed lung  :o

Hopefully he recovers well and is back soonish.

Covid-related?

Hope Heiko heals quickly... :(
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14549 on: October 4, 2020, 07:04:18 PM »
Bayern game sounded mad.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14550 on: October 4, 2020, 07:05:06 PM »
Robert fucking Lewandowski.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14551 on: October 4, 2020, 07:08:05 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  4, 2020, 07:04:18 PM
Bayern game sounded mad.

they are proving very leaky so far, 9 goals conceded in their last 3.

As great as they are, they had a bit of a fear factor thing going on 2nd half of last season,  they are still playing Boateng at centre half, next to Alaba, a great left back, but not a particularly good central defender, and Hernadez hasnt yet done much to prove himself worth anywhere near the price they paid for him.

but as long as the have the likes of Lewa and Gnabry, theyll still score a load.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,705
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14552 on: October 6, 2020, 05:43:39 AM »
Choupo-Moting has had an incredible career.

He’s supposedly a great teammate and doesn’t complain about playing time.  Also affordable.  Can think of many better players but perhaps not too many that would’ve cost nothing, would probably not be on crazy wages, and is willing to be a full-time backup?

Though at this rate, we’ll be taking him on loan in January as cover before he seals his next move to Real Madrid in the summer.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,013
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14553 on: October 17, 2020, 05:20:20 PM »
Hell of a goal from Poulsen today against Augsburg
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14554 on: Today at 02:47:51 PM »
Wanted to watch Leipzig as they are seemingly just chugging along fine without Werner and Sorloth is playing.  Being treated to a crazy drunk game vs. Hertha.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14555 on: Today at 02:55:35 PM »
Hertha need to be getting their crap together soon. Spent so much in the last 2 or 3 windows, but had a bad start to the season.

Got the FC Union vs Freiburg game on, Union started really well, had 2 or 3 prime opportunities, but couldnt take advantage, Freiburg settled a little bit now. Union still look most likely, they do get some really good deliveries in from the wing. Trimmel especially.

Decent amount of fans at the game, nicely spread out, and not chanting, but managing to make good noise regardless  ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,906
  • Kloppite
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14556 on: Today at 03:02:12 PM »
Revierderby after, could be embarrassing for Schalke
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,774
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14557 on: Today at 03:06:18 PM »
After all the good play by Union, a sucker punch, Freiburg take the lead, a lovely finish by Vincenzo Grifo.

Oh, and there is the equalizer! Took a big defelection.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,013
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14558 on: Today at 03:21:21 PM »
Alphonso Davies stretchered off after 3 minutes (non-contact ankle injury)
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14559 on: Today at 03:25:52 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:21:21 PM
Alphonso Davies stretchered off after 3 minutes (non-contact ankle injury)
Achilles Injury, if so that is not good for a player with his blistering pace.

Look at Hudson-Odoi who hasn't been the same player since he did his.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Up
« previous next »
 