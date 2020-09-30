theres been some internal troubles this past week, with their striker Adam Szalai, being told hes not needed, and demoted, some suggestion of his wages not being paid, the players then going on strike. Then they sack the coach. They are just a bit of a mess.



I am sure they are really feeling the pinch financially too, theyve just sold Riedle Baku for 10 mill, not really significant incomings. Its going to be a big struggle, and the signs are bad for them so far.



That's pretty worrying, I was always under the impression though a small team they were actually quite well run overall. I guess its a fact that many of the smaller clubs are feeling the pinch through the pandemic. It is good to see at least a few fans back in German football grounds, hopefully that will at least assist.It's becoming quite embarrassing for them now, after the fourth goal. But they don't look like a team with a lot of spirit right now. That is certainly not going to make the task any easier.