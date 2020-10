there’s been some internal troubles this past week, with their striker Adam Szalai, being told he’s not needed, and demoted, some suggestion of his wages not being paid, the players then going on strike. Then they sack the coach. They are just a bit of a mess.



I am sure they are really feeling the pinch financially too, they’ve just sold Riedle Baku for 10 mill, not really significant incomings. It’s going to be a big struggle, and the signs are bad for them so far.



That's pretty worrying, I was always under the impression though a small team they were actually quite well run overall. I guess its a fact that many of the smaller clubs are feeling the pinch through the pandemic. It is good to see at least a few fans back in German football grounds, hopefully that will at least assist.It's becoming quite embarrassing for them now, after the fourth goal. But they don't look like a team with a lot of spirit right now. That is certainly not going to make the task any easier.