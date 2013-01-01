« previous next »
kloppagetime

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:24:06 PM
Hamburg 5-1 down now  :lmao
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:24:35 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:22:35 PM
Greuther defo didn't want to help Nurnberg out. Love this time of the season!

Karlsruhe have now got out into 15th and Nürnberg are now in the relegation playoff. Nürnberg were in the Bundesliga last season
kloppagetime

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:25:48 PM
Amazing weekend for Werder fans they win 6-1 to get into the relegation playoff and Hamburg lose 5-1 to blow their promotion chances  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:26:38 PM
Bremen fans deserve the joy after this season!

Hopefully they can get over the line now in the play-off.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:28:20 PM
Seen Nurnberg a couple of times since the resumption and regardless of what happens in the playoff, Robin Hack won't be there next season. Wayyyyy too good for the 2nd division.
kloppagetime

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:29:19 PM
Hamburg didn't want Klopp because he wore ripped jeans we'll look at where Jürgen is now and where they are  ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:30:53 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 04:25:48 PM
Amazing weekend for Werder fans they win 6-1 to get into the relegation playoff and Hamburg lose 5-1 to blow their promotion chances  ;D

Yep. Hamburg only needed a draw. Werder needed a miracle.
skipper757

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:31:05 PM
That fifth goal for Sandhausen sums it up.  Terrible defensive mistake leading to Dennis Diekmeier of all people (now his 2nd career goal?) scoring the goal.  Played for HSV for 8 years too.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:37:26 PM
Archie Rhind-Tutt@archiert1
So @zeitonlinesportput together what the budgets were last season for the clubs in this years top 2 divisons in Germany. Hamburg losing 2-0 to Sandhausen and lost 2-1 at Heidenheim last weekend. Their budget more than Heidenheim and two Sandhausens combined.

fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:47:47 PM
So if I'm understanding the play-off format correctly, Heidenheim and Frank Schmidt have a play-off against Josh Sargent and Bremen?

 :o

Not certain who I want to win that match...
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 05:00:05 PM
Bundesliga Relegation Playoff: 1st leg July 2 (@ Bremen); 2nd leg July 6 (@ Heidenheim)

2 Bundesliga Relegation Playoff: 1st leg July 7; 2nd leg July 11th
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 05:18:21 PM
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 08:38:21 PM
Arminia Bielefeld put a satement out before the last game of the season to ask fans not to gather outside the stadium. But gather they did, and then Arminia go and allow their players to take the trophy to the top of the stadium to show them, and put the video on twitter  ;D  So of course, they are getting a bit of stick for that! Its a tough one though - as well we know this season.

This was such a huge thing for their fans. To not only get promoted, but to win 2. Bundesliga this season was a massive achievement for then.

https://twitter.com/arminia/status/1277314851350724608?s=20
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:07:48 PM
Yeah, they are getting quite a bit of flak about it since the Gutersloh outbreak didn't occur too far away from Bielefeld

Meanwhile in Dresden
https://mobile.twitter.com/DynamoDresden/status/1277284671718658048
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:33:43 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:07:48 PM
Yeah, they are getting quite a bit of flak about it since the Gutersloh outbreak didn't occur too far away from Bielefeld

Meanwhile in Dresden
https://mobile.twitter.com/DynamoDresden/status/1277284671718658048

on the one hand, its impressive the loyalty of support for Dresden considering their relegation, but still, you can see why people get annoyed with these gatherings! Thing is, we know its going to happen again here, be it with us, or with the fans of teams getting promotions.
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:56:20 PM
Any ideas on where Mario Götze is going to end up, keep hearing rumours about him ending up in Italy possibly?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 11:58:35 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:56:20 PM
Any ideas on where Mario Götze is going to end up, keep hearing rumours about him ending up in Italy possibly?

Probably Italy or Turkey. Sad thing is he's only just turned 28.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:16:05 PM
Could go to MLS and tear it up like Giovinco did. His injuries have lost him the agility that made so great in the final third in his early days.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:20:29 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:58:35 PM
Probably Italy or Turkey. Sad thing is he's only just turned 28.

Such a shame really. The biggest thing was that illness / metabolic condition he has, I know its under control, but hes never been the same player since. It seems to have taken so much out of him. Its sad.

A lot of people seem to give Götze a hard time for some reason, and somehow diminish him as a player.
But if they just went back and watched him those 3 years at Dortmund, even his first year at Bayern which was far better than he gets credit for - as he was still riding a wave from his Dortmund days and World cup exploits - he was just such a talent. Such a fun player to watch.

 
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 03:19:03 PM
Seen Gotze linked with Monaco, Milan, Roma, Inter and Aletico.

I still think he got something to offer for the right club. Even in his last few seasons with Dortmund he wasn't half bad, just not of the required level for a Champions League club.
Oskar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 03:27:35 PM
Looks like Hwang Hee-chan is going to Leipzig from Salzburg.

Thought he was great against us in the Champions League.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 03:29:45 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:27:35 PM
Looks like Hwang Hee-chan is going to Leipzig from Salzburg.

Thought he was great against us in the Champions League.

making him the 39271 player to transfer directly from Salzburg to Leipzig  :P
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:13:20 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:20:29 PM
Such a shame really. The biggest thing was that illness / metabolic condition he has, I know its under control, but hes never been the same player since. It seems to have taken so much out of him. Its sad.

A lot of people seem to give Götze a hard time for some reason, and somehow diminish him as a player.
But if they just went back and watched him those 3 years at Dortmund, even his first year at Bayern which was far better than he gets credit for - as he was still riding a wave from his Dortmund days and World cup exploits - he was just such a talent. Such a fun player to watch.

I was doing a little reading up on Mario Götze last night and I was a bit surprised by something you said on the Man City thread about Guardiola not actually wanting Götze himself. I'm sure I read in Rafa Honigstein's book Bring on the Noise, that Klopp has quoted the statement that, Mario had been told that Guardiola was not prepared to wait forever for him to sign. Of course, that could have been someone in the hierarchy in Munich putting the pressure on him. I know Klopp certainly felt it was the wrong move for him and he knew Mario better than anyone. It gave the impression he'd had his head turned over moving to Bayern. I read an interesting interview where Mario himself said that Guardiola was quite cold to the players, they were just part of his system and he lacked empathy with them. He had only good things to say about Klopp though, it makes you wonder if he regretted the move in the end. I would agree he lost something after the illness, you forget what a great talent he was especially when he first came onto the scene. A bit of a shame all in all.

Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 03:19:03 PM
Seen Gotze linked with Monaco, Milan, Roma, Inter and Aletico.

I still think he got something to offer for the right club. Even in his last few seasons with Dortmund he wasn't half bad, just not of the required level for a Champions League club.

I noticed one rumour had said Monaco, someone reckoned he'd be ideally suited to Roma with the team they have there.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:58:35 PM
Probably Italy or Turkey. Sad thing is he's only just turned 28.

Yes, Italy has been quoted as a possibility according to rumours his wife is quite keen on a move there.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:18:45 PM
SZ are saying Schalke will impose a 2.5m/year cap on individual player salaries. Players who want more will be sold
SZ via Kicker: https://www.kicker.de/778596/artikel/schalke_04_plant_offenbar_als_erster_bundesligist_eine_gehaltsobergrenze.amp?
