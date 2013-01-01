Such a shame really. The biggest thing was that illness / metabolic condition he has, I know its under control, but hes never been the same player since. It seems to have taken so much out of him. Its sad.



A lot of people seem to give Götze a hard time for some reason, and somehow diminish him as a player.

But if they just went back and watched him those 3 years at Dortmund, even his first year at Bayern which was far better than he gets credit for - as he was still riding a wave from his Dortmund days and World cup exploits - he was just such a talent. Such a fun player to watch.



Seen Gotze linked with Monaco, Milan, Roma, Inter and Aletico.



I still think he got something to offer for the right club. Even in his last few seasons with Dortmund he wasn't half bad, just not of the required level for a Champions League club.



Probably Italy or Turkey. Sad thing is he's only just turned 28.



I was doing a little reading up on Mario Götze last night and I was a bit surprised by something you said on the Man City thread about Guardiola not actually wanting Götze himself. I'm sure I read in Rafa Honigstein's book Bring on the Noise, that Klopp has quoted the statement that, Mario had been told that Guardiola was not prepared to wait forever for him to sign. Of course, that could have been someone in the hierarchy in Munich putting the pressure on him. I know Klopp certainly felt it was the wrong move for him and he knew Mario better than anyone. It gave the impression he'd had his head turned over moving to Bayern. I read an interesting interview where Mario himself said that Guardiola was quite cold to the players, they were just part of his system and he lacked empathy with them. He had only good things to say about Klopp though, it makes you wonder if he regretted the move in the end. I would agree he lost something after the illness, you forget what a great talent he was especially when he first came onto the scene. A bit of a shame all in all.I noticed one rumour had said Monaco, someone reckoned he'd be ideally suited to Roma with the team they have there.Yes, Italy has been quoted as a possibility according to rumours his wife is quite keen on a move there.