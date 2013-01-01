Imagine how nervy this will get if Union still lead by one goal lat on
Looks like Freiburg will end the season 8th, they are 2-0 up vs Schalke so far.What an amazing season for them, one of the smallest budgeted teams in the league, yet here they are, love em.
What's the rivalry like between Effzeh and Fortuna? Almost deliberate this performance.Union have made it 2. Wow.
Big Rhine-Ruhr region rivals.
I am going to get nervy it BMG don't add to their lead, they really need to take one of their chances.
And Augsburg equalise vs Leipzig
6-1 now. Sargent with a great finish after superb work by Rashica.
3-0 to Union. Fortuna are down.
