Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14040 on: Today at 03:00:06 PM
3-0! Fullkrug! Werder turning it on!
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14041 on: Today at 03:00:11 PM
Imagine how nervy this will get if Union still lead by one goal lat on  :-X
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14042 on: Today at 03:01:28 PM
Dim Glas:
Imagine how nervy this will get if Union still lead by one goal lat on  :-X
Werder on course to stay up with GD too. Need another.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14043 on: Today at 03:04:37 PM
Nice goal from Werner gives Leipzig the lead.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14044 on: Today at 03:07:20 PM
Dortmund going out with a wimper this season as it stands, down 2-0 at home to Hoffenheim, Kramaric doing the damage.
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14045 on: Today at 03:16:38 PM
Gladbach should be up by at least three, just not taking their chances.
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14046 on: Today at 03:18:18 PM
3-0 at HT for Werder. Mark Uth lucky to escape a second yellow after a cheap shot on Pavlenka.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14047 on: Today at 03:18:24 PM
Looks like Freiburg will end the season 8th, they are 2-0 up vs Schalke so far.

What an amazing season for them, one of the smallest budgeted teams in the league, yet here they are, love em.
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14048 on: Today at 03:22:41 PM
Dim Glas:
Looks like Freiburg will end the season 8th, they are 2-0 up vs Schalke so far.

What an amazing season for them, one of the smallest budgeted teams in the league, yet here they are, love em.
Amazing stuff from Streich & co.

Conversely, Schalke will have gone nearly half a season without winning! :o
gerrardisgod

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14049 on: Today at 03:40:35 PM
4-0 Hoffenheim, Kramaric with all four :D
Oskar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14050 on: Today at 03:42:04 PM
Dortmund are going nowhere with Favre.

Looks like the players has pretty much given up on as well at this point.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14051 on: Today at 03:43:38 PM
Kramaric is a player  ;D

Dortmund going out with the biggest whimper ever.

I know it doesnt affect anything league wise, but its just going to be another reason to add to the Favre out shout.
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14052 on: Today at 03:45:07 PM
Klaasen has made it 4. GD problem eliminated. As things stand Fortuna have to win.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14053 on: Today at 03:45:28 PM
Fucking pathetic from Koln. Try a leg.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14054 on: Today at 03:45:49 PM
Bremen are getting out of jail arent they  ;D  I hope so anyway!

Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14055 on: Today at 03:46:59 PM
What's the rivalry like between Effzeh and Fortuna? Almost deliberate this performance.

Union have made it 2. Wow.
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14056 on: Today at 03:47:29 PM
Haha. It's 5 now. Osako.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14057 on: Today at 03:49:47 PM
Garrus:
What's the rivalry like between Effzeh and Fortuna? Almost deliberate this performance.

Union have made it 2. Wow.

Big Rhine-Ruhr region rivals.
Lone Star Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14058 on: Today at 03:49:51 PM
Omg Werder
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14059 on: Today at 03:51:31 PM
Dim Glas:
Big Rhine-Ruhr region rivals.
Yeah. Imagine the conspiracy theories going round in Dusseldorf.

Fortuna only have themselves to blame.
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14060 on: Today at 03:52:05 PM
Drexler pulls one back. Awful back pass from Rashica. Absolute gift.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14061 on: Today at 03:54:09 PM
theres just a shit-ton of goals being scored in these games  ;D Everyone having fun on the last day of school, well apart from Düsseldorf.
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14062 on: Today at 03:55:45 PM
I am going to get nervy it BMG don't add to their lead, they really need to take one of their chances.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14063 on: Today at 03:56:11 PM
What a display from Dortmund. Leave Sancho on the bench and you don't deserve any nice things.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14064 on: Today at 03:58:39 PM
jillc:
I am going to get nervy it BMG don't add to their lead, they really need to take one of their chances.

exactly, need another to calm those nerves on and off the pitch.
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14065 on: Today at 03:58:55 PM
6-1 now. Sargent with a great finish after superb work by Rashica.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14066 on: Today at 04:05:08 PM
15 minutes for Bayern to score a 4th and bring up a ton of goals for the Bundesliga season.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14067 on: Today at 04:05:17 PM
Wow. Werder pulling off a miracle so far
Oskar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14068 on: Today at 04:07:30 PM
That's that for Monchengladbach.
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14069 on: Today at 04:07:39 PM
Get innn 2-0 BMG.
kloppagetime

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14070 on: Today at 04:08:58 PM
Get in BMG Champions League football secured brilliant first season for Marco Rose
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14071 on: Today at 04:09:52 PM
And Augsburg equalise vs Leipzig  8)
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14072 on: Today at 04:11:00 PM
Dim Glas:
And Augsburg equalise vs Leipzig  8)

Not for long ;D
afc turkish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14073 on: Today at 04:11:43 PM
Garrus:
6-1 now. Sargent with a great finish after superb work by Rashica.

Hah! I knew it!  :D
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14074 on: Today at 04:19:06 PM
3-0 to Union. Fortuna are down.
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14075 on: Today at 04:20:35 PM
Bugger Hertha get one back.
Oskar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #14076 on: Today at 04:21:46 PM
Nearly the perfect ending for Raffael with his last kick for Monchengladbach.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14077 on: Today at 04:21:58 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:19:06 PM
3-0 to Union. Fortuna are down.

To be fair, I think they would have gone down in the playoff regardless. They have the stadium to be bigger than they are, but something never clicks there
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14078 on: Today at 04:22:16 PM »
Yay Gladbach do it, well played Marco Rose.
Online Hazell

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #14079 on: Today at 04:22:25 PM »
Well done Monchengladbach. Would love to meet them next season.
