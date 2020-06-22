Schalke fans have hit out publicly at the club today, this from a statement one of their biggest Ultras group released:The entire season is a moral declaration of bankruptcy. A sell-out of the Schalke values, which are often used for marketing purposes, but are otherwise trampled on it read.It hit out at a club increasingly losing credibility and identification with Gelsenkirchen. Rarely has the club given a more catastrophic picture.The supervisory board were slammed with chairman Clemens Tönnies and board members Jochen Schneider and Alexander Jobst also getting it in the neck. The fact that the players waived part of their salaries and the fans didnt demand season ticket refunds to help the club, and then saw the most vulnerable, lowest paid staff members laid off was wholly unacceptable they said.The statement concluded by saying, The family feeling that makes this club so special only seems to exist among the fans. We are shocked to see that decision-makers have long since turned away from our values ​​and ideals. In the meantime, the majority of the members are stunned at what has become of our club. One thing is certain: we will not allow the club to be taken away from us, let alone be destroyed. The club must return to its mission statement and live up to the social responsibility contained within it."Harsh words and evidence that what has been happening off the field has hurt the fans just as much as the debacle that had unfurled off it. For the final Bundesliga match of the season this weekend, a protest has been organised to take place to coincide with the Königsblauens away match with Freiburg. A human chain will form around the clubs Veltins Arena home. The motto of the demo: Schalke is not a slaughterhouse! Against the disassembly of our club! is a clear dig at boss Clemens Tönnies, whose meat business has made headlines in Germany this week for a localised surge in Corona virus cases at one of his slaughter houses in Gutersloh leading to a localised lockdown.