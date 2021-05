I still remember Houllier and Murphy having a quick pint in the Standard after training one day. No doubt due to his superb free kick the week before when we beat Man U at Old Trafford. So long ago now. The place was quite empty but a guy in a wheelchair who was on his own went over and asked for their autographs and they sat down and drank with him. A long time back now but I'm sure the fella still remembers it like it was yesterday.