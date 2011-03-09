I wonder how they're gonna handle that given the Covid situation



I imagine itll be fewer dignitaries and theyll probably even tell people to stay away. His supporters have been pretty sensible up till now so I dont imagine theyll be descending on mass if theyre told not to.Biden doesnt strike me as the sort of person who needs a massive crowd in attendance, hes already got more votes than anyone in history. I dont think hell be insecure about crowd size, even when Trump and his goons inevitably tweet about it.