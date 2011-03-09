Biden's inauguration won't be focussed on crowd size, I'll guarantee that. I actually expect a small, invitation only affair in the Capitol Building, where they can have robust security. Given Trump's behaviour there's bound to be nutjobs gunning for the new President for a good couple of years.
The US 'Deep State' have already installed a no fly zone around Wilmington, Delawere in preparation for Bidens victory speech and the start of his transition teams work.
As for the inauguration I think you are right and there is precedent - Ronald Reagan's inauguration was done inside the Rotunda with a very small select group of invited guests, so I would expect similar for Biden given the climate. The reason for Reagan's was historically freezing temperatures and high winds, so was deemed unsafe for the crowd.