Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3297515 times)

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71520 on: Yesterday at 01:50:43 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:49:03 PM
Biden's inauguration won't be focussed on crowd size, I'll guarantee that.

This is the smallest audience to ever witness inauguration. Period.
Offline Kekule

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71521 on: Yesterday at 01:56:07 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 01:43:53 PM
I wonder how they're gonna handle that given the Covid situation

I imagine itll be fewer dignitaries and theyll probably even tell people to stay away.  His supporters have been pretty sensible up till now so I dont imagine theyll be descending on mass if theyre told not to.

Biden doesnt strike me as the sort of person who needs a massive crowd in attendance, hes already got more votes than anyone in history. I dont think hell be insecure about crowd size, even when Trump and his goons inevitably tweet about it.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71522 on: Yesterday at 02:13:56 PM »
Apologies if this has already been posted but I've just spotted this from last night.

U.S. Office of Special Counsel has opened an investigation into the Trump campaign's use of the White House for campaign-related activities to see if federal law has been violated.

https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1324490673777713153
Offline Andy_lfc

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71523 on: Yesterday at 02:53:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:49:03 PM
Biden's inauguration won't be focussed on crowd size, I'll guarantee that.  I actually expect a small, invitation only affair in the Capitol Building, where they can have robust security.  Given Trump's behaviour there's bound to be nutjobs gunning for the new President for a good couple of years.

The US 'Deep State' have already installed a no fly zone around Wilmington, Delawere in preparation for Bidens victory speech and the start of his transition teams work.

As for the inauguration I think you are right and there is precedent - Ronald Reagan's inauguration was done inside the Rotunda with a very small select group of invited guests, so I would expect similar for Biden given the climate.  The reason for Reagan's was historically freezing temperatures and high winds, so was deemed unsafe for the crowd.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71524 on: Yesterday at 03:00:22 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 01:49:37 PM
If you believe Fox (I'm not an expert enough to comment but the Guardian seem to think the take is legit) it is already there

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/trump-biden-election-supreme-court-john-yoo

Obviously potentially Biden wins enough elsewhere to make Penn irrelevant. But there is definitely scope for this to drag on.

The case is based on a handful of mail in ballots received in Pennsylvania after polling day. It won't make any difference if the margin of victory is as expected.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71525 on: Yesterday at 03:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Yesterday at 02:53:01 PM
The US 'Deep State' have already installed a no fly zone around Wilmington, Delawere in preparation for Bidens victory speech and the start of his transition teams work.

As for the inauguration I think you are right and there is precedent - Ronald Reagan's inauguration was done inside the Rotunda with a very small select group of invited guests, so I would expect similar for Biden given the climate.  The reason for Reagan's was historically freezing temperatures and high winds, so was deemed unsafe for the crowd.

This is going be a hell of a job
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71526 on: Yesterday at 09:17:40 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:34:45 PM
Cast iron guarantee Trump refuses to attend Bidens Inauguration and holds a rally somewhere instead.

...followed by a Twitter meltdown when everyone ignores it.

Has a president ever refused to turn up at the inauguration of their successor?
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71527 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 PM »

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:22:06 AM
I cannot see this happening. It is more likely that he will be dragged from the WH, kicking and screaming, come Jan. 20th. I just hope it streams in full technicolor and HD.

    ;)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHOpLEdhwwH

    :lmao
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71528 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:31:59 PM
    ;)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHOpLEdhwwH

    :lmao
Thank you! ;D I can but dream. :(

What I would really like to see is for Trump to be tossed out down the WH steps and for his bloated, rancid, fat ass to burst open an the bottom. His remains then vacuumed up by toxic waste disposal services, and subsequently pumped into a cesspit. All live streamed of course.

There must be a fair chance that Trump will need to be physically removed a la Assange. I might take up prayer.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71529 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 PM »
We can hope...

Offline stoa

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71530 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 01:43:53 PM
I wonder how they're gonna handle that given the Covid situation

They had those drive in rallys. Turn Florida into a big parking lot and have the inauguration there with people in their cars. Everyone wins... ;)
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71531 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:00:22 PM
The case is based on a handful of mail in ballots received in Pennsylvania after polling day. It won't make any difference if the margin of victory is as expected.

Source for the 'handful' number? I think the extended deadline is only expiring tonight (I think they extended it for 3 days past the end of in-person polling) so surely they don't know yet how many there are.

More importantly I believe that the officials in Penn have said that they have not started counting the 'late' ballots. Given that Biden is ahead anyway on the 'on-time' ballots it shouldn't be of any consequence.
Offline bryanod

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71532 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:14:59 PM
Source for the 'handful' number? I think the extended deadline is only expiring tonight (I think they extended it for 3 days past the end of in-person polling) so surely they don't know yet how many there are.

More importantly I believe that the officials in Penn have said that they have not started counting the 'late' ballots. Given that Biden is ahead anyway on the 'on-time' ballots it shouldn't be of any consequence.
Believe SOS said expected 2-3000 yesterday. Art. General today said 1000s not tens of thousands.

Arizona will end up very close it's not miles from what needs to take lead.

Pittsburgh making an arse of counting last 36k last two days.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71533 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 PM »
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 11:19:18 PM
Believe SOS said expected 2-3000 yesterday. Art. General today said 1000s not tens of thousands.

Arizona will end up very close it's not miles from what needs to take lead.

Pittsburgh making an arse of counting last 36k last two days.

Like I said - fortunately it looks like being immaterial. I'd still stand by my suggestion that given the margin that eventually decided the 2000 election, 'thousands' of votes are not a 'handful' either literally or figuratively.
Online newterp

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71534 on: Today at 04:11:27 AM »
Haha Mark meadows is Corona positive. Tell the hospital about voter fraud you asshole.
