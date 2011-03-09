If he wins he should treat Trump with the disdain he deserves - maybe one passing comment about leaving the Trump shitfest behind - and focus on the work ahead.



As you say, it's for others to deal with his criminality.



I expect Biden to talk about bringing the country together, about unity and healing, and about a unified and structured response to Covid-19.That alone will be a slap to the orange jowls, but it will be a message delivered with a quite, pragmatic, matter of fact dignity where Trump can only seethe quietly and unable to respond because he wont be the centre of attention - the camera will be on Biden.I honestly don't think he'll turn up for that very reason. The man's incapable of keeping a dignified silence, and he'd be a sideshow of ridicule in any case.