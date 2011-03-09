« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1782 1783 1784 1785 1786 [1787]   Go Down

Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3287620 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,068
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71440 on: Today at 05:03:21 PM »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on Today at 03:29:19 PM
If the dems win the senate they should immediately impeach trump again, starting the moment they know the senate will be theirs come jan 3rd. Hold the Articles with the house until they take over the senate.

Once they have the senate the can completely blunt trump by running the saga out for a month. 

The Hatch act would be the best thing to use I think. Go after the money.
I think the senate is the most important factor in this election. Trump winning matters far less if the Senate flips. I don't suppose Biden would win and the Senate remain Republican, but that would be a pyrrhic victory.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,751
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71441 on: Today at 05:06:23 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:57:06 PM
I'm wondering if he shows up to Biden's inauguration? Would love to see him sat there as Joe rips into his legacy. Probably spend the whole ceremony tweeting.

Hell no. He won't show up, he's a coward without manners.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,272
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71442 on: Today at 05:06:49 PM »
Democrats need all three government branches to neutralise SCOTUS.

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:57:06 PM
I'm wondering if he shows up to Biden's inauguration? Would love to see him sat there as Joe rips into his legacy. Probably spend the whole ceremony tweeting.

You mean the way Trump basically torched Obama in 2017? Biden has too much dignity.  He'll leave Trump for the FBI.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,217
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71443 on: Today at 06:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:06:49 PM
Democrats need all three government branches to neutralise SCOTUS.

You mean the way Trump basically torched Obama in 2017? Biden has too much dignity.  He'll leave Trump for the FBI.

If he wins he should treat Trump with the disdain he deserves - maybe one passing comment about leaving the Trump shitfest behind - and focus on the work ahead.

As you say, it's for others to deal with his criminality.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,272
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71444 on: Today at 06:51:29 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:09:57 PM
If he wins he should treat Trump with the disdain he deserves - maybe one passing comment about leaving the Trump shitfest behind - and focus on the work ahead.

As you say, it's for others to deal with his criminality.

I expect Biden to talk about bringing the country together, about unity and healing, and about a unified and structured response to Covid-19.

That alone will be a slap to the orange jowls, but it will be a message delivered with a quite, pragmatic, matter of fact dignity where Trump can only seethe quietly and unable to respond because he wont be the centre of attention - the camera will be on Biden.

I honestly don't think he'll turn up for that very reason.  The man's incapable of keeping a dignified silence, and he'd be a sideshow of ridicule in any case.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,286
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71445 on: Today at 07:09:06 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:51:29 PM
I expect Biden to talk about bringing the country together, about unity and healing, and about a unified and structured response to Covid-19.

That alone will be a slap to the orange jowls, but it will be a message delivered with a quite, pragmatic, matter of fact dignity where Trump can only seethe quietly and unable to respond because he wont be the centre of attention - the camera will be on Biden.

I honestly don't think he'll turn up for that very reason.  The man's incapable of keeping a dignified silence, and he'd be a sideshow of ridicule in any case.

I think he would have left the country at that point. Pence will have to do his best runners up face. Because that is all he is going to have.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71446 on: Today at 08:34:56 PM »
Are we really certain that he's going actually be president? This is going to get messy.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,272
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71447 on: Today at 09:00:11 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:34:56 PM
Are we really certain that he's going actually be president? This is going to get messy.

Nothing will be known with any degree of certainty until probably around Thursday - except that Trump will fight tooth and nail to reject any result that rejects him.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 1782 1783 1784 1785 1786 [1787]   Go Up
« previous next »
 