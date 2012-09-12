« previous next »
Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

fowlermagic

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71360 on: Today at 03:08:10 PM
Trying to have a conversation with some Trumpers on the net is virtually impossible as one guy told me how could the virus be an issue as if it was then his morning commute would be thinning out. I was gobsmacked when I read that and said why dont you drive down to your local hospitals and tell them the same. Some people should not have the right to vote I guess. 
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71361 on: Today at 03:48:37 PM
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:08:10 PM
Trying to have a conversation with some Trumpers on the net is virtually impossible as one guy told me how could the virus be an issue as if it was then his morning commute would be thinning out. I was gobsmacked when I read that and said why dont you drive down to your local hospitals and tell them the same. Some people should not have the right to vote I guess.

That points to a more general problem, that doesn't necessarily have to do with Trump, Johnson or anyone else: Right wingers are generally c*nts.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71362 on: Today at 04:29:53 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

I didn't understand Bob's rant, thankfully.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71363 on: Today at 04:51:49 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

Putting aside how abhorrent his views are for a second, I did enjoy this little exchange:

Quote from: zero zero on October 19, 2016, 08:23:14 PM
What of the beauty of sexual compatibility?
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on October 19, 2016, 09:44:47 PM
I don't know what you mean by that.
Quote from: zero zero on October 19, 2016, 10:02:45 PM
I know.

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71364 on: Today at 04:55:55 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:10:16 PM
I remember an American member of this very site making a similar argument a few years ago. Don't remember who and I assume they don't still post.

Ah yes, here it is:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg14972281#msg14972281

So someone who is still a member of the site but seems to only post about football now.

Wow, that guy must be a member of Amish society.
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71365 on: Today at 05:45:02 PM
I still remember the dude who very nonchalantly tried to explain the virtues of the FGM he had subjected his baby daughter to. Think he earned a very quick ban.  He's probably still wondering why too.
Riquende

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71366 on: Today at 05:59:29 PM
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:51:49 PM
Putting aside how abhorrent his views are for a second, I did enjoy this little exchange:

;D

I allowed myself a brief sojourn into more of that conversation, I loved this bit from Bob:

Quote
University. It was a sexual "war-zone" back then, and by all accounts not much has changed. We give our boys and girls zero guidance beyond the principle of "consent" and arming them with contraceptives (and alcohol of course). No exhortation to moderation. No suggestion of discipline, of controlling and subduing one's passions. Certainly no mention of the beauty of giving oneself to another completely in the sacred vow of marriage, or the possibility of chastity.

I imagine a volunteer Christian at a freshers' fair trying to recruit for their bible study group: "Hey guys, exploring your new adult status with legal drinking and sexual experimentation is cool I guess, but have you thought instead about denying your urges and saving yourself for marriage instead?"

On the other hand, scrolling past a ton of posts from October 2016 confident that Trump was about to get crushed is a bit more sobering!
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #71367 on: Today at 06:21:14 PM
Some light humour flashback to 2012 to cheer us all up.  John Stewart talks about the avalanche on bullshit mountain.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZB3LhRrzs6A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZB3LhRrzs6A</a>
