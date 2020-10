Wow, ahead of Ted Cruz. I must confess to not knowing a huge amount about him, but he must be a real 24-carat scumbag to be ahead of Zodiac and just behind Scoutmaster Graham.



Doubtless others have done far worse than Gaetz (Mister DUI himself). It's his very obvious, unashamed political grandstanding, his slimy smile, his clear desire to be noticed by Trump when he's a relative nobody. Everything about him screams second rate Disney villain. Plus he has a very punchable face.He's always pulling stunts, like pretending he's been barred from an impeachment hearing he's perfectly entitled to access, or showing up to a meeting with a gasmask on when nurses are struggling with makeshift PPE. He fancies himself as a proper attack dog when in reality he's just a little gobshite troll.