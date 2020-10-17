He's a narcissist. He's had yes men surrounding him his whole life. He's cheated the system and got away with it his whole life. He won't feel as if the walls are closing in. He'll switch into "how can I get away with it?" mode. His enormous ego won't allow him to leave. He's so deluded that I genuinely don't think that the true gravity of the situation will hit him unless he stands in a courtroom and the judge passes down sentencing, dismisses the court and he realizes that he's going to prison. But that's not going to happen. Do you honestly see him going to prison?



I think if he stands trial, he might be judged too incompetent. Of course, there is the distinct chance that Trump would never allow for such an appeal (as you say, he's a supreme narcissist). But, if he fucks off before being arrested, is such an appeal even possible? So, he'd be tried in absentia.So, I think he might well stand trial (in absentia) if he runs away. If he stays - I really don't know. I can see that there are many difficulties with that, and not just the question over his fitness to stand trial.