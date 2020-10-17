« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3245986 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71000 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 AM »
Trump handles criticism by assuming that people are simply jealous that they are not him.  They just refuse to admit how awesome he is.

A heavy election defeat will be the biggest reality check he's ever faced. It's little wonder he's trying to convince himself he can only lose because it's rigged.
Offline HarryLabrador

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71001 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:19 AM
Trump handles criticism by assuming that people are simply jealous that they are not him.  They just refuse to admit how awesome he is.

A heavy election defeat will be the biggest reality check he's ever faced. It's little wonder he's trying to convince himself he can only lose because it's rigged.
A perfect definition of a narcissist.
Offline TSC

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71002 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:19 AM
Trump handles criticism by assuming that people are simply jealous that they are not him.  They just refuse to admit how awesome he is.

A heavy election defeat will be the biggest reality check he's ever faced. It's little wonder he's trying to convince himself he can only lose because it's rigged.

A normal person would see no way back based on the polls a couple of weeks out from election.  Based on that hes laying foundations wherever he can to cling to power.

But then again, as its Trump, he may believe he can still pluck victory out of what seems to be defeat.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71003 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 01:09:40 AM
He's not going to leave the United States.
What if he feels that he has no way staying in the White House and he sees the walls closing in? You may be correct, but I do not understand why you are so certain about it?
Online reddebs

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71004 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 17, 2020, 06:24:00 PM
He will flee to a proxy nation I think, one where Russia will secretly sponsor his status. It would be counter productive for Putin to openly acknowledge Trump or grant him asylum.
Scotland?  Surely he'll go to one of his golf courses.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71005 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:09:35 AM
Scotland?  Surely he'll go to one of his golf courses.

Please god no. I live only 15 miles away from one of them.

Gutted to find oout the Tory/Lib Dem controlled Aberdeenshire Council has approved planning permission for his second course here.
Offline Giono

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71006 on: Yesterday at 11:29:33 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:50:20 AM
A normal person would see no way back based on the polls a couple of weeks out from election.  Based on that hes laying foundations wherever he can to cling to power.

But then again, as its Trump, he may believe he can still pluck victory out of what seems to be defeat.

Or he wants to be able to market stuff to the base/market he has catered to for 5 years.

It's the only reason that I can imagine why he is still all about the base during an election.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71007 on: Yesterday at 12:00:40 PM »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:29:33 AM
Or he wants to be able to market stuff to the base/market he has catered to for 5 years.

It's the only reason that I can imagine why he is still all about the base during an election.

He can sell them "Free the Orange One" caps when he's in jail to raise funds for an attorney. Rudy will be too busy representing himself.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71008 on: Yesterday at 12:06:06 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:50:20 AM
A normal person would see no way back based on the polls a couple of weeks out from election.  Based on that hes laying foundations wherever he can to cling to power.

But then again, as its Trump, he may believe he can still pluck victory out of what seems to be defeat.

The question is how far are Republicans prepared to go to prop him up. America is already effectively under minority rule and the GOP are seizing control of the courts.

I dont think he's looking at it in terms of how he can win, as looking at how he can overturn the results so he can punish voters for rejecting him. For example, he will gladly tear up Roe vs Wade to punish all those uppity women who had the nerve not to vote for him.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71009 on: Yesterday at 12:08:04 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:09:35 AM
Scotland?  Surely he'll go to one of his golf courses.

The only way he goes to Scotland is if they stick him on a tiny island next door to an offshore wind farm. I can't imagine them taking him without triggering a massive public outcry.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71010 on: Yesterday at 12:24:22 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:08:04 PM
The only way he goes to Scotland is if they stick him on a tiny island next door to an offshore wind farm. I can't imagine them taking him without triggering a massive public outcry.

We don't have control over immigration sadly. Nothing we can do legally to stop him if UK gives him a visa.

Being serious though, there is no way he would come here. Him and the SNP/Scottish governent really don't like each other anymore.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71011 on: Yesterday at 12:30:17 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:24:22 PM
We don't have control over immigration sadly. Nothing we can do legally to stop him if UK gives him a visa.

Even if he's a former US president, if he's wanted by his own country to stand trial on charges of fraud, corruption, abuse of office and potential collusion with a hostile foreign power, then there's no way even our government would be insane enough to grant him a visa. Forget a trade deal with the US, they'd fucking sanction us. We'd be pariahs.
Offline No666

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71012 on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 PM »
He would have to go somewhere without an extradition treaty with the US. Or perhaps an embassy, like Assange, which would be highly amusing.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71013 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:40:21 AM
What if he feels that he has no way staying in the White House and he sees the walls closing in? You may be correct, but I do not understand why you are so certain about it?

He's a narcissist. He's had yes men surrounding him his whole life. He's cheated the system and got away with it his whole life. He won't feel as if the walls are closing in. He'll switch into "how can I get away with it?" mode. His enormous ego won't allow him to leave. He's so deluded that I genuinely don't think that the true gravity of the situation will hit him unless he stands in a courtroom and the judge passes down sentencing, dismisses the court and he realizes that he's going to prison. But that's not going to happen. Do you honestly see him going to prison?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71014 on: Yesterday at 05:07:32 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM
He's a narcissist. He's had yes men surrounding him his whole life. He's cheated the system and got away with it his whole life. He won't feel as if the walls are closing in. He'll switch into "how can I get away with it?" mode. His enormous ego won't allow him to leave. He's so deluded that I genuinely don't think that the true gravity of the situation will hit him unless he stands in a courtroom and the judge passes down sentencing, dismisses the court and he realizes that he's going to prison. But that's not going to happen. Do you honestly see him going to prison?

If he lives that long?  Yes.  He cannot be seen to get away with it, it would be a further blow to the checks and balances of the American system.

The big problem will be seeing that he gets a fair trial.  Public opinion has become so polarised that finding an impartial jury could prove nigh on impossible. Wonder if they can out source jurors from Canada?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71015 on: Yesterday at 06:05:20 PM »
He sent one of his little spunk bubbles out today saying that he needs to disband the FBI,they're worse than anything you can find in Communist China.
Online Jshooters

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71016 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:05:20 PM
He sent one of his little spunk bubbles out today saying that he needs to disband the FBI,they're worse than anything you can find in Communist China.

Let me guess....is it because they wont help his election campaign by investigating some spurious offence by Biden/Obama?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71017 on: Yesterday at 06:44:14 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM
He's a narcissist. He's had yes men surrounding him his whole life. He's cheated the system and got away with it his whole life. He won't feel as if the walls are closing in. He'll switch into "how can I get away with it?" mode. His enormous ego won't allow him to leave. He's so deluded that I genuinely don't think that the true gravity of the situation will hit him unless he stands in a courtroom and the judge passes down sentencing, dismisses the court and he realizes that he's going to prison. But that's not going to happen. Do you honestly see him going to prison?
I think if he stands trial, he might be judged too incompetent. Of course, there is the distinct chance that Trump would never allow for such an appeal (as you say, he's a supreme narcissist). But, if he fucks off before being arrested, is such an appeal even possible? So, he'd be tried in absentia.

So, I think he might well stand trial (in absentia) if he runs away. If he stays - I really don't know. I can see that there are many difficulties with that, and not just the question over his fitness to stand trial.
Offline 12C

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71018 on: Today at 07:46:30 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:44:14 PM
I think if he stands trial, he might be judged too incompetent. Of course, there is the distinct chance that Trump would never allow for such an appeal (as you say, he's a supreme narcissist). But, if he fucks off before being arrested, is such an appeal even possible? So, he'd be tried in absentia.

So, I think he might well stand trial (in absentia) if he runs away. If he stays - I really don't know. I can see that there are many difficulties with that, and not just the question over his fitness to stand trial.

Lawyer it up and die before exhausting the appeal process. Plea bargaining from the kids because they wont have the money or the ability to crowdfund after hes gone. (Plus he will leave whats left to Ivanka and all the debts to Don and Eric for letting him down as sons )
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71019 on: Today at 08:05:23 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:46:30 AM
Lawyer it up and die before exhausting the appeal process. Plea bargaining from the kids because they wont have the money or the ability to crowdfund after hes gone. (Plus he will leave whats left to Ivanka and all the debts to Don and Eric for letting him down as sons )

Trump will never stand trial for any crimes. When he leaves the book will be closed. He'd make America tear itself apart but claiming it's not just him on trial but his working class supporters and their way of life.
Online KillieRed

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71020 on: Today at 08:41:21 AM »
1776.

Amazing how they teach american history and patriotism obsessively, yet so many are willing to accept a tyrant as their leader.
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #71021 on: Today at 08:43:44 AM »

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:05:23 AM
Trump will never stand trial for any crimes. When he leaves the book will be closed. He'd make America tear itself apart but claiming it's not just him on trial but his working class supporters and their way of life.

The "Library" will be surreal!
