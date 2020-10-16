« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread

Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70960 on: Today at 10:14:17 AM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:01:11 AM
Why would they go after Barrett? Theyve gone non-stop at the Republican politicians who have gone back on their word regarding the Supreme Court nomination differences between her and Gorsuch.

Think theyve been pretty clear all along that their target is Trump and his bootlickers in Congress.

Maybe not go after her, but they should go after the process after how McConnell screwed over Obama and Garland; and lay into Graham for what he said in 2016 about a potential future SCOTUS opening in an election year.
J_Kopite

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70961 on: Today at 10:27:12 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:40:20 AM
If this doesn't end in prison for Trump then it's a failure. I also want an accident with the soap in the shower. Filmed and shared over twitter.

To this end I'm hoping that he refuses to leave the White House after a massive defeat at the polls and calls upon his paramilitaries to rise up. Naturally I don't want to see lots of people dead but a few pathetic attempts at insurrection, quickly and ruthlessly put down would be nice to see. Then Trump literally dragged from the White House, with all his hair coming out in the struggle. Then, in due course, a trial for sedition, insurrection and treachery - with embezzlement, incitement to murder, tax-evasion and sexual assault thrown in. Plus a load of minor charges. Nothing should be missed. Everything he 'owns' should be sequestered and eventually sold off to feed the poor.

Only then will I begin to think the Trump experiment was, maybe, a little bit worthwhile. 

The tolerant left strikes again.


;)
Giono

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70962 on: Today at 11:02:05 AM
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:41:40 AM
There is no base level for Republican cowardice. Still would notch Romney below Sasse - voted to impeach Trump but voted for Trump on every other issue including the Supreme Court nominee. Below Romney, I would slot in the Project Lincoln grifters - not one pithy video attacking Amy Coney Barrett, mainly because they agree with her views on everything.



They are Republicans after all. They aren't democrats.
Kekule

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70963 on: Today at 11:39:33 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:40:20 AM
If this doesn't end in prison for Trump then it's a failure. I also want an accident with the soap in the shower. Filmed and shared over twitter.

To this end I'm hoping that he refuses to leave the White House after a massive defeat at the polls and calls upon his paramilitaries to rise up. Naturally I don't want to see lots of people dead but a few pathetic attempts at insurrection, quickly and ruthlessly put down would be nice to see. Then Trump literally dragged from the White House, with all his hair coming out in the struggle. Then, in due course, a trial for sedition, insurrection and treachery - with embezzlement, incitement to murder, tax-evasion and sexual assault thrown in. Plus a load of minor charges. Nothing should be missed. Everything he 'owns' should be sequestered and eventually sold off to feed the poor.

Only then will I begin to think the Trump experiment was, maybe, a little bit worthwhile.

That, but with him throwing Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric and Kushner to the wolves as well in a failed attempt to get immunity/a lighter sentence.
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70964 on: Today at 12:04:57 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:39:33 AM
That, but with him throwing Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric and Kushner to the wolves as well in a failed attempt to get immunity/a lighter sentence.

They'll be going down anyway, regardless of what Daddy has on them.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70965 on: Today at 02:40:51 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:07:45 AM
How many times...?

Pep, help me out here.


Two times, I tell ya. TWO. WHOLE. TIMES! :P
Lone Star Red

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70966 on: Today at 02:48:59 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:14:17 AM
Maybe not go after her, but they should go after the process after how McConnell screwed over Obama and Garland; and lay into Graham for what he said in 2016 about a potential future SCOTUS opening in an election year.

They've been going after McConnell and Graham non-stop for weeks now for being pathetic, hypocritical cowards.
Ray K

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70967 on: Today at 04:43:02 PM
Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested - Forbes

No aspect of Donald Trumps business has been the subject of more speculation than his debt load. Lots of people believe the president owes $400 million, especially after Trump seemed to agree with that figure on national television Thursday night. In reality, however, he owes more than $1 billion.

The loans are spread out over more than a dozen different assetshotels, buildings, mansions and golf courses. Most are listed on the financial disclosure report Trump files annually with the federal government. Two, which add up to an estimated $447 million, are not.

It is important to note, as Trump did Thursday night, that he also has significant assets. Forbes values them at $3.66 billion, enough to make his net worth an estimated $2.5 billion. He is not broke, despite what many critics claim.

Some people also like to suggest that Deutsche Bank is the only institution willing to lend to Trump. Thats not true. The presidents creditors include at least six other institutions, two of which began or reworked deals while the president was in office. 

One reason for all the confusion: Trumps loans are not fully transparent. Its still unclear to whom he owes an estimated $162 million against his skyscraper in San Francisco, for example. The loan against 1290 Avenue of the Americas is also something of a mystery. And its difficult to pin down the amount the president owes on a loan tied to his Bedford, New York mansion. When asked about all of this, the Trump Organization did not respond. 

Heres what we knowand dont knowabout the presidents debt.

1290 Avenue of the Americas
What Trump owes: $285 million

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.
What Trump owes: Est. $170 million

555 California Street
What Trump owes: Est. $162 million

40 Wall Street
What Trump owes: $138 million

Trump National Doral
What Trump owes: Est. $125 million

Trump Tower
What Trump owes: $100 million

Trump International Hotel & Tower (Chicago)
What Trump owes: More than $75 million

And on and on and on
1892tillforever

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70968 on: Today at 10:15:29 PM
The fact he has close to $4 billion in assets shocks me. Surely not true. The fact that someone as dumb and awful as him has that much makes me question the concept of money!  :P
Babel Time

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70969 on: Today at 10:32:20 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:15:29 PM
The fact he has close to $4 billion in assets shocks me. Surely not true. The fact that someone as dumb and awful as him has that much makes me question the concept of money!  :P

Well he basically underperformed the S&P500 in returns. On top of that he invested primarily in real estate, so on a risk adjusted basis he has done even worse.

This article highlights some of that:

https://www.vox.com/2015/9/2/9248963/donald-trump-index-fund

In short, if you are filthy rich it is very difficult to not become richer by asset appreciation. The Vanderbilts somehow managed this feat but they are the exception to the rule.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70970 on: Today at 10:33:34 PM
$4b but he is the one who appraised them all
Babel Time

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70971 on: Today at 11:11:04 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:33:34 PM
$4b but he is the one who appraised them all

Well he did sue his biographer for claiming he wasn't a billionaire and "only" worth about 150-250m. He lost :D
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70972 on: Today at 11:29:41 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:48:59 PM
They've been going after McConnell and Graham non-stop for weeks now for being pathetic, hypocritical cowards.

But have they attacked the SCOTUS process?  I don't follow TLP closely so they may be issuing ads that I'm not aware of.

And even if they're not attacking Barrett, they could be issuing ads explaining why her appointment is a bad idea, and urging her to withdraw from the process until the election is done.  You'd like to think any self respecting judge, after bearing witness to what happened in 2016, would want to respect the rule of precedent, even if it's not the rule of law. It's both a depressing and worrying sign of where her loyalties lie that she seems as content as the GOP to ramrod this through.
Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Reply #70973 on: Today at 11:31:49 PM
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 11:11:04 PM
Well he did sue his biographer for claiming he wasn't a billionaire and "only" worth about 150-250m. He lost :D

It's Tom Hicks territory. A pretend billionaire with paper assets.
