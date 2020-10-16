Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested
- Forbes
No aspect of Donald Trumps business has been the subject of more speculation than his debt load. Lots of people believe the president owes $400 million, especially after Trump seemed to agree with that figure on national television Thursday night. In reality, however, he owes more than $1 billion.
The loans are spread out over more than a dozen different assetshotels, buildings, mansions and golf courses. Most are listed on the financial disclosure report Trump files annually with the federal government. Two, which add up to an estimated $447 million, are not.
It is important to note, as Trump did Thursday night, that he also has significant assets. Forbes values them at $3.66 billion, enough to make his net worth an estimated $2.5 billion. He is not broke, despite what many critics claim.
Some people also like to suggest that Deutsche Bank is the only institution willing to lend to Trump. Thats not true. The presidents creditors include at least six other institutions, two of which began or reworked deals while the president was in office.
One reason for all the confusion: Trumps loans are not fully transparent. Its still unclear to whom he owes an estimated $162 million against his skyscraper in San Francisco, for example. The loan against 1290 Avenue of the Americas is also something of a mystery. And its difficult to pin down the amount the president owes on a loan tied to his Bedford, New York mansion. When asked about all of this, the Trump Organization did not respond.
Heres what we knowand dont knowabout the presidents debt.
1290 Avenue of the Americas
What Trump owes: $285 million
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.
What Trump owes: Est. $170 million
555 California Street
What Trump owes: Est. $162 million
40 Wall Street
What Trump owes: $138 million
Trump National Doral
What Trump owes: Est. $125 million
Trump Tower
What Trump owes: $100 million
Trump International Hotel & Tower (Chicago)
What Trump owes: More than $75 millionAnd on and on and on