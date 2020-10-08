Militias are unavoidable in war torn countries, once the official law enforcement organisations lose authority / weaken as the country's power shifts from one party to another. It's a practical necessity, in a number of situations.



Dress up in camo, armed, in the USA and all you're telling people is you are mentally defective, poor mental balance, need something to latch on to, and need to be locked up for the wellbeing of the populace. You're a bunch of no mark failures anyway in your 'protection' of the USA, just let a random spoiled waster break everything your country was once respected for. Put your hand on the heart and salute a piece of cloth all you want, you're still just putting the hand there and saluting cloth.



Ban guns and outlaw militias, what a joke. Get serious man.