Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3217634 times)

Offline rodderzzz

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70680 on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:01:45 PM
Flagrant pessimism.

ahh lol I was thinking 'I thought I was pretty restrained' lol
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70681 on: Yesterday at 09:50:06 PM »
Manu Raju@mkraju
New - Pelosi and Raskin to introduce bill creating a commission to review Presidents health and fitness for office. This is what she was referring to when she referred to 25th Amendment. Shes having a press conference tomorrow
Offline newterp

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70682 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:50:06 PM
Manu Raju@mkraju
New - Pelosi and Raskin to introduce bill creating a commission to review Presidents health and fitness for office. This is what she was referring to when she referred to 25th Amendment. Shes having a press conference tomorrow

Waste of time. Don't get sidetracked.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70683 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:00:32 PM
Waste of time. Don't get sidetracked.

Just Pelosi poking the bear, trying to rile Trump up.  Watch him go mental for the next few days with this as a distraction, threatening courts and libel against the comission as he tries to prove how amazingly healthy he is.  He'll probably try to go for a run for a photo-op and give himself a seizure.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70684 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 PM »
Ex-Trump Fundraiser Charged With Illegal Foreign Lobbying

Quote
Elliott Broidy, a former top political fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged as part of a wide-ranging federal probe into back-channel efforts to influence the Trump administration on behalf of foreign interests.

Broidy participated in a scheme to illegally lobby the Trump administration to stop investigating the embezzlement scandal at the 1MDB Malaysian state investment fund, according to charging documents unsealed on Wednesday.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-08/ex-fundraiser-for-trump-rnc-is-charged-over-foreign-lobbying
Offline Riquende

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70685 on: Yesterday at 10:44:36 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:00:32 PM
Waste of time. Don't get sidetracked.

Is it Pelosi or Trump that's supposed to be doing something more important than feuding over his health (an area he won't back down in?)
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,860
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70686 on: Yesterday at 10:46:05 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:44:36 PM
Is it Pelosi or Trump that's supposed to be doing something more important than feuding over his health (an area he won't back down in?)

I dont know the answer but it just feels like this is not a fight that is even needed to be had. Let Trump continue to harm himself in the publics eyes.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70687 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 PM »
What power would they have - i.e. to see his medical records, or have him medically assessed?
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70688 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:00:32 PM
Waste of time. Don't get sidetracked.

Fair to raise the concern, but the more the Buffoon is engaged in defending himself, the likelier his damaging his profile before "undecided" voters becomes.

And the less likely some last-minute, pre-election shenanigans also becomes. Possibly up to and including the confirmation of the Handmaid.

Risky by Pelosi, but due to its novelty will certainly keep Trump's focus on himself rather than his sputtering campaign...
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70689 on: Yesterday at 10:55:39 PM »
As the famous old oriental warrior said, " Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a complete tit of himself".
Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70690 on: Yesterday at 11:06:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:46:58 PM
What power would they have - i.e. to see his medical records, or have him medically assessed?
Practically zero, Trump loses nearly everything in court but he knows how to draw a case out.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70691 on: Yesterday at 11:16:04 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:18:30 PM
Just Pelosi poking the bear, trying to rile Trump up.  Watch him go mental for the next few days with this as a distraction, threatening courts and libel against the comission as he tries to prove how amazingly healthy he is.  He'll probably try to go for a run for a photo-op and give himself a seizure.

Maybe she's also thinking of what happens if pink eyed Pence ends up with COVID
Offline Riquende

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70692 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:46:05 PM
I dont know the answer...

You don't know which of Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump is currently supposed to be running an election campaign for President?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70693 on: Yesterday at 11:33:04 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:16:04 PM
Maybe she's also thinking of what happens if pink eyed Pence ends up with COVID

Possible. As someone else said, it might also slow down the SCOTUS saga.
Offline newterp

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70694 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:19:28 PM
You don't know which of Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump is currently supposed to be running an election campaign for President?

No no - I mean in the sense that I dont know the answer if this is a good tactic or not. I mean even the briefest review of my posting history on this page alone would tell you if I know who is running.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70695 on: Today at 12:03:05 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:56:50 PM
No no - I mean in the sense that I dont know the answer if this is a good tactic or not. I mean even the briefest review of my posting history on this page alone would tell you if I know who is running.

It'll get under dickheads skin which will cause other republicans running to also take their eyes off the prize,all whilst Biden just laughs and carries on.
Offline Riquende

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70696 on: Today at 12:19:22 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:56:50 PM
No no - I mean in the sense that I dont know the answer if this is a good tactic or not. I mean even the briefest review of my posting history on this page alone would tell you if I know who is running.

I don't understand how having him blindsided by Pelosi musing on the 25th (which directly insults his physical and mental health in a way he can't ignore, thus drawing his energy away from attacking Biden) can possibly be a bad tactic. Biden stays out of it and looks presidential, Trump begins to tweet again about being able to recognise a picture of an elephant. Any flak Pelosi cops is irrelevant as the Republicans have already been taken out of the game in her district.
Offline newterp

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70697 on: Today at 12:47:44 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:19:22 AM
I don't understand how having him blindsided by Pelosi musing on the 25th (which directly insults his physical and mental health in a way he can't ignore, thus drawing his energy away from attacking Biden) can possibly be a bad tactic. Biden stays out of it and looks presidential, Trump begins to tweet again about being able to recognise a picture of an elephant. Any flak Pelosi cops is irrelevant as the Republicans have already been taken out of the game in her district.

Thats my hope - but voters are weird. That said I dont think there are many undecided voters this time so it might be moot. His rage will be interesting to watch.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70698 on: Today at 01:37:42 AM »
Trump's doctor claims he'll be able to go back to "public engagements" on Saturday. Nothing in there about needing negative COVID tests. Also are we really supposed to believe Trump's blood pressure is 127/81 with a heart rate of 69 bpm.
https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1314340661404069894
Offline kavah

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70699 on: Today at 02:15:36 AM »
Trump supporters in Michigan getting ready for the transfer of power




Most alarmingly, some of them are planning their own poll-watching and openly training in preparation for the post-election period.



https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/08/opinion/militias-gretchen-whitmer.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70700 on: Today at 02:29:36 AM »
Pence has abruptly cancelled a scheduled trip to Indiana to cast his early ballot.

Maybe it was because someone sniggered that he had to fly, but maybe he needs to be in the capital for, you know, reasons unconnected with being vice-president to a vibrantly healthy, young and totally immune commander in chief..
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:16 AM by Banquo's Ghost »
Offline Skeeve

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70701 on: Today at 02:30:51 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:47:44 AM
Thats my hope - but voters are weird. That said I dont think there are many undecided voters this time so it might be moot. His rage will be interesting to watch.

Pelosi won't even need to take this very far at all, it will just be another avenue to distract and annoy him without having any serious intent to it.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70702 on: Today at 02:51:17 AM »
Trump's back on the blower to Fox coughing his way through a trainwreck of an interview. Says he wants a rally in Florida on Saturday and wants the likes of Tucker, Judge Jeannie, Rush Limbaugh or Hannity to moderate a debate. He says Virginia's Governor executed a baby. He went on a rant about California and fish. He claimed Biden and Harris want homes with tiny windows. In addition to attacking Whitmer on Hannity, he also has spent part of the evening attacking Whitmer on Twitter and calling the DOJ/federal law enforcement his.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:46 AM by rafathegaffa83 »
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
« Reply #70703 on: Today at 03:07:12 AM »
Militias are unavoidable in war torn countries,  once the official law enforcement organisations lose authority / weaken as the country's power shifts from one party to another. It's a practical necessity,  in a number of situations.

Dress up in camo,  armed,  in the USA and all you're telling people is you are mentally defective, poor mental balance,  need something to latch on to,  and need to be locked up for the wellbeing of the populace.  You're a bunch of no mark failures anyway in your 'protection'  of the USA,   just let a random spoiled waster break everything your country was once respected for. Put your hand on the heart and salute a piece of cloth all you want,  you're still just putting the hand there and saluting cloth.

Ban guns and outlaw militias,  what a joke. Get serious man.
