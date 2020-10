Starting to think it was a false positive. How come he was coughing and needed oxygen two days ago and now he's perfectly fine to do video interviews, seemingly without any physical issues? Either he's got it, but haven't had any symptoms yet or it's all a scam. He's in the high-risk group both for his age, fitness and general lifestyle. No way would he beat the virus in record time. The fat f*ck.



Itís possible but Iíd say itís unlikely for a number a of reasons. Trump thinks people like him, and that heís an asset so I canít see him not wanting to be infront of the cameras and agreeing to spend a few days not campaigning. Second of all the way itís spread among other people within his circle make me think unlikely itís all a scam but I wouldnít say itís impossible with this lot. With regards to his video appearance, we donít know what medication heís on or what they pumped him full of before it was recorded, nor whether he did it on his first attempt or his 20th. Maybe one of the experimental treatments has worked well.