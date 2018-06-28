If he dies, even a mask won't hide the smile of blessed relief on Melania's face, but I wonder what his epitaph would be.



We really need to cut the humanizing of Melania and this image that she's somehow his prisoner and the "Free Melania" myth. She's as vile and evil as he is. One of her former staffers wrote a book and released audio tapes of her. She's a c*nt. She was perfectly fine with the kids that were locked up in those cages at the border. She even said that they probably liked it and seemed happy. The "i don't care do you?" jacket was simply an attempt to troll liberals. She's not a victim. She's complicit.