Conversations w Republicans close to WH over last 12 hours indicate its been far more dire than WH has said. Before being taken to Walter Reed, Trump kept asking aides, Am I going out like Stan Chera? Am I? (Chera was Trumps NYC friend who died of Covid in April)
Per source, Trump was told on Friday he could go to Walter Reed voluntarily, but he would be taken no matter what when his condition worsened. Doctors told Trump if he waited he could lose ability to walk to Marine One (optics of a wheelchair or stretcher obvs would be terrible)