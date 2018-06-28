« previous next »
Author Topic: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread  (Read 3194488 times)

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Forrest B
@ForrestBrung
Theres more cases of Covid in the White House than in all of New Zealand
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:57:37 PM
This is following the same path as BoJo, hopefully with a different ending with this one.

Drugs have got better.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:28:21 PM

His brother was one of the journalists killed after trump called the press the enemy of the people. 

Wait, what, when did this happen?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM
Wait, what, when did this happen?
Remember there was that local newspaper that was shot up a year or so back?

Hiassens brother was one of the victims.

https://eu.tcpalm.com/story/news/local/florida/2018/06/28/capital-gazette-shooting-rob-hiaasen-brother-carl-hiaasen-killed/744497002/

In a story that was horrifically like a Carl Hiaasen story....awful

Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:16:23 PM
'Bjorn Again'. ;D

Well, I liked it. :)
I reckon Nick is the funniest person on RAWK and probably in his house, but I still don't get it  :boxhead
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:36:13 PM
I reckon Nick is the funniest person on RAWK and probably in his house, but I still don't get it  :boxhead
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Björn_Again

Bloody Nora man! ;D
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Gabriel Sherman@gabrielsherman
Conversations w Republicans close to WH over last 12 hours indicate its been far more dire than WH has said. Before being taken to Walter Reed, Trump kept asking aides, Am I going out like Stan Chera? Am I? (Chera was Trumps NYC friend who died of Covid in April)

Gabriel Sherman@gabrielsherman
Per source, Trump was told on Friday he could go to Walter Reed voluntarily, but he would be taken no matter what when his condition worsened. Doctors told Trump if he waited he could lose ability to walk to Marine One (optics of a wheelchair or stretcher obvs would be terrible)
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
The way some of the MAGA loons are talking I'm wondering at what point Enzo the Baker shows up at Walter Reed to protect Trump from the Deep State
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:36:13 PM
I reckon Nick is the funniest person on RAWK and probably in his house, but I still don't get it  :boxhead


Bloody hell, man!  You're older than I am and even I know who Bjorn Again are! :lmao

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:47:38 PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Björn_Again

Bloody Nora man! ;D

;D
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
If he dies, even a mask won't hide the smile of blessed relief on Melania's face, but I wonder what his epitaph would be.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
These people :butt

Quote
After testing positive for COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said his view on mask mandates hasnt changed, as Wisconsin Republican leaders have voiced their support for striking down the states order requiring face coverings be worn. 

The Oshkosh Republican, who announced Saturday morning he had tested positive for the virus the previous day, instead touted individual responsibility, saying while he believes masks can help mitigate the risk, theyre certainly not a cure-all. 

Johnson, who is at least the third Republican U.S. senator to have contracted the coronavirus recently, said he was tested on his way to the Ozaukee County Republican Party Oktoberfest Dinner in Mequon on Friday night. 

But he still attended the event, saying he wore his mask until he spoke and stayed "at least 12 feet from anybody as [he was] speaking." He said he quickly left the dinner after his remarks. 

Asked whether he was told to self-quarantine after getting tested and while awaiting results, Johnson said there was no reason to do so. 

Im not sick, he said. I have no symptoms. I certainly didnt anticipate testing positive, so there was no reason to quarantine. 

More here: https://madison.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-ron-johnson-says-hes-still-against-mask-mandates/article_779c1b9f-e725-55cf-944c-03122be174e7.amp.html
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Im not sick, he said. I have no symptoms. I certainly didnt anticipate testing positive, so there was no reason to quarantine. Why would I give a fuck if somebody catches it off me and dies?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:22:07 PM
If he dies, even a mask won't hide the smile of blessed relief on Melania's face, but I wonder what his epitaph would be.

I came, I lied and I was a c*nt or whatever that is in Latin
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
If he dies, does his debt pass on to Melania?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:22:07 PM
If he dies, even a mask won't hide the smile of blessed relief on Melania's face, but I wonder what his epitaph would be.
"Sad."
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:19:36 PM

Bloody hell, man!  You're older than I am and even I know who Bjorn Again are! :lmao

;D
Is Sian Welsh for Bjorn?
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:26:55 PM
These people :butt


Quote
Holy Angels, the non-profit charity based in Belmont, N.C., temporarily closed its community cafe[, which employs staff who have Down's Syndrome,] and two other businesses on Friday as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19, following Ivanka Trumps visit the day before.

Along with the rest of the world, we have learned this morning that the President and the First Lady have contracted COVID-19, Holy Angels posted on social media.

Ivanka Trump, the presidents daughter, visited the three Holy Angels businesses on Thursday.

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article246174230.html

They knew Thursday morning that Hicks had it and they still kept going with their campaigning.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:06:03 PM
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article246174230.html

They knew Thursday morning that Hicks had it and they still kept going with their campaigning.
No such thing as society.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 10:51:35 PM
If he dies, does his debt pass on to Melania?

Depends what they are secured on, youd guess.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 10:51:35 PM
If he dies, does his debt pass on to Melania?

Probably not, but her pre-nup wont be worth the paper it's printed on.  I imagine Don Junior is already at his father's bedside, trying to get him to cut everybody else out of the will.  Like father like son, except we all know Trump will give it all to Ivanka before one of his sons.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:12:48 PM
Probably not, but her pre-nup wont be worth the paper it's printed on.  I imagine Don Junior is already at his father's bedside, trying to get him to cut everybody else out of the will.  Like father like son, except we all know Trump will give it all to Ivanka before one of his sons.
Who is the hair apparent we ask ourselves.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
I'm not going to wish death or harm on anyone. The ballot box surely can save America from trump? His death though may save lives if the covid deniers see him die or severely incapacitated.  I've just massively contradicted myself haven't I .
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:19:20 PM
I'm not going to wish death or harm on anyone. The ballot box surely can save America from trump? His death though may save lives if the covid deniers see him die or severely incapacitated.  I've just massively contradicted myself haven't I .
That could be his epitaph - He Died To Save Us All.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 10:51:35 PM
If he dies, does his debt pass on to Melania?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:12:20 PM
Depends what they are secured on, youd guess.
Trump has provided personal guarantees for the huge loans he has taken out. So, his personal assets are not protected when his businesses go belly up. He did this because it is the only way he could get the loans.

I expect that whatever Melania has now is protected (just my layman guess).

Because of the obvious rampant illegality committed by the whole family, I suspect that personal assets will not be protected for any of the children: ill-gotten gains could sequestrated. Obviously, not a lawyer.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:22:07 PM
If he dies, even a mask won't hide the smile of blessed relief on Melania's face, but I wonder what his epitaph would be.

Why do people persist with the idea that Melania is a quiet victim? She seems a total c*nt.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
I guess I can thank Trump that milqtoast and malbogue have been added to my vocabulary.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:29:10 PM
Why do people persist with the idea that Melania is a quiet victim? She seems a total c*nt.

I'll bet he calls her that during foreplay :puke2
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:29:10 PM
Why do people persist with the idea that Melania is a quiet victim? She seems a total c*nt.

Give her a fucking break,I don't see you volunteering to do the Christmas decorations.
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:36:11 PM
I guess I can thank Trump that milqtoast and malbogue have been added to my vocabulary.
OK. What's a 'malbogue'? Google is not turning up anything. :(
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:42:23 PM
OK. What's a 'malbogue'? Google is not turning up anything. :(

A bog which has been previously used...
Re: Typhoid Trump: the not-smart, corrupt, coward, loser, thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:22:07 PM
If he dies, even a mask won't hide the smile of blessed relief on Melania's face, but I wonder what his epitaph would be.

We really need to cut the humanizing of Melania and this image that she's somehow his prisoner and the "Free Melania" myth. She's as vile and evil as he is. One of her former staffers wrote a book and released audio tapes of her. She's a c*nt. She was perfectly fine with the kids that were locked up in those cages at the border. She even said that they probably liked it and seemed happy. The "i don't care do you?" jacket was simply an attempt to troll liberals. She's not a victim. She's complicit.
