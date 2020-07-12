« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66920 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 PM
Trump dismisses question on deaths of Black Americans in police custody

President Trump on Tuesday asserted that more white Americans die at the hands of police than Black Americans and criticized a reporter for asking why African Americans are still dying in law enforcement custody.

So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask, Trump told CBS News Catherine Herridge when asked about the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.

Police departments are not mandated to report statistics on police killings, however studies have shown that police killings disproportionately impact Black Americans.

A Washington Post analysis updated earlier this year found that the rate at which black Americans are killed by law enforcement officers is over twice as high as the rate for their white counterparts. White Americans, who make up a larger share of the U.S. population, account for more deaths at the hands of police overall.

According to Mapping Police Violence, Black Americans have comprised 28 percent of those killed by police since 2013 despite making up only 13 percent of the U.S. population.


Trump has also drawn criticism for defending the Confederate flag.

The president has vocally opposed the renaming of military bases after Confederate leaders, and last week suggested NASCAR had witnessed a drop in its ratings after banning the flag from its races. 

Trump told CBS in Tuesdays interview that he is simply embracing freedom of speech. He wouldnt directly answer when asked whether he would be comfortable with supporters displaying the flag at his campaign events and suggested that the flag doesnt necessarily serve as a reminder of slavery.

People love it and I dont view, I know people that like the Confederate flag and theyre not thinking about slavery, Trump said. I just think its freedom of speech, whether its Confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. Its freedom of speech.


https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507329-trump-dismisses-question-on-deaths-of-Black-Americans-in-police-custody-

"Both blacks and whites have fine deaths, that's what the Lamestream Media don't want you to hear"
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66921 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 PM
Trump told CBS in Tuesdays interview that he is simply embracing freedom of speech. He wouldnt directly answer when asked whether he would be comfortable with supporters displaying the flag at his campaign events and suggested that the flag doesnt necessarily serve as a reminder of slavery.

People love it and I dont view, I know people that like the Confederate flag and theyre not thinking about slavery, Trump said. I just think its freedom of speech, whether its Confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. Its freedom of speech.
Just for a moment, let's give Trump the benefit of the doubt. Let's assume that Trump sincerely and without malice feels that people displaying the Confederate flag are doing so to represent their "Southern pride", and they are not racist.

Assuming that, this is a teaching moment. This is where the leader of the US speaks to his citizens and announces that the Confederate flag is banned from display anywhere in the US. He then explains the history behind the Confederacy, that these people were traitors to our country, that they wanted to subjugate an entire race of people. That even though you don't have that feeling when you fly that flag, you need to understand what that flag represents every time you fly it: Treason, Racism, Evil.

That's what even a mediocre President like Bush could do. But not this idiot. Trump's too lazy to read the history and learn from it, and truly too stupid to grasp how to explain it to his citizens. This could actually be a legitimate "Make America Great Again" moment for him, but this squirrel-brained moron is completely incapable of handling it properly.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66922 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:20:29 PM
Trump dismisses question on deaths of Black Americans in police custody
 
 
Not just the substance of the answer but the disdain on his face to the question tells you everything Trump thinks about BLM, he's an absolute horror.

Anyway CNN just cut him off as he'd turned a press conference in to a political speech.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66923 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 PM

Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on July 12, 2020, 10:46:55 PM
There has been an explosion and massive fire on an aircraft carrier in San Diego.

Still burning, here is video from the first day.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/aiJZQcmNl_E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/aiJZQcmNl_E</a>
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66924 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 PM
If you like the Confederate flag  and are not thinking about slavery, then you should be.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66925 on: Today at 12:08:40 AM
Just listening to Trump's "press conference" from a couple of hours ago. It's like hearing a drunk sitting at the bar through your earphones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=72&v=Tb7HlWouplA&feature=emb_logo

EDIT: He's just got onto referencing Gallup polls from the Swine Flu period, and how Biden supposedly says H1N1.

EDIT EDIT: He's talking about testing less = less cases again. Some generic GOP senator will say he's just kidding tomorrow.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #66926 on: Today at 12:17:52 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 11:16:27 PM
Still burning, here is video from the first day.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/aiJZQcmNl_E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/aiJZQcmNl_E</a>
It's odd. A couple of major news sites have this story on their websites, but I can't find a mention of it elsewhere. Not really a Trump-related event but still interesting nonetheless. Incredible blaze. I can't see how that ship can be salvaged. Was burning at over 1000* F!!
