Quote

Trump told CBS in Tuesdays interview that he is simply embracing freedom of speech. He wouldnt directly answer when asked whether he would be comfortable with supporters displaying the flag at his campaign events and suggested that the flag doesnt necessarily serve as a reminder of slavery.



People love it and I dont view, I know people that like the Confederate flag and theyre not thinking about slavery, Trump said. I just think its freedom of speech, whether its Confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. Its freedom of speech.

Just for a moment, let's give Trump the benefit of the doubt. Let's assume that Trump sincerely and without malice feels that people displaying the Confederate flag are doing so to represent their "Southern pride", and they are not racist.Assuming that, this is a teaching moment. This is where the leader of the US speaks to his citizens and announces that the Confederate flag is banned from display anywhere in the US. He then explains the history behind the Confederacy, that these people were traitors to our country, that they wanted to subjugate an entire race of people. That even though you don't have that feeling when you fly that flag, you need to understand what that flag represents every time you fly it: Treason, Racism, Evil.That's what even a mediocre President like Bush could do. But not this idiot. Trump's too lazy to read the history and learn from it, and truly too stupid to grasp how to explain it to his citizens. This could actually be a legitimate "Make America Great Again" moment for him, but this squirrel-brained moron is completely incapable of handling it properly.