Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66720 on: Yesterday at 04:42:05 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:09:23 PM
"[Black Lives Matter] is a very divisive organization based on marxist principles," Loeffler, who faces a tough special election battle in November, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

Loeffler also called BLM "anti-Semitic" and claimed that the group is against the "nuclear family."
Hey, you stupid bitch, educate yourself before you open your mouth:
Quote
The Jewish nigger Lassalle who, Im glad to say, is leaving at the end of this week, has happily lost another 5,000 talers in an ill-judged speculation. The chap would sooner throw money down the drain than lend it to a friend, even though his interest and capital were guaranteed.  It is now quite plain to meas the shape of his head and the way his hair grows also testifythat he is descended from the negroes who accompanied Moses flight from Egypt (unless his mother or paternal grandmother interbred with a nigger). Now, this blend of Jewishness and Germanness, on the one hand, and basic negroid stock, on the other, must inevitably give rise to a peculiar product. The fellows importunity is also nigger-like.

-- Karl Marx, Marx to Friedrich Engels in Manchester, 1862
Yes, I'm sure BLM are big fans of Marx. ::)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66721 on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 PM »
Bunker Baby is having a major poop in his Twitter diaper right now over the Supreme Court ruling. Firing off tweets left and right. :lmao
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66722 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:50:51 PM
Bunker Baby is having a major poop in his Twitter diaper right now over the Supreme Court ruling. Firing off tweets left and right. :lmao

Shit loads of time to tweet, but not do his accounts...!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66723 on: Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:31:59 PM
'Joe Shapiro', apparently. His widow was asked about this, and she said something to the effect that Joe was a stickler for doing things right and would never have done this. Unless, Trump was friendly with another Joe Shapiro, looks like the end of it.

Then again, it's not like he'd tell anyone what he did, specially when Fungus stiffed him on the payment.

If she admits Joe knew Trump, it's done.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66724 on: Yesterday at 05:17:13 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM
Then again, it's not like he'd tell anyone what he did, specially when Fungus stiffed him on the payment.

If she admits Joe knew Trump, it's done.
That's already known. Though, his wife (or someone) strongly espoused the position that Shapiro only met Trump at College (for which Shapiro supposed sat the exam for Trump). It was couple of days when I read this. The situation or consensus might have developed since then..
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66725 on: Yesterday at 05:59:21 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 03:28:21 PM
"I work harder than any president in history. 7 hours a day, 24 days a week year"

;) ;D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66726 on: Yesterday at 06:18:25 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:17:13 PM
That's already known. Though, his wife (or someone) strongly espoused the position that Shapiro only met Trump at College (for which Shapiro supposed sat the exam for Trump). It was couple of days when I read this. The situation or consensus might have developed since then..
In case anyone is interested:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/widow-trumps-friend-pushes-back-mary-trump-sat/story?id=71678433

Not that I think Shapiro's widow would have an unbiased view on the matter. We are unlikely to ever know the truth of Joe Shapiro's involvement. But there can be no doubt that someone other that Donald Trump took the SATs, entrance exams, etc.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66727 on: Yesterday at 06:21:59 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:18:25 PM
In case anyone is interested:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/widow-trumps-friend-pushes-back-mary-trump-sat/story?id=71678433

Not that I think Shapiro's widow would have an unbiased view on the matter. We are unlikely to ever know the truth of Joe Shapiro's involvement. But there can be no doubt that someone other that Donald Trump took the SATs, entrance exams, etc.




I didn't realise that his widow was Pam Shriver.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66728 on: Yesterday at 06:27:31 PM »
More than 100 Democrats press Trump to extend jobless benefits

House Democrats this week are pressing President Trump to extend emergency jobless benefits in response to the economic turmoil caused by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The issue is poised to be one of the highest barriers to a bipartisan deal as Congress prepares to launch negotiations on a fifth round of emergency pandemic relief, which leaders from both parties want to finalize by month's end.

Congress in March had adopted a broad expansion of federal unemployment insurance benefits, including a weekly bump of $600 above traditional state payments, designed to cushion the impact on workers and retail spending amid historic mass layoffs caused by the deadly pandemic.

With those unemployment checks set to expire at the end of the month, Democrats are pushing for Trump to extend them  with the additional $600 intact.

In a letter to the president set to be delivered on Thursday, more than 100 House Democrats said the extension is "essential" to an economic recovery.

"Cutting off enhanced unemployment benefits while the economy is still in crisis would ignore the millions of Americans who are still suffering," the lawmakers wrote.

Spearheaded by Reps. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) and Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.), the letter is endorsed by 110 Democrats. In it, they note that the recession has not only spiked unemployment from 3.6 percent in January to more than 11 percent today, but it's also hit minority communities particularly hard  an issue of particular prominence amid the protests against racial injustice that have followed the police killing of George Floyd in May.

"Our nation is currently reckoning with deep-rooted racial injustices," reads the letter. "These injustices are the reason communities of color disproportionately feel the health and economic effects of this pandemic and must be addressed."

In a phone interview Thursday morning, Kildee warned that if Congress allows the benefits to expire without throwing an additional lifeline, workers would lose homes, be evicted from apartments and curtail their spending on essential goods that would lead to the closure of countless small businesses. The result, he said, would be another Great Depression.

"It's literally the difference between people surviving or not surviving," Kildee said. "It would just be devastating."

In May, House Democrats passed a fifth coronavirus relief bill, the HEROES Act, providing an additional $3 trillion in emergency funding. It includes an extension of unemployment insurance benefits, including the $600 supplemental payment, through January of 2021.

But Trump and top administration officials have said they'll oppose an extension of the $600 supplemental, arguing that because the benefit provides some workers with more money than the salary they lost, it creates a disincentive for those workers to seek jobs.

Joining Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has opposed the additional payment, characterizing it as "a bonus not to go back to work."

As an alternative approach, some Republicans are pushing for a "back-to-work" bonus, which would provide laid-off workers receiving unemployment benefits a one-time payment if they return to the workforce.

Kildee said he's open to that idea, but rejected the notion that workers receiving unemployment insurance benefits wouldn't jump at the chance to return to jobs  if jobs were available amid the spike in coronavirus cases around the country.

"That's pretty insulting to the American worker," he said. "People will choose work if they have the chance to go back to work."

Anecdotally, Kildee said he's spoken with Republicans who agree in an extension of the additional unemployment insurance benefits. But those lawmakers won't break with Trump, he said, for fear of a backlash from the president.

"Privately, there's an acknowledgement that we have to extend it," Kildee said. "But until the president gives them permission to say so, most of them are unwilling to cross him."

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506559-more-than-100-democrats-press-trump-to-extend-jobless-benefits
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66729 on: Yesterday at 06:33:25 PM »
What happened to "LAW AND ORDER!!!"??

You'd think Bunker Baby would be thrilled that the Supreme Court is making a decision today to uphold Law and Order?!

I get so confused. :-[
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66730 on: Yesterday at 06:40:29 PM »
Powell takes on Trump over Confederate flag

Quote
Retired Gen. Colin Powell took on President Trump over the presidents defense of the Confederate flag on Thursday, saying, Doesnt he have more important things to do?

Powell, who served as former President George W. Bushs secretary of state, told MSNBCs Andrea Mitchell Reports that he doesnt know why Trump is fooling around with comments on the Confederate flag and NASCARs Bubba Wallace.

I dont know why he does this, Powell said. Doesnt he have more important things to do? I mean why is he fooling around with NASCAR and a flag?

The former secretary of state said Mississippis efforts to change its flag, which includes a Confederate emblem, is no business of the president.

Its called state rights, he said. Its their flag, not his flag.

Powell, who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and says he will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden this fall, also said it was quite appropriate for military leadership to look at renaming the Army bases named after Confederate leaders, saying the names mean something now that they didn't mean all those years before.

The president should keep out of it and let the military figure out what the right thing is to do, the retired general said.

We have a president who goes out of his way to keep us from moving forward, he said. But were moving forward without his blessing because the people of the United States of America know what is right.

Powells comments come after the president defended the Confederate flag as freedom of speech earlier this week, while saying it is up to NASCAR to decide whether to allow the flag at races.

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506597-powell-takes-on-trump-over-confederate-flag
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66731 on: Yesterday at 07:10:52 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 08:33:08 AM
Someone should ask him how the Drain the swamp thing is going.
ere going to need a bigger swamp.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66732 on: Yesterday at 07:29:50 PM »
The Lincoln Project videos are outstanding, they hit a target every time. Lets hope they continue to have some great ideas right up to the election.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66733 on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM »
During the hours of 9am-1pm a hardworking, caring President would be focused on trying to find solutions for his crippled economy, racial disharmony, and a pandemic that has killed over 130,000 citizens.

From 9am-1pm today, President Trump fired off 10 tweets complaining about the Supreme Court's decision re: how he is hiding his financial paperwork.

I'm so proud to be an American. :(
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66734 on: Yesterday at 07:40:21 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:10:52 PM
ere going to need a bigger swamp.

He's expanding it. It will be the greatest swamp you've ever seen. A beautiful swamp. He knows more about swamps than almost anyone.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66735 on: Yesterday at 07:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 07:40:21 PM
He's expanding it. It will be the greatest swamp you've ever seen. A beautiful swamp. He knows more about swamps than almost anyone.

The movie "Shrek" was made in his honour.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66736 on: Yesterday at 08:01:16 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:42:31 PM
The movie "Shrek" was made in his honour.

Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 03:41:09 PM
He's more like Shrek now, King of the Swamp.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66737 on: Yesterday at 11:00:12 PM »
Cohen sent back to gaol for breaking his parole terms.

Lol

https://twitter.com/tom_winter/status/1281286529609076743?s=21
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66738 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 PM »
Just need to send Stone back now. Its amazing how these people do a little time then get released, when theres many people in prison for a number of years for the most ridiculous charges against them
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66739 on: Today at 01:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:31:44 PM
Just need to send Stone back now. Its amazing how these people do a little time then get released, when theres many people in prison for a number of years for the most ridiculous charges against them

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or clemency for longtime confidant Roger Stone.

When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity whether he is considering a pardon or commutation for Stone, Trump responded, I am always thinking.

"You'll be watching like everyone else in this case," Trump told Hannity.

Stone was convicted in November 2019 of making false statements, obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering in a case related to special counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation.

Stone on Monday asked an appeals court to delay his 40-month prison sentence amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic in the Georgia facility where he is currently set to serve his term.

Trump also slammed Stones treatment by law enforcement in an interview with radio host Howie Carr Thursday.

"He was framed. He was treated horrible. He was treated so badly," Trump said. The president has repeatedly defended Stone, previously calling him the "victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt."

Carr cited reports that Stone is praying for a commutation of his convictions or a pardon from the president.

Well if you say hes praying, his prayer may be answered. Lets find out what happened, Trump responded.

Prosecutors initially asked for seven to nine years in prison for Stones sentence, but Attorney General William Barr reduced the recommendation.

In a court filing on Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a court filing Thursday that it supports Stone starting his jail sentence next week.

The DOJ wrote that Stone failed to provide adequate reasoning as to why he should be treated differently from other convicted felons.

Stone is currently due to report to prison on July 14.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506711-trump-on-possible-roger-stone-pardon-his-prayer-may-be-answered
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66740 on: Today at 01:36:44 PM »
Trump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us'

Quote
President Trump brushed off the news of rapper Kanye Wests presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no longer supports the president.

He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us, Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox Newss Sean Hannity, referring to West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Trump brushed off comments that West made earlier this week, telling Forbes that he is taking the red hat off," referring to Trumps signature red Make America Great Again campaign baseball caps.

Trump did not, however, criticize West in his interview with Hannity and maintained that he thinks West will support him in his reelection bid.

[Hes a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well, Trump said. At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506706-trump-dismisses-kanye-wests-presidential-run-he-is-always-going-to-be-for
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66741 on: Today at 01:41:20 PM »
Remember when Democrats were being criticised by some around the time of the 2016 elections and the 2018 midterms about not focusing on the issues that really matter to people? Well, do the people really give a shit about NASCAR ratings and monuments and the names of army bases? You had Joe Biden release a near $1 trillion plan for the economy yesterday and the Democrats can claim to be the party of healthcare, what with the current administration's plans to scrap ObamaCare without a replacement plan. What is Trump saying and/or doing in response? Acting like a desperate ex claiming that a rapper still supports his campaign?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66742 on: Today at 02:08:24 PM »
Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of coronavirus: poll

Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic, the latest ABC/Ipsos poll reveals.

In the poll, 67 percent of respondents said that they disapproved of how the president has handled the pandemic, which was killed more than 130,000 people in the country, while 33 percent said that they approved of Trump's performance.

It's the highest level of dissatisfaction with the president's response to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Until now, Trump's approval rating had mainly hovered in the low to mid-40s. The previous iteration of the poll, conducted June 17-18, had his approval rating at 41 percent.

Since then, however, the U.S. has experienced a resurgence of the virus, with multiple states having to reimpose economic restrictions such as the re-shuttering of bars in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

The eight percent drop in Trump's approval rating can in part be attributed to his falling stock among independent voters. In the mid-June poll, the president's approval rating among independents was 40 percent; now it's at 29 percent. Conversely, his disapproval among the pivotal voting bloc went from 59 percent to 73 percent.

Support from Trump's own Republican base also diminished, with approval of the president's pandemic performance going from 90 percent to 78 percent.

The poll was conducted July 8-9, surveying 711 adults with a margin of error of plus-minus 4.1 percentage points.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506718-two-thirds-of-americans-disapprove-of-trumps-handling-of-coronavirus
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66743 on: Today at 02:19:34 PM »
Covid-19 is destroying him. Unlike every other scandal or crisis of the past five years, this one absolutely refuses to budge off the front pages. No amount of shit being hurled by the orange monkey is making a dent in it.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66744 on: Today at 03:43:46 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  8, 2020, 10:30:57 PM
Justice Dept to resume executions next week for first time in 15 years

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506463-justice-dept-to-resume-executions-next-week-for-first-time-in-15

EU condemns U.S. for resuming federal executions

Quote
The European Union on Friday condemned the Trump administration for reimposing the federal death penalty and urged the Justice Department to reverse corse, saying such moves marched in the face of global efforts to end capital punishment.

The European Union strongly opposes the decision of the United States Department of Justice to resume the federal death penalty after a 17-year hiatus, the EU spokesperson said in a statement.

This decision runs counter to the overall trend in the United States and worldwide to abolish the death penalty, either by law or in practice.

The statement said the EU views the death penalty as cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, and called for the implementation of effective and nonlethal punishment measures.

The spokesperson said the EU stands behind victims of crimes and their families, but says sentencing a person to death is incompatible with the inalienable right to life, fails to provide effective deterrence to criminal behavior, and is irreversible.

The U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana is expected to carry out three executions next week following a months-long legal battle and marks the first federal executions carried out since 2003.

States have continued to use the death penalty, though a number of state governments have issued moratoriums on the practice.

A total of seven people have been executed in the United States this year, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Group.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/506730-eu-condemns-us-for-resuming-federal-executions
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66745 on: Today at 03:45:36 PM »
VA inspector general says former top official steered $5M contract to friend

A former top Department of Veterans Affairs official improperly steered a $5 million contract to personal friends, according to a report released Thursday by the departments office of inspector general (OIG).

The OIG concluded that the actions of Peter Shelby, who was the VAs assistant secretary for human resources and administration at the time, were not only unethical but resulted in the complete waste of government funds.

The report says that "in February 2018, VA awarded a one-year contract to a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) (the Small Business) that provides leadership and development training focused on its concept of 'Serving Leadership.' The contract also involved talent assessment services to be used for evaluating candidates for hiring and promotion decisions."

When the contract concluded in August 2019, it became evident that VA had purchased services far in excess of what it could use, the report continued.

Shelby began orchestrating the contract just four months after he began the job in October of 2017. He resigned in July of 2018, the same month the OIG began investigating.

This waste came about as a direct result of what the OIG deemed was Mr. Shelbys unethical conduct, the report reads.

In 2018, another VA OIG report found that former VA Secretary David Shulkin misused government resources by accepting Wimbledon tickets and airfare for his wife when he took a trip to Europe that cost at least $122,000.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506729-va-inspector-general-says-former-top-va-official-steered-5m-contract
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66746 on: Today at 03:49:25 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:45:36 PM
VA inspector general says former top official steered $5M contract to friend

[...]

“This waste came about as a direct result of what the OIG deemed was Mr. Shelby’s unethical conduct,” the report reads.

[...]

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506729-va-inspector-general-says-former-top-va-official-steered-5m-contract
Yeah, certainly unethical. It also seems criminal (fraud).
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66747 on: Today at 04:39:37 PM »
China says it will 'definitely fight back' after US imposes sanctions over human rights abuses

Quote
China plans to retaliate against U.S. officials for imposing sanctions over human rights abuses against China's minority Uighur population, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that the administration would sanction three Chinese officials from entering the U.S. for the abuses, "which reportedly include mass arbitrary detention and severe physical abuse," according to a release from the Treasury Department.

According to the AP, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing Friday that China will definitely fight back against actions it considers interference in its internal affairs and threatening to its sovereignty, security and development interests.

In response to the wrong practice of the U.S., China decided to take reciprocal measures against the relevant U.S. institutions and individuals who performed badly on the Xinjiang-related issues, Zhao said.

The U.S. sanctions on the Chinese officials come after the AP reported last month that the Chinese government has acted in recent years to slash birth rates among Uighurs through forced birth control, abortions and sterilization.

For months, Trump resisted pressure from lawmakers to act on the alleged abuses, though last month he signed legislation passed by Congress in May that requires him to identify and sanction Chinese officials who played a role in the human rights abuses against the Uighurs.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/506735-china-says-it-will-definitely-fight-back-after-us-imposes-sanctions-over
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66748 on: Today at 05:11:21 PM »
Kim Jong Un's sister says another summit with Trump unlikely, requests July Fourth DVDs

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said another summit with President Trump this year would be improbable, but she requested the U.S. send DVDs of its July 4th celebrations.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Friday that Kim Yo Jong sends well wishes from her brother to Trump, adding that now is not the right time for them to have their third meeting, Bloomberg News reported.

Her comments came following Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun's trip to South Korea and Japan, during which he attempted to revive denuclearization negotiations that began two years ago when Kim Jong Un and Trump first met.

"Given the differences in opinion between the two countries, it wouldn't be beneficial or necessary for the two sides to meet unless there is a decisive change in the U.S. stance toward North Korea." Kim Yo Jong said, according to KCNA.

The U.S. has yet to request another meeting with North Korea, Biegen said Wednesday, reaffirming the administration's goals of removing nuclear weapons from the country.

Kim Yo Jong also said she had received permission from her brother to request DVDs of America's Fourth of July celebrations from last week.

"I'm trying to personally obtain DVDs on U.S. Independence Day events from now on, and I've also gotten approval from the Chairman for that," she reportedly said.

Since the first Trump-Kim summit two years ago, relations between the U.S. and North Korea have come with a mix of criticism and friendly overtones from Pyongyang.

Last month, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon accused the Trump administration of breaking promises from the initial summit, including not easing sanctions, while claiming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was exhibiting "gangster-liked behavior."

Kim Yo Jong reaffirmed, however, that the nations' relations remain peaceful.

"North Korea has no intention of harming the U.S.," she said, "and Kim Jong Un has made this clear to Trump."

https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/506744-kim-jong-uns-sister-says-another-summit-with-trump-unlikely
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66749 on: Today at 05:20:09 PM »
Appeals court delays release of Trump financial records in emoluments lawsuit

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that financial records related to President Trumps Washington hotel can be kept on hold, a decision that came the same day that the Supreme Court ruled that New York state prosecutors could obtain the president's financial records.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled Thursday that the records sought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia will be put on pause while the Department of Justice (DOJ) appeals the ruling from the Supreme Court.

Trump's financial records were previously put on hold while the presidents appeal was pending. The Supreme Court ruling will likely spark other court battles, making it unlikely the president's financial records will be available to prosecutors before the November election.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and District Attorney General Karl Racine  (D) launched an investigation in 2017 into whether Trump violated the clause by accepting payments from foreign governments through his D.C. hotel.

We are disappointed that we will not be able to resume discovery immediately because of President Trumps continued delay tactics, Racine and Frosh said in a joint statement to The Hill.

We want to get to the truth about President Trumps constitutional violations and that is what the President is attempting to prevent," the two said. "We are prepared to defend the Fourth Circuits ruling and the uncontroversial principles of law on which it relies, and we believe that the Constitution will ultimately prevail.

The Supreme Courts decision related to a New York criminal probe against the president. In a 7-2 decision, it ruled that Manhattan prosecutors have a right to obtain Trumps tax returns, though it said Trump could make the same arguments as any citizen against the subpoena.

On Monday, Democratic lawmakers appealed their own emoluments case against Trump to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court ruled that because they did not represent the majority in either congressional chamber they lacked standing to sue the president.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506749-appeals-court-delays-release-of-trump-financial-records-in
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66750 on: Today at 05:34:42 PM »
The Art of the Deal

Trump indicates phase two deal with China unlikely

Quote
President Trump on Friday indicated a phase two trade deal with China is unlikely, saying the relationship between the two countries "has been severely damaged" by Beijing's handling of the coronavirus.

"I dont think about it now," Trump told reporters on Air Force One of a potential second trade deal, saying he has "many other things in mind."

"They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it, they didnt stop it. They stopped it from going into the remaining portions of China from Wuhan province. They could have stopped the plague, they didnt," he added. "The relationship with China has been severely damaged."

The U.S. and China signed an initial "Phase One" trade deal in mid-January that included commitments from China to boost its purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.

The deal reduced tariffs on certain Chinese imports, but left other tariffs in place. The agreement marked a breakthrough following more than a year of stop-and-start negotiations.

But the coronavirus pandemic has complicated the follow through on the deal and put in doubt chances of a second agreement that Trump administration officials had said would address issues such as intellectual property, technology, state-owned enterprises and industrial subsidies.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506757-trump-indicates-phase-two-deal-with-china-unlikely
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66751 on: Today at 06:12:22 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:34:42 PM
The Art of the Deal

Trump indicates phase two deal with China unlikely


The master negotiator. The only thing he accomplished was to put in place higher taxes for Americans. And he still thinks China is sending him the money.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66752 on: Today at 06:38:58 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  8, 2020, 02:22:34 PM
Harvard, MIT sue to block Trump administration from stripping student visas amid pandemic

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to prevent the Trump administration from stripping foreign students of visas if their universities move exclusively to online classes amid the pandemic.

The universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration's plan to require international students whose courses move entirely online to depart the country.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/506346-harvard-mit-sue-to-block-trump-administration-from-stripping-student

Trump tells Treasury to review universities' tax exempt status

President Trump on Friday threatened the tax-exempt status and funding for universities and colleges, claiming that too many schools are driven by radical left indoctrination.

Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status  and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Trump tweeted. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!

Trump did not name specific institutions whose tax-exempt status he wants the Treasury Department to review. Most private and public colleges and universities are exempt from taxes because they qualify as 501(c)(3) organizations.

It would fall to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a bureau of the Treasury Department, to conduct the review that Trump described. However, federal law prohibits the IRS from targeting groups for regulatory scrutiny based on their ideological beliefs.

Trumps latest remarks come amid his escalating battle over schools plans for learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The president has sought to pressure schools to reopen come fall, even suggesting he could withhold federal funding from those that do not comply with his demands.

Trump has recently complained about schools being driven by what he describes as a radical leftwing ideology. The president spent a decent portion of Independence Day remarks at Mount Rushmore warning of a far-left fascism controlling American schools, newsrooms and other institutions. 

The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions, Trump said, referencing recent protests that have grown across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, some of them turning violent and resulting in the destruction of property and statues.
 
Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains, Trump continued.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506762-trump-tells-treasury-to-review-universities-tax-exempt-status
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66753 on: Today at 06:51:25 PM »
Like he can spell indoctrination  ;D  But if that's what he is worried about then US Churches need to be 1st.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66754 on: Today at 07:17:07 PM »
The Emperor has no clothes.  Everyone can see it. It's just a matter of trying to ignore him until he goes away.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66755 on: Today at 08:02:02 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:37:37 PM
Voice of America not extending foreign journalists' visas: report

https://thehill.com/latino/506561-voice-of-america-not-extending-foreign-journalists-visas-report

Journalism groups call on US media agency to renew foreign journalists' visas

Quote
Two major Washington journalism groups called on the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) Friday to commit to renewing visas for its foreign journalists.

The plea comes in the wake of an NPR report that USAGM, parent agency to state-run broadcasters like Voice of America (VOA), was considering stopping the renewal of visas for its foreign-born employees.

In a statement, the National Press Club and its Journalism Institute said USAGM was "placing dozens of journalists under a cloud of uncertainty and threatening not only their job security but their personal safety as well."

A USAGM spokesperson told The Hill Thursday the agency is considering whether to support renewal of J-1 visas for its professional service contractors.

The J-1 visa is among a slew of visas that were included in President Trump's executive order last month suspending the issuance of new work visas.

VOA employs dozens of foreign nationals, many of whom are critical in the mission of creating journalistic content through its 41 language services.

VOA's content, generally regarded as politically neutral by U.S. standards, is targeted to audiences around the world, particularly in countries that lack independent media coverage.

The agency, however, has been criticized by foreign rivals as transmitting pro-American propaganda.

Some services produce content in region-specific versions of English, French or Spanish and in as many as three different local languages.

We know of no sensible reason to deny VOAs foreign journalists renewed visas, said National Press Club President Michael Freedman in a statement.

These men and women provide an essential service to VOA by reporting from the U.S. and telling the American story to their audiences overseas. They have the language skills and cultural background to perform this work. They are not taking jobs away from American workers, he added.

The Press Club statement added that foreign-born journalists who work at VOA could put themselves at risk in their places of origin not only for practicing journalism but for doing it in the service of a U.S. government agency.

Failure to renew visas for VOAs foreign journalists could be tragic, said National Press Club Journalism Institute President Angela Greiling Keane.

Instead of fulfilling its mission of standing for press freedoms, USAGM would be chasing journalists out of the U.S. and putting them in harms way, said Keane.

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/506788-journalism-groups-call-on-us-media-agency-to-renew-foreign-journalists-visas
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66756 on: Today at 08:39:37 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 06:38:58 PM
Trump tells Treasury to review universities' tax exempt status

President Trump on Friday threatened the tax-exempt status and funding for universities and colleges, claiming that too many schools are driven by radical left indoctrination.

Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status  and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Trump tweeted. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!

Trump did not name specific institutions whose tax-exempt status he wants the Treasury Department to review. Most private and public colleges and universities are exempt from taxes because they qualify as 501(c)(3) organizations.

It would fall to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a bureau of the Treasury Department, to conduct the review that Trump described. However, federal law prohibits the IRS from targeting groups for regulatory scrutiny based on their ideological beliefs.

Trumps latest remarks come amid his escalating battle over schools plans for learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The president has sought to pressure schools to reopen come fall, even suggesting he could withhold federal funding from those that do not comply with his demands.

Trump has recently complained about schools being driven by what he describes as a radical leftwing ideology. The president spent a decent portion of Independence Day remarks at Mount Rushmore warning of a far-left fascism controlling American schools, newsrooms and other institutions. 

The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions, Trump said, referencing recent protests that have grown across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, some of them turning violent and resulting in the destruction of property and statues.
 
Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains, Trump continued.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506762-trump-tells-treasury-to-review-universities-tax-exempt-status

The irony of him talking about radical left indoctrination in schools when it's an easy fucking issue to solve. School teachers (even tenured professors at most colleges) get paid fuck all compared to the work they do. Therefore the people attracted to the roles are the ones who are actually in it for the love of teaching/the kids, which I dare say means they skew left wing. If you actually paid them what they are worth, you may find some of the more ruthless, money driven right wingers might join up. I know it's a lazy stereotype that money driven = right winger, but I've found it true 99% of the time. Pay people so it's a viable, livable career choice and you might find that the net gets casted wider on the types of applicants.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66757 on: Today at 08:56:33 PM »
Wait just scrolling above. Federal death sentences are still a thing. I genuinely thought it was just a few red neck states. Had no idea it was still legal. Fucking hell
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66758 on: Today at 09:20:01 PM »
Facebook considering ban on political ads: reports

Quote
Facebook is considering banning political ads on its platforms in the run up to this year's general election, according to multiple Friday reports.

The potential ban is still in the discussion stage and has not been finalized, Bloomberg and the New York Times both reported.

A spokesperson for Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/506809-facebook-considering-a-band-on-political-ads-reports
