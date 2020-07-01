« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2981422 times)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Babel Time on July  6, 2020, 08:28:11 PM
Ah yes the old, I slipped, fell and accidentally cropped Trump out of a picture maneuver. I mean we've all been there, right?
Like the BBC editing out people laughing At the PM.
Or substituting footage.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:11:55 AM
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1280162093635825664

Straight from the Stalin handbook. Because they were too lazy to bother trying.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:37:19 AM
Straight from the Stalin handbook. Because they were too lazy to bother trying.

Its the we have 2,813,503 deaths per year so Covid-19 represents ONLY a 4.6% increase in the mortality rate.

We haven't been able to do anything about the below causes of death and they're all higher than Covid-19,

> Heart disease: 647,457
> Cancer: 599,108
> Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
> Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
> Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383

FFS, they could sell the deaths as being environmentally friendly as they offset population growth.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
"Killing some elderly early with the China virus leaves more Social Security money for everyone else!! A win for America! You never hear the Fake News giving me credit for that! Sad!"
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Thought Trump didn't want the USA to fight other countries battles.  ::)

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Hill
Tammy Duckworth hits back at Tucker Carlson: 'Walk a mile in my legs'
Marina Pitofsky 
1 hr ago

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Monday night hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he criticized her for supporting a "national dialogue" on removing memorials to George Washington.

"Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" Duckworth tweeted after Carlson called her a "deeply silly and unimpressive person."

Duckworth, a combat veteran, lost her legs in 2004 after insurgents shot down a Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting.

Carlson called out Duckworth Monday while giving a monologue on his Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

He was hitting Duckworth for comments she made in an interview on CNN over the weekend in which she said the U.S. should have a "national dialogue" on removing monuments honoring Washington, who owned slaves. She has previously said she supports changing the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

"You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military," Carlson said. "Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is."

"It's long been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism. It's a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can't be avoided. These people actually hate America. There's no longer a question about that," Carlson claimed.

Duckworth has been floated as one of the contenders to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, alongside Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), among others.

Duckworth in the weekend interview said President Trump's speech during Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore showed that his "priorities are all wrong," accusing him of spending "more time worried about honoring dead Confederates" than discussing the Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her comments come as protests have ignited nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The demonstrations have led to national conversations on widespread police reform, and some have targeted statues of Confederate leaders, explorer Christopher Columbus and known slave owners in the U.S.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tammy-duckworth-hits-back-at-tucker-carlson-walk-a-mile-in-my-legs/ar-BB16raTq?ocid=msedgntp
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 12:42:37 AM
Wait, what?!?

You could display a Confederate flag on a US military base? WTF! How has that EVER been allowed?
I don't know why this is surprising to you. After all, some bases are named after Confederate leaders.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 12:42:37 AM
Wait, what?!?

You could display a Confederate flag on a US military base? WTF! How has that EVER been allowed?

As Jiminy said, seeing as some bases are named after treasonous Confederate leaders, it makes sense that they were allowed to be displayed. I mean it absolutely doesn't make sense, but you know what I mean. As an aside, I've seen tons of people in Florida sticking them on their pick up trucks as well. No surprise they're one of the leaders in number of Covid cases.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Mary Trump's (his niece) book has been released to the media. In it, she says that he paid someone to sit his SAT scores to get into a better college.

Which explains all his requests for Obama to release his college transcripts.  As always, projecting, projecting, projecting.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:34:06 PM
Mary Trump's (his niece) book has been released to the media. In it, she says that he paid someone to sit his SAT scores to get into a better college.

Which explains all his requests for Obama to release his college transcripts.  As always, projecting, projecting, projecting.
I always assumed that Trump sat none of his tests or wrote any of his essays college. I am not remotely surprised by this.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:41:25 PM
I always assumed that Trump sat none of his tests or wrote any of his essays college. I am not remotely surprised by this.

Yeah, I always assumed everything was paid for with envelopes under the table or transfers into offshore accounts.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:03:12 PM
I don't know why this is surprising to you. After all, some bases are named after Confederate leaders.
It's just crazy. The USA I grew up believing in as a kid is upside down. Next thing you're going to tell me is OJ Simpson's a woman or Bruce Jenner murdered somebody.
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 12:42:37 AM
Wait, what?!?

You could display a Confederate flag on a US military base? WTF! How has that EVER been allowed?

As the saying goes

First they came for our confederate flags

Then they came for our swastikas
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Upcoming book from Mary Trump paints scathing portrait of her uncle turned president

"...In Mary Trump's telling, the president's worldview was shaped at a young age by his father, Fred Trump Sr. -- her grandfather -- whom she called "a high-functioning sociopath" and served "to encourage Donald's reckless hyperbole and unearned confidence that hid Donald's pathological weaknesses and insecurities."

Near the end of his father's life, Mary Trump claimed that the vast family estate became a battleground for Trump and his siblings. She accused him of coming up "with a plan to betray his father and steal vast sums of money from his siblings."

"He secretly approached two of my grandfather's longest-serving employees [a lawyer and accountant], and enlisted them to draft a codicil to my grandfather's will that would put Donald in complete control of Fred's estate, including the empire and all its holdings, after he died," she wrote.

Mary Trump wrote that her aunts and uncle were suspicious, and that her grandfather refused to sign off on the change when Trump approached him -- adding her grandmother said "it simply didn't pass the smell test..."
----------

"...During the summer of 2015, when he announced his bid for the presidency, Mary Trump wrote that she "didn't take it seriously." The family overwhelmingly felt it was a business-minded stunt, according to the book.

"'He's a clown,' my aunt Maryanne said during one of our regular lunches at the time," Mary Trump wrote. "'This will never happen.' I agreed. We talked about how his reputation as a faded reality star and failed businessman would doom his run. 'Does anybody even believe the bulls--- that he's a self-made man? What has he even accomplished on his own?' I asked. 'Well,' Maryanne said, as dry as the Sahara, 'he has had 5 bankruptcies..."

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/upcoming-book-mary-trump-paints-scathing-portrait-uncle/story?id=71650593&cid=clicksource_4380645_2_heads_hero_live_twopack_hed
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Donald Trump's behavior was shaped by his 'sociopath' father, niece writes in bombshell book

Donald Trumps niece writes her study of his character from the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist.

Child abuse is, in some sense, the expectation of too much or not enough, she writes. Donald directly experienced the not enough in the loss of connection to his mother at a crucial development stage.

Having been abandoned by his mother for at least a year, and having his father fail not only to meet his needs but to make him feel safe or loved, valued or mirrored, Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him for life.

The personality traits that resulted  displays of narcissism, bullying, grandiosity  finally made my grandfather take notice but not in a way that ameliorated any of the horror that had come before.

The author details serious health problems suffered by Donald Trumps mother, also called Mary, resulting from an emergency hysterectomy. That, she writes, left the future president and his siblings dependent on his father, Fred Trump, a New York property developer who died in 1999.

Mary Trump describes him as a high-functioning sociopath and details his bullying, antisemitism, racism, sexism and xenophobia  all traits the president is regularly accused of.

Fred Trumps oldest son, also called Fred, died in 1981 in his early 40s, from the effects of alcoholism. Mary Trump, his daughter, writes that Donald Trumps character was formed by watching the traumas inflicted on and suffered by his older brother.

The man that emerges is ruthless and utterly self-centered, she writes...

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/07/donald-trump-abuse-father-niece-mary-book
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Man caught on video yelling at Asian family: 'Trump's going to f--- you!'

A man was caught on video delivering a racist attack last week against an Asian family celebrating a birthday at a restaurant located at a California spa.

Video of the Friday incident posted on Twitter shows the unidentified white man seated alone at a table nearby as one member of the family begins filming, while daring the man to repeat an offensive remark apparently uttered before the video began.

Seconds later, the man is shown giving the family the middle finger and yelling several obscene phrases, including "[President] Trump is going to f--- you" and referring to the person as an "Asian piece of shit." The family in response can be heard asking management to remove the man, who appears inebriated.

A staffer with the spa restaurant steps in and is seen on the video addressing the man: "No, you do not talk to our guests like that."

"Get out of here," the waitress adds.

Sean Damery, the vice president of Bernardus Lodge and Spa, where the incident occurred, told local news affiliate KION that the unidentified man was escorted off the property "without further incident."

This is an extremely unfortunate situation, however we are proud of our staff at Lucia in keeping with Bernardus Lodges core values; this incident was handled swiftly and the diner was escorted off property without further escalation. We provide guests with a safe environment for lodging and dining, and extend our sincere apologies to the guests enjoying a birthday celebration on a holiday weekend," he said.

Jordan Chan, who filmed the video, told KION that the incident, which she called unprovoked, was the starkest example of racism she had personally experienced. The racist tirade occurred as the family was celebrating one member's birthday on the Fourth of July.

Ive dealt with racism as well but never on that scale. Never on that level to the point where somebody completely unprovoked felt obligated to voice out their hatred for absolutely no reason, just because theyre filled with that much hatred and because what, because were different skin color," Chan said.

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506227-man-caught-on-video-yelling-at-asian-family-trumps-going-to-f-you
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Mulvaney: Trump faces difficulty if 2020 election becomes 'referendum' on him

Quote
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday cautioned President Trump could face a steep climb to reelection if the 2020 presidential race becomes a referendum on him.

Mulvaney argued in a Fox Business interview that Trump should focus on recent economic gains to make the argument that he boosted the economy upon taking office and could do so again in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the president can go back to drawing those contrasts between him and Joe Biden, that it becomes a race between Trump and Biden, I think the president does extraordinarily well," Mulvaney said. "And he shows people, 'Look, if you hire me, this is what you get. If you hire him, you end up with no jobs.

"If it ends up being a popularity contest or, worse, a referendum on President Trump, I think hes got some real headwinds to face, added Mulvaney, who left his White House job in March and is currently an envoy to Northern Ireland.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506210-mulvaney-trump-faces-difficulty-if-2020-election-becomes-referendum-on-him
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 08:26:54 PM
Man caught on video yelling at Asian family: 'Trump's going to f--- you!'

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506227-man-caught-on-video-yelling-at-asian-family-trumps-going-to-f-you

He's been identified. CEO of his own business. He has fucked himself good and proper. Good.

https://heavy.com/news/2020/07/michael-lofthouse/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaellofthouse

And, oh - he's British. Makes ya proud.

Edit: he has already hidden or deleted his LinkedIn page. ::)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Consumer bureau revokes payday lending restrictions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday revoked rules that required lenders to ensure that potential customers could afford to pay the potentially staggering costs of short-term, high-interest payday loans.

The bureau released Tuesday the final revision to its 2017 rule on payday loans, formally gutting an initiative with roots in the Obama administration that was aimed at protecting vulnerable consumers from inescapable debt.

The initial rule, released shortly before President Trump appointed new leadership at the CFPB, effectively banned lenders from issuing a short-term loan that could not be paid off in full by a borrower within two weeks.

The measure required payday lenders to determine whether the customer had the ability to repay the loan with an underwriting process similar to what banks use to determine whether a customer can afford a mortgage or other longer-term loan.

The CFPB has now issued a new version of the regulation that scraps those underwriting requirements, in line with a proposal released in February 2019. The new regulation leaves in place the original regulation's restrictions on how frequently a payday lender can attempt to withdraw funds from a customer's bank account.

"Our actions today ensure that consumers have access to credit from a competitive marketplace, have the best information to make informed financial decisions, and retain key protections without hindering that access, CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger said in a statement.

We will continue to monitor the small dollar lending industry and enforce the law against bad actors.

The CFPBs original payday lending rule was released in October 2017 under the bureaus first director, Richard Cordray, a Democrat ideologically aligned with the agencys architect, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). The bureau issued a series of sweeping financial regulations during Cordrays tenure, but few more controversial than the payday lending rule.

The 2017 payday lending rule was the first federal regulation specific to the payday lenders, which are banned in 17 states and the District of Columbia but ubiquitous where high-cost, short-term loans are legal.

Payday loans are ostensibly designed to help customers with few credit options cover one-time expenses at a higher cost. While most payday loans are due within two- or four-week periods, about half of payday loans are extended at least 10 times, according to CFPB research, drastically increasing interest and fees along the way.

Democrats and consumer protection advocates had long targeted the high costs and aggressive collection practices employed by payday lenders. Critics accuse the industry of intentionally trapping thousands of vulnerable Americans in endless cycles of compounding debt with confusing terms and hidden fees.

At this moment of health and economic crisis, the CFPB has callously embraced an industry that charges up to 400 percent annual interest and makes loans knowing they will put people in a debt trap, said Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC).

Defenders of payday lenders say the industry provides crucial temporary financing to Americans who lack a credit card, and are frequently the only lenders in economically depressed or remote areas.

Advocates for the industry warned that the original CFPB rules would effectively wipe out payday lenders and praised the bureau for reversing course.

While we are still reviewing the new rule, it is clear that the CFPBs decision to issue a revised final rule will benefit millions of American consumers. The CFPBs action will ensure that essential credit continues to flow to communities and consumers across the country, which is especially important in these unprecedented times," said D. Lynn DeVault, chairman of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), a trade group for payday lenders.

Republican lawmakers also accused the CFPB under Cordray of targeting payday lenders with its initial rule out of political prejudice toward the industry.

"Todays move by the CFPB ensures borrowers have access to these loans and will increase competition and choice in the market, ultimately benefitting the loan recipient," said Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.), ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, in a Tuesday statement.

The payday lending industrys fortunes quickly shifted when Cordray resigned in November 2017, giving Trump an early chance to rein in the watchdog agency. Trump tapped Mick Mulvaney, his then-budget director, to serve as the CFPBs acting director until Kraninger was confirmed more than a year later.

The original payday loan rule was one of Mulvaneys first targets upon taking over the CFPB. He delayed the deadline for lenders to comply with the rule in January 2019 and kicked off the rewriting process soon after.

While the CFPB director has unilateral authority over almost every agency action, Mulvaney had to prove that the original payday lending rule was based on faulty research to make sure the rewritten version could hold up in court. CFPB officials appointed by Mulvaney argued in the February 2019 draft of their rewrite that their predecessors research did not justify the strict standards applied to payday lenders, drawing backlash from consumer advocates.

A former CFPB economist argued in a memo obtained by The New York Times in April that Mulvaneys political appointees manipulated data and published misleading research to justify scrapping the original payday rule. Democratic lawmakers and payday industry critics seized on the allegations, calling for an investigation into how the new payday rule was and formal restart of the rulemaking process.

The memorandum provides details of a CFPB rulemaking process that, if true, flagrantly violates the Administrative Procedure Acts requirementsin which political appointees exerted improper influence, manipulated or misinterpreted economic research, and overruled career staff to support a predetermined outcome, wrote 12 Democratic senators in a May 4 letter to Kraninger.

Kraninger brushed off those concerns in her own response.

Upon my determination, the Bureau will issue a final rule on the basis of the record before the agency, Kraninger wrote in the letter dated May 18.  And upon that basis, I will defend the agencys action.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498649-consumer-bureau-revokes-payday-lending-restrictions
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Defense spending bill would make Pentagon return money taken for border wall

A defense spending bill written by House Democrats aims to reverse President Trumps move earlier this year to take $3.8 billion from weapons programs and other Pentagon accounts to use on his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The House Appropriation Committees version of the fiscal year 2021 defense appropriations bill would require the Defense Department put money it transferred in February back into its original accounts if it hasnt been spent by the time the bill becomes law, according to text released by the committee Tuesday.

The provision is one of several in the bill that takes aim at Trumps reliance on Pentagon funding to build his border wall.

We have the most capable and advanced military in the world, and this bill honors their mission by adequately funding programs to care for servicemembers and their families, and by including provisions to end the Trump administrations theft of defense funds to pay for a wasteful border wall, committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

The $694.6 billion Pentagon spending bill would cover $626.2 billion in base budget funding and $68.4 billion in a war fund known as the Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) account.

The money would go toward a 3 percent pay raise for troops, 91 F-35 fighter jets, nine new Navy ships and $758 million to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on subcontractors in the defense industrial base, among other big ticket items.

But its the border wall that has become a perennial fight in defense bills and spending bills throughout Trumps tenure.

In February, the Pentagon notified lawmakers it would take $3.8 billion from accounts such as the F-35 program, shipbuilding programs and equipment for the National Guard and reserves and put the money into its counterdrug fund to use for the border wall.

That came on top of the Pentagon last year transferring $2.5 billion from various accounts into the counterdrug fund for the wall, as well Trump taking $3.6 billion from military construction funding for the wall.

The moves have infuriated Democrats, and a few Republicans, who say Trump is ignoring Congress power of the purse.

To address Februarys transfer, House Democrats defense spending bill would require that funds made available to the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2020 that were transferred by such Department on February 13, 2020, and remain unobligated as of the date of the enactment of this Act shall be returned to the original account or accounts and may not be used for any purpose other than the original purposes for which they were appropriated by the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2020.

The bill would also broadly prohibit the use of Pentagon funding on a barrier on the southern border.

It would also cap the amount of money the Pentagon can transfer between accounts at $1.9 billion, down from the $9.5 billion transfer authority the department requested, in response to what a Democratic summary of the bill describes as the Pentagons abuse of congressionally granted reprogramming privileges.

The bill also targets Trumps deployment of U.S. troops to the southern border by blocking funding for such deployments unless the Pentagon is reimbursed by another government agency. The Pentagon recently extended the deployment through September 2021, but cut the number of troops from roughly 5,500 to 4,000.

The Appropriations Committees defense subpanel is scheduled to consider the bill behind closed doors Wednesday.

The defense spending bill is one of several House Democrats are using to target Trumps border wall. A separate spending bill that covers military construction would prohibit military construction funding from going to the wall, while the Department of Homeland Security spending bill would prohibit construction of a border wall.

Still, the language faces an uphill battle to becoming law. Last years House versions of spending bills would have similarly blocked funding for a border wall, but the bans did not survive negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate and White House.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506242-defense-spending-bill-would-make-pentagon-return-money-taken-for-border-wall
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Trump says White House will pressure governors to open schools

Quote
President Trump on Tuesday said the White House would put pressure on governors to get schools opened in the fall amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States.

At a White House summit, Trump signaled the full-court press, saying it would not be good politically to keep schools closed.

We dont want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons. They think its going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed. No way, Trump said during a White House event with government officials and school administrators.

Were very much going to put pressure on governors and everyone else to open the schools, Trump added, after again claiming that the increase in cases is a result of increased testing.

Quote
Trump administration officials have made clear that they view the decision to reopen schools as a state and local decision and on Tuesday sidestepped questions about whether they were consulted on or agreed with the recent decision by Floridas education commissioner to require that public schools in the state reopen in August.

Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  6, 2020, 09:49:24 PM
ICE tells students on visas they must leave US if schools go online-only

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506072-ice-tells-students-on-visas-they-must-leave-us-if-schools-go-online

What difference does it make if they're studying online rather than in-person? I'd understand if they stopped studying altogether while still making use of a student visa, but not this.

Cuccinelli says rule forcing international students to return home will 'encourage schools to reopen'

Quote
Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Tuesday that the department's provision requiring international students to take in-person classes or return home for the fall semester will encourage U.S. schools to reopen campuses.

In an interview with CNN, Cuccinelli said that if schools did not reopen physical campuses, "there isn't a reason" for international students to remain in the U.S.

This is now setting the rules for one semester, which we'll finalize later this month that will, again, encourage schools to reopen," the secretary said.

Cuccinelli also suggested that the provision, which has yet to be finalized, was still more flexible that the department's current rules, which allow international students to take at most one online class per semester.

"So, we're expanding the flexibility massively to a level never done before so that schools can use hybrid models," he continued.

"Anything short of 100 percent online" would be acceptable to allow foreign students to stay in the U.S., Cuccinelli added.

While the department's current rules do allow for international students to take one online course per semester, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) had moved in the spring to allow international students to remain in the U.S. while taking spring and summer semester classes online.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506248-cuccinelli-says-rule-forcing-international-students-to-return-home
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The shitty part is that many countries won't want those international students coming back in big numbers because US is such a COVID Hotbed. It's also really hard and expensive to travel in the current climate.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:27:14 PM
Defense spending bill would make Pentagon return money taken for border wall

...

The defense spending bill is one of several House Democrats are using to target Trumps border wall. A separate spending bill that covers military construction would prohibit military construction funding from going to the wall, while the Department of Homeland Security spending bill would prohibit construction of a border wall.

Still, the language faces an uphill battle to becoming law. Last years House versions of spending bills would have similarly blocked funding for a border wall, but the bans did not survive negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate and White House.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506242-defense-spending-bill-would-make-pentagon-return-money-taken-for-border-wall

House spending bill bars military construction funding for border wall

Quote
A House spending bill for military construction would block funding from going to President Trumps wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The fiscal 2021 spending bill for military construction and the Department of Veterans Affairs would prohibit military construction funding appropriated since fiscal 2016 from being used on barriers on the southern border and roads to access a barrier on the border, according to draft text released by the House Appropriations Committee.

It would also prohibit funding for projects that were delayed because Trump declared a national emergency and dipped into military construction for the wall, according to the text.

The provision is included in a $250.9 billion spending bill that would give $10.1 billion to military construction in fiscal 2021. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veteran Affairs and Related Agencies will consider the bill Monday night.

This bill honors our commitment to the men and women in our armed services, to our veterans, and to military families, who sacrifice every day for our nation, Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. Critically, the bill will prevent President Trump from stealing any more appropriated funds from urgently needed military infrastructure projects to pay for his wasteful border wall.

Quote
Last years defense spending bill would have also limited the amount of money the Pentagon could move between accounts, and the defense policy bill would have similarly placed limits on funding transfers and banned Pentagon funding from being on the wall. But those, too, didnt survive negotiations.

After last years fights, this years House version of the policy bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, avoids an exact replay. But it would cap emergency use of military construction funding at $100 million for domestic projects and $500 million for overseas projects.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/505988-house-spending-bill-bars-military-construction-funding-for-border-wall

Democrats offer security bill that prohibits border wall funding

Quote
Democrats on Monday unveiled a Homeland Security spending bill for 2021 that would block funding for a border wall and leave the number of border patrol agents steady.

The $50.72 billion bill reduces funding for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), though it moves money around to add more CBP officers, support personnel and agricultural specialists, as well as investing in a slew of new border technologies.

With the nation facing threats ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to terrorism and targeted violent extremism, our bill provides DHS [Department of Homeland Security] with the funding it needs to protect American communities, including vital investments in disaster preparedness, secure seaports and borders, safety for air travelers, and cybersecurity, said House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Chairwoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.).

The subject of the border wall has been a central obstacle in the annual funding fights since President Trump took office, even resulting in the longest shutdown in the nation's history starting in late 2018.

While Congress has rejected Trump's requests for billions of dollars for wall funding, it has acquiesced to having some funds spent for physical barriers in certain locations.

Following the prolonged shutdown in 2019, however, Trump used emergency powers to reprogram funds from defense and other accounts to pay for the wall.

The DHS bill released Monday would rescind the $1.374 billion from 2020's agreed-upon barrier funding, citing Trump's diversion of defense funds for the wall.

https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505973-democrats-offer-security-bill-that-prohibits-border-wall-funding
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:46:35 PM
Trump says White House will pressure governors to open schools

Cuccinelli says rule forcing international students to return home will 'encourage schools to reopen'

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506248-cuccinelli-says-rule-forcing-international-students-to-return-home

Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:51:12 PM
New Texas COVID-19 cases jump by more than 10K for first time

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506262-new-texas-covid-19-cases-jump-to-more-than-10k-for-first-time

Texas orders schools to offer in-person classes if they receive state funding

Quote
Texas officials are reportedly ordering schools to offer in-person classes in order to receive state funding.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced the requirement Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Express-News, the same day the Texas Education Agency released its guidelines for reopening on-campus instruction for the upcoming school year.

On-campus instruction in Texas public schools is where its at, Morath said during a conference call with superintendents, according to the newspaper. We know that a lot of families are going to be nervous, and if they are nervous, were going to support them 100 percent.

The rules laid out by the education agency calls for daily on-campus learning to be available for all parents who would like their students to learn in school each day. It also allows parents to choose an option for remote learning for their children, either initially or at any point as the year progresses.

The guidelines also call for all students, teachers, staff and visitors to schools to be screened before going on campus. It also allows the district to have the option to establish a phased-in return to on-campus instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506264-texas-orders-schools-to-offer-in-person-classes-if-they-receive-state
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:40:01 PM
He's been identified. CEO of his own business. He has fucked himself good and proper. Good.

https://heavy.com/news/2020/07/michael-lofthouse/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaellofthouse

And, oh - he's British. Makes ya proud.

Edit: he has already hidden or deleted his LinkedIn page. ::)

So, hes an English guy in America telling Asian-Americans that they should go home? Wow.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Evangelical group writes to Trump urging him not to end DACA

Quote
A group of Evangelical leaders are writing to President Trump this week to urge him to reconsider plans to resubmit a filing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Seven religious leaders encouraged the president to leave DACA in place until Congress passes legislation that permanently protects Dreamers, the young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. The Hill reported this week that Trump is expected to refile paperwork this week to end DACA.

"We ask you to publicly and consistently urge congressional leaders to urgently pass legislation to create a pathway for those who arrived in the U.S. as children and who meet other necessary and appropriate qualifications to earn permanent legal status and, eventually, citizenship," the group wrote in the letter, which is being sent to Trump on Wednesday and was obtained by The Hill.

"Consistent with your past comments affirming your concern and 'great love' for this population, we plead with you to work toward good faith compromise that would both be compassionate to immigrants and respect the rule of law," the leaders wrote. "As always, we are committed to praying for you and your administration, as well as for the immigrant individuals and families whose lives and livelihoods are directly affected by your deliberations."

The letter is signed by members of the Evangelical Immigration Table. Among the signatories are Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief; Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities; Walter Kim, the president of the National Association of Evangelicals; Chris Palusky, president of Bethany Christian Services; and Gabriel Salguero president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition.

The Supreme Court struck down Trump's first attempt to rescind DACA, ruling last month that the administration failed to give an adequate justification for terminating the program as required by federal law. But the court made clear Trump had the authority to rescind the program, essentially forcing the president to try again or risk the appearance of backing down.

Multiple sources told The Hill that the Trump administration is expected to move forward with its second attempt to end DACA this week. The exact timing remains fluid, but one source said it was initially planned for last week but was pushed back.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506313-evangelical-group-writes-to-trump-urging-him-not-to-end-daca
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Glen Kirschner is a brilliant legal analyst, he's calling for the impeachment of Bill Barr urgently. The Daily Beans podcast went in to detail about the probably attempt of Barr to void the election and re-install Trump in November.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jaCT6ApSTg&t=11s
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:29:58 AM
So, hes an English guy in America telling Asian-Americans that they should go home? Wow.
Not just 'in America'. He has, apparently, emigrated to the US.

His brilliance is breathtaking. I wonder how his business is doing today. ::)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 12:42:37 AM
Wait, what?!?

You could display a Confederate flag on a US military base? WTF! How has that EVER been allowed?
We had a Civil War and our armed forces all swear an oath to the losers.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
So I guess the Trump campaign will be putting Donald's niece down as a "maybe" for the election then?  ;D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:26:14 AM
So I guess the Trump campaign will be putting Donald's niece down as a "maybe" for the election then?  ;D

"I dont know who she is. I dont  I really dont. Maybe I met here, if she was in a photo it was probably with a group of other people."
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Saw this on fb. I'm assuming it's a photoshop, but you can never be too sure with that colossal wang. ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:46:35 PM
]

Cuccinelli says rule forcing international students to return home will 'encourage schools to reopen'

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506248-cuccinelli-says-rule-forcing-international-students-to-return-home

I think he's confusing "encourage" with "coerce"...

 If a mugger holds a gun to your head he is not "encouraging" you to give him your wallet....
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:12:30 AM
Saw this on fb. I'm assuming it's a photoshop, but you can never be too sure with that colossal wang. ;D

What's the statue?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:27:36 AM
What's the statue?

It's in Liverpool, on the old Lewis's building. Think its called rising from the ashes - was put in to mark the reconstruction after being devastated during the blitz.

People should do more of them to clog up Trump's twitter feed. Maybe use the Weeping Angels...
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:49:50 AM
"I dont know who she is. I dont  I really dont. Maybe I met here, if she was in a photo it was probably with a group of other people."

No, no. You've got it wrong.

"Mary Trump, known as the 'dumbest' member of the Trump family, is now writing a load of lies and made up stories about the most intelligent, tremendous member of the family. A Dems inside hack job? SAD!"
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:30:32 AM
It's in Liverpool, on the old Lewis's building. Think its called rising from the ashes - was put in to mark the reconstruction after being devastated during the blitz.

People should do more of them to clog up Trump's twitter feed. Maybe use the Weeping Angels...

They could start with that statue of Zlatan or the one of Cristiano Ronaldo.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The fatal blow?

Kanye West breaks with Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West, who has been a supporter of President Trump, said in a new interview that he is taking the red hat off with his own bid for the White House.

West, whose backing of Trump earned him a White House visit, told Forbes the president no longer has his confidence.

It looks like one big mess to me, he said, adding that I dont like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker, referencing reports Trump was taken to a secure area during protests outside the White House.

One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community, he added. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.

The rapper told Forbes he intends to run under the banner of the newly created Birthday Party, [b.]ecause when we win, its everybodys birthday, and denied that his supposed bid is an attempt to split the vote in Trumps favor, calling the suggestion a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.

West also said he had contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in February, and expressed widely debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines, calling any potential vaccine for the virus the mark of the beast.

West also said that although he is poised to miss the filing deadline to get on the ballot in most states, he believes he can argue he should be allowed extra time due to the pandemic, saying: "Im speaking with experts, Im going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with [Joe] Biden.

After teasing a presidential run for years, West tweeted that he would be launching a bid July 4, although no paperwork appears to have yet been filed. The Federal Election Commission said it is investigating several apparently fake filings with the rappers name misspelled.

https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/506330-kanye-west-breaks-with-trump-i-am-taking-the-red-hat-off
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:38:48 PM
The fatal blow?

Kanye West breaks with Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West, who has been a supporter of President Trump, said in a new interview that he is taking the red hat off with his own bid for the White House.

West, whose backing of Trump earned him a White House visit, told Forbes the president no longer has his confidence.

It looks like one big mess to me, he said, adding that I dont like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker, referencing reports Trump was taken to a secure area during protests outside the White House.

One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community, he added. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.

The rapper told Forbes he intends to run under the banner of the newly created Birthday Party, [b.]ecause when we win, its everybodys birthday, and denied that his supposed bid is an attempt to split the vote in Trumps favor, calling the suggestion a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.

West also said he had contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in February, and expressed widely debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines, calling any potential vaccine for the virus the mark of the beast.

West also said that although he is poised to miss the filing deadline to get on the ballot in most states, he believes he can argue he should be allowed extra time due to the pandemic, saying: "Im speaking with experts, Im going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with [Joe] Biden.

After teasing a presidential run for years, West tweeted that he would be launching a bid July 4, although no paperwork appears to have yet been filed. The Federal Election Commission said it is investigating several apparently fake filings with the rappers name misspelled.

https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/506330-kanye-west-breaks-with-trump-i-am-taking-the-red-hat-off

For Kanye.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
