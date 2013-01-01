« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66600 on: Today at 08:28:39 AM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 08:28:11 PM
Ah yes the old, I slipped, fell and accidentally cropped Trump out of a picture maneuver. I mean we've all been there, right?
Like the BBC editing out people laughing At the PM.
Or substituting footage.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66601 on: Today at 10:37:19 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:11:55 AM
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1280162093635825664

Straight from the Stalin handbook. Because they were too lazy to bother trying.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66602 on: Today at 10:47:21 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:37:19 AM
Straight from the Stalin handbook. Because they were too lazy to bother trying.

Its the we have 2,813,503 deaths per year so Covid-19 represents ONLY a 4.6% increase in the mortality rate.

We haven't been able to do anything about the below causes of death and they're all higher than Covid-19,

> Heart disease: 647,457
> Cancer: 599,108
> Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
> Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
> Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383

FFS, they could sell the deaths as being environmentally friendly as they offset population growth.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66603 on: Today at 11:45:47 AM »
"Killing some elderly early with the China virus leaves more Social Security money for everyone else!! A win for America! You never hear the Fake News giving me credit for that! Sad!"
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66604 on: Today at 12:16:25 PM »
Thought Trump didn't want the USA to fight other countries battles.  ::)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66605 on: Today at 03:53:27 PM »
The Hill
Tammy Duckworth hits back at Tucker Carlson: 'Walk a mile in my legs'
Marina Pitofsky 
1 hr ago

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Monday night hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he criticized her for supporting a "national dialogue" on removing memorials to George Washington.

"Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" Duckworth tweeted after Carlson called her a "deeply silly and unimpressive person."

Duckworth, a combat veteran, lost her legs in 2004 after insurgents shot down a Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting.

Carlson called out Duckworth Monday while giving a monologue on his Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

He was hitting Duckworth for comments she made in an interview on CNN over the weekend in which she said the U.S. should have a "national dialogue" on removing monuments honoring Washington, who owned slaves. She has previously said she supports changing the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

"You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military," Carlson said. "Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is."

"It's long been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism. It's a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can't be avoided. These people actually hate America. There's no longer a question about that," Carlson claimed.

Duckworth has been floated as one of the contenders to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, alongside Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), among others.

Duckworth in the weekend interview said President Trump's speech during Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore showed that his "priorities are all wrong," accusing him of spending "more time worried about honoring dead Confederates" than discussing the Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her comments come as protests have ignited nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The demonstrations have led to national conversations on widespread police reform, and some have targeted statues of Confederate leaders, explorer Christopher Columbus and known slave owners in the U.S.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tammy-duckworth-hits-back-at-tucker-carlson-walk-a-mile-in-my-legs/ar-BB16raTq?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66606 on: Today at 05:03:12 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 12:42:37 AM
Wait, what?!?

You could display a Confederate flag on a US military base? WTF! How has that EVER been allowed?
I don't know why this is surprising to you. After all, some bases are named after Confederate leaders.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66607 on: Today at 05:27:02 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 12:42:37 AM
Wait, what?!?

You could display a Confederate flag on a US military base? WTF! How has that EVER been allowed?

As Jiminy said, seeing as some bases are named after treasonous Confederate leaders, it makes sense that they were allowed to be displayed. I mean it absolutely doesn't make sense, but you know what I mean. As an aside, I've seen tons of people in Florida sticking them on their pick up trucks as well. No surprise they're one of the leaders in number of Covid cases.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66608 on: Today at 05:34:06 PM »
Mary Trump's (his niece) book has been released to the media. In it, she says that he paid someone to sit his SAT scores to get into a better college.

Which explains all his requests for Obama to release his college transcripts.  As always, projecting, projecting, projecting.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66609 on: Today at 05:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:34:06 PM
Mary Trump's (his niece) book has been released to the media. In it, she says that he paid someone to sit his SAT scores to get into a better college.

Which explains all his requests for Obama to release his college transcripts.  As always, projecting, projecting, projecting.
I always assumed that Trump sat none of his tests or wrote any of his essays college. I am not remotely surprised by this.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66610 on: Today at 06:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:41:25 PM
I always assumed that Trump sat none of his tests or wrote any of his essays college. I am not remotely surprised by this.

Yeah, I always assumed everything was paid for with envelopes under the table or transfers into offshore accounts.
