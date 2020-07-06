« previous next »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 12:25:24 PM
His usual moronic virus comment aside, how in the hell can anyone -- even his staunchest MAGA sheep -- believe his comment about the current employment situation in America? How can someone say "I'm going to vote for this man" when they know that tens of millions are suffering from layoffs or job losses, and that he's flat-out lying about it?
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

New China Virus Cases up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, low and steady. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records!
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:18:39 PM
I guess theyre setting records if the benchmark is prior month or 2.

Aside from that its now clear as to the cause of the global pandemic.  Pesky testing.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:42:12 PM
He's counting the one's coming back from being furloughed. So it's not new jobs.. 


Who'd thought more testing would cause the discovery of more issues? Being a Test Manager myself, I'm very surprised ;)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:53:45 PM
And I believe companies could have been forced to pay some money back, had they not allowed people to get back to work.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 01:58:44 PM
Kanye West may be mentally ill but its also possible that Trump has something on him. That's how he operates after all.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:07:46 PM
Oh, there's no doubt about that. I wouldn't put anything past Trump and the Republicans. I was just stating that, in my opinion, voting for Kanye would be a monumentally stupid decision by anyone who doesn't support Trump. It's quite obvious that Kanye is in this - for reasons yet unknown - to split the Democratic vote.

We'll see how this plays out. Kanye was an avid Trump supporter. So what happened? BLM? As if he gives a fuck. He said slavery was a choice. If he runs on a platform that's supposedly counterintuitive to Trump's policies and he's had some sort of "epiphany" and suddenly doesn't support him anymore, then he's definitely being told to do so. Trump isn't losing any of his base and has very little of the African American vote anyway. So anyone who goes to Kanye would be doing so from the liberal side. However, If he runs spouting similar garbage like Trump but just in a different way, then nobody has anything on him and he's just a very mentally ill individual who is in need of serious help.

If Kanye West is some sort of Republican ploy (and a terrible one at that), then they must have realized that they're more fucked than they know and will try anything to see if it sticks.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:32:30 PM
People wrote in Harambe on the ballots in 2016
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:36:30 PM
Yep.  Look forward to Cummins et al trying same over here come October.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:41:22 PM
Supreme Court rules states can remove 'faithless electors'

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that states can prohibit their Electoral College representatives from disregarding voters when casting their ballots in presidential elections.

The unanimous decision, arising out of a case from Washington state, essentially gives states the right to outlaw "faithless electors" who cast their votes for people other than those chosen by their voters.

"Nothing in the Constitution expressly prohibits States from taking away presidential electors voting discretion as Washington does," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the majority decision.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/505984-supreme-court-rules-states-can-remove-faithless-electors
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:57:42 PM
At this point it's about trying to intimidate 60% of Americans who dislike Trump by implying there will be consequences from the 40% who support him should they have the gall to reject Trump at the ballot box.

It's not uncommon for dictatorships to be a form of minority rule where the majority are controlled by the fear of what will happen if they stand up for themselves.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:28:58 PM
EU threatens escalation in tariff fight over Boeing and Airbus subsidies

The EU says it will act "decisively" if the US goes ahead with a threat to put new tariffs on its goods.

It is latest twist in a long-running row with Washington over subsidies granted to the planemaker Airbus.

For more than a decade, the EU and US have accused each other of propping up their home aviation markets with tax breaks, research grants and other aid.

Last month, the US threatened duties on EU goods such as beer, gin and olives, escalating the row.

On Monday, Europe's trade commissioner Phil Hogan said Washington had rejected moves to settle the dispute.

"I want to reassure people that we are ready to act decisively and strongly on the European Union side if we don't get the type of outcome that we expect from the United States in relationship to finalising this 15-year-old dispute," he told the European Parliament's trade committee.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has already ruled that subsidies given by the EU to Airbus in 2004 were illegal.

However, it is also considering a parallel case involving illegal support for US aerospace firm Boeing, which could see the EU impose duties on Washington later this year.

In line with the WTO ruling, the US has already imposed tariffs of 15-25% on $7.5bn (£6bn) worth of European goods.

But last month, the US said it was considering new taxes on additional EU trade worth $3.1bn annually - a move described as excessive by Brussels.

On Monday, Mr Hogan also criticised recent national security investigations launched by the US against EU goods, which are also considered to be further retaliation.

The investigations, known as 232 investigations, cover products from transformers and mobile cranes to steel nails.

"It's not appreciated the number of 232 investigations that have been launched in recent weeks, perhaps this is political, perhaps it's more real," Mr Hogan said.

"This is totally unacceptable," he said. "If these investigations go further, the European Union will have to stand together and act as well."

The US is also involved in other trade spats with the EU.

Before last year's tariffs over Airbus, the Trump administration had imposed duties on EU steel and aluminium - spurring Brussels to tax iconic US products such as denim jeans and motorcycles.

Mr Trump has also threatened duties on European cars, a particular concern to Germany.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53309937
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:42:43 PM
Help me out here, shouldn't the electors have the freedom to vote for whoever they like? Wasn't that part of why America was founded as a republic and not a democracy?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:47:02 PM
Why should the possibility of the majority of voters in a state having their vote ignored be allowed?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 04:55:06 PM
Good ruling. The SCOTUS has essentially gotten ahead of Trump by saying that no state's electors can cry foul and change their vote. If Biden were to spring a few surprises and win a few red states, you can absolutely see them shouting "fraud!" and trying to potentially hamper the Electoral College by not wanting those states to cast their state's electors for Biden. I read an article posted on here a few days ago about how Trump could *potentially* try and stay in office with a complicated scheme that had to do with electors. It's far-fetched, but when has anything to do with Trump ever resembled normal?

Quote
Mr Wirth's theory about Mr Trump trying to retain power following the 2020 US election doesn't end at the ballot box, however. He believes that - should the president lose - he will claim the vote was rigged and rely on a complicated gambit involving emergency powers and the compliance of Republican legislators to stay in the White House.

According to Mr Wirth, should Mr Trump lose in a scenario where challenger Joe Biden beats him by "decent but not overwhelming" margins in the swing states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Mr Trump will declare that the vote was rigged.

He will supposedly blame mail-in ballots and Chinese election interference for the loss and invoke emergency powers to launch a Justice Department investigation into alleged "election hacking" in the swing states.

From there, Mr Wirth claims Mr Trump will stall until 14 December, which is the date when states must appoint their US Electoral College electors. Because the swing states are each controlled by Republicans, Mr Wirth believes the state legislatures will refuse to certify their electors until the election hacking investigation is finished.

He then claims the Democrats will challenge the investigation and the challenge to the election, which will eventually be taken to the US Supreme Court. Mr Wirth believes the Supreme Court will rule against the Republicans, but will concede that Mr Trump's emergency powers authorise him to continue his investigation. The Supreme Court will also maintain that should the swing states not be able to certify their selectors by 14 December - for any reason - then the Electoral College will have to meet and vote for the president without the swing states included.

Under Mr Wirth's theory, the Electoral College will then meet without the swing states under investigation, and neither candidate will receive enough votes to secure the presidency. According to Mr Wirth, the contested election would then move to the House of Representatives, where each delegation gets to cast one vote towards the presidency.

Since there are more Republican controlled House delegations than Democratic controlled delegations - 26 Republican to 23 Democrats - the Republicans will be the victors of the vote and Mr Trump will remain in office.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-2020-us-election-third-term-tim-wirth-white-house-a9600486.html

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66574 on: Yesterday at 04:59:33 PM »
Trudeau turned down visit to Washington to celebrate new trade agreement: report

Quote
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined a White House invitation to commemorate in Washington the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, citing scheduling conflicts.

President Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are set to meet in Washington Wednesday to commemorate the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) taking effect, but Trudeau will not be present, The Associated Press reported.

While there were recent discussions about the possible participation of Canada, the prime minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled Cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament, spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said, although she said the agreement, which took effect July 1, is good for Canada, the United States and Mexico. It will help ensure that North America emerges stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau has been conducting all cabinet meetings through video chats during the coronavirus pandemic, during which he himself at one point was quarantined after his wife tested positive.

A senior White House official told the AP Trudeau would not have been able to be in Canada for the start of Parliament after traveling to Washington due to Canadian regulations that require all Canadians returning from abroad to quarantine for 14 days once they return to Canada.

Trudeau has asked to speak to Trump by phone instead, with López Obrador also saying he will speak to the prime minister by phone, according to the AP.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/americas/506000-trudeau-turned-down-visit-to-washington-to-celebrate-new-trade
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:02:14 PM
Ummm...



Good news for the tourist business in Rio, I guess?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:05:28 PM
Following up on what I said, picture this scenario: Biden wins Arkansas or Texas. Or both. They both have Republican governors and Republican controlled state legislatures. Trump would say that it's all fraud and that the electoral votes of those states should not go to Biden. Many of those Republicans in power within those state legislatures would agree. There would be stalling and uncertainty. Trump's admin would have tried to take it to the Supreme Court. Well, they've just ruled in advance that if the majority of people in Texas, even by a few thousand, voted for Biden, then all of that state's electoral college votes will go to Biden.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:16:47 PM
My reading of it isn't that simple (unfortunately). The way I see it, the SCOTUS has only ruled that state laws forbidding faithless electors aren't unconstitutional. It didn't pass judgment on the issue of states that have no such laws. I therefore assume if Arkansas or Texas have no such laws, then faithless electors can still do their thing.

By the way, the article I posted above has updated with more detail.

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/505984-supreme-court-rules-states-can-remove-faithless-electors
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:29:53 PM
Not saying that's wrong. But if the electors can't vote for anyone they like, what's the point with that system?

My knowledge of the American system is limited, but I believe the idea used to be that the people voted to select a group of good representatives, the electors. Then the electors voted to select the President. Meaning they were free to vote for anyone. General pracrice has become that the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state gets all the elector votes.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:37:59 PM
Sorry if I misunderstood your previous post.

I agree that it makes the electors redundant if they are required to just go with the result of the state-wide popular vote but I don't see that as a bad thing.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:42:29 PM
You've hit the nail on the head. Having them vote against the wishes of the people of their state is fairly undemocratic, right? So what's the point of it in the first place? It was created because the founders didn't trust that the public would always make an informed and knowledgeable decision regarding who to vote for. Essentially, they'd make the wrong choice for the country as a whole (someone like Trump). That also sounds kind of logical, right? But the electors of a state have hardly ever changed their vote and essentially subverted the popular vote of their state in the past. So basically it's a stupid fucking rule created in the 1700's that's never been used that needs to be done away with.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:44:07 PM
Trump doesn't read anything. ;)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:48:53 PM
Gallup: Trump's job approval rating erodes among key groups

President Trumps job approval rating is hovering near the low point of his presidency as core groups that propelled his 2016 run grow dissatisfied with his performance in office.

The latest Gallup survey finds that 38 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, down from his all-time high of 49 percent reached in early May. The low point of Trumps presidency came in 2017, when only 35 percent of voters said they approve of the job hes doing.

Republicans are standing by Trump, with 91 percent saying they approve of the job hes doing, up from 85 percent last month.

But the president has reached new lows among independents and Democrats. Thirty-three percent of independents say they approve of the job Trump is doing, a 6-point drop from the same survey in early June.

Only 2 percent of Democrats approve of the job Trump is doing, the lowest on record. The disparity between Trumps job approval rating among Republicans and Democrats is the greatest Gallup has ever recorded.

Trumps job approval rating had been in the high 40s for most of the year, putting him close to where former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were at this point in their presidencies. Bush and Obama both won second terms.

Trumps job approval rating now is close to where one-term Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter were at this point in the election cycle.

Trump has seen an erosion of support among key voting blocs that supported him in 2016, including white people, men, voters without a college degree and older people.

The Gallup survey found Trumps job approval rating among white people falling from 57 percent last month to 48 percent. Trumps approval among whites without a college degree has fallen from 66 percent to 57 percent in that time.

Trumps job approval rating among men has dropped from 53 percent to 46 percent in the past month. Trumps approval rating has fallen from 52 percent to 43 percent among voter aged 50 to 64, and from 51 percent to 47 percent among voters over the age of 65.

Trump carried seniors by about 13 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. A recent New York Times-Siena College survey of six battleground states found presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading by 7 points among the oldest subset of voters.

The Gallup survey of 1,016 U.S. adults was conducted between June 8 and June 30 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506016-gallup-trumps-job-approval-rating-erodes-among-key-groups
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:14:21 PM
The people dumb enough to sign that thing probably think that it's a statue of Abraham Lincoln located in Bumfuck, Alabama....
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:19:14 PM
It's perhaps undemocratic, but if they're supposed to be a republic it doesn't matter. ;)

Personally I think it's pointless to have a system with electors and then force them to vote as the people wanted. Either you trust the electors, or you get rid of them. To have a mix is asking for trouble. If Biden was to win, only for the electors to decide Trump should remain (or vice versa) would be a disaster. Imagine that. There could be such confusion and anger and even danger of civil war if the circumstances were pushed to the edge. And yet it could be within the rules.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:54:47 PM
Republicans are standing by Trump, with 91 percent saying they approve of the job hes doing, up from 85 percent last month.

By this point we can, I think, safely say that these people are lying to pollsters.  Some are certainly blinded by loyalty, party affiliation etc.  The majority, however, will know he's shit, but just can't bring themselves to admit it.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:19:55 PM
Hardly a surprise. It was never about Trump losing support, it was always going to be about Biden winning over more people than Clinton did.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:07:07 PM
Hey, accidents happen!
----------

"Fox News said on Monday that it "mistakenly" cropped President Trump out of a photograph that featured the accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell."

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/media/fox-news-trump-crop-epstein-maxwell/index.html
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:10:13 PM
;D

More like...once in a while they get something correct.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:28:11 PM
Ah yes the old, I slipped, fell and accidentally cropped Trump out of a picture maneuver. I mean we've all been there, right?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 08:52:27 PM
A new one from Sarah. She even sniffs like he does. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bMKgX3V3Y_k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bMKgX3V3Y_k</a>
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 09:37:49 PM
Clinton won the popular vote.  This is about making sure that Biden gets the vote in the right areas, although smashing Trump votes-wise would also be enjoyable.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM
ICE tells students on visas they must leave US if schools go online-only

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that international students in the U.S. whose schools switch to online classes for the fall semester will have to leave the country or risk violating their visa status.

Under the new rule, foreign nationals enrolled in U.S. educational institutions will have to leave the country unless part of their course load this fall is taken in-person.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) had allowed for foreign students to take their spring and summer 2020 courses online while remaining in the United States, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEVP, the institution that sets the rules for student visas, is run by ICE, which is generally dedicated to immigration enforcement.

In its announcement, SEVP said foreign students who do not transfer to in-person programs and remain in the United States while enrolled in online courses could face "immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings."

Students taking in-person programs will be allowed to remain in the country, while schools with hybrid online/in-person courses will be required to certify their programs are not entirely online.

Students in English language courses and certain students pursuing vocational degrees will not be allowed to take online courses.

The move comes as international student enrollment has steadily decreased from its high point in the 2015-2016 school year, according to the Institute of International Education (IIE).

International enrollment is down in every category  undergraduate, graduate and non-degree  with 269,383 enrolled in the 2018-2019 school year, compared to a high of 300,743 new students in 2015-2016.

According to the Commerce Department, international students contributed $45 million to the U.S. economy in 2018.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506072-ice-tells-students-on-visas-they-must-leave-us-if-schools-go-online

What difference does it make if they're studying online rather than in-person? I'd understand if they stopped studying altogether while still making use of a student visa, but not this.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:07:53 PM
I meant the Democratic vote. She only won around 75% of it. If Biden could get that up to around 80, then he'll be the next President.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:48:20 PM
South Dakota governor flew with Trump on Air Force One after being exposed to coronavirus: report

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) flew with President Trump on Air Force One on Friday after having close interactions with Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser for the presidents campaign and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. who has tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, the governor interacted with Guilfoyle, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, during a campaign fundraiser in South Dakota on Thursday. The two had also reportedly been seen hugging at one point during Guilfoyles visit to the state last week.

Noems office told to The Hill on Monday that the governor tested negative for the COVID-19 on Friday after interacting with Guilfoyle at the fundraiser on Thursday. Communications director Ian Fury also confirmed on Twitter that Noem had conferred with the White House doctor immediately before boarding Air Force One, and he confirmed it was safe for her to travel with the president.

While on the plane to Washington, D.C., with Trump on Friday, Noem did not wear a mask, a spokesperson for her office, Maggie Seidel, told the AP. Seidel was also reportedly asked about potential risks poised to the president by Noem joining him on the plane on Friday.

I dont understand why Gov. Noem now needs to manage the presidents medical care, Seidel reportedly said in response.

When pressed about Noem's Air Force One flight during a briefing earlier on Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, Yes, the president is tested constantly, has tested negative, and those around him are tested as well.

Pressed on why Noem was allowed to fly with Trump following her interactions with Guilfoyle, McEnany referred such questions to the U.S. Secret Service, saying: They take the presidents health very seriously. They would never put him in a situation that would put him in harms way.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506093-south-dakota-governor-flew-with-trump-on-air-force-one-after-being
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:00:37 PM
Ah right, gotcha. :)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
The "Radical Left" has infiltrated the Pentagon!

DOD mulling ban on Confederate flag at all US bases: reports

The Pentagon is working on a policy that would ban the display of Confederate flags at military bases, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The draft policy, if put into effect, would ban the flags display in Department of Defense (DOD) workplaces or public areas by service members and civilian personnel, the Associated Press reported.

And CNN reported that military legal personnel are reviewing how such a department-wide ban can be carried out, and that a decision will come soon.

Pentagon officials declined to comment to The Hill on such a draft.

The possible directive comes after President Trump earlier in the day criticized NASCAR on Twitter over its decision to ban the flag at its venues, saying the move had led to lower ratings.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly dodged questions about Trumps tweet, saying at a Monday press conference that the president was not "making a judgment one way or the other" on whether NASCAR was wrong to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

Trump has also repeatedly defended the preservation of Confederate statues and pushed back at renaming military bases named for Confederate officers. He has threatened to veto a massive defense policy bill over the inclusion of a bipartisan amendment that would change the names of such installations, though defense leaders have publicly supported such a change.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters late last month that top Pentagon leaders were working on a DOD-wide policy for confederate symbols.

Obviously the Commander-in-Chief put out specific guidance related to bases ... looking at what is the uniform policy for confederate symbols, were working with the office of the secretary of defense on a policy related to that, McCarthy said.

The draft DOD policy in question would put in place a ban to preserve the morale of our personnel, good order and discipline within the military ranks and unit cohesion, the AP reported.

A significant number of service members and their families are minorities and it is beyond doubt that many take grave offense at such a display, according to the draft.

Officials told the AP that the draft was sent out to service leaders last week for their input and response.

If implemented, the policy would follow the directives of the Marine Corps and U.S. Forces Korea, which have already banned the display of the Confederate battle flag. The Navy has also said it plans to do so. 

The Army, meanwhile, has said it was open to renaming its 10 bases named for Confederates.

In Congress, the House Armed Services Committee last week approved an amendment to the to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to ban the display of the Confederate battle flag on all Pentagon property.

The Senates version of the NDAA already includes a requirement to rename bases and other property within three years.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506104-dod-mulling-ban-on-confederate-flag-at-all-us-bases-reports
