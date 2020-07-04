« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2974686 times)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66520 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:14:09 PM
Hell be hiding the bodies soon.  Pesky deaths in election year.

I caught that interview where he actually said he was stopping testing because it 'made him look bad'

And people still vote for him..
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66521 on: Today at 12:14:59 AM »
So. Wait. Trump is now claiming that America fought alone n the World Wars?

What a dick.

Also doesn't seem to give much of a fuck about Americans dying and catching the virus.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66522 on: Today at 03:39:42 AM »
uPolitics.com
Trump Called German Chancellor Angela Merkel Stupid In Call, Report Says
uPolitics.com 
8 hrs ago

President Donald Trump was consistently unprepared for important discussions with other world leaders and often abused key allies to the point that some senior officials, including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff, determined him to be a danger to national security.

According to a CNN report by Carl Bernstein, which cited White House and intelligence officials familiar with the phone conversations, national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff John Kelly, said Trump to be often delusional in handling foreign affairs.

The insidious effect of the conversations comes from Trumps tone, his raging outbursts at allies while fawning over authoritarian strongmen, his ignorance of history and lack of preparation as much as it does from the troubling substance, according to the sources, Bernstein wrote. While in office, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats expressed worry to subordinates that Trumps telephone discussions were undermining the coherent conduct of foreign relations and American objectives around the globe, one of CNNs sources said.

Trump often bullied several leaders of ally countries, but particularly lashed out at United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the phone.

Trump often told May she was weak and a fool for her handling of Brexit, NATO and immigration policy.

One of CNNs sources said Trump also called Merkel stupid and accused her of being in the pocket of the Russians.

During phone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump would frequently brag about himself, his wealth and his accomplishments as president.

He also disparaged his Oval Office predecessors, calling himself smarter and stronger than the imbeciles and weaklings who came before him.

CNN additionally reported that Trump asked that all calls from Erdogan go directly to him, meaning they often bypassed typical National Security Council protocols.

The outlet added that several U.S. policy decisions concerning Syria were directly linked to Erdogans calls, including the presidents decision to pull out U.S. troops, thus allowing Turkey to attack Kurds who had helped fight ISIS with the U.S.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews responded: President Trump is a world class negotiator who has consistently furthered Americas interests on the world stage. From negotiating the phase one China deal and the USMCA to NATO allies contributing more and defeating ISIS, President Trump has shown his ability to advance Americas strategic interests.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-called-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-stupid-in-call-report-says/ar-BB16kVrk?ocid=msedgdhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66523 on: Today at 03:43:42 AM »
CNN
Cracks in the Trump-Europe relationship are turning into a chasm
Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN 
41 mins ago

For more than 70 years, the transatlantic alliance has served as the unshakable foundation of European stability and underpinned the values of the US-led Western order. In 2020, it appears that relationship is being rethought on both sides of the Atlantic.

President Trump has criticized the bloc on several occasions.

Earlier this week, the European Union declined to include US in its list of "safe countries," meaning that American travelers will be unwelcome inside the bloc for the foreseeable future, due to the eyewatering US coronavirus infection numbers. Controversially, the list includes China -- the country where the virus originated -- on the condition of reciprocal arrangements.

EU officials insist that the decision was not political and based entirely on epidemiological evidence, in the hope this would pacify US President Donald Trump, a man who has attacked the bloc on several occasions.

However, others privately concede that had Brussels wanted to make the pill more palatable for an American audience, they could have added a sugar coating. "In the past, I can see that we might have not included China in order to keep the US happy," says an EU diplomat not authorized to speak on record about how the decision was made.

It might seem a stretch to take this incident as evidence of a rupture in transatlantic relations, until you place it in the current geopolitical context. It's no secret that Washington takes less of an interest in European affairs these days. And it's well known that European nations actively seek greater diplomatic autonomy from America. This is especially true for the 27 member states of the European Union.

One of the ways Brussels thinks it can distance itself from DC is by engaging with China as a strategic and economic partner, decreasing its reliance on one of the world's superpowers by balancing its relationship with the other.

In the past few years, Brussels has stuck to its guns on big, international matters as Trump tore everything up. Think of the Paris Climate Accord, the Iran Nuclear deal, 5G, and you start to see a pattern of behavior in which the EU could be perceived to have sided with China over its oldest ally. Sure, it might be a ungenerous read of the situation, given the deep, established bond between Europe and the US, but in this context, any perceived friendliness to Beijing punches a very real bruise.

"Knowing what we know about China's data, how it has behaved during the pandemic and the White House's stance, I think in another world we would have kept them off," says the diplomat. That other world he refers to isn't simply the world before Trump took office.

One Brussels official who works on EU foreign policy but is not authorized to speak on the record said the shift away from Europe as a geopolitical priority began under former US president Barack Obama.

"Obama didn't have as close an interest in the Middle East as previous presidents, which is geographically more of a European problem. And he was shifting his priorities from Europe to China and Asia," the official said.

However, longstanding observers of the alliance accept it has been strained over the past four years -- and will worsen still if Donald Trump beats former vice president Joe Biden in this year's US election. "Trump considers the EU, especially Germany, an economic and trade rival, which means tensions can be expected in the case he gets a second term," says Velina Tchakarova, from the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy.

She says that as the EU is taking steps toward "building stronger autonomy in the field of security and defence," Trump tries to "undermine such efforts through his attacks on the European NATO members as well as through economic and trade measures."

Controversially, the EU has included China -- the country where the novel coronavirus originated -- on its list of "safe countries" on condition of reciprocal agreements.

The Brussels official explains that Trump's "break from multilateralism" on big international matters like Iran, coupled with the US taking "less responsibility in European security" has accelerated European thinking to take a step away from America and "do our own thing on the world stage."

This characterization of a hostile US administration that goes out of its way to avoid working with Europeans is one that the EU diplomat recognizes. "The problem is, officials in DC who want to work with Europe, while in contact, don't have the mandate from the government to engage in any serious way. They have hung on as long as they can but if we get a second Trump term, then we are in real trouble."

This, according to Tchakarova, is why "EU institutions and leaders of the member states hope that Joe Biden will be elected in November ... he is in favor of multilateralism and the expectation is that he will strengthen the ties between the USA and Europe."

CNN approached numerous officials from the EU institutions and diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic for comment. Most declined to comment; several conceded that they believed this to be the case. One European diplomat said: "We'll dance with whoever is on the dance floor, but it doesn't take a genius to see that the EU-US cooperation is currently underperforming."

Asked to comment on a potential pivot by the EU away from its historical ties with the US, a State Department spokesperson said: "The United States and the EU share a strong, enduring partnership based on common democratic values and governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law, deep economic ties, and a commitment to Transatlantic prosperity and security. This longstanding partnership is vital as we coordinate on a host of international efforts."

However, a potential Biden victory would provide no quick fix for the transatlantic partnership. "The question is not really if you can get the relationship back to where it was, but if we can persuade the US to re-join the Western order," says the EU diplomat.

"The US and EU geopolitical pivots on Asia, the Middle East and trade have respectively already begun. The difference at the moment is we think the West should be pivoting as one."

And even if Biden did go back to Obama-era policy on Europe, there is no guarantee that in four years' time he wouldn't be replaced by someone even more radical than Trump. "The fundamental shifts going on in the US will probably remain and we have to adjust, making the best of the relationship we can. These shifts, they are structural and they are not just based on one person," says the Brussels official.

Of course, none of this means that the transatlantic alliance will stop being important. It will remain central to what the West represents, and the US will always be a more important ally to Europe than China ever could be. Besides, the EU's big plans to engage more with China were dealt a major blow by the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, that fading veneer of warmth -- with Europe seeking a new place on the world stage as the US's global role becomes inherently more unpredictable -- can only be seen as good news for those that these historic Western powers were united against not so long ago.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/cracks-in-the-trump-europe-relationship-are-turning-into-a-chasm/ar-BB16jVwP?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66524 on: Today at 05:25:34 AM »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66525 on: Today at 06:52:17 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:25:34 AM
https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2020/07/04/kanye-west-announces-hes-running-for-president/#18859b75536d

If he follows through the Dems are screwed.

Oh, I forgot he's got an album coming out aptly named God's Country.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66526 on: Today at 07:35:08 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:52:17 AM
If he follows through the Dems are screwed.

Oh, I forgot he's got an album coming out aptly named God's Country.

He is a Trump supporter himself.

I think he has definitely been going through some mental health issues over past decade or so. A very talented musician still, but he has been releasing some utter trash (mixed in with some good albums) and making some crazy statements. 

Don't think many people will vote for him though, even among most hip-hop fans he is considered kinda of a narcissistic idiot. 
« Reply #66527 on: Today at 08:01:12 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:35:08 AM
he is considered kinda of a narcissistic idiot. 

Umm...
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66528 on: Today at 08:10:40 AM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:01:12 AM
Umm...

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66529 on: Today at 08:18:26 AM »
Maybe if this happened back in 2012 I'd say there was a decent chance of him having a Ralph Nader type performance and helping out Trump

No one takes him seriously enough to vote for him anymore. If he does run, I'd be surprised if he got like 10k votes
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66530 on: Today at 08:28:32 AM »
Vote YEEZUS 2020.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66531 on: Today at 08:33:39 AM »
Trump doesn't like it when people he treats like shit walk away from him.

"Here! How dare you turn your back on me? I haven't finished abusing you!"

Europe turning their nose up will bruise his ego.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66532 on: Today at 08:54:15 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:28:32 AM
Vote YEEZUS 2020.

And what away to finish off 2020. Imagine the Inauguration/SOTU/UN speeches, the cabinet choices, the redecorating of the Oval Office. They could play "I Love It" instead of "Hail to the Chief" whenever he enters a room.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66533 on: Today at 09:16:45 AM »
If Kanye steal some of Trump's attention, I can see the latter coming out with some racial slurs (as always). Kanye might change his views on Trump and fight back. He's got the wealth. Could get ugly..

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66534 on: Today at 09:28:36 AM »
I can see this happening. A reality show host was elected President in 2016 so why not elect an artist with narcissistic tendencies? Just imagine the glamour they would bring to the White House! Kim K will achieve great things as First Lady. Lord Disick as foreign minister. Keeping up With The Kardashians would get a massive boost in ratings. USA USA USA!
« Reply #66535 on: Today at 09:29:01 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:10:40 AM
Fool me once, shame on  shame on you. Fool me  you can't get fooled again

Fixed
« Reply #66536 on: Today at 10:18:18 AM »
Surely one egotistical deranged prick with no experience or qualifications is enough. Having two useless egotists in a race to lead a country is taking them down a very UK December 2019 path.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66537 on: Today at 12:30:36 PM »
I dunno.  A Pence/Yeezus ticket could be hard to beat.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66538 on: Today at 01:11:56 PM »
CNN
Strongmen rush to remake the world order as Trump faces potential election defeat
Analysis by Nic Robertson, CNN 
1 hr ago

This past week, on US President Donald Trump's watch Russia and China have effectively re-aligned the coming world order. They didn't do it together, but both took advantage of uncertainty and unpredictability that Trump has helped create.

It's far from clear that the next US President will be able to roll back the consequences of this week, which leave both Presidents Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Xi Jinping in Beijing more decisively in control of their own countries and more able to act assertively.

In other words, Trump has made an indelible mark on the world -- and it may not be for the good.

It is no coincidence that Putin and Xi have cemented their grip on cherished goals, as the clock runs down on Trump's first, and possibly only, term in office.

This past week, in a referendum on constitutional revisions so predictable that copies were on sale before the vote, Putin has effectively been made President for life, as Xi has moved equally ruthlessly, taking control of Hong Kong through a new national security law, while telling US allies Canada, Australia and the UK to keep out of China's internal affairs.

Both seem to be of the view the US has neither the will nor the consistency to put up resistance. Indeed, Trump's White House gave evidence of exactly that this week, floundering for a coherent response to allegations Russia paid the Taliban to kill US forces in Afghanistan. The Russian Embassy in Washington and the Taliban have both denied the claims.

As David Ignatius wrote in The Washington Post this week, Putin "is in the payback business. He believes the United States destroyed his former country, the Soviet Union. He likes the United States to feel pain." He now has plenty of years for more payback.

According to White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews: "President Trump is a world-class negotiator who has consistently furthered America's interests on the world stage."

Former senior US officials provided CNN contributor Carl Bernstein with a very different take. They thought Trump "delusional" about his ability to bend other leaders to his agenda, believing he could "either charm, jawbone or bully almost any foreign leader into capitulating to his will."

But Putin "just outplays him," said one of Bernstein's sources. Trump's "fawning over authoritarian strongmen, his ignorance of history and lack of preparation" jeopardized US national security, Bernstein was told.

Whether it's Putin's payback or Xi's decision to violate and chip away at the Hong Kong agreement signed with the UK in 1984, both leaders appear to see opportunities.

Go back three years. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dropped into the Oval Office the day after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director. Comey was overseeing the investigation into allegations of Russian election meddling. An official Russian photographer caught the bonhomie, as Trump told his visitors: "I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job."

Two months later, Trump met Putin -- alone -- on the margins of the G20 summit. The White House trumpeted the encounter as a success, highlighting a new ceasefire deal in Syria. The Russians cynically used the deal to freeze the conflict, allowing the Assad regime backed by Russia to pick off rebel-held areas one-by-one.

Trump could have protested, ripped up the deal, forged a new US policy on Syria that would have crimped Russia's growing influence in the Middle East. Instead he bought the lie.

It would be a recurring theme. Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton recalls in his new book "The Room Where It Happened" Trump's 2018 meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

"Putin had to be laughing uproariously at what he had gotten away with," writes Bolton, after Trump accepted Putin's assurances there had been no Russian interference in the 2016 US campaign.

So fast forward to this year as Putin, in power for 20 years, needed a constitutional fix to hold on for longer. He appears to calculate that despite tightened US sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine, and the poisoning of exiled former agent Sergei Skripal in the UK, Trump won't push back for what he does at home.

He was right. He is now effectively President for life, hoping to emulate Soviet leaders by stepping down only into his grave.

Xi's experience with Trump has been different. Tangled in a trade war, he has had to calculate Trump's real intent: on money, human rights issues, such as the Uyghurs or Hong Kong, and simply stopping the rise of the world's next superpower.

At a large and raucous Beijing business dinner two years ago, I sat next to a former Chinese ambassador. The trade war was just beginning to ramp up, but tariffs on solar panels, washing machines, steel, soybeans and aluminum were already biting into China's bottom line.

The diplomat, who had spent many years in Europe, told me in very precise terms that Trump was intentionally preventing China taking its rightful place in the world as a high-tech advanced economy.

I can be sure of what he'd say now as the Trump administration tries to persuade allies not to allow Huawei's 5G technology into their digital bloodstream.

But those allies are less willing to say no, partly because of China's commercial power but also because their relationships with the US have frayed.

Only this week German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who Bernstein's sources say was berated by Trump in phone calls, appeared to reject Trump's China tactics, saying "only together can the 27 EU member countries have enough weight to achieve ambitious deals with China."

While Trump has been applauded for confronting China on its trade policies, commercial espionage and intellectual property theft, his tactics face heavy criticism.

In an analysis for The Council on Foreign Relations, Robert Blackwill wrote: "Now the challenge for the president and his successors is to persuade Beijing, through enhanced US power projection, more able alliances, and adroit diplomacy, that the United States will grow ever stronger in Asia and, with its allies and friends, will robustly confront destabilizing Chinese actions."

All of this will have been in Xi's calculations about Trump, whether he is an existential threat to China's rise to be the world's superpower, or a prelude to a smarter adversary with the same goal.

Xi appears to have hedged toward the latter, choosing to act now against Hong Kong's determined pro-democracy movement, and pushing the narrative that the West is behind it, before it became a real thorn in his side.

Hong Kong's new National Security Law, promulgated in Beijing this week and immediately enforced on the territory's streets, is a game changer. According to the UK, it breaks the 1984 joint Sino-British declaration of one country-two systems.

The question historians may well debate in the future is not whether Trump's presidency affected Putin's and Xi's decisions but by how much his delusions changed the world in their favor.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/strongmen-rush-to-remake-the-world-order-as-trump-faces-potential-election-defeat/ar-BB16luL5?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #66539 on: Today at 03:47:23 PM »
We can all see the gameplan. Part 1 - Trump is brainwashing his gun-toting KKK base so that they will take to the streets and threaten a 2nd Civil War if he loses. Part 2 is getting Barr to justify a "legal" means to keep him in office and wipe out the election results.
---------

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022)
@TeamTrump

Mail-In Ballots will lead to MASSIVE electoral fraud and a RIGGED 2020 Election.

We cannot let it happen!   
« Reply #66540 on: Today at 03:49:34 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 03:47:23 PM
We can all see the gameplan. Part 1 - Trump is brainwashing his gun-toting KKK base so that they will take to the streets and threaten a 2nd Civil War if he loses. Part 2 is getting Barr to justify a "legal" means to keep him in office and wipe out the election results.
---------

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022)
@TeamTrump

Mail-In Ballots will lead to MASSIVE electoral fraud and a RIGGED 2020 Election.

We cannot let it happen!


Enter the NFAC (The Not Fuckin Around Coalition.) coalition

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/watch-huge-group-of-armed-black-protesters-march-on-confederate-monument-in-georgia/
« Reply #66541 on: Today at 03:50:04 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:18:18 AM
Surely one egotistical deranged prick with no experience or qualifications is enough. Having two useless egotists in a race to lead a country is taking them down a very UK December 2019 path.

The only difference between Trump and Kanye is that Trump is a useful idiot.
« Reply #66542 on: Today at 03:54:49 PM »
Why the fuck is anyone even talking about Kanye? As if he'll get more than a few thousand votes at all.  ;D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66543 on: Today at 05:55:06 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:49:34 PM

Enter the NFAC (The Not Fuckin Around Coalition.) coalition

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/watch-huge-group-of-armed-black-protesters-march-on-confederate-monument-in-georgia/
That is an absolute car crash of a website - almost as bad as The Echo!!!! Just about managed to find something related to the actual story - although it turns out to be mainly embeds of Twitter videos.
« Reply #66544 on: Today at 06:03:27 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:55:06 PM
That is an absolute car crash of a website - almost as bad as The Echo!!!! Just about managed to find something related to the actual story - although it turns out to be mainly embeds of Twitter videos.

So it served its purpose as it is why I posted the link  ;D
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66545 on: Today at 06:16:35 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:03:27 PM
So it served its purpose as it is why I posted the link  ;D
Yeah mate but I'd personally have just preferred the video links ;D

Looks great though that march. Worrying............but strong.........
« Reply #66546 on: Today at 06:37:33 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:54:49 PM
Why the fuck is anyone even talking about Kanye? As if he'll get more than a few thousand votes at all.  ;D

Surely the same was said about Trump?  ;D
« Reply #66547 on: Today at 07:07:16 PM »
The utter gall. :lmao
----------

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
BDW
@BryanDeanWright

As patriotic Americans celebrate the nation today, remember what we are up against: A fascist Democratic Party that wants us to hate ourselves, hate each other, and  most of all  hate America. This is our fight.
« Reply #66548 on: Today at 07:27:52 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 07:07:16 PM
The utter gall. :lmao
----------

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
BDW
@BryanDeanWright

As patriotic Americans celebrate the nation today, remember what we are up against: A fascist Democratic Party that wants us to hate ourselves, hate each other, and — most of all — hate America. This is our fight.

Surely he is fucked if this is their main strategy and message? Hilary tried the culture war last time whilst at least Trump talked about jobs.

I know he has the white constituency on his side but still.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66549 on: Today at 07:31:13 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 07:07:16 PM
The utter gall. :lmao
----------

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
BDW
@BryanDeanWright

As patriotic Americans celebrate the nation today, remember what we are up against: A fascist Democratic Party that wants us to hate ourselves, hate each other, and  most of all  hate America. This is our fight.
Textbook example of the bitterness being reflected in the mirror facing you........
« Reply #66550 on: Today at 07:44:09 PM »
Remember, when you hear "AntiFa" to spell it out. It's Anti-Facist.  And Trump wants to label it a terrorist organisation.

Fuck.  When they take this bastard down it will feel almost as good as winning the fucking league, and I'm not even American.
« Reply #66551 on: Today at 07:45:34 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 07:07:16 PM
The utter gall. :lmao
----------

Donald J. Trump Retweeted
BDW
@BryanDeanWright

As patriotic Americans celebrate the nation today, remember what we are up against: A fascist Democratic Party that wants us to hate white people ourselves, hate each other white people, and  most of all  hate white America. This is our fight.
« Reply #66552 on: Today at 09:07:27 PM »
So we have more and more people being armed in the streets. Some 30M are unemployed. Media are doing their best to help polarise opinions and we have a lunatic in charge. Except for just about everything, what could possibly go wrong?
« Reply #66553 on: Today at 09:33:22 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 09:07:27 PM
So we have more and more people being armed in the streets. Some 30M are unemployed. Media are doing their best to help polarise opinions and we have a lunatic in charge. Except for just about everything, what could possibly go wrong?
:-X

« Reply #66554 on: Today at 09:53:57 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 09:33:22 PM
:-X


Honestly... that would probably solve more problems than it causes...
