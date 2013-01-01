« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2970238 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66480 on: Today at 12:23:18 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:02:52 AM
Actually I dont. I do remember Trump getting right into Hillary's personal space in a blatant attempt to intimidate her - something he wont find so easy to do this time.

Last time they were both candidates; I'd say, though, that when a challenger is up against an incumbent the onus is to deny the incumbent a victory in a debate. Even a draw would normally favour the incumbent because people want to see the challenger strike a blow. However in this situation Trump is doing so badly that a draw wont do him any good at all.

So you remember that second debate where he tried to intimidate her by getting into her personal space, but don't remember her schooling him in policy and just about everything else? Domestic policy? Foreign policy? The nuclear triads, which he had no idea about?

Debates hardly ever swing the needle that much so, again, I wouldn't prioritise them over Biden's China policy and certainly not over his VP pick which will be by far the most important of the three.
Online GreatEx

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66481 on: Today at 01:19:13 AM »
Yep, I'd say it's VP:debate:GYNA 80:5:15
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66482 on: Today at 01:58:18 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  1, 2020, 09:19:23 PM
Trump maintains coronavirus will 'just disappear' at some point

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505487-trump-maintains-coronavirus-will-just-disappear-at-some-point

White House looks to make 'we need to live with it' the new tone on coronavirus: report

Quote
Trump administration officials say the White House plans to adopt a new message on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks, with the overall tone summing up as "we need to live with it," according to a report by NBC News.

Unnamed officials from within the administration told the outlet that President Trump wants to acknowledge that the virus is not going away in the near future and will likely be a lingering problem through the November election. The plan, NBC reports, is for top officials to emphasize the need for the economy and life to move forward regardless of the virus.

Promoting pharmaceuticals and current treatments for the virus will reportedly be emphasized as part of the White House strategy.

"The virus is with us, but we need to live with it," an official told NBC.

More frequent coronavirus task force briefings are reportedly also part of the administration's plans, with more meetings starting this week in response to climbing cases of the virus nationwide.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505827-white-house-looks-to-make-we-need-to-live-with-it-the-new-tone-on

"Tough Shit 2020"
Offline BigCDump

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66483 on: Today at 02:38:19 AM »
That's not the complete message I'm sure. It's: We need to live with it. You need to die from it.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66484 on: Today at 04:59:22 AM »
Someone needs to photoshop an image of Trump with  The virus is with us above and  But do we need to live with it? below it.

Theres a campaign poster right there.

Also, if the American people need to live with it will Trump forego his constant tests to make sure he doesnt have it and will he and the Republicans fund the ongoing testing and treatments for free.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66485 on: Today at 05:05:39 AM »
Its borderline criminal how poor their response has been for a developed nation. Most countries that took the threat seriously and had the resources have been able to  get over the peak and keep the disease manageable.

But they are letting it run through the population just to meet political ends. I even saw in Indian news (Modi controlled) were spinning US's incompetence as some sort of metric to judge India's poor response.

This is what happens when bullshitters like Trump, Bolsanaro, and Putin are running the show.
Offline soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66486 on: Today at 05:38:23 AM »
Stable Genius. :rollseyes

On fireworks being shot for the first time in ages at Mount Rushmore:
Quote
While the president has said nobody knows why fireworks have been banned at the site since 2009, the reason is rooted in environmental concerns and fears that the surrounding forests could catch fire. But in a 2019 interview with the publication The Hill, the president said I think they thought ... the stone was gonna catch on fire. That doesn't happen, right?
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-mount-rushmore-controversy-fireworks-personal-fascination/story?id=71595321
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66487 on: Today at 06:05:20 AM »

Don Juniors's girlfriend has caught Corona ahead of her trip to Mount Rushmore.     ;D

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/kimberly-guilfoyle-donald-trump-jrs-girlfriend-tests-positive/story?id=71604361
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66488 on: Today at 06:40:21 AM »
Trump has a plan to stay in the White House if he loses election, former senator says

President Donald Trump is scheming to retain power in the event of an electoral loss in November, according to a former Senator from Colorado.

Tim Wirth published an op-ed in Newsweek where he lays out his theory, apparently inspired in-part by HBO's adaptation of the Philip Roth novel The Plot Against America.

The former Democratic senator begins with an allegation that Mr Trump will attempt to retain power through voter suppression. Mr Wirth alleges there is a strategy to suppress voter turnout by purging voters - especially inner-city voters - from registration rolls and to suppress mail-in voting. He also believes physical polling locations will be limited, especially in urban areas, in an effort to create long lines on Election Day and discourage voting.

Mr Wirth's allegations that there has been an effort in Republican-led states to remove people from the voter-roll is accurate.

According to data compiled by Mother Jones, between 2016 and 2018, more than 17 million names have been removed from the voter rolls. While names are removed from voter rolls every year due to deaths or citizens leaving the state, the number of voters removed from the rolls since 2016 has significantly increased.

Between 2016 and 2018, states on average removed 7.6 per cent of their voters from the rolls. However, the purge in some states went much further.

Indiana purged the greatest number of voters, removing 22.3 per cent of the state's voters from its rolls. Both Virginia and Wisconsin removed 14 per cent, and Maine, Oklahoma and Massachusetts removed between 11 and 12.1 per cent.

Mr Wirth's theory about Mr Trump trying to retain power following the 2020 US election doesn't end at the ballot box, however. He believes that - should the president lose - he will claim the vote was rigged and rely on a complicated gambit involving emergency powers and the compliance of Republican legislators to stay in the White House.

According to Mr Wirth, should Mr Trump lose in a scenario where challenger Joe Biden beats him by "decent but not overwhelming" margins in the swing states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Mr Trump will declare that the vote was rigged.

He will supposedly blame mail-in ballots and Chinese election interference for the loss and invoke emergency powers to launch a Justice Department investigation into alleged "election hacking" in the swing states.

From there, Mr Wirth claims Mr Trump will stall until 14 December, which is the date when states must appoint their US Electoral College electors. Because the swing states are each controlled by Republicans, Mr Wirth believes the state legislatures will refuse to certify their electors until the election hacking investigation is finished.

He then claims the Democrats will challenge the investigation and the challenge to the election, which will eventually be taken to the US Supreme Court. Mr Wirth believes the Supreme Court will rule against the Republicans, but will concede that Mr Trump's emergency powers authorise him to continue his investigation. The Supreme Court will also maintain that should the swing states not be able to certify their selectors by 14 December - for any reason - then the Electoral College will have to meet and vote for the president without the swing states included.

Under Mr Wirth's theory, the Electoral College will then meet without the swing states under investigation, and neither candidate will receive enough votes to secure the presidency. According to Mr Wirth, the contested election would then move to the House of Representatives, where each delegation gets to cast one vote towards the presidency.

Since there are more Republican controlled House delegations than Democratic controlled delegations - 26 Republican to 23 Democrats - the Republicans will be the victors of the vote and Mr Trump will remain in office.

Mr Wirth claims the plot is not far-fetched, and points to Mr Trump's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to use the US military against demonstrators at the George Floyd protests, but notes later on that the "recent resistance of our military establishment is an encouraging sign and necessary component of the 'people's firewall'".

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-2020-us-election-third-term-tim-wirth-white-house-a9600486.html
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66489 on: Today at 08:56:32 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:23:18 AM
So you remember that second debate where he tried to intimidate her by getting into her personal space, but don't remember her schooling him in policy and just about everything else? Domestic policy? Foreign policy? The nuclear triads, which he had no idea about?

Debates hardly ever swing the needle that much so, again, I wouldn't prioritise them over Biden's China policy and certainly not over his VP pick which will be by far the most important of the three.

Yep, because an image is worth a thousand words. And, I imagine, that's the image that stuck in a lot of Americans' minds too - not the dull facts and truth coming from the uncharismatic Clinton.

You should know well enough how big a role personality plays in these things; otherwise Trump would never have made it through the primary debates, much less the presidential ones.

People think Biden doesn't have much personality because he's careful with his words, but he's got a temper on him and he's learned to channel it. Trump's got a record to defend. He's not going to be able to waffle his way through 130k dead Americans.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66490 on: Today at 09:00:40 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:58:18 AM
White House looks to make 'we need to live with it' the new tone on coronavirus: report

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505827-white-house-looks-to-make-we-need-to-live-with-it-the-new-tone-on

"Tough Shit 2020"

I said months ago Trump would look to normalize Covid deaths in the same way Americans are numb gun violence, unless it happens to them. Just get used to the idea of people dying.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66491 on: Today at 09:06:02 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 05:38:23 AM
Stable Genius. :rollseyes

On fireworks being shot for the first time in ages at Mount Rushmore:https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-mount-rushmore-controversy-fireworks-personal-fascination/story?id=71595321

Dont worry. If any fires start they can just rake the forests.  ::)
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66492 on: Today at 09:15:27 AM »
Doesn't bleach put out fires.............?
