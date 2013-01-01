« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66320 on: Today at 10:01:13 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 09:56:38 AM
AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trumps written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.

The White House did not respond to questions about Trump or other officials awareness of Russias provocations in 2019. The White House has said Trump was not  and still has not been  briefed on the intelligence assessments because they have not been fully verified. However, it is rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of a doubt before it is presented to top officials.

Bolton declined to comment Monday when asked by the AP if he had briefed Trump about the matter in 2019. On Sunday, he suggested to NBCs Meet the Press that Trump was claiming ignorance of Russias provocations to justify his administrations lack of a response.

He can disown everything if nobody ever told him about it, Bolton said.

The revelations cast new doubt on the White Houses efforts to distance Trump from the Russian intelligence assessments. The AP reported Sunday that concerns about Russian bounties were also included in a second written presidential daily briefing earlier this year and that current national security adviser Robert OBrien had discussed the matter with Trump. OBrien denies he did so.

On Monday night, OBrien said that while the intelligence assessments regarding Russian bounties have not been verified, the administration has been preparing should the situation warrant action.

The administrations earlier awareness of the Russian efforts raises additional questions about why Trump did not take any punitive action against Moscow for efforts that put the lives of Americans servicemembers at risk. Trump has sought throughout his time in office to improve relations with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, moving earlier this year to try to reinstate Russia as part of a group of world leaders it had been kicked out of.

Officials said they did not consider the intelligence assessments in 2019 to be particularly urgent, given that Russian meddling in Afghanistan is not a new occurrence. The officials with knowledge of Boltons apparent briefing for Trump said it contained no actionable intelligence, meaning the intelligence community did not have enough information to form a strategic plan or response. However, the classified assessment of Russian bounties was the sole purpose of the meeting.

The officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the highly sensitive information.

The intelligence that surfaced in early 2019 indicated Russian operatives had become more aggressive in their desire to contract with the Taliban and members of the Haqqani Network, a militant group aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan and designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2012 during the Obama administration.

The National Security Council and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence did hold meetings regarding the intelligence. The Pentagon declined to comment and the NSC did not respond to questions about the meetings.

Concerns about Russian bounties flared anew this year after members of the elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known to the public as SEAL Team Six, raided a Taliban outpost and recovered roughly $500,000 in U.S. currency. The funds bolstered the suspicions of the American intelligence community that the Russians had offered money to Taliban militants and other linked associations.

The White House contends the president was unaware of this development as well.

The officials told the AP that career government officials developed potential options for the White House to respond to the Russian aggression in Afghanistan, which was first reported by The New York Times. However, the Trump administration has yet to authorize any action.

The intelligence in 2019 and 2020 surrounding Russian bounties was derived in part from debriefings of captured Taliban militants. Officials with knowledge of the matter told the AP that Taliban operatives from opposite ends of the country and from separate tribes offered similar accounts.

The officials would not name the specific groups or give specific locations in Afghanistan or time frames for when they were detained.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, denied that Russian intelligence officers had offered payments to the Taliban in exchange for targeting U.S. and coalition forces.

The U.S. is investigating whether any Americans died as a result of the Russian bounties. Officials are focused in particular on an April 2019 attack on an American convoy. Three U.S. Marines were killed after a car rigged with explosives detonated near their armored vehicles as they returned to Bagram Airfield, the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan.

The Marines exchanged gunfire with the vehicle at some point; however, its not known if the gunfire occurred before or after the car exploded.

Abdul Raqib Kohistani, the Bagram district police chief, said at the time that at least five Afghan civilians were wounded after the attack on the convoy, according to previous reporting by the AP. It is not known if the civilians were injured by the car bomb or the gunfire from U.S. Marines.

The Defense Department identified Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware; Sgt. Benjamin Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania; and Cpl. Robert Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York, as the Marines killed in April 2019. The three Marines were all infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, a reserve infantry unit headquartered out of Garden City, New York.

Hendriks father told the AP that even a rumor of Russian bounties should have been immediately addressed.

If this was kind of swept under the carpet as to not make it a bigger issue with Russia, and one ounce of blood was spilled when they knew this, I lost all respect for this administration and everything, Erik Hendriks said.

Marine Maj. Roger Hollenbeck said at the time that the reserve unit was a part of the Georgia Deployment Program-Resolute Support Mission, a recurring six-month rotation between U.S. Marines and Georgian Armed Forces. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in October 2018.

Three other service members and an Afghan contractor were also wounded in the attack. As of April 2019, the attack was under a separate investigation, unrelated to the Russian bounties, to determine how it unfolded.

The officials who spoke to the AP also said they were looking closely at insider attacks  sometimes called green-on-blue incidents  from 2019 to determine if they are also linked to Russian bounties.

https://apnews.com/425e43fa0ffdd6e126c5171653ec47d1

Waiting for the next headline to be that Trump is actually giving Putin the money for the bounties.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66321 on: Today at 10:09:20 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 09:56:38 AM
AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

https://apnews.com/425e43fa0ffdd6e126c5171653ec47d1

How long before he comes out and says he was aware but he didn't take action because others said it was unconfirmed, or not likely, and he didn't want to harm US-Russia relations off the back of unsubstantiated evidence? Oh, and how unfair that this is all happening to him, and it's fake news to try and make unconfirmed reports seem.like facts, and anyway only a few soldiers died and this is why he wants to pull troops out anyway.... and did you know he won by a landslide in 2016, that nobody expected it, and he drew the biggest crowd ever?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66322 on: Today at 10:42:48 AM »
Joe Biden down in some basement right now:

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66323 on: Today at 10:56:05 AM »
Russian story aside, what also gets under my skin this morning is another reminder that the President of the US doesn't read his daily intelligence briefing thoroughly. Instead, the Orange Shithead thinks it's more important to watch right-wing TV and tweet nonsense and hate every morning. I despise him.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66324 on: Today at 11:00:12 AM »
I wonder if the GOP will call for restraint and veracity the next time they feel Iran may have done something they don't like.

Also, Lindsey Graham is slacking in the creation of Benghazi-esque committees to investigate this issue affecting Americans abroad.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:39 AM by ShakaHislop »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66325 on: Today at 11:09:36 AM »
The sycophants got their marching orders yesterday.
-------

Jim Banks
@RepJimBanks

I just left the White House where I was briefed by CoS @MarkMeadows and top intelligence officials. They discussed @nytimes' hit piece falsely accusing
@realDonaldTrump of ignoring reports that Russia placed bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66326 on: Today at 11:50:05 AM »
As Joe Scarborough pointed out, the US intelligence service informed the British, but not their own president?

Pull the other one - it's got bags of Russian money on.

In other news, GOP officials are being briefed separately from Democrats, so nobody is sure they're being given the same information. Also, the GOP are boycotting bipartisan security committee meetings, no reasons given.

Something is definitely up.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66327 on: Today at 12:01:10 PM »
Said a few months ago, come September/October if it looks like defeat for Trump he'll pull out with a 'sickness'.
« Reply #66328 on: Today at 12:07:52 PM »
Back to COVID-19 for a moment...a reminder of how Trump is killing Americans every day.

Japan and South Korea were two countries that got hit early but whose leaders reacted tremendously well.

As of yesterday, these are their TOTAL cases since the crisis started months ago:

Japan - 18,476 cases (population 126M)
South Korea - 12,757 cases (population 51M)

Yesterday, in ONE DAY, Trump's America had 44,734 new cases (population 331M).

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66329 on: Today at 12:11:09 PM »
CNN
Trump 2020 polls: White-collar revolt against the President is peaking in voting polls
Analysis by Ronald Brownstein
 4 hrs ago

From his open defiance of public health officials when holding rallies to his increasingly explicit embrace of White racial backlash, President Donald Trump has set a course for his reelection campaign that could produce the GOP's largest deficit in the history of modern polling among well-educated White voters.

Relative to other Republicans, Trump has underperformed with those voters since he began his first presidential campaign in 2015. And by flouting science and openly inflaming racial tensions, he is now directly centering the campaign debate on two of the principal dynamics that have alienated those voters from him. That shows signs of accelerating the shift of these voters -- who had never backed a Democratic presidential nominee in polling before 2016 -- away from the GOP to an unprecedented new level.

"I don't know who he is talking to," said Steve Schale, a veteran Florida-based Democratic consultant who now runs Unite the Country, a super PAC supporting presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. "I guess at this point their theory of the case is this whole thing becomes a complete race to the bottom, and it becomes a low turnout [election] all about their base. If you look at suburban women, for example ... is he talking to them?"

By contrast, although the widespread concern in Black and Hispanic communities both about George Floyd's death and the disproportionate burden they have faced from the coronavirus outbreak could increase their turnout from 2016's tepid level, so far most 2020 polls have not shown Biden improving on Hillary Clinton's margin among them. Trump, meanwhile, maintains a consistent lead among White voters without college degrees, though almost all surveys show his margins with the women in that group narrowing substantially since 2016.

Polls now show not only a decisive consensus among Whites with at least a four-year college education that Trump has mishandled the coronavirus outbreak and the protests that emerged after the death of Floyd, but also that many of those voters believe Trump is exacerbating those problems through his actions. Those include his determination to hold in-person rallies and to accept the GOP nomination before a traditional convention audience this summer and his retweeting on Sunday of one video in which one of his supporters chants "White power," and another on Monday in which a White couple brandish guns at peaceful protesters.

These reactions could make the 2020 election the culmination of the long-term electoral realignment that I've called the "class inversion": the movement of well-educated White voters toward the Democrats even as blue-collar Whites drift toward the GOP, a reversal of the pattern that defined American politics for the first decades after World War II.

Reverting to 2016 themes
Trump has always tried to convince his primarily non-college and non-urban White base that he "alone" can protect them from the twin forces he portrays as threatening their interests: contemptuous elites who allegedly disdain their values and dangerous minorities and immigrants who purportedly threaten their jobs and their physical safety.

Under the enormous pressure of the coronavirus outbreak and the massive nationwide protests over racial inequity, Trump has reverted to those core themes.

He has frequently disparaged the advice of medical experts, most pointedly by refusing to wear a mask and continuing to hold large in-person rallies over the objections of local officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Phoenix. And he has responded to the Floyd protests primarily with racially infused belligerence, such as his twin retweets of angry Whites over the weekend, his unwavering defense of Confederate monuments and his charge that aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement represent "Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!"

Observers in both parties believe Trump sees his defiance of local officials and medical experts on the rallies as a way to reinforce his identity as an outsider who will break the rules to defend his voters' interests. But on both sides, many believe that approach carries enormous risk, particularly with older and college-educated voters, both of whom have displayed elevated levels of concern about the pandemic.

When Trump appeared last week in suburban Phoenix, which is suffering a fierce coronavirus surge that has pushed the total caseload as of Monday past 45,000 in Maricopa County, much of the coverage of his rally at a megachurch focused on his refusal to require masks or social distancing and the brief amount of time he devoted to the outbreak (10 minutes in a 90-minute address).

For Trump to hold an event that did not require masks "is a bit tone deaf in this part of the state," Charles Coughlin, a veteran Phoenix-based Republican consultant, told me. "It's part of [his] anti-establishment shtick, which seems to be wearing very thin in a crisis."

Democratic pollster Nick Gourevitch, whose firm the Global Strategy Group helps to conduct the daily Navigator tracking poll measuring attitudes on the pandemic and race relations, offers a similar verdict. In Navigator polling last week, he said, a solid majority of Americans opposed Trump's decision to restart his rallies, with opposition much greater among Whites with college degrees (about 3-in-5) than those without one (just under half).

In the Navigator surveys, about two-thirds of Whites with at least four-year degrees have consistently expressed concern that Trump ignores the opinions of experts, with more than half saying that pattern very seriously concerns them, he said.

Trump holding the rallies despite the advice of public health officials is "just continued fodder for ignoring expert advice, which has always been a deep concern that the voters have had," Gourevitch said. "They also play into the self-absorption aspect that he needs these rallies for himself and his own reelection rather than the good of the people."

Those concerns are apparent in recent national and state polls, especially among the college-plus voters who often see their own success in life as based on the expertise they amassed through their education. In last week's national New York Times/Siena College poll, about 90% of voters from all races with four-year college or graduate degrees said they trusted medical scientists to provide accurate information on the virus, while only 18% of the former and 12% of the latter said they trusted Trump.

In the same poll, two-thirds of those with four-year degrees and three-fourths of those with graduate degrees said they disapproved of Trump's response to the outbreak. Likewise, in the latest national CNN poll conducted by SRSS, almost two-thirds of college-educated Whites disapproved of Trump's response to the outbreak -- while a narrow majority of Whites without degrees approved.

Republican consultant Alex Conant, the communications director for Sen. Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign, says such numbers among well-educated voters (as well as comparable weakness among seniors) show the price of Trump's downplaying of the crisis and his open defiance of public health officials.

"I think it's why he's losing in all these swing states," Conant said. "I think there is a slice of his base who loves it and is wildly supportive of him throwing caution to the wind and hitting the campaign trail. And that happens to be a part of his base that he is very in tune with. But then if you're an independent voter or more traditional conservative ... this is a constant reminder of all the things you don't like about his presidency. We're a long way from talking about taxes and judges."

In a measure of Trump's challenge, even Jacksonville, the planned site of his convention acceptance speech, on Monday announced that it would require residents to wear masks in public and in indoor settings.

Similar concerns on race relations
All indications signal that Trump's response to Floyd's death and the protests it sparked is dividing the electorate along the same lines. After initially indicating some concern about Floyd's death, Trump has retreated to more familiar ground by urging greater force against violent protesters (and actually applying it before his walk to St. John's church), highlighting those racially inflammatory videos and repeatedly denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

In all these gestures, Trump has distantly echoed the arguments of Richard Nixon, who won the presidency in 1968 in part by promising to restore "law and order." But in the process, Trump may only demonstrate how much the country has changed since Nixon's time. Critically, this spring's polling consistently shows that Trump's belligerent message on race is alienating not only the growing number of voters of color but also the same college-educated White voters already uneasy over his handling of the coronavirus.

In that most recent national CNN survey, fully 71% of Whites with at least four-year degrees said they disapproved of Trump's handling of race relations. That was nearly as high as the percentage of non-Whites (75%) who disapproved.

See Trump and Biden in head-to-head polling

A national Quinnipiac University survey earlier this month found that two-thirds of college-educated Whites preferred Biden over Trump to handle race relations (while a majority of Whites without degrees favored Trump.) That was as big an advantage as Biden enjoyed on that question among Hispanics (although Black voters preferred him even more emphatically, by almost 10-to-1.)

As Matt McDermott, a Democratic pollster, has argued, those results underscore a critical shift from 1968: While most White suburbanites then believed Nixon could tamp down disorder, many of the equivalent voters today believe that Trump's confrontational and divisive language on race increases the risk of violence in their communities.

In a striking finding, Quinnipiac this month found that college-educated Whites, by 2-to-1, said that having Trump as President made them feel less safe rather than more. By comparison, Whites without degrees, by a 20-point margin, said Trump made them feel more safe.

The Navigator polls likewise found that two-thirds of college Whites expressed concern that at moments of crisis Trump makes things worse "with ... inflammatory words and actions."

The cumulative effect of these attitudes could yield an unprecedented deficit for a Republican presidential nominee among well-educated Whites. Until 2016, neither of the two longest-running data sources on voter choices had ever shown Democrats winning White voters with college degrees. That was true for the exit polls conducted for a consortium of media organizations since the 1970s, and the University of Michigan's American National Election Studies, which traces back to 1952.

In 2016, the Edison Research exit polls conducted for media organizations that included CNN showed Trump squeezing out a narrow 3-point win among college-educated Whites, while the American National Election Studies poll gave Clinton a 10-point advantage -- the first time that survey had ever shown Democrats winning among this group.

(Two other widely discussed data sources on the result also diverged: The post-election analysis by Catalist, a Democratic voter-targeting firm, showed Trump narrowly carrying those well-educated voters, while a study of verified voters by the Pew Research Center gave Clinton a commanding 20-point advantage.)

Despite the differences in the overall margins, these analyses converged around one key point: All of them showed Clinton winning among White women with a college education. Trump, in turn, led among White men with college degrees in all of them except Pew, and even that study gave Clinton only a very small lead.

But compared with any of those 2016 results, the latest national polls almost all show Trump slipping further on both fronts.

Biden's lead among college-educated White women has reached towering heights in recent polls by Quinnipiac (34 percentage points in an average they compiled for me of their May and June surveys), NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist (29 points in their June survey) and CNN (46 points in June).

Among college-educated White men, Trump trailed by 8 points in the CNN survey and 12 in the NPR/Marist Poll; the Quinnipiac average showed Biden with a 4-point advantage among them, closer to at least Pew's result in 2016.

The New York Times/Siena poll showed Biden's lead among all college-educated Whites nearing a breathtaking 30 percentage points, far more than any data source recorded in 2016. Recent polls showed Biden comfortably leading among college-educated White voters in such key battleground states as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin.

Looking to November
All of this signals that November could produce perhaps the largest gap ever between Whites with and without college degrees. In most state and national polls, Trump consistently maintains a huge advantage of at least 2-to-1 among blue-collar White men, his best group in 2016.

And while surveys consistently show Trump's margin among blue-collar White women declining from 2016, in most polls he maintains at least some lead with them.

Anything approaching these results among well-educated Whites would intensify the big movement away from Trump and the GOP evident in the 2018 election. Before the election, Republicans controlled 43% of the House districts that have more college graduates than average. After it, they held just one-fourth.

Now, with Trump's messaging and performance on the virus and race further antagonizing those voters, the GOP faces an election that could consolidate and even extend the Democratic advance in those well-educated suburbs.

Republicans could lose further House seats in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Tampa, Florida, among other places; resistance in big metro centers is the principal threat to GOP senators in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina and maybe Iowa and Georgia; and Trump faces the prospect of even deeper decline in the largest metropolitan centers not only of traditionally blue states but also of emerging Sun Belt battlegrounds including Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

Maricopa County, centered on Phoenix, was the largest US county he won in 2016, for instance, but recent polls have shown both him and GOP Sen. Martha McSally facing double-digit deficits there now.

Trump has aimed his responses to the two major crises of 2020 almost entirely at his base of non-college, non-urban voters while slighting the concerns that well-educated metropolitan voters have consistently expressed in polls. That reflects the belief among many Republicans that his most likely path to victory is by turning out even more of his base voters than in 2016, especially in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the three Rust Belt states that keyed his election.

GOP pollster Whit Ayres and other Republicans also say Trump might reclaim at least some ground among well-educated White votes by portraying Biden as a threat to raise their taxes and to damage the economy and their stock portfolios.

But Conant, the GOP consultant, says Trump has dug himself a large hole in the white-collar suburbs by responding so cavalierly to the two national earthquakes that have riveted their attention.

"He really doesn't want to talk about the pandemic, which is all everyone in America is thinking about," Conant said. "It's the same thing with the Black Lives Matter protests, as well. He really didn't want to talk about George Floyd, which is what everyone in America was talking about for a month. When you have that kind of disconnect between the leader and the voters you see it in the potential [electoral] wave that is now more likely than not."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-2020-polls-white-collar-revolt-against-the-president-is-peaking-in-voting-polls/ar-BB1688pH?ocid=mailsignout
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66330 on: Today at 12:16:00 PM »
Quote from: stevo7 on Today at 12:01:10 PM
Said a few months ago, come September/October if it looks like defeat for Trump he'll pull out with a 'sickness'.

Step in Mike "charisma" Pence. More fun and entertaining than a Eurovision performer. If you'd like to guarantee losing by a landslide (right now it's only looking that way), then please, make him the nominee.

I don't think Trump's ego/and or mental illness will allow it though. He'll stay, lose, shout "rigged!" at the top of his lungs, fuck a lot of things up before inauguration day, and then move on to some new venture. There's still lots of money and exposure in it for him even if he loses in November. He's the type of loon who would relish standing outside of a courthouse with reporters all around asking him questions about his own trial as long as he's the center of attention.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66331 on: Today at 02:12:15 PM »
Business Insider
New CNN report says Turkish President Recep Erdogan was at one point calling Trump as much as twice a week
salarshani@businessinsider.com (Sarah Al-Arshani) 
9 hrs ago

Erdogan sometimes phoned Trump as often as twice a week, according to the CNN report.

He would sometimes call while Trump was golfing, and the president would interrupt his game to chat at length with the Turkish president.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan reportedly called US President Donald Trump twice a week at one point, according to a new CNN report.

Sources told reporter Carl Bernstein that Erdogan was allegedly "put through directly to the President on standing orders from Trump."

The report was based on repeated interviews with officials over a period of four months. Bernstein, who along with Bob Woodward, broke the story of the Watergate Scandal for The Washington Post in 1972, reported that Trump's lack of preparation for conversations with leaders like Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen by some White House officials as a "danger to the national security of the United States."

"The calls caused former top Trump deputies  including national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, as well as intelligence officials  to conclude that the President was often 'delusional,' as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders," Bernstein wrote in the CNN report.

According to the report, Trump's conversations with Erdogan and Putin were "particularly egregious in terms of Trump almost never being prepared substantively and thus leaving him susceptible to being taken advantage of in various ways."

Some top officials in the Trump administration were reportedly especially concerned about how often Erdogan called and how easily he went past the usual National Security Council protocols and procedures to reach Trump. Erdogan reportedly would even reach Trump while he was at his golf course, and the president would pause his games to have lengthy chats with him. Erdogan would ask Trump for policy concessions and favors, according to CNN.

Trump, the report alleges, had very little knowledge on the Syria crisis and the history in the region, that Erdogan was able to easily take advantage of him.

"Erdogan took him to the cleaners," one of the sources told Bernstein.

The report claimed that the calls with Erdogan were a major reason for Trump's order to pull US forces from Syria. The New York Times reported in October 2019, that Trump's decision to pull troops from the country that has been embattled in almost a decade of civil war came "impulsively" after a call with Erodgan.

The removal of US troops allowed Turkey to attack the Kurds. According to Business Insider, US forces acted as "deterrent" for Turkey to not attack the Kurds. The Kurds had helped the US fight against the Islamic State and were apart of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

In response to the CNN report, White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews told Business Insider: " President Trump is a world-class negotiator who has consistently furthered America's interests on the world stage. From negotiating the phase-one China deal and the USMCA to NATO allies contributing more and defeating ISIS, President Trump has shown his ability to advance America's strategic interests."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/new-cnn-report-says-turkish-president-recep-erdogan-was-at-one-point-calling-trump-as-much-as-twice-a-week/ar-BB167Vk0?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66332 on: Today at 02:18:36 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:12:15 PM
Business Insider
New CNN report says Turkish President Recep Erdogan was at one point calling Trump as much as twice a week
salarshani@businessinsider.com (Sarah Al-Arshani) 
9 hrs ago

...

Some top officials in the Trump administration were reportedly especially concerned about how often Erdogan called and how easily he went past the usual National Security Council protocols and procedures to reach Trump. Erdogan reportedly would even reach Trump while he was at his golf course, and the president would pause his games to have lengthy chats with him. Erdogan would ask Trump for policy concessions and favors, according to CNN.

Officials couldn't reach Trump on golf course to delete retweet of video showing man chanting 'white power': report

Quote
President Trump's retweet of a video that included a demonstrator yelling white power during protests in Florida set off a five-alarm fire in the White House on Sunday, NBC News reported.

Two unidentified White House officials told the network that the video remained on the presidents Twitter feed for more than three hours because he could not be reached. Trump was reportedly at his Virginia golf club and put his phone down.

Aides were also initially unable to reach deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino in an effort to delete the post, NBC News reported.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505166-officials-couldnt-reach-trump-on-golf-course-for-hours-after-he
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66333 on: Today at 02:26:20 PM »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66334 on: Today at 02:26:24 PM »
What's next, regular zoom calls with Bashar al-Assad while he's getting spray tanned in the Oval Office?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66335 on: Today at 02:26:45 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:16:00 PM
Step in Mike "charisma" Pence. More fun and entertaining than a Eurovision performer. If you'd like to guarantee losing by a landslide (right now it's only looking that way), then please, make him the nominee.

I don't think Trump's ego/and or mental illness will allow it though. He'll stay, lose, shout "rigged!" at the top of his lungs, fuck a lot of things up before inauguration day, and then move on to some new venture. There's still lots of money and exposure in it for him even if he loses in November. He's the type of loon who would relish standing outside of a courthouse with reporters all around asking him questions about his own trial as long as he's the center of attention.

It's the most dangerous time we're entering now.

I wonder, when Sean Hannity soft-balled Trump that question about second term policies, that Trump deliberately avoided specifics - you know, because he would never remember what he'd said when he got asked about it later.  But honestly, how hard would it have been to, say, just reply that getting the economy back up after Covid, and getting people back to work, would be a priority?  Or to say he was on the side of law and order, would look to safeguard police numbers and funding?  He's too busy trying to fool people and by now he's fooling nobody.

One potential positive about the BLM protests is that I think it takes postponing the election off the cards.  I mean, how you can cancel elections due to a virus you insist is under control and not as bad as the media makes out I couldn't say, but hey, it's Trump.  But his people and the GOP will know it would trigger massive, absolutely massive, civil unrest to try and delay the election.  And people would die, because Trump has only one answer in such circumstances.

So it will all be about depressing turnout and making it as difficult to vote as possible. This will be critical at state legislative level and in gerrymandered districts that the Republicans are trying to cling onto.  Lose them, and the districts will be redrawn in a way that they wont get a sniff for a generation. 

Yeah, it's going to be a very dangerous five months.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66336 on: Today at 02:40:51 PM »
Canceling/postponing the election is off the table Constitutionally anyway, so it won't happen no matter what.

But you're right, the next five months will see them deploy every trick in the book, including their oldest and most effective tactic: voter suppression. But seeing as how fired up people are at the moment and the BLM movement as well, I don't think it's going to work.

I mean Biden couldn't have dreamed this up. Literally doing nothing at this point is better than anything Trump could do, and Biden is really starting to pick up steam. I can say with absolute certainty that in terms of social media influence/fundraising he's definitely hired the right people and the campaign at the moment is absolutely on point.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #66337 on: Today at 02:50:37 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:40:51 PM
I mean Biden couldn't have dreamed this up. Literally doing nothing at this point is better than anything Trump could do, and Biden is really starting to pick up steam. I can say with absolute certainty that in terms of social media influence/fundraising he's definitely hired the right people and the campaign at the moment is absolutely on point.
Plus he has the support of the Lincoln Project and Republicans For Biden. Those may swing a precious state or two for him.

What I'm also feeling more hopeful about these days is the possible switch of Senate control to the Dems. It might actually happen, fingers crossed.

Long time to go though. Trump is a cockroach, hard to kill. 
