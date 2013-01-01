« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 03:43:15 PM
Either they didn't tell him, or they DID tell him, but added the caveat that they didn't think it was credible.

Or they told him, but he didn't listen, or didn't believe them; or they opted not to tell him because they knew he wouldn't listen even if they did.

None of the options reflect well on anyone.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 03:46:40 PM
Iran appeals to Interpol to issue arrest request for Trump

Quote
Irans government has issued an arrest warrant for President Trump over the January killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and appealed to Interpol for help in detaining Trump, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Ali Alqasimehr, a prosecutor in Tehran, said Iran has charged Trump and 30 others with murder and terrorism in connection with the Jan. 3 drone strike that killed the commander of Irans Quds Force in Baghdad, the AP said, citing the state-run IRNA news agency. Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else named in the warrant, but said Iran would continue pushing for Trumps prosecution after he leaves office.

He added that Iran has asked for Interpol to issue a red notice for those named in the warrant, the international law enforcement agencys highest-level request and one that local authorities typically grant. The notices do not obligate countries to make arrests or extraditions. Interpol publishes some notices but is under no legal or regulatory requirement to do so, according to the AP.

Interpol will almost certainly not grant the request due to its guidelines against undertaking any intervention or activities of a political nature, the AP noted.

Its a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish, Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, said in a new conference in Saudi Arabia Monday, according to the AP.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/504993-iran-appeals-to-interpol-to-issue-arrest

I want someone to create an elaborate ruse in which former President Trump is invited to open Trump Tower Tehran, where the Iranian police are waiting for him.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 03:51:29 PM
McEnany: Trump shared video of man shouting 'white power' to stand with 'demonized' supporters

Quote
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday defended President Trump's retweet a day earlier in which the president shared a video of a man in Florida shouting "white power," saying he did so to stand up for his supporters.

"The president did not hear that phrase in that portion of the video, and when it was signaled to him that this was in there he took that tweet down," McEnany told "Fox & Friends."

"But he made very clear to me that he stands with the people of The Villages, our great seniors, men and women in the Villages who support this president," she continued. "He stands for them and his point in tweeting out that video was to stand with his supporters who are oftentimes demonized."

Quote
Today the President shared a video of people shouting white power and said they were great. Just like he did after Charlottesville, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden tweeted Sunday, referring to Trumps widely criticized comments after the deadly clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters in 2017.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504999-mcenany-trump-shared-video-of-man-shouting-white-power-to-stand-with

Just a thought, but maybe they're demonised because they use such phrases as "white power"?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 03:54:03 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:43:15 PM
Either they didn't tell him, or they DID tell him, but added the caveat that they didn't think it was credible.

Or they told him, but he didn't listen, or didn't believe them; or they opted not to tell him because they knew he wouldn't listen even if they did.

None of the options reflect well on anyone.

If he didn't knew about it, he'd have bragged about being the only person that knew anything about it.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 04:00:32 PM
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana abortion law, handing a win to abortion rights advocates who feared the conservative court would break with past rulings to rein in protections that emerged from the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.

The justices voted 5-4 to invalidate Louisianas admitting-privilege law in the first major abortion ruling of the Trump era, which came after the court struck down a nearly identical Texas law four years ago.

The ruling, which underscored the razor-thin voting margin over abortion rights, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's four liberals, is likely to make future Supreme Court decisions over a womans right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy an even more pressing issue in the coming presidential election.

The ruling Monday is also the clearest indication yet that the court, which now tilts more conservative with the addition of President Trumps two nominees, is pursuing a more restrained approach than many abortion rights advocates feared.

In a concurring opinion, Roberts said his vote was guided by deference to prior rulings, particularly the courts 2016 decision in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, which struck down a nearly identical Texas law.

The legal doctrine of stare decisis requires us, absent special circumstances, to treat like cases alike, Roberts wrote. The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore Louisianas law cannot stand under our precedents.

Justice Stephen Breyer, who penned the majority decision four years ago in Hellerstedt, also wrote the majority opinion in Mondays decision. In addition to Roberts, he was joined by liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

https://thehill.com/regulation/504994-supreme-court-strikes-down-louisiana-abortion-restrictions
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 04:17:46 PM
Seems as if they're scared shitless that not only will they lose the White House, they'll lose the Senate as well. And by hefty margins.

I saw this somewhere on social media and it would make for a great bumper sticker that some liberal organization/pac should be making.

Trump LIED and people DIED.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 04:32:19 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:43:15 PM
Either they didn't tell him, or they DID tell him, but added the caveat that they didn't think it was credible.

Or they told him, but he didn't listen, or didn't believe them; or they opted not to tell him because they knew he wouldn't listen even if they did.

None of the options reflect well on anyone.
It was almost certainly contained within a daily briefing (written rather than oral, because it was so important), and Trump did not (or could not) read it. It is probably that simple.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 05:01:20 PM
NBC News
Trump's growing re-election threat: Republican skeptics
Shannon Pettypiece 
3 hrs ago

WASHINGTON  In 2016, Matt Borges publicly condemned and feuded with Donald Trump when he was head of the Ohio Republican Party  but in the end, he voted for him anyway. That won't be happening in 2020.

Borges  who says he is confident there are a growing number of Republicans like him, unwilling to "hold their nose" and vote for Trump a second time  is part of a growing movement of conservatives openly working to elect the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

"Nothing was going to get me to vote for Hillary Clinton. I grew up in this business learning to fight against everything the Clintons were for. I knew her, and in my mind, I knew what a Clinton presidency was going to be like," said Borges, who helped form an anti-Trump super PAC. "A lot of folks are like me. They understand that Joe Biden isn't the same kind of candidate."

While the president remains focused on outside foes, the threat from within could well prove a decisive factor this fall, with well-financed campaigns led by seasoned political operatives aimed at shaving away support from the GOP base in an election that could wind up being decided on the margins.

As lifelong conservatives, these members of the Republican resistance say they are in a unique position to reach like-minded voters who are uncomfortable with Trump's rhetoric and actions but hesitant to back a Democrat.

"What we wanted to create is a movement among rank-and-file Republicans to give them a sense of community and a sense of encouragement from walking away from this president," said Tim Miller, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee. He is now an adviser to Republican Voters Against Trump, a super PAC that he said will "create a permission structure for them to say for the first, maybe only, time that they won't vote for a Republican."

Trump retains widespread support among Republicans in polls  90 percent of those who identified as Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 71 percent viewed him very favorably, according to a New York Times/Siena University poll released last week.

But Republicans advocating for Biden said cracks are forming that they believe they can tap into. Trump trailed Biden by 20 points among independent voters, the NYT/Siena poll found, and just 61 percent of self-identified Republicans said they viewed the country as being on the right track. The president's support among the groups that were key to his win in 2016  seniors, non-college-educated whites and men  has also been shrinking in multiple polls over the past two months.

The Lincoln Project, whose co-founders include Republican lawyer George Conway, the husband of top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and veterans of multiple Republican presidential campaigns, has spent $2 million on ads attacking Trump and promoting Biden in battleground states, as well as in the nation's capital  and it has earned much more than it has invested through Trump's irritated public responses.

Republican Voters Against Trump expects to have a $10 million budget to target voters online, with a focus on college-educated Republicans in swing states and working-class female Republicans, said Miller, who is working with conservative commentator Bill Kristol on the project. The group has promoted hundreds of online videos of people who say they regret having voted for Trump in 2016 and won't do the same in 2020, like a shirtless North Carolina man smoking a cigarette who professes that he would vote for a tomato can before voting again for Trump.

The group Borges helped start, Right Side PAC, is testing various messages and building out data models to identify persuadable Republican voters. Rather than run TV ads aimed at a large audience, it plans to target specific voters by mail, phone and online.

More groups are expected to emerge after the convention, said a GOP strategist who backed Trump in 2016 and is now opposing him. The operative said he has gotten calls from at least a half-dozen Republican consultants considering various anti-Trump efforts.

While no other president in recent history has faced such organized public opposition from within his own party, it's not a new phenomenon for Trump, who has been contending with the so-called Never Trump movement among Republicans since he launched his campaign. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh dismissed the groups' efforts, saying "any efforts by disgruntled former Republicans is doomed to fail."

"President Trump has the support of a record number of Republicans and leads a united party," Murtaugh said.

But in addition to the super PACs, a growing number of prominent Republicans are speaking out on their own, several of whom held top positions in his administration, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, a former Fox News contributor who has been lobbing near-daily attacks at Trump this month while promoting his book.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump supporter who was briefly his White House communications director, has been working with Right Side PAC, reaching out to donors and trying to recruit other prominent Republicans to speak out, Borges said. Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly and former defense secretary, James Mattis, have called Trump's character into question over the past month.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said this month that she was "struggling" with whether to support Trump. Other Republicans have been trying to sound the alarm with Trump about his weakening prospects, like Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota, who has said Trump should adjust his tone and has warned that support for the president among independents is softening.

Trump has been quick to punch back. He promised to campaign against Murkowski, and he called GOP critics "human scum" last year after several spoke out over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and his attempts to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden's son Hunter.

The anti-Trump Republican groups expect to raise just a fraction of the money as the pro-Trump super PAC or Biden-aligned PACs, but in an election that could come down to a few thousand votes in a single state, even getting Trump voters from 2016 to sit on the sidelines could be a victory.

"If you were for Trump last time and you write in Ronald Reagan this time, that is plus one for Joe Biden," Miller said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/trump-s-growing-re-election-threat-republican-skeptics/ar-BB165QQi?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 05:12:47 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:42:42 PM
Fox's Gasparino: GOP operatives raising possibility Trump 'could drop out of race' if polls don't rebound

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504996-foxs-gasparino-gop-operatives-raising-possibility-trump-could-drop-out-of-race

You can't lose if you don't participate

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 05:20:48 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:42:42 PM
Fox's Gasparino: GOP operatives raising possibility Trump 'could drop out of race' if polls don't rebound

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504996-foxs-gasparino-gop-operatives-raising-possibility-trump-could-drop-out-of-race

Now that would make things interesting. I don't think Trump will walk away, but imagine if he did. All of a sudden the Republicans have no candidate and they'd need to find one in a hurry.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 05:42:02 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:20:48 PM
Now that would make things interesting. I don't think Trump will walk away, but imagine if he did. All of a sudden the Republicans have no candidate and they'd need to find one in a hurry.
Feign or catch virus, Pence carries.

He can't take losing.  He's a winnah! Gotta keep up the visual.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 06:36:16 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:12:47 PM
You can't lose if you don't participate



Well he wont get a Presidential Pardon from Biden.  Fortunately, most of the evidence/charges against Trump are under lock and key, and President Pence can only pardon Trump for the stuff already in the public domain.

Quote
"Nothing was going to get me to vote for Hillary Clinton. I grew up in this business learning to fight against everything the Clintons were for. I knew her, and in my mind, I knew what a Clinton presidency was going to be like," said Borges, who helped form an anti-Trump super PAC. "A lot of folks are like me. They understand that Joe Biden isn't the same kind of candidate."

And this is why Biden was the only realistic choice, whichever way you want to look at it. 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 06:37:54 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:51:29 PM
McEnany: Trump shared video of man shouting 'white power' to stand with 'demonized' supporters

I'd genuinely love to know what goes on inside the head of that woman. I honestly would. I mean, I can sort of forgive Sean Spicer. He probably didn't know what he was getting himself into when he took on the gig. I can also kind of forgive Sanders. As disingenuous and dishonest as she was, at least she did the right thing in the end and resigned. McEnany is a different kettle of fish though. This is a woman who routinely slammed Trump during his first campaign. She's been on numerous TV shows saying how she outright dislikes the guy and has stated numerous times in the past that the GOP would be much better off as a party if they didn't "claim" Trump as one of their own. Yet here she is, knowingly and willingly lying and bullshitting to an entire nation on behalf of a guy she clearly despises. I understand why the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes go out of their way to airbrush his fuckwittery. But why McEnany? What the fuck does she stand to gain?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 06:45:08 PM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:37:54 PM
I'd genuinely love to know what goes on inside the head of that woman. I honestly would. I mean, I can sort of forgive Sean Spicer. He probably didn't know what he was getting himself into when he took on the gig. I can also kind of forgive Sanders. As disingenuous and dishonest as she was, at least she did the right thing in the end and resigned. McEnany is a different kettle of fish though. This is a woman who routinely slammed Trump during his first campaign. She's been on numerous TV shows saying how she outright dislikes the guy and has stated numerous times in the past that the GOP would be much better off as a party if they didn't "claim" Trump as one of their own. Yet here she is, knowingly and willingly lying and bullshitting to an entire nation on behalf of a guy she clearly despises. I understand why the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes go out of their way to airbrush his fuckwittery. But why McEnany? What the fuck does she stand to gain?

Good point. Maybe a book (like the rest of them)?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 06:53:00 PM
Reddit updates hate speech policy, bans subreddits including The_Donald

Reddit updated its policies against hate speech Monday and banned 2,000 communities or "subreddits," including one devoted to President Trump.

The forum r/The_Donald had over 700,000 users, although activity had declined on it since the 2016 election.

The new policy explicitly bans subreddits and user that "promote hate based on identity or vulnerability."

"All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity," the company wrote in a post announcing the changes.

"The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average, antagonized us and other communities, and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations. Until now, weve worked in good faith to help them preserve the community as a space for its usersthrough warnings, mod changes, quarantining, and more."

Among the 2,000 subreddits banned, only 200 had more than 10 daily users.

Among the more active communities banned Monday was r/ChapoTrapHouse, a forum dedicated to the leftist podcast of the same name.

"Though smaller, r/ChapoTrapHouse was banned for similar reasons: They consistently host rule-breaking content and their mods have demonstrated no intention of reining in their community," Reddit's post reads.

"To be clear, views across the political spectrum are allowed on Reddit  but all communities must work within our policies and do so in good faith, without exception."

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/505053-reddit-updates-hate-speech-policy-bans-subreddits-including-thedonald

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

The Amazon-owned company says the President's channel broke its hateful conduct policies.

Quote
Twitch has temporarily suspended Donald Trumps account. The company says the channels broadcast of the Presidents Tulsa Rally and recent re-airing of one of his 2016 campaign stops violated its hateful conduct policy. The comments Twitch took issue with feature the President making negative comments about Mexican migrants.

Hey, its 1:00 oclock in the morning and a very tough, Ive used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do, Trump says in one of the videos flagged by Twitch.

In a statement to Engadget, the company said, Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trumps channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream.

Trumps 2020 presidential campaign created the account last October. Twitch says it made clear to the Presidents media team when it created the account that it doesnt make exceptions for politicians. Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines, the company said at the time. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules.

https://www.engadget.com/twitch-suspends-donald-trump-account-174145621.htmll
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 06:57:03 PM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:37:54 PM
I'd genuinely love to know what goes on inside the head of that woman. I honestly would. I mean, I can sort of forgive Sean Spicer. He probably didn't know what he was getting himself into when he took on the gig. I can also kind of forgive Sanders. As disingenuous and dishonest as she was, at least she did the right thing in the end and resigned. McEnany is a different kettle of fish though. This is a woman who routinely slammed Trump during his first campaign. She's been on numerous TV shows saying how she outright dislikes the guy and has stated numerous times in the past that the GOP would be much better off as a party if they didn't "claim" Trump as one of their own. Yet here she is, knowingly and willingly lying and bullshitting to an entire nation on behalf of a guy she clearly despises. I understand why the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes go out of their way to airbrush his fuckwittery. But why McEnany? What the fuck does she stand to gain?

What does she stand to gain?  Look at just what you've written and I see 2 things. You now know her name and have proven you can forgive people for doing what she is doing.  Sean Spicer went on dancing with the stars or so I've heard.  Huckabee Sanders is now considered a strong candidate for some big offices, e.g. Governor.  That's what she stands to gain.  Those shitheads knew what they were doing, she knows what she is doing, and the world spins.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:00:00 PM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:37:54 PM
I'd genuinely love to know what goes on inside the head of that woman. I honestly would. I mean, I can sort of forgive Sean Spicer. He probably didn't know what he was getting himself into when he took on the gig. I can also kind of forgive Sanders. As disingenuous and dishonest as she was, at least she did the right thing in the end and resigned. McEnany is a different kettle of fish though. This is a woman who routinely slammed Trump during his first campaign. She's been on numerous TV shows saying how she outright dislikes the guy and has stated numerous times in the past that the GOP would be much better off as a party if they didn't "claim" Trump as one of their own. Yet here she is, knowingly and willingly lying and bullshitting to an entire nation on behalf of a guy she clearly despises. I understand why the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes go out of their way to airbrush his fuckwittery. But why McEnany? What the fuck does she stand to gain?
$$$$$$

She has gained greater fame. And there will always companies who will pay big money to land a former Presidential press secretary. Plus as jshooters said, there will be a book. She's now a young woman who should be financially set for life if she plays her cards right.

Of course, she has no ethics, but who needs that...
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:10:04 PM
Ok, asking what she stands to gain was probably a bad way of putting it. Obviously she stands to gain financially

I guess what I was trying to scratch at is it must take a special kind of unscrupulousness to be able to abandon your principles as brazenly as McEnany does



Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:13:06 PM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:10:04 PM
Ok, asking what she stands to gain was probably a bad way of putting it. Obviously she stands to gain financially

I guess what I was trying to scratch at is it must take a special kind of unscrupulousness to be able to abandon your principles as brazenly as McEnany does
Unless you're a cook or a maid or a Secret Service agent, I'd guess there is hardly anyone else who has any scruples in the current White House.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:13:55 PM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:10:04 PM
Ok, asking what she stands to gain was probably a bad way of putting it. Obviously she stands to gain financially

I guess what I was trying to scratch at is it must take a special kind of unscrupulousness to be able to abandon your principles as brazenly as McEnany does

Fair point mate. The world is full of c*nts and often their very cuntishness is what propels them to positions of power and wealth

Edit: I want to be very clear that the overwhelming majority of c*nts in this world are men. I personally dont view that as a gender specific terminology
« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:09 PM by Jshooters »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:45:33 PM
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 06:45:08 PM
Good point. Maybe a book (like the rest of them)?

Of course it's a book.  And she'll also claim she was a fifth columnist inside the Trump administration.

Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:10:04 PM
Ok, asking what she stands to gain was probably a bad way of putting it. Obviously she stands to gain financially

I guess what I was trying to scratch at is it must take a special kind of unscrupulousness to be able to abandon your principles as brazenly as McEnany does

Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz say hello.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 07:51:06 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:36:16 PM
President Pence can only pardon Trump for the stuff already in the public domain.

And Pence can't pardon Trump for criminality if its found that he himself was involved also.
If he wasn't, I'd like to think he'd let Trump sink, his own objective would have been achieved.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 08:03:53 PM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:10:04 PM
Ok, asking what she stands to gain was probably a bad way of putting it. Obviously she stands to gain financially

I guess what I was trying to scratch at is it must take a special kind of unscrupulousness to be able to abandon your principles as brazenly as McEnany does





How genuine was her dislike of Trump though? She was on TV and probably paid to be controversial or to create a debate. It's basically the Morning Joe situation in reverse. And McEnany still doesn't seem as bad as certain other people. You know who I mean. He has a really ugly wife and his dad was best mates with Lee Harvey Oswald.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 08:09:13 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:21:44 PM
News Shocker!

This just in:

Trump lies.

But..... he can't lie!! He even says so himself!!! 34 minutes in whilst, umm, lying... :-\


https://youtu.be/7z7sHJM1ukY
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 08:11:35 PM
Quote
McEnany wouldnt say whether the intelligence was in the Presidents Daily Brief, a top-secret summary of high-level intelligence that is given to Trump daily, only reiterating that he was not personally briefed on the matter.

McEnany declined to explain Trumps tweet late Sunday night that intelligence had just reported to him that they did not find the information credible in explaining why he hadnt been briefed on the material. She did not say who Trump was referring to in the tweet or whether the conversation constituted a full briefing.

No further details on the presidents private correspondence, McEnany said.

She later sidestepped a question about how Trump could be sure the intelligence was not credible if he had not been briefed on it, instead accusing The New York Times of irresponsible reporting.

Quote
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday requested briefings for the full House and Senate from the head of the CIA and the director of national intelligence. Republicans on Capitol Hill have also pressed the White House for information.

Several Republican lawmakers were at the White House for a briefing on the matter as McEnany spoke.

McEnany said that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows phoned House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday evening offering to brief eight lawmakers on the committees of jurisdiction on the matter. She said the briefing was ongoing at the White House but did not divulge the names of the attendees.

When a reporter pointed out that members of Congress were being briefed on an issue the president claimed he had not been briefed on, McEnany explained that Trump is briefed on verified intelligence.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505066-mcenany-sidesteps-questions-on-russian-bounty-intel
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 08:19:10 PM
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 08:23:52 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 05:20:48 PM
Now that would make things interesting. I don't think Trump will walk away, but imagine if he did. All of a sudden the Republicans have no candidate and they'd need to find one in a hurry.
It will not save the party. The diehards will vote for no one but Trump.
