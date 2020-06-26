« previous next »
mallin9

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
June 26, 2020, 07:25:12 PM
First corona press briefing in months, sackless Mike Pence trotted out,,,,,,and it was just so so Baghdad bob. Tremendous response under this leadership.  Outstanding. Everything is going swimmingly!
Caligula?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
June 26, 2020, 08:13:38 PM
I'm fully convinced that they're aware of the hole they've dug themselves into and know they can't get out of and want no part of even trying to fix this epic mess during the next four years. Any other explanations defy belief.
mallin9

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
June 26, 2020, 09:45:29 PM
I think it's a couple of shitty grifters rather than 4d chess players and they are incapable of, amongst other things, just doing their homework and putting the work in. That is not their style. Say Jared is handling it, do a grift, and fuck off to the golf course/to lounge with mother/indulge white supremacy fever dreams
Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
June 26, 2020, 10:01:56 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on June 26, 2020, 08:13:38 PM
I'm fully convinced that they're aware of the hole they've dug themselves into and know they can't get out of and want no part of even trying to fix this epic mess during the next four years. Any other explanations defy belief.

Like I said, their plan for a path back to power is to trash everything on the way out, like Obamacare, and then spend the next four years blaming Democrats for not fixing it all.

They do not use power.  They simply deny it to others.  So I hope the Democrats take them to the cleaners at state level so they can redraw all the electoral maps.  Could well lock the GOP out of some states permanently.
jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 03:33:20 PM
POLITICO
Josh Hawley warns Trump on Supreme Court disappointments
By Marianne LeVine 
1 hr ago

President Donald Trump counts reshaping the judiciary as one of his greatest accomplishments. But some top conservatives say his vaunted process for picking Supreme Court nominees needs to be revamped.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said in an interview that the high courts latest string of left-leaning rulings suggests Trump should reconsider his vow to release a new list of potential Supreme Court nominees by September in his bid to win over socially conservative voters.

I dont love the idea of just doing over what we have been doing in the past, Hawley said. The idea of issuing a new list, if its just going to be the same stuff and the same process, I mean Im not wild about it.  When it comes to this whole process, we have to ask ourselves, is this vetting process, is this really working?

Trump has made the confirmation of 200 federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices, a significant part of his reelection campaign. But Hawley said religious conservatives right now are very depressed, particularly after Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump pick, wrote the decision providing LGBTQ workers with federal workplace protections.

The disappointment comes as Trump cant afford to lose a key part of his base amid fast-sinking polls. And the Supreme Court could deal another blow to conservatives soon in a case centering on a Louisiana anti-abortion law.

Hawley said grassroots religious conservatives need to be much more involved in the Supreme Court discussions going forward given their political clout, and he offered a reminder to his friends in the legal conservative project.

Who actually goes out and votes for judges? said Hawley. Its conservative Catholics, conservative Jews, evangelicals, Mormons. That coalition of folks is vitally important to the Republican Party. I think they feel just shocked at what's going with the Supreme Court, so I think its vital that they be heard from and involved in this process.

Trump first released a list of possible Supreme Court nominees in May 2016 with input from conservatives affiliated with The Federalist Society and The Heritage Foundation. The names helped ease concerns about the GOP nominee, and many credit the move with encouraging evangelicals to come to the polls.

Hawley, himself a former Supreme Court clerk, has been vocal lately in his criticism of the high court. But unlike other Republicans who share his frustrations and supported Gorsuch, Hawley is the first to take issue with the process employed so far to pick Trump appointments. Hawleys effort to seize on the issue also offers a window into a possible 2024 presidential campaign that relies on a populist, socially conservative message.

Top officials in conservative legal groups counter that religious organizations have always been involved and say that while they disagree with some of the Supreme Courts decisions, conservatives are seeing a net positive under Trump. They also say Trump should be praised for his transparency in releasing a list, arguing it helped win his 2016 campaign.

There is the more secretive and narrow process of judicial selection that brought us David Souter and John Roberts, said Leonard Leo, who was involved in the Supreme Court confirmation of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. And there is the process that President Trump established and created which is to create as much transparency as possible by publishing a list for all conservatives to see and respond to.

Leo, a co-chairman of The Federalist Society, also pushed back on the idea that religious conservatives have been ignored.

I seriously doubt that any thoughtful religious conservative would trade the Supreme Court of today, in spite of some significant disappointing decisions, for the Supreme Court of 25, 30 or 40 years ago, he said. As compared with conservative performance in the broader battle over our culture, the conservative legal movement has posted significantly more gains. Obviously, more can be achieved and thats precisely what the president is trying to accomplish as he enters into the election cycle this November.

The president hasnt been shy about touting his record on judicial nominees. In a recent interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said it was his top presidential achievement and predicted that close to 300 judges would be confirmed under his administration. But there are some signs of discontent. During his rally in Tulsa, Okla., when Trump touted Gorsuchs confirmation, the crowd responded with boos.

Carrie Severino, president of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, praised Trumps decision to publicly release a list, calling it a bold move. She also defended the vetting process for nominees and predicted Trumps next list of Supreme Court nominees would also include a new pool of judges: appellate court nominees confirmed under his presidency.

That is a really different type of group than you had when Trump was choosing what to do. He was looking at largely Bush appointees, Severino said. Now he would have the opportunity to choose among Trump nominees ... [who] were chosen with specific interest in having a certain level of courage and principle in a way that the Bush administration wasnt focusing on.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who competed against Trump in the 2016 GOP primary and might seek the White House again one day, praised the presidents "leadership" on judicial nominees.

The last two weeks of decisions from the Court go to show just how important it is for President Trump to continue emphasizing the need to nominate strong justices to the bench who will defend the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and I look forward to seeing the revised list, Cruz added.

Others on the right, however, say the Supreme Court has accumulated too much power altogether, and that Congress and the administration need to do more to counter disappointing legal decisions through legislation and executive authority.

The future of the movement is going to have to be much more willing to address our political problems through the political process, said Terry Schilling, executive director of American Principles Project. Congress needs to be much more engaged. The president needs to be much more engaged.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/josh-hawley-warns-trump-on-supreme-court-disappointments/ar-BB1625tQ?ocid=msedgntp
ericthered10

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 05:19:20 PM
Appalling. "We appointed conservatives to the Supreme Court but they are still sometimes making rulings based on the law and not just whatever I want."
Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:32:35 PM
Joe Scarborough
@JoeNBC
·
10m
March 2020- Trump learns Russia is paying Islamic militants to kill Americans.

May 8, 2020- Trump says: We have this great friendship.  And, by the way, getting along with Russia is a great thing, getting along with Putin and Russia is a great thing.

Quote Tweet
The Lincoln Project
@ProjectLincoln
 · 3h

Trump asked for Russias help with the election in 2016.

Russia enlisted militants to kill Americans. Trump didnt care.

Trump tried to get Russia back into the G-8.

Trump has had several private calls with Putin.

Who does the President work for?


-----

I hear Georgia may be slipping away from Trump now.
soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:34:55 PM
Trump is awful to listen to. It's 10x worse reading an interview of Trump. Get yourself a stiff drink and try to read this official White House interview transcript for even 2 minutes.

I was going to quote snippets but I didn't know where to start. Or stop. It's Google Translate stricken with Alzheimer's.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-fox-news-town-hall-green-bay-wi/
stoa

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 06:53:11 PM
Him talking is like a dictionary containing only the simple and most common words exploding in your face. Last week tonight had a great clip once where Trump started out talking about global warming or whatever and ended up bragging about how great his miss universe pageant was... They also did a piece about him talking about nuclear weapons and how it sounds like you're using the word predictions when typing on your phone. They have it a try and yes, the predictive text sounded very much like something Trump could have said. It's kind of insane though, how someone like that can end up being the leader of one of the biggest and most powerful countries in the world.
Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:31:36 PM
Shared a Chris Hayes' video to the other thread.  Sean Hannity asks about Trump's plans for a second term, and Trump just mangles on about experience vs talent for about a minute.

I THINK he was trying to say his talent beats Biden's experience, but it's like he only ever verbalises half the context of what he's actually thinking (probably less than half).  Truth is he doesn't have any second term agenda beyond re-election, so he can avoid prison.

It's why I firmly believe that, between his responses to BLM and Covid-19, and his blatant corruption, Trump will face some form of consequences when he leaves office. He has simply made too many enemies and killed too many people through his bungling and fecklessness not to.

It will probably be the right wing that does the deed on him as well.  He's ruined their electability for years.
soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 07:42:25 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on June 26, 2020, 10:01:56 PM
Like I said, their plan for a path back to power is to trash everything on the way out, like Obamacare, and then spend the next four years blaming Democrats for not fixing it all.
If by September Trump's team deems the election lost, I think you're right. Burn the building down to ashes, and then make it harder to get building permits, then blame Biden for 4 years of not re-building it quickly enough.
TSC

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:02:41 PM
Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:16:36 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 07:42:25 PM
If by September Trump's team deems the election lost, I think you're right. Burn the building down to ashes, and then make it harder to get building permits, then blame Biden for 4 years of not re-building it quickly enough.

Hopefully a lot of the legislation Trump is cancelling can be re-implemented without too much fuss, especially if the Democrats control both houses. 


It's bad news for Trump that Covid is now taking off in Red States. Could fatally undermine his campaign.  By September he could be dead in the water.
24∗7

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:20:10 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:16:36 PM
By September he could be dead in the water.
Careful! The Feds might interpret that as a threat to national security!!!!!!! ;)

But if it happens, you just know it's one shit that'll definitely be a............floater..........
Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:20:10 PM
Careful! The Feds might interpret that as a threat to national security!!!!!!! ;)

But if it happens, you just know it's one shit that'll definitely be a............floater..........

Well Trump basically legalised dumping toxic waste in the water...
jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:23:01 PM
The news is all bad for His Largeness.

Deffo not building the base.

Polls show older men, older women and college educated women are deserting him in droves.

People voted for him in hope last time.  He's proven he hasn't a scooby.

Now only arseholes, scumbags, racists and anti abortion-ists will back him.

When presented the chance Thursday -- host Sean Hannity asked Trump to name his "top priority items for a second term" -- Trump became distracted with old grievances and never ultimately named a single goal.

"One of the things that will be really great -- the word experience is still good, I always say talent is more important than experience, I've always said that -- but the word experience is a very important word, a very important meaning," Trump said.

The President noted that in his life as a New York developer he rarely visited Washington, and didn't know many of the city's players.
"Now I know everybody," he said. "And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, like an idiot like (former national security adviser John) Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody, you don't have to drop bombs on everybody, you don't have to kill people."

From there, Trump launched into an extended attack on Bolton, never returning to the theme of his second term. Later, Hannity again raised the notion of a second term, only to have Trump respond with criticism of the "planeloads of cash" he alleged were sent to Iran by the Obama administration.

Elsewhere in the town hall, Trump seemed to refer to a Biden presidency as inevitable -- even as he insisted his rival would "destroy our country."

"I mean, the man can't speak," Trump said. "And he's going to be your president because some people don't love me, maybe."

Whilst Reagan and Bush proved you can be a dummy President as long as you take the advice of competent staff, Fungus is off the charts.  No one wants to work for this fucker. 

He's toast.  8) :wave

The Hill
White House goes through dizzying change in staff
Morgan Chalfant 
30 mins ago

President Trump has replaced his chief of staff, press secretary, legislative affairs director and domestic policy adviser and retooled his communications shop in a span of about three months and will soon bid goodbye to two top economic advisers.

Trump's White House has experienced a dizzying amount of staffing changes that began following his impeachment acquittal and seemed to accelerate with the arrival of new chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump has presided over a record amount of turnover in the Cabinet and senior levels of his administration, demonstrating a penchant for removing and replacing top officials as well as swapping existing staff into new roles.

But the recent staffing shake-ups have been striking particularly because of the proximity to the 2020 presidential election. Officials working in past administrations have been informally urged to hold off on leaving their roles in an election year until the ballots are cast in November.

"In the Bush administration, word basically went out a year before the election saying if you were going to leave, do it now, don't wait until the summer of the election," said GOP strategist Alex Conant, who worked as a White House spokesman during George W. Bush's second term.

"Running for reelection is a hard move without having staff churn inside the White House," Conant continued.

The changes have come as the Trump administration has grappled with the coronavirus pandemic and as Trump embarks on an increasingly uphill battle for reelection. Conant argued that some of the policy staff may have stayed on longer in order to help assist in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The staffing shuffles have been attributed in part to Meadows's arrival in April, which was followed almost immediately by the naming of Kayleigh McEnany, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, as White House press secretary.

Trump's domestic policy adviser of more than a year, Joe Grogan, left his position in government at the end of May, and he was thereafter replaced by Brooke Rollins, who previously led the Office of American Innovation, in an acting capacity. Trump also bid farewell to Eric Ueland, his legislative affairs director, who took a role at the State Department, promoting his deputy, Amy Swonger to replace him on an acting basis.

News broke this week that Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to Trump who returned temporarily to the White House in March to help with the response to the economic fallout from the pandemic, would leave his position this summer. That was followed by the announcement that Tomas Philipson would leave his position as acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) at the end of June to return to a tenured post at the University of Chicago.

Hogan Gidley, a top White House spokesman, was also announced as the Trump campaign's new national press secretary this week.

Allies of the White House don't view the individual changes as particularly significant. One former White House official said it wasn't uncommon for new staffers to be brought in under a chief of staff, commonly regarded as one of the more powerful advisers, and for staffers like Gidley to dispatch to the campaign side.

"When there is turnover at the top it's not uncommon for that [to] ripple through an organization," said the former official. "It's also not uncommon for [White House] staff to decamp for the re-elect. In this case it's going to be an all hands-on deck effort to try to turn things around."

Trump has been struggling in the polls against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Recent surveys have shown Biden leading Trump nationally by as many as 14 percentage points as well as topping the incumbent president in swing states like Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Trump campaign has experienced staffing changes of its own, recently promoting former White House political director Bill Stepien to deputy campaign manager and bringing back Jason Miller, who worked on the 2016 campaign.

A central issue of Trump's reelection effort is the U.S. economy, which has been devastated by the coronavirus closures. Trump has been eager for states to reopen businesses and touted a surprise May jobs report showing economic growth, meanwhile downplaying the threat from the virus as states experience spikes in cases.

Hassett's departure, while expected, will rob the White House of a key voice who along with economic adviser Larry Kudlow has frequently appeared on television to discuss the administration's economic agenda.

Experts and some former officials describe the White House staff changes taken together as likely disruptive to what is already viewed as a dysfunctional organization. The White House is a complex organism, employing thousands of people in offices focused on everything from national security to science to economics, and those who have worked in the executive branch say it takes newcomers a considerable amount of time to find their footing.

"It takes a while to understand how the mechanics of government run," said Chris Lu, who served as White House cabinet secretary under Obama during his first term. "You need to have that kind of institutional memory when you're dealing with crises."

"It certainly doesn't improve their ability to respond to these crises," Lu added, referring to the pandemic and domestic unrest that has rippled through cities after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in police custody.

It could also be more difficult to fill vacated positions so close to the election on a permanent basis. The White House has yet to announce a replacement for Philipson, who will leave at the end of the month.

"The recruiting pool shrinks over time especially now when it's not clear who will win the election," said Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who researches White House staffing and turnover. "If you're an economist you're stepping into one of the biggest crises definitely since 2009."

Meadows, who replaced Mick Mulvaney, has earned positive marks for his first months on the job from some within the White House. One White House official described the chief of staff as bringing additional "structure and prioritization" to the domestic policy and legislative affairs teams and said his relationships on Capitol Hill have been an asset in negotiations like the coronavirus stimulus talks.

But other observers have been much more critical. Chris Whipple, author of "The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency," noted that Meadows presided over recent controversies including Trump's photo-op in Lafayette Square and argued Trump had not empowered his new chief of staff to do his job effectively.

"Every White House, every president learns the hard way that you cannot govern effectively without empowering a chief of staff to execute your agenda and tell you what you don't want to hear," Whipple said. "No amount of rearranging of chairs in the West Wing will help when the problem is at the top."

Trump and others close to the White House have been pleased with McEnany, who brought back the press briefing and has used her appearances to offer a vigorous defense of the president and throw barbs at the media. McEnany's arrival was described by one former official as a clear nod to the burgeoning reelection campaign.

"It was time to get an attack dog. And the president loves that," the former official said.

But ultimately, the staffing changes and departures mean less in a White House where policy is sometimes made by tweet and the president formulates decisions absent a traditional process.

"Trump is just such a unique president that the staff seems less important," said Conant. "He makes decisions independent of any staff recommendations a lot of the time and the communications office doesn't always seem like it's on the same page as him."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-goes-through-dizzying-change-in-staff/ar-BB162AjA?ocid=msedgntp


BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:42:48 PM
Ivanka Trump is of course the face of a new White House initiative to promote skill-based recruitment for federal positions.

You seriously couldn't make this shit up.

https://www.themarysue.com/ivanka-trump-skills-based-hiring/?utm_source=mostpopular
stoa

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Yesterday at 11:50:34 PM
To be fair, Ivanka clearly has a set of skills the Donald likes which is even creepier with her being his daughter. In addition to that hiring someone because they're related to you or because you know them is still better than searching for the right person in Amazon which allegedly also happened under Trump...
soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:06:35 AM
Please make the arena appear full so that I can look popular. :no
-------
Quote
President Donald Trump's campaign directed the removal of thousands of "Do Not Sit Here, Please!" stickers from seats in the Bank of Oklahoma Center in the hours before the President's much anticipated Tulsa rally, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

As part of the BOK Center's safety plan for the June 20 rally, arena management had purchased 12,000 do-not-sit stickers with the intention of keeping people apart by leaving open seats between attendees, according to the Post.
Then on the day of the rally, when event staff had already placed the stickers on nearly every other seat in the 19,000-seat arena, the Trump campaign told event management to stop and then began removing the stickers, according to a person familiar with the event who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/27/politics/social-distancing-stickers-trump-campaign-tulsa-rally/index.html
Caligula?

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:15:08 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:42:48 PM
Ivanka Trump is of course the face of a new White House initiative to promote skill-based recruitment for federal positions.

You seriously couldn't make this shit up.

https://www.themarysue.com/ivanka-trump-skills-based-hiring/?utm_source=mostpopular

"Hi, I'm Ivanka and I can't tell the difference between a hammer and  screwdriver so here's my new initiative to promote skill-based recruitment for very important federal positions. Use the code IVANKA20 for 20% off my handbags as well."
BarryCrocker

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:22:32 AM
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 01:06:35 AM
Please make the arena appear full so that I can look popular. :no
-------
Quote
President Donald Trump's campaign directed the removal of thousands of "Do Not Sit Here, Please!" stickers from seats in the Bank of Oklahoma Center in the hours before the President's much anticipated Tulsa rally, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

As part of the BOK Center's safety plan for the June 20 rally, arena management had purchased 12,000 do-not-sit stickers with the intention of keeping people apart by leaving open seats between attendees, according to the Post.
Then on the day of the rally, when event staff had already placed the stickers on nearly every other seat in the 19,000-seat arena, the Trump campaign told event management to stop and then began removing the stickers, according to a person familiar with the event who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/27/politics/social-distancing-stickers-trump-campaign-tulsa-rally/index.html

The White House will probably respond with:

Quote
When you see anonymous source, stop reading the story, it is fiction!
soxfan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Today at 01:26:48 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:15:08 AM
"Hi, I'm Ivanka and I can't tell the difference between a hammer and  screwdriver so here's my new initiative to promote skill-based recruitment for very important federal positions. Use the code IVANKA20 for 20% off my handbags as well."
* my handbags were going to be made in the USA but the workers are all sick (thanks Daddy!), so they're being made in JHINA now
