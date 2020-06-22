Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Monday the order President Trump signed earlier that day suspending certain temporary work visas through the end of the year will have a chilling effect on the nations economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.This decision, in my view, will have a chilling effect on our economic recovery at a time we should be doing all we can to restore the economy, Graham said in a series of tweets.The order Trump signed Monday applies to H-1B visas, H-2B visas, H-4 visas, L-1 visas and certain J-1 visas.Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy, the order reads. But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain nonimmigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers.Graham said such visa programs are positive for the American economy, adding that those who believe legal immigration, particularly work visas, are harmful to the American worker do not understand the American economy.The senator underscored his comments by saying that work visas for temporary and seasonal jobs can only be issued AFTER American workers have had a chance to fill the job position.Before coronavirus, legal immigration and programs like these played an important role in helping President Trump create the strongest economy in generations. I have little doubt that programs like these would help him build it again, Graham said.Graham said he fears Trumps decision to temporarily shut the program will create a drag on our economic recovery and said doing so may not lead to employment opportunities for displaced American workers but could instead increase the cost of consumer goods for Americans -- particularly service industry related products.