I have lots of questions but biggest one is has Trump shown, at any point, any realisation that this virus isn't going away after the next few weeks?



In a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.



Trump also said he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September, sources said, although it is currently unclear if medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic.



"I want fans back in the arenas," Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. "I think it's ... whenever we're ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports.

They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air."



Trump declined to give an exact date when reporters asked when he anticipates fans returning to arenas, saying, "No, I can't tell you a date, but I think it's going to be sooner rather than later."

"...They wanna get back; they gotta get back," Trump told reporters. "They can't do this. Their sports weren't designed for it; the whole concept of our nation wasn't designed for it. We're gonna have to get back. We wanna get back soon, very soon."

Trump also took to Twitter on Saturday to reassure Little League baseball players that their season will resume soon.

