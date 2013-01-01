« previous next »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:23:02 AM
I have lots of questions but biggest one is has Trump shown, at any point, any realisation that this virus isn't going away after the next few weeks?
Judge for yourself.
Quote
In a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

Trump also said he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September, sources said, although it is currently unclear if medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

"I want fans back in the arenas," Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. "I think it's ... whenever we're ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports.
"I'm an obese, stupid orange lazy pig and I need to get out of the White House and golf! I don't give a shit that poor people are dying!!"
Quote
They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air."

Trump declined to give an exact date when reporters asked when he anticipates fans returning to arenas, saying, "No, I can't tell you a date, but I think it's going to be sooner rather than later."
Quote
"...They wanna get back; they gotta get back," Trump told reporters. "They can't do this. Their sports weren't designed for it; the whole concept of our nation wasn't designed for it. We're gonna have to get back. We wanna get back soon, very soon."
And let's not forget the children!
Quote
Trump also took to Twitter on Saturday to reassure Little League baseball players that their season will resume soon.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28995399/sources-trump-says-nfl-start
:lmao

Why Tommy Lee Jones calls you a fucking  lunatic ... yiure a genuine lunatic.  A marvellous letter and use of invective on a grand scale.
Coronavirus: Pastor who decried 'hysteria' dies after attending Mardi Gras https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52157824

This guy was a pastor. He had been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He died of Covid after visiting Mardi Gras. He thought the media were hyping up the risk from coronavirus in order to attack Trump -unfairly- in election year.

A telling line from his family. They think that both sides are as bad as each other. Trump has convinced them that he isnt any worse than the Democrats.
At least he's probably going to heaven.  ::)
Apple doesn't fall far from the tree,I wonder how many people his fuckery is going to take with him.
