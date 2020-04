Coronavirus: Pastor who decried 'hysteria' dies after attending Mardi Gras https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52157824 This guy was a pastor. He had been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He died of Covid after visiting Mardi Gras. He thought the media were hyping up the risk from coronavirus in order to attack Trump -unfairly- in election year.A telling line from his family. They think that both sides are as bad as each other. Trump has convinced them that he isn’t any worse than the Democrats.