Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,819
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62120 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:56:34 PM
Turned on the WH press conference for the first time in a few days. Trump sounds absolutely terrified. It's kind of disturbing even by his standards. What's with him telling people to just go ahead and take that drug, without even taking medical advice?

The doctor coming on telling people to stay in then him coming on straight over him goimg weve got to continue and open up the country thats after him saying get together at Easter and Sarcastically were being told not to breath

This dr Fauci must be sick to his core.

Usa is in big big trouble with this guy now. Before he was offensive and crass now its clear he will kill for the dollar. Fucking Monster
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,819
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62121 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 PM »
Finishes with saying itll come through the air vents and kill you if you stay in

Take the drugs and go to work itll be like heaven. Whispering like a lunatic ghost

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,077
  • Justice.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62122 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:08:22 PM
The doctor coming on telling people to stay in then him coming on straight over him goimg weve got to continue and open up the country thats after him saying get together at Easter and Sarcastically were being told not to breath

This dr Fauci must be sick to his core.

Usa is in big big trouble with this guy now. Before he was offensive and crass now its clear he will kill for the dollar. Fucking Monster

The thing with him saying that was just so at odds with the last bit when he then starts talking about 'being in a war' and that really weird bit about ventilators. Wonder how many GOP senators would like a mulligan on the impeachment vote right now. Probably the few who missed out on cashing out their stocks heh.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,819
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62123 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:15:12 PM
The thing with him saying that was just so at odds with the last bit when he then starts talking about 'being in a war' and that really weird bit about ventilators. Wonder how many GOP senators would like a mulligan on the impeachment vote right now. Probably the few who missed out on cashing out their stocks heh.

The bit at the end where he was suggesting itll come through your air vents and kill you at home was absolutely monstrous
Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62124 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM
It's true that Hillary massively fucked up, but is it also not true that loads of Bernie supporters refused to vote for her because they thought it was "stolen" from him? The same thing I'm hearing now. Or at least reading. You know, a Democratic process currently going on with voting and all and Bernie once again about to lose the nomination and yet again the "it's the being stolen" line being trotted out again. Enough with that crap.

This has been explained to you at least twice. This is your third time bringing up this nonsense. I'm not fucking explaining to you how and why you're wrong three times when you're so desperate to be wrong and seem to revel in it.

It's not going to be Bernie or his supporters that lose Biden this election. It's going to be his history of being a shit politician, the eight women that have come forward and accused him of rape, and the fact that he's senile.

If people want to vote for that great. I'll vote for him too. But if this rancid shitbouse is the best the Dems have to offer, don't be surprised if people stay home.
Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62125 on: Yesterday at 11:47:01 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:35:47 PM
The bit at the end where he was suggesting itll come through your air vents and kill you at home was absolutely monstrous

Why would he care who lives or who dies as long as he and his loved ones receive the best medical care.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,819
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62126 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:47:01 PM
Why would he care who lives or who dies as long as he and his loved ones receive the best medical care.

He doesnt, he wants them out to work
Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62127 on: Today at 12:19:04 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM
He doesnt, he wants them out to work

Yep and hes quite happy for a few people to die as long as the economy starts moving again.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62128 on: Today at 12:23:26 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:19:04 AM
Yep and hes quite happy for a few people to die as long as the economy starts moving again. he can open up his shitty hotels and golf courses.


Just needed a little edit.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,819
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62129 on: Today at 12:35:12 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:19:04 AM
Yep and hes quite happy for a few people to die as long as the economy starts moving again.

Trump is the entire reason a multi party system exists in western civilisation

But somehow it seems to be completely failing over there. How he can make cracks about fucking supermodels on the middle of a pandemic briefing (yesterday, yes he really did) and not be thrown onto the front lawn is quite unbelievable

Any other country and the man has no way out of just that alone. Never mind the many many other things I could mention
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62130 on: Today at 12:55:12 AM »
Is Biden really the best the US can find to take on Trump?
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,810
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62131 on: Today at 01:10:24 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:39:08 PM
This has been explained to you at least twice. This is your third time bringing up this nonsense. I'm not fucking explaining to you how and why you're wrong three times when you're so desperate to be wrong and seem to revel in it.

It's not going to be Bernie or his supporters that lose Biden this election. It's going to be his history of being a shit politician, the eight women that have come forward and accused him of rape, and the fact that he's senile.

If people want to vote for that great. I'll vote for him too. But if this rancid shitbouse is the best the Dems have to offer, don't be surprised if people stay home.

That senile bullshit you keep bringing up is the same type of bullshit the Republicans and Trump bring up to taint their oppents with. It's character assassination and incredibly Trump-ian. Prove to me that he's senile. Show me a medical diagnosis. If Biden is senile, then Sanders is a rambling old fool with numerous underlying health conditions (he won't even release his medical records) who won't even live past his first term if elected. Yet you don't see this being used much against him, do you?

Biden has written and co-sponsored numerous important pieces of legislation during his years in the Senate. Regrettably, there have been some that haven't been as good. In fact, some have been awful. It's all part of the job. Part of bring a politician. It's all there, and it's all on record and he's never hidden from it. It's the same as Sanders. But tell me, what has Bernie accomplished throughout his years in Congress? You have numerous Senators and Congressman on both sides of the aisle saying that he's basically got nothing done and is completely useless in that aspect of his job. You know, actually being a public servant. Not holding rallies and shouting the same things over and over again. Just in the last 12 years on the other hand, Biden as VP pushed Obama into bailing out GM which kept thousands of jobs and saved a proud American industry. America was within an inch of going into a depression which that total stimulus package prevented from happening. It had numerous flaws, but it did the job. And guess what? Bernie voted against that. Biden was the guy who went around in the Senate pleading for Republican votes in order to pass Obamacare. And he got it done. He was the one who made it happen, not Obama. That's not a slight on Obama at all, because the second that Wolf Blitzer on CNN announced that Obama was elected in November of '08 Republicans swore a blood oath that they would never, ever work with him at all. I wonder why.

Call him senile. Call him old. Call him whatever you want but Biden has done a hell of a lot more for the American people than Sanders has ever done.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,819
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62132 on: Today at 01:11:55 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:55:12 AM
Is Biden really the best the US can find to take on Trump?

Ok he might not be great but unless hes literally shitting on the floor on TV and chinning old women hes better than Trump
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62133 on: Today at 01:20:56 AM »
Good lord. He's not talking about taking an aspirin or a vitamin C tablet

Yamiche Alcindor@Yamiche
Pres Trump is now urging ppl to try an unproven treatment for coronavirus. He said, "There's a possibility, a possibility, and I say it: what do you have to lose?...Take it. I really think they should take it. But it's their choice...Hydroxychloroquine. Try it. If you'd like."
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,810
  • I live!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62134 on: Today at 01:22:37 AM »
He's literally going to have blood on his hands when this is all said and done without even exaggerating. If he loses the election, he should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law because of that.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62135 on: Today at 01:25:45 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:22:37 AM
He's literally going to have blood on his hands when this is all said and done without even exaggerating. If he loses the election, he should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law because of that.

Wouldn't surprise me after this if there is a class action lawsuit from either people who need it for other diseases (i.e. lupus) who deal with shortages and/or people who took it or the families of those who took it and either died or got severely ill
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62136 on: Today at 01:49:25 AM »
I know someone, friend of a friend, who has bought that drug and he now thinks he doesnt have to worry. He works in a pizza place, cooking the pizzas, and hes taking no precautions because he has the cure ... this is in the U.K., so its not just the USA where trump is dangerous.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62137 on: Today at 01:52:39 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:22:37 AM
He's literally going to have blood on his hands when this is all said and done without even exaggerating. If he loses the election, he should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law because of that.

He doesnt care
Offline Giono

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,998
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62138 on: Today at 02:22:22 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:53:06 PM
I don't know about that. Not much of the the media - other than the right wing puppets - are holding back out of patriotism, etc. He's being ripped to shreds on most media outlets bar Fox News.

That is still holding back. They are using terms like "confusing" and "unhelpful"....
Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #62139 on: Today at 02:34:43 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:10:24 AM
That senile bullshit you keep bringing up is the same type of bullshit the Republicans and Trump bring up to taint their oppents with. It's character assassination and incredibly Trump-ian. Prove to me that he's senile. Show me a medical diagnosis. If Biden is senile, then Sanders is a rambling old fool with numerous underlying health conditions (he won't even release his medical records) who won't even live past his first term if elected. Yet you don't see this being used much against him, do you?

Biden has written and co-sponsored numerous important pieces of legislation during his years in the Senate. Regrettably, there have been some that haven't been as good. In fact, some have been awful. It's all part of the job. Part of bring a politician. It's all there, and it's all on record and he's never hidden from it. It's the same as Sanders.

Funny how you didn't mention the eight rape accusations. Really funny in fact. You're more concerned that Bernie tried to make the bailout more beneficial for the American people than you are that Joe Biden allegedly raped eight women. How bizarre.

I'm also not super interested in constantly finding things for you, knowing that in another month or two you'll stumble back in here and spout the same nonsense asking for other people to find all the proof that you're wrong yet again.

This is a taste. It's once a week, although they're doing a great job in hiding him.

https://twitter.com/EricCowan3/status/1245448035313868807?s=20
https://twitter.com/TEXAS_NATIVE_/status/1244077696776273923?s=20
https://twitter.com/Middle_1_Ground/status/1239177113250521090?s=20

If you don't think this is evidence of cognitive decline you're delusional.

If you think hours and hours and hours of this in the run up to November won't depress turnout you're even more delusional. But I'm sure you'll still blame anyone else. Because it's always someone else's fault when you l guys don't get what you want.
