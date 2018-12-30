This has been explained to you at least twice. This is your third time bringing up this nonsense. I'm not fucking explaining to you how and why you're wrong three times when you're so desperate to be wrong and seem to revel in it.



It's not going to be Bernie or his supporters that lose Biden this election. It's going to be his history of being a shit politician, the eight women that have come forward and accused him of rape, and the fact that he's senile.



If people want to vote for that great. I'll vote for him too. But if this rancid shitbouse is the best the Dems have to offer, don't be surprised if people stay home.



That senile bullshit you keep bringing up is the same type of bullshit the Republicans and Trump bring up to taint their oppents with. It's character assassination and incredibly Trump-ian. Prove to me that he's senile. Show me a medical diagnosis. If Biden is senile, then Sanders is a rambling old fool with numerous underlying health conditions (he won't even release his medical records) who won't even live past his first term if elected. Yet you don't see this being used much against him, do you?Biden has written and co-sponsored numerous important pieces of legislation during his years in the Senate. Regrettably, there have been some that haven't been as good. In fact, some have been awful. It's all part of the job. Part of bring a politician. It's all there, and it's all on record and he's never hidden from it. It's the same as Sanders. But tell me, what has Bernie accomplished throughout his years in Congress? You have numerous Senators and Congressman on both sides of the aisle saying that he's basically got nothing done and is completely useless in that aspect of his job. You know, actually being a public servant. Not holding rallies and shouting the same things over and over again. Just in the last 12 years on the other hand, Biden as VP pushed Obama into bailing out GM which kept thousands of jobs and saved a proud American industry. America was within an inch of going into a depression which that total stimulus package prevented from happening. It had numerous flaws, but it did the job. And guess what? Bernie voted against that. Biden was the guy who went around in the Senate pleading for Republican votes in order to pass Obamacare. And he got it done. He was the one who made it happen, not Obama. That's not a slight on Obama at all, because the second that Wolf Blitzer on CNN announced that Obama was elected in November of '08 Republicans swore a blood oath that they would never, ever work with him at all. I wonder why.Call him senile. Call him old. Call him whatever you want but Biden has done a hell of a lot more for the American people than Sanders has ever done.