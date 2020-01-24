« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2579695 times)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60480 on: January 24, 2020, 11:06:42 PM »
Paramount and the Rodenberry family already calling their lawyers.  ;D

  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60481 on: January 24, 2020, 11:24:08 PM »
What are the odds that the first draft of that logo was drawn by Trump in crayon?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60482 on: January 25, 2020, 12:41:42 AM »
Quote from: Samie on January 24, 2020, 11:00:40 PM
Space Force logo revealed.  8) ;D



Star Trek fans? Can't be.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60483 on: January 25, 2020, 01:19:54 AM »
Quote from: stoa on January 24, 2020, 11:24:08 PM
What are the odds that the first draft of that logo was drawn by Trump in crayon?

Like Spinal Tap's Stone Henge?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60484 on: January 25, 2020, 01:21:08 AM »
Schiff is pre-rebutting and mocking Trump's lawyers. Classic.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60485 on: January 25, 2020, 01:28:08 AM »
Quote from: stoa on January 24, 2020, 11:24:08 PM
What are the odds that the first draft of that logo was drawn by Trump in crayon?
Colored, perhaps.  Drawn, nfw.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60486 on: January 25, 2020, 04:28:47 AM »
Ah, Mike Pompeo.

https://www.npr.org/2020/01/24/799244678/pompeo-wont-say-whether-he-owes-yovanovitch-an-apology-i-ve-done-what-s-right?cid=ed_npd_bn_tw_bn

With the State Department facing continued questions over the treatment of Marie Yovanovitch before she was recalled as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not say on Friday whether he owed the career diplomat an apology.

"I've defended every single person on this team," Pompeo said in an interview with NPR. "I've done what's right for every single person on this team."

Pressed on whether he could point to specific remarks in which he defended Yovanovitch, Pompeo responded, "I've said all I'm going to say today. Thank you. Thanks for the repeated opportunity to do so. I appreciate that."

The exchange with Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of All Things Considered, follows the release by House Democrats last week of messages suggesting that Yovanovitch may have been under surveillance in the days before she was told to return to Washington from her posting in Kyiv last year.

The messages were sent between Robert Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate and fervent Trump supporter, and Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. He was indicted in October on campaign finance charges.

Parnas has emerged as a central figure in efforts by Giuliani to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate political rivals of Trump. That campaign is now the focus of the ongoing impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate.

Possible surveillance of a U.S. ambassador

The State Department itself is now investigating the possible surveillance of Yovanovitch, who during testimony before House impeachment investigators in November said she had felt threatened by Trump. Before her recall, Yovanovitch had been accused of disloyalty by allies of the White House, and during his now-infamous July 25 call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump said of Yovanovitch, "She's going to go through some things."

In an interview last week with the conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt, Pompeo said he "never heard" that Yovanovitch may have been under surveillance. In her testimony before the House, Yovanovitch said she was told by the State Department that she was being recalled because of concerns about her "security."

Pompeo has come under criticism  including, at times, from career diplomats in his own department  for failing to more forcefully defend Yovanovitch in the face of political attacks. During testimony before impeachment investigators, for example, Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Pompeo, said he resigned from the department in part over what he interpreted to be a "lack of public support for Department employees."

"I'm not going to comment on things that Mr. McKinley may have said," Pompeo said on Friday. But he dismissed the suggestion that a shadow foreign policy involving Ukraine was in place.

"The Ukraine policy has been run from the Department of State for the entire time that I have been here, and our policy was very clear," Pompeo said.

Immediately after the questions on Ukraine, the interview concluded. Pompeo stood, leaned in and silently glared at Kelly for several seconds before leaving the room.

A few moments later, an aide asked Kelly to follow her into Pompeo's private living room at the State Department without a recorder. The aide did not say the ensuing exchange would be off the record.

Inside the room, Pompeo shouted his displeasure at being questioned about Ukraine. He used repeated expletives, according to Kelly, and asked, "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" He then said, "People will hear about this."

The State Department did not immediately respond on the record to NPR's request for comment.


The interview began with a series of questions about the Trump administration's policy toward Iran. Pompeo defended the president's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran, saying it is "absolutely working."

"This is a regime that has been working to develop its nuclear program for years and years and years. And the nuclear deal guaranteed them a pathway to having a nuclear program," Pompeo said in reference to the international agreement signed by Iran, the U.S., the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia and the European Union in 2015. "It was a certainty. It might have been delayed for a month or a year or five or 10 years, but it guaranteed them that pathway. This administration has pulled the Band-Aid off."

As the nation's chief diplomat, Pompeo has played a central role in shaping the president's more aggressive posture toward Iran. It's a policy Pompeo has described as "reestablishing deterrence."

The policy has taken many forms. Less than two weeks after Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state in 2018, Trump announced the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The announcement was followed by the reinstatement of steep economic sanctions against Tehran.

Under Pompeo, the State Department has also designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, the first time the U.S. has given that label to the branch of another government.

Yet perhaps no action has been more controversial than the administration's decision this month to launch the drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's influential Quds Force, outside the airport in Baghdad. While the administration has declined to offer specifics about the intelligence that prompted the strike, Pompeo has defended the president's order, saying it was carried out in response to an "imminent threat" of attack on U.S. embassies.

For days, the killing revived fears of an all-out war. Iran retaliated with strikes against two bases housing American troops in Iraq. No Americans died in the attack, though the U.S. military later revealed that 11 service members were injured.

Tensions have since eased, but the episode has renewed questions about whether the president's "maximum pressure" campaign has emboldened Tehran. Since Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal, Iran has shot down a U.S. drone, targeted oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and been blamed for a debilitating attack on Saudi oil facilities.

At the same time, Iran has stepped away from key provisions of the nuclear deal. In an interview this month with NPR, the country's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said "all limits" on centrifuges used to enrich uranium "are now suspended."

"He's blustering," Pompeo said in Friday's interview. "This is a regime that has never been in the position that it's in today."

The secretary declined, however, to detail specifics of the administration's policy for preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, saying only, "We'll stop them."

Pompeo would not say whether direct U.S. engagement is taking place with Iran but did say the administration has built a coalition that's working to put pressure on Iran to end its missile program, its processing of uranium and the reprocessing of plutonium.

He said the U.S. has also "raised the cost" for Iran's use of force through proxy groups in the Middle East.

"This is beginning to place real choices in front of the Iranian regime," Pompeo said. "You can see in the protests inside of Iran. You can see the Iranian people not happy with their own government when they have to raise the fuel cost. All the things that are undermining this regime's ability to inflict risk on the American people are coming to fruition as a direct result of President Trump's strategy."

He would not comment on whether a new deal is being developed in order to prevent Tehran from acquiring a weapon, but instead said, "The economic, military and diplomatic deterrence that we have put in place will deliver that outcome."

"The Iranian leadership will have to make the decision about what its behavior is going to be," he said.


https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry/pompeo-berated-cursed-npr-reporter-over-ukraine-questions-she-says-n1122566

"He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine. He asked, 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?' He used the F word in that sentence, and many others," she said.

"He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map I said, 'Yes,' he called out for his aides to bring him a map of the world with no writing, no countries marked. I pointed to Ukraine he put the map away, he said, people will hear about this, and then he turned and said he had things to do, and I thanked him again for his time and left."
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60487 on: January 25, 2020, 10:55:29 AM »
People will hear about this.

They certainly will, Ollie.

Cracks in the seams.

Clearly, there are dumb voters in every country and the US may have more than their share, but I can't see this careening shower of shite getting another 4 years.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60488 on: January 25, 2020, 11:04:59 AM »
Russian Government Bank Deposited $500 Million into Deutsche Bank Subsidiary as it Lent to Trump
January 21, 2020 1:52 pm
By Scott Stedman, Bobby DeNault, Adrienne Cobb and Jess Coleman

Too many good graphics to leave out.

https://forensicnews.net/2020/01/21/russian-government-bank-deposited-500-million-into-deutsche-bank-subsidiary-as-it-lent-to-trump/
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60489 on: January 25, 2020, 11:51:47 AM »
Maher's suggested titles for The Trump Movie:

A Clockwork Orange
Hairspray
From Russia With Love
They Saved Hitler's Brain
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60490 on: January 25, 2020, 02:47:18 PM »
NBC News
Who is Dmytro Firtash? The man linked to $1 million loan to Giuliani ally has a shadowy past
 Tom Winter and Ken Dilanian and Dan De Luce
39 mins ago

In September, one month before Lev Parnas was indicted on campaign finance charges, his wife received wire transfers from a bank account in Russia.

The sum was $1 million, and the source was a lawyer for Dmytro Firtash, according to a court filing by U.S. prosecutors.

Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch who made a fortune in the natural gas trade, is perhaps the most enigmatic figure in the scandal that has played a key role in President Donald Trump's impeachment.

A billionaire with alleged ties to the Russian mob, Firtash is facing bribery-related charges in the U.S. and fighting extradition from Vienna. He once attempted to buy and redevelop the famous Drake Hotel in New York with the now-incarcerated Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. And he's seen by Ukrainian anti-corruption activists and Western governments as a corrupt instrument of Russia.

Exactly why the money was sent to the wife of Parnas  the former Trump donor and Rudy Giuliani associate who has since turned on the president  is unclear. But Firtash provided key documents that Giuliani used to further his discredited claim that former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in wrongdoing in Ukraine.

Questions over Firtash's alleged role in the effort to smear Biden deepened last week when Parnas said the oligarch's involvement stemmed from an explicit quid pro quo. In exchange for Firtash's help in their effort to damage Biden, Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, he assured the oligarch they would make his U.S. legal troubles disappear.

"For us to be able to receive information from Firtash, we had to promise Firtash something," Parnas said. "So for Firtash, it was basically telling him that we knew his case was worthless here and that he's being prosecuted for no reason. And that basically, it could get taken care of."

In other words, according to Parnas: Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who made his name putting mob figures in prison as a U.S. attorney, was so eager to help Trump and hurt Biden that he turned to a man Ukrainian activists call their country's most dangerous oligarch  and offered the equivalent of a get-out-of-jail-free card.

"Some folks might wonder what Mr. Giuliani was thinking. The better question is whether he was thinking," said Chuck Rosenberg, a former federal prosecutor and senior FBI official and now an analyst with NBC News and MSNBC. "This is so foolhardy and so reckless, that it is difficult to fathom what he was doing or how he thought it could succeed."

Firtash lived up to his end of the alleged bargain: His lawyers provided a now-discredited affidavit from a Ukrainian prosecutor accusing Biden of wrongdoing. But Giuliani's team did not deliver.

According to Parnas and a senior U.S. official, Firtash's lawyers, Giuliani associates Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, were unable to convince Attorney General William Barr to intervene in the Firtash case.

The alleged scheme, one former U.S. official told NBC News, was stunning in its audacity.

"Think of it this way," said the official, who has deep knowledge of Ukraine's politics and Firtash's history. "You have the president's personal lawyer trying to get the president's official lawyer, the attorney general, to get the Justice Department to drop charges against an oligarch supported by Russia. That's what was happening."

Asked for comment about the alleged deal with Firtash, Giuliani offered a two-word reply.

"Absolutely untrue," he said in a text message, without elaborating. Giuliani has previously denied directing Parnas to work with Firtash.

Representatives for Firtash declined to comment and instead referred NBC News to an interview he gave to The New York Times in November. In the interview, Firtash said he hired DiGenova and Toensing to help with his legal problems, but he didn't fund the effort to dig up dirt on Biden and had no information about him.

"Without my will and desire, I was sucked into this internal U.S. fight," Firtash told The Times.

A spokesman for Toensing and diGenova, who are married, pushed back against the allegation that they were working in partnership with Parnas.

"The claim by Mr. Parnas is absolutely false," the spokesman, Mark Corallo, said. "Ms. Toensing and Mr. diGenova made a strictly legal and factual presentation before the Justice Department, arguing that a person who has never been to the United States cannot be indicted under the [Foreign Corrupt Practices Act]."

Giuliani has relied on a questionable cast of figures in his efforts to tarnish Biden and damage the Democratic case for impeachment. But Firtash stands out for his fabulous wealth, his alleged links to Russian organized crime figures and his reputation for diverting natural gas profits to pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

"Firtash is at the dead center of the greatest corruption operation in Ukraine's history," said a former senior U.S. diplomat who served in the region. "He managed the flow of natural gas from Russia to Ukraine and beyond and it kept Ukraine dependent on Russia's gas supplies."

Anders Aslund, a former Swedish diplomat who has studied Ukraine's economy for years, said Firtash is more of a purveyor of bribes than a proper businessman.

"He has essentially been used by the Russians to buy political power in Ukraine," said Aslund, now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. "He's the person who has spent the most money on behalf of the Kremlin on Ukraine's politicians."

Almost a fireman

The son of middle-class parents, Dmytro Vasylovych Firtash, 54, served in the Soviet army from 1984 to 1986, according to U.S. government documents.

After the Soviet Union collapsed, he considered becoming a fireman, Firtash told the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 2008  but opted to start a dry milk and cannery company.

According to diplomatic cables made public by WikiLeaks, Firtash told American diplomats that he came to know powerful Russian businessmen through his commodities business, which led him to launch a company that would become a huge player in the Central Asian natural gas market.

Firtash and a partner formed EuroTransGas company in 2002 and began making deals with central Asian countries. Some of those deals took business away from a powerful oligarch, Igor Makarov.

Makarov  now under American sanctions  had dangerous connections.

In January 2002, according to the State Department cables, Firtash was summoned to a meeting. He told embassy officials in Kyiv he feared for his life.

"He went to that dinner not knowing if he would be beaten up or even killed for having taken Makarov's business from him," one State Department cable says.

Makarov brought along his head of security, a man named Semion Mogilevich, who was one of the world's most feared Russian mobsters, according to U.S. law enforcement officials.

Firtash emerged from the meeting unscathed and "credited his ability to keep his life and his gas business to his good reputation among Central Asian leaders," the State Department cable says.

Later, meeting with the American ambassador in Ukraine, Firtash was asked about his connections to Mogilevich, who once had a spot on the FBI's Most Wanted list.

Organized crime: A fact of life

In essence, Firtash answered: It's complicated.

"Firtash acknowledged that he needed, and received, permission from Mogilevich when he established various businesses, but he denied any close relationship to him," the cable says.

If you wanted to do business in Ukraine in the early 2000s  Firtash told the Americans, according to State Department cables  you had to get along with Russian organized crime figures.

"It was impossible to approach a government official for any reason without also meeting with an organized crime member at the same time," one cable says Firtash told the Americans.

With the mob's help, it turned out, it was possible to grow very, very rich.

Firtash made a series of lucrative gas deals from 2004 to 2008 through a company called RosUkrEnergo, according to State Department cables and Firtash's own website.

According to the cables, Firtash teamed up with crime figure Mogilevich and a man named Ivan Fursin for a combined 50 percent stake in RosUkrEnergo. The other half was owned by Gazprom, the Kremlin-backed Russian gas company.

Firtash, according to anti-corruption activists and former U.S. officials, was Putin's man in the Ukrainian gas industry, an extraordinarily lucrative position.

But after Ukraine's Orange Revolution deposed its pro-Russian leaders in 2014, the new government struck a deal on natural gas, depriving Firtash of a major revenue stream.

"Basically, he lost his big money-making machine" and "he could no longer dominate the gas trade," said Aslund, of the Atlantic Council.

Under reform-minded management, Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, gradually dismantled much of the corrupt arrangements that had enriched Firtash.

At the same time, the oligarch faced serious legal trouble from U.S. authorities.

Indicted in Chicago

In 2013, as the Obama administration was pushing an anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine, federal prosecutors in Chicago indicted Firtash, charging him with a scheme to bribe Indian officials to obtain a lucrative mining deal to sell titanium to Boeing for the 787 Dreamliner.

Prosecutors say Firtash paid off local officials in a titanium-rich section of southern India in order to secure mining licenses and sustain an enterprise expected to generate more than $500 million annually.

He was arrested in Vienna in March 2014, released on $174 million bail and has been contesting his extradition to the U.S. ever since.

A July 2016 filing in the case said the Justice Department had identified Firtash as an "upper-echelon [associate] of Russian organized crime."

His prosecution "will disrupt this organized crime group and prevent it from taking further criminal acts within the United States," it added.

The $174 million bail  said to be the largest in Austrian history  was paid by the Russian billionaire Vasily Anisimov, who is also under U.S. sanctions.

In Vienna, Firtash lives in a posh villa boasting a lap pool, wine cellar and home theater. A black steel gate, at least 7-feet tall, blocks his driveway. Whenever he leaves the property, a Mercedes SUV pulls out first to block the one-way street leading to his home. Then Firtash's jet black Mercedes Maybach rolls out of the premises. His burly security guards hop in the SUV and it takes off closely trailing Firtash's vehicle.

At no point during the choreographed exit is Firtash visible.

To fight the Chicago case during the Obama administration, Firtash hired a well-known Chicago trial lawyer, Dan Webb, and a well-connected Democrat in Washington, Lanny Davis.

But in June, Firtash told The New York Times, he was approached by Parnas and his associate, Lev Fruman, who had been working with Giuliani in an effort to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine. Technically, Parnas and Fruman were part of Trump's legal team, their lawyers have said in federal court.

In the interview with the Times, Firtash said Parnas and Fruman told him they could help with his Justice Department problems, as long as he hired Toensing and diGenova. Parnas confirmed that account to Maddow. Firtash hired the husband-wife legal team, and he told the Times he paid his new lawyers $1.2 million.

In late August, according to a senior U.S. official with direct knowledge, Toensing and diGenova went to the Justice Department and pleaded Firtash's case with the attorney general. But Barr declined to intervene, the official said.

Two senior law enforcement officials say that federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago have shared notes on Firtash and Parnas since Parnas' indictment.

Firtash's extradition case remains mired in the Austrian legal system. The country's justice minister approved the extradition request last summer, but Firtash's lawyers immediately filed a court motion, putting any action on hold.

An affidavit emerges

In September, right-wing media began to report on an affidavit from a fired Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, that Giuliani and other Trump allies have used as a basis to accuse Biden of corruption. Shokin is the prosecutor whom Biden, when he was vice president, urged be removed, in keeping with U.S. policy at the time that viewed Shokin as a bad actor.

The affidavit was featured in a Trump campaign ad attacking Biden and the House impeachment inquiry.

The language was unusual. Shokin did not have direct evidence for his allegations. He said he "assumed" that Biden was supporting the Ukrainian gas company Burisma because his son was on the board.

The affidavit was sworn, it says on the first page, "at the request of lawyers acting for Dmitry Firtash ('DF'), for use in legal proceedings in Austria."

In October, Parnas and Fruman were arrested on charges of funneling money from foreign entities to U.S. candidates in a scheme to buy political influence. They have pleaded not guilty.

Since then, NBC News has reported that Parnas and Fruman were advocating on Firtash's behalf as they pitched a natural gas deal to an official of Ukraine's gas company, according to an American executive briefed on the meeting. The scheme called for sacking the management of the company, which would have eliminated an arch-foe for Firtash and opened the door to him reasserting his dominance of the industry.

At a meeting in Houston last March, Parnas and Fruman mentioned Firtash as they made a proposal to an official of Ukraine's natural gas company, according to Dale Perry, an American gas executive who does business in Ukraine and was briefed on the meeting. Perry told NBC News the pair was urging that the gas company pay Firtash a debt of more than $200 million that Firtash claims he is owed by the company.

Parnas visited Firtash a number of times, according to court filings by prosecutors, who say Parnas got $200,000 in payments from diGenova and Toensing for translation services.

Prosecutors also revealed for the first time the $1 million wire fund transfer from a Russian bank account to Parnas' wife, saying the money came from one of Firtash's attorneys, Ralph Oswald Isenegger.

Isenegger has said the money belonged to him and was given to the Parnases as a loan for the purchase of a new home. Isenegger agreed to the five-year loan without Parnas having to post any collateral, according to an email Isenegger sent to Parnas' wife a month before his arrest.

Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy, told the court the money was used for security, legal bills and other expenses. NBC News has reviewed a partially redacted copy of Svetlana Parnas' bank account, which showed a balance of only $95,000 after the $1 million deposit  with nearly $160,000 in private jet bills and $400,000 in outgoing wire fund transfers or bank withdrawals. No details were available on the remaining $440,000.

Parnas' attorney did not respond to a request about the specifics of the remaining $440,000 or why the payment wasn't made to Parnas directly if it was for plane expenses.

On Dec. 16, Isenegger wrote to Svetlana asking for the immediate return of the money despite it being a five-year loan, noting that her husband's arrest was "on the front page of all media," according to a copy of the email filed to the court.

The former U.S. official familiar with Firtash's dealings said he understood why the oligarch would have pursued a deal with Parnas and Giuliani.

"Firtash is an opportunist, and he saw an opportunity," the former official said.

The arrangement offered Firtash the chance to get rid of his U.S. legal problems and remove the leadership of the state energy company Naftogaz that had undermined his money-making schemeswithout having to make any major sacrifices of his own, the former official said.

"It was a good deal," the former official added. "But it didn't work out."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/who-is-dmytro-firtash-the-man-linked-to-dollar1-million-loan-to-giuliani-ally-has-a-shadowy-past/ar-BBZjZIi?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60491 on: January 25, 2020, 04:13:42 PM »
Anyone seeking Links to the Key Events, click my link.

Here is House Democrats web page containing documents related to the impeachment trial. House Democrats impeachment brief is here. Trumps initial reply is here, and his lawyers trial brief is here.The House impeachment resolution is H.Res. 755. The Intelligence Committee Democrats impeachment report is here.Gordon Sondlands transcript is here and here; Kurt Volkers transcript is here and here. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitchs transcript is here and here; the transcript of Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to the secretary of State, is here. The transcript of David Holmes, a Foreign Service officer at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, is here.The transcript of William Taylor, the top U.S. envoy to Ukraine, is here and here. State Department official George Kents testimony is here and here. Testimony by Alexander Vindman can be found here, and the Fiona Hill transcript is here. Laura Coopers transcript is here; Christopher Andersons is here and Catherine Crofts is here. Jennifer Williams transcript is here and Timothy Morrisons is here. The Philip Reeker transcript is here. Mark Sandys is here.
--With assistance from Laura Litvan and Steven T. Dennis.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-blasts-democrats-as-defense-to-begin-impeachment-update/ar-BBZjJ0l?ocid=spartanntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60492 on: January 25, 2020, 04:30:23 PM »
'Head on a Pike' story here:

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/republican-senators-receive-stark-warning-about-voting-against-trump/

And Repug senators are outraged by the suggestion. ::)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60493 on: January 25, 2020, 08:48:40 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on January 25, 2020, 10:55:29 AM
People will hear about this.

They certainly will, Ollie.

Cracks in the seams.

Clearly, there are dumb voters in every country and the US may have more than their share, but I can't see this careening shower of shite getting another 4 years.

"Well Toto, looks like we aren't running for senate in Kansas anymore."
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60494 on: January 25, 2020, 09:26:20 PM »
Lucky Luciano was more of a patriot than Fungus. And he was feckin' Italian!

He knew how dangerous it was for one dictator to be conspiring with another.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60495 on: January 25, 2020, 09:31:35 PM »
Hmmmm. Saudis get Bezos gf phone and access to his info.

He's on the enemy list, no?

Impeachment.  Let's do it again.

Fukn arseholes.

Pillock to post.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60496 on: January 25, 2020, 09:41:42 PM »
His mantra has to be:  "These world leaders are scumbags.  Putin, Assad, Erdogan, Bebe, Duterte, Ballsonaero, BJ,Farage, Kurz, LePen.  I know how to deal with these scumbags. I'm a scumbag!" 

Problem is, only Duterte is dumber than him.

 ;)



Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60497 on: January 25, 2020, 10:01:38 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on January 25, 2020, 09:41:42 PM
His mantra has to be:  "These world leaders are scumbags.  Putin, Assad, Erdogan, Bebe, Duarte, Ballsonaero, BJ,Frottage, Kurz, LePen.  I know how to deal with these scumbags. I'm a scumbag!" 

Problem is, only Duarte is dumber than him.

Duterte
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60498 on: January 25, 2020, 11:53:52 PM »
The New York Times
Lamar Alexander, Set to Leave Office, Is G.O.P. Wild Card on Witnesses
 Sheryl Gay Stolberg
51 secs ago


WASHINGTON  The ghost of Howard H. Baker Jr., the Republican senator from Tennessee who turned against Richard M. Nixon during Watergate, is hovering over Senator Lamar Alexander.

Mr. Alexander, a third-term Republican from Tennessee who is retiring at the end of this year, has said that no one outside his family has had more influence on him than Mr. Baker, the former Senate majority leader who is remembered for the penetrating question he posed as Nixon stared down impeachment: What did the president know, and when did he know it?

Now Mr. Alexander may hold in his hands the fate of another Republican president who is facing removal from office. He is one of four Republican moderates who have expressed openness to bringing witnesses into President Trumps impeachment trial. Of the four, he stands out because he is not running for re-election and arguably has nothing to lose.

Yet as the Senate heads toward a vote on the matter, Mr. Alexander  who has broken with Mr. Trump over trade, the border wall and health care  does not appear ready for a Howard Baker moment. He has said he will make a decision about witnesses after Mr. Trumps team presents its defense and senators have an opportunity to ask questions, but he does not sound eager to defect.

As the House managers have said many times, theyve presented us with a mountain of overwhelming evidence, he told reporters in the Capitol on Friday. So we have a lot to consider already.

Mr. Alexanders caution suggests what Republicans in Tennessee and around the country already know: that the Howard Baker wing of their party, the one populated by moderate-leaning conservatives willing to reach across the political aisle, is virtually extinct. Bob Corker, another Tennessee Republican, learned as much when he spoke out against Mr. Trump and then felt compelled to retire in 2018 from the Senate. So did Jeff Flake, the former Republican senator from Arizona, who watched some of Mr. Trumps trial from the Senate gallery this week.

Senator Mitch McConnell and Mr. Alexander are close friends.

As a Republican, it pains me when I see Republicans, House Republicans, try to maintain that the president did no wrong, that this is somehow normal. Its not, Mr. Flake told reporters, though he said he was not sure he would vote to convict Mr. Trump.

That kind of talk is absent among Republicans in the Senate these days, even from members like Mr. Alexander, who in 2016 made clear that Trump was not his first choice for president, as his hometown newspaper, The Nashville Tennessean reported. But if Mr. Alexander has issues with the president, he tends to raise them quietly, people who know him say.

There is little question that Mr. Alexander will vote to acquit Mr. Trump. He has called the House impeachment inquiry a circus, and said Democrats made a mistake in charging Mr. Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. But he was among four Senate Republicans  along with Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah  who pressed Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, to allow a vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and seek new documents.

The White House has regarded Mr. Alexander  who does not have a close relationship with Mr. Trump  as a wild card in the proceeding.

Democrats, who control 47 votes in the Senate, would need four Republicans to join them to expand the scope of the trial, but so far only two  Ms. Collins and Mr. Romney  seem to be leaning into the idea.

And Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who is close with Mr. Alexander, is determined to hold Republicans together to block it. The two men met in Washington in 1969, when Mr. Alexander was a young aide in Nixons White House and Mr. McConnell a legislative assistant on Capitol Hill. It was Mr. Baker who introduced them.

I seek his counsel on a weekly basis on a whole variety of issues, Mr. McConnell said in a brief statement. Hes my closest friend in the Senate.

Mr. McConnell has sometimes used Mr. Alexander as a conduit to Democrats, particularly to Harry Reid, the former senator from Nevada, when he was minority leader. Mr. Reid and Mr. McConnell did not get along, so Mr. Alexander  who had been in Republican leadership but stepped away to focus more on legislation  served as an honest broker between the two, said Jim Manley, a former aide to Mr. Reid.

But Mr. Manley said Mr. Alexander still toed the party line.

When Mr. McConnell put forth a resolution setting up a speedy timetable for the impeachment trial, some Republicans balked and Democrats objected. But Mr. Alexander issued a statement praising the rules.

People close to Mr. Alexander say they have no idea whether he will vote to allow witnesses  and that he may not know yet himself. Should he do so, he would be a pariah in the state, said one conservative activist in Tennessee, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about a sitting senator.

His seeming reluctance to speak out against Mr. Trump has disappointed some of Mr. Alexanders admirers. Richard L. Clinton, a professor emeritus of political science at Oregon State University who was in the same fraternity as Mr. Alexander at Vanderbilt more than 60 years ago, posted an open letter this week to the senator on the web site of the progressive newsletter Common Dreams.

Under the headline Where is Your Courage and Decency? Mr. Clinton wrote that he remembered Mr. Alexander as an exceptionally intelligent, hard-working, and trustworthy young man, and was thus perplexed by his silence. He urged the senator to renounce Mr. Trump and employ his considerable abilities and unique position to begin making our country whole again.

But annoying others is not Mr. Alexanders style; he appears to see himself as more of a bridge builder than a rabble-rouser, which suggests he is unlikely to vote for witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Lamar is not looking for a one-time event to have what I call the shocking headline, said Tom Griscom, a close friend of Mr. Alexander and former press secretary to Mr. Baker. Youve got a template of who he is over a career  that doesnt change. Hes not looking to write a post-note at the back end of it.

On policy matters, though, Mr. Alexander has not been afraid to part ways with Mr. Trump. While he has voted with the president 90 percent of the time, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, his departures are significant. He voted to overturn Mr. Trumps plan to use military funds to build a border wall, fought the president over tariffs and sought to block him from withdrawing troops from Syria.

At 79, Mr. Alexander is an icon in Tennessee politics  twice elected governor; president of the University of Tennessee; education secretary to President George Bush; an unsuccessful presidential candidate in 1996 and 2000 and a senator for the past 17 years. Pale and bespectacled, he is regarded as a serious legislator (he oversees the Senate health committee) and an institutionalist  a guardian of the chamber and its traditions.

Ive always loved working with him; Im a big fan of his, said Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, who is running for her partys nomination for president. I just think that hes someone who really tries to get things done.

John Geer, a political scientist at Vanderbilt University and co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll, said his surveys show a strong majority of Tennesseans believe Mr. Trump did something wrong, and while Mr. Alexander is under pressure from conservatives, the Baker wing of the Republican Party would stick with him if he voted for witnesses.

Hes not voting for impeachment; hes made that very clear, Professor Geer said. Hes voting to learn more, which is frankly something pretty easy to defend.

Mr. Alexander got his start in politics working for Mr. Baker in the 1960s. In 1973, when Mr. Baker was the influential ranking minority member of the Senate Watergate Committee, he asked Mr. Alexander, a lawyer, to be his chief counsel. But Mr. Alexander turned down the job; he wanted to seek public office in Tennessee. He has modeled himself after Mr. Baker, adopting the late senators habit of giving careful thought to every decision.

Often forgotten about Mr. Baker is that his famous question was actually uttered in an effort to protect Nixon; only after months and months of hearings did he turn against the president. Victoria Bassetti, a former Senate aide and fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, who has written about the episode, said Mr. Alexanders situation is different.

What happened with Howard Baker was the result of the slow, steady accumulation of wisdom and insight and just the scales dropping from his eyes over the course of months and months of close careful attention to what was going on, she said. And thats not happening in the Senate today.

What is happening instead is that many Republicans reflexively defend Mr. Trump, and those who are unwilling to increasingly feel crowded out of their party, vulnerable to primary challenges from the presidents loyal base. People close to Mr. Alexander deny that he is leaving the Senate for that reason. He simply wants to go out at the top of his game, as one friend put it.

But the politics of his state have shifted under Mr. Alexanders feet. In 2014, he faced a tough primary challenge  his first serious competition in years  from a little-known state representative and conservative Tea Party candidate, Joe Carr. Although Mr. Alexander won the race handily, many in Tennessee say he would have almost certainly faced another primary fight this year.

For now, Mr. Alexander is eager to get back to accomplishing his highest legislative priority: a bipartisan package of bills aimed at lowering the cost of medical care, which has already passed his committee. But no matter what he does on impeachment, like Mr. Baker, he will almost certainly be remembered for it.

The reality is that this is Lamars last year in the Senate, said Bill Haslam, a former governor of Tennessee. He would rather be working on legislation that he thinks can make a difference for the country. This is not how he would choose to spend the first month of his last year.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/lamar-alexander-set-to-leave-office-is-gop-wild-card-on-witnesses/ar-BBZjLyi
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60499 on: January 26, 2020, 02:46:25 PM »
Sekelow is another evangelical making a deal with the devil. Barr, Pompeo, Pence, ...
Surprise surprise.

It was once controversial for Kennedy to be a Catholic because of possible split allegiances...


While these bozos are gunning for an autocratic theocracy.


GOP politicans don't fear Trump. They fear their theocratic base primarying them. The GOP is dead. Never Trumpers are starting to realise this.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60500 on: January 26, 2020, 04:03:12 PM »
Quote from: Giono on January 26, 2020, 02:46:25 PM
GOP politicans don't fear Trump. They fear their theocratic base primarying them. The GOP is dead. Never Trumpers are starting to realise this.
3 NT's were on Joy Reid's (mad sharp cookie) show on MSNBC and one of them pointed out that Trump had labeled them "human scum."

Great watching.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/01/trump-supporter-steve-cortes-loses-it-after-rick-wilson-brings-up-war-crimes-prosecutions/

Steve Cortes reps the Super Pac that Parnas was a contributor for.  May have been at his Trump/Yovanovich dinner.
« Last Edit: January 26, 2020, 11:12:35 PM by jambutty »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60501 on: Yesterday at 12:35:15 AM »

Trump told Bolton he wanted to hold Ukraine aid pending help on Biden probe - NYTimes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told his then-national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Trumps statement was described by former White House national security adviser John Bolton in an unpublished manuscript by the conservative Republican foreign policy expert, the newspaper reported in a story that did not directly quote from the document. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-trump-impeachment-bolton/trump-told-bolton-he-wanted-to-hold-ukraine-aid-pending-help-on-biden-probe-nytimes-idUKKBN1ZP0VN?rpc=401&
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60502 on: Yesterday at 01:29:45 AM »
FOX News
Dershowitz changes his mind on impeachment requirements, argues crime must be committed
 Andrew O'Reilly
7 hrs ago

As President Trumps impeachment trial moves into the defense phases, attorney Alan Dershowitz on Sunday said that he has changed his mind on whether a crime is needed to remove a president from office -- a reversal of his stance during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

Dershowitz, who recently joined Trumps impeachment defense team, argued that a crime needs to be committed to impeach a president  a 180-degree shift from his previous thinking  and added that even after lengthy arguments by the House managers last week, he still sees Democrats' arguments falling far short of swaying the Senate to remove Trump from office.

The conduct has to be criminal in nature -- it cant be abuse of power; it cant be obstruction of Congress, he said. Those are precisely the arguments that the framers rejected.

The Harvard Law School professor said that he changed his thinking after doing more research on the matter. During an interview in the midst of the Clinton impeachment, Dershowitz said, you dont need a technical crime to impeach a president.

I did say that then, and then Ive done all the extensive research, Dershowitz said on Sunday. Ive been immersing myself in dusty old books, and Ive concluded that no, it has to be crime.

Dershowitz called the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which the House impeached Trump on in December, vague and open-ended.

Even if the factual allegations are true -- which are highly disputed and which the defense team will show contrary evidence -- but even if true, they did not allege impeachable offenses, Dershowitz said on Fox News Sunday. So there cant be a constitutionally authorized impeachment.

Dershowitz is expected to argue next week that an impeachable offense requires criminal-like conduct, even though many legal scholars say that's not true.

Defense lawyers say Trump was a victim not only of Democratic rage but also of overzealous agents and prosecutors. One of Trumps lawyers, Jay Sekulow, cited mistakes made by the FBI in its surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide in the now-concluded Trump-Russia election investigation, and referred to the multimillion-dollar cost of that probe.

The Senate is heading next week toward a pivotal vote on Democratic demands for testimony from top Trump aides, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear before the House. It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to seek witnesses, and so far the numbers appear lacking.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/dershowitz-changes-his-mind-on-impeachment-requirements-argues-crime-must-be-committed/ar-BBZlcjb?ocid=spartanntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60503 on: Yesterday at 09:27:43 AM »
It seems highly probable (to me) that Dershowitz, Bolton Pompeo, Graham, and many others tightly towing the Trump line are compromised in various and serious ways. I'll avoid speculating on the specifics.

All of them have always been arse holes, but these people would never have made these kinds of arguments in the past.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:36:01 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60504 on: Yesterday at 10:39:47 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:27:43 AM
It seems highly probable (to me) that Dershowitz, Bolton, Graham, and many others tightly towing the Trump line are compromised in various and serious ways. I'll avoid speculating on the specifics.

All of them have always been arse holes, but these people would never have made these kinds of arguments in the past.

Russian compromat.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60505 on: Yesterday at 01:40:25 PM »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:39:47 AM
Russian compromat.

I edited my last post. I meant Pompeo, not Bolton. I'm not entirely sure what to make of Bolton in all this. Is he too smart or in possession of just enough principle to not become involved in 'drug deals' and the like? But yes, Russian compromat is the only thing which seems to explain why all these people are so willing to be so opening hypocritical. And, some of these people used to be vehemently against Trump before he even had the opportunity to behave the way we all feared he would.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60506 on: Yesterday at 01:54:11 PM »
Trump delivered huge tax cuts for the rich, and all but scrapped their inheritance tax.

That buys an awful lot of loyalty in the party that's the equivalent of our Tory Party
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60507 on: Yesterday at 03:04:03 PM »
If Bolton had any integrity he'd volunteer what he knows. It's not enough to refuse to get involved  - simply looking the other way makes you complicit through inaction.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60508 on: Yesterday at 07:10:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:04:03 PM
If Bolton had any integrity he'd volunteer what he knows. It's not enough to refuse to get involved  - simply looking the other way makes you complicit through inaction.
Oh, I agree. Though, he obviously draw a line none of the others I mentioned would. It could be nothing more than he's more intelligent than them and he understood where this would go - so, simple self-preservation. Irrespective, he would not go there - yet all these others have. Quite extraordinary really.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60509 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 PM »
It's infrastructure week!
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60510 on: Today at 12:09:06 AM »
Dershowitz' views have done a 180 since the Clinton impeachment.

Lindsey Graham's views have done a 180.

Ken Starr's have done a 180.

Things that make you say "Hmmm."
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:07 AM by jambutty »
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60511 on: Today at 12:16:21 AM »
The Washington Post
John Boltons bombshell gives the GOP a glimpse of its nightmare scenario
 Aaron Blake
6 hrs ago

We finally got a taste Sunday night of what former national security adviser John Bolton might tell President Trumps Senate impeachment trial  if hes called to testify, that is.

What we learned reinforced the potential peril for Republicans if they refuse to let him do so.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton makes a series of very big Ukraine-related claims in an unpublished manuscript of his upcoming book, slated to be released in March.

Chief among them:

Bolton writes that he heard Trump say explicitly that the withholding of military aid would continue until Ukraine announced an investigation involving the Bidens  implicating Trump directly in a quid pro quo for the first time and contradicting the Trump teams defense.
He writes that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said privately that there was nothing to the Trump teams claims that then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was corrupt  suggesting that this was indeed a smear campaign and that Pompeo recognized it as such, even as he didnt defend Yovanovitch publicly.

He writes that he raised concerns about Rudolph W. Giulianis efforts in Ukraine with Attorney General William P. Barr after Trumps July call with Ukraines president  despite the Justice Department saying Barr learned about the call in mid-August.

He writes that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was present for one of Trumps calls with Giuliani about Yovanovitch, even though Mulvaney has told associates that he stayed out of those conversations to protect Trump and Giulianis attorney-client privilege.
In other words: Bolton is naming names  lots of names  and directly contradicting what top administration officials are saying.

And Trump has made no secret that hes not particularly happy about the new revelations. After treating Bolton gently in the months since his White House exit, Trump lashed out. On Sunday night, he disputed Boltons account.


Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump
 · 18h
I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations...

Trump then proceeded to retweet other allies who derided Bolton, including Lou Dobbs, calling him a rejected Neocon. Trump also added as an addendum on Monday morning, after weeks of suggesting hed like to see Bolton testify, that the Senate shouldnt let him because it was the Houses job.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/john-boltons-bombshell-gives-the-gop-a-glimpse-of-its-nightmare-scenario/ar-BBZnfkN?ocid=spartandhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60512 on: Today at 12:35:00 AM »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:09:06 AM
Dershowitz' views have done a 180 since the Clinton impeachment.

Lindsey Graham's views have done a 180.

Ken Starr's have done a 180.

Things that make you say "Hmmm."

Is Compromat spelt with a K in Russian?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #60513 on: Today at 01:50:50 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:40:25 PM
But yes, Russian compromat is the only thing which seems to explain why all these people are so willing to be so opening hypocritical. And, some of these people used to be vehemently against Trump before he even had the opportunity to behave the way we all feared he would.

Mate they're politicians and lawyers.  They will argue whatever they think is most beneficial to them at any given time.
