Tonight heís at the golf course and tweeting pictures of American flags. Tomorrow heíll be in front of camera presumably trying to explain why he did what he did. Itís going to be painful to hear him stumble over the prepared speech points, and I wonder whether any journalist will call him on his bullshit. You have people on twitter who know more about the ramifications than the man who ordered the strike.



One of the few benefits of him being dumb - transparent is even Iran can see that Trump would fancy a war to look tough and take attention away from impeachment. I don't get the sense that those in power in Iran are suicidally fanatical. There is still a vein of practicality running through what they do for them to at least be aware that a war with the US wipes out their comfortable existences. (those unfairly in power)