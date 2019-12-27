« previous next »
Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2538228 times)

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Hi Jambutty,

Thanks for the article.

Your link is broken. This should work:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/president-trumps-dream-is-to-become-americas-viktor-orbán/ar-BBYmJnS?ocid=spartanntp

(Because of a bug with this forum software in how it handles unusual character is URLs, your link does not work as it should. If you instead place your links inside of URL/hyperlink tags, they always will work as intended: [url]LINK ADDRESS[/url]).
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 27, 2019, 10:51:53 AM
Intelligencer
President Trumps Dream Is to Become Americas Viktor Orbán


Isn't that the bloke with the razors from the 70/80's
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Boston Globe
Elizabeth Warren reports sharp decrease in fund-raising ahead of FEC deadline
 Christina Prignano
50 mins ago

Senator Elizabeth Warrens presidential campaign disclosed on Friday that shes facing a sharp drop in fund-raising ahead of a fourth-quarter deadline and is launching a last-minute appeal to supporters to close some of the gap.

Warren has raised $17 million so far in the fourth quarter, the campaign told supporters in an e-mail Friday. Thats down from $24.6 million in the third quarter, a roughly 31 percent drop.

If the numbers dont pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary, her campaign said in the e-mail, which asked for donations before Dec. 31.

Warrens campaign acknowledged that announcing the fund-raising total ahead of the reporting deadline is unusual . Candidates often bombard their supporters with fund-raising e-mails toward the end of each quarter and often say they are running behind their goal  former vice president Joe Biden did just that on Thursday  but they rarely give specific figures and usually wait until after the quarter ends to announce their totals.

In going public ahead of time, the Warren campaign signaled it was highly concerned about the drop-off. The email said the campaign was unlikely to match the 3rd quarter total and set a goal of $20 million in contributions by the end of the quarter. If met, that would be a 23 percent drop from the third quarter.

Thats how much the campaign needs to keep our plans on track, the campaign said of the $20 million goal.

Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $6 million in the first quarter. The fourth-quater drop coincides with a slip in the polls nationally as well as in the crucial early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

As she looks to regain the momentum that propelled her into the top tier of candidates earlier this year, Warren has changed her campaign trail strategy to take more questions from voters during events and deliver sharper criticism of some of her Democratic primary rivals, most notably over fund-raising tactics. During the Democratic debate in Los Angeles last week, Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg clashed after Warren accused him of trading access for campaign donations.

Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States, she quipped, referencing a dinner for high-dollar Buttigieg donors that took place inside a wine cave in Californias wine country.

Warren made an early pledge in her presidential campaign not to take part in expensive fund-raisers or accept support from PACs and Super PACs, relying instead on online fund-raising from individual supporters. She went further in October, swearing off contributions of more than $200 from executives for large corporations in the tech, banking, or private equity industries.

Even at the height of her fund-raising success in the third quarter, she was edged out by Sanders, who raised $25.3 million in the July-through-September period. Biden raised $15.7 million during that period. Candidates must report their fund-raising totals for October through December to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31 .

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/elizabeth-warren-reports-sharp-decrease-in-fund-raising-ahead-of-fec-deadline/ar-BBYoJZq
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Louisville Courier-Journal
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's coordination with White House on impeachment
 Ben Tobin, Louisville Courier Journal
1 day ago

A Republican senator said she was uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's approach to U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, told an Anchorage-based television station Tuesday evening that she was "disturbed" upon hearing McConnell say he would be "in total coordination with the White House counsel" on the impeachment matter.

To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense," Murkowski said, "and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment  abuse of power and obstruction of Congress  on Dec. 18.

McConnell is currently embroiled in a fight with Congressional Democratic leadership, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not send over the articles to the Senate until procedures are established.

Though wary of McConnell's comments, Murkowski was also critical of the House for hurrying along the impeachment process.

Speaker Pelosi was very clear, very direct that her goal was to get this done before Christmas, Murkowski said.

Murkowski was first appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2002 by her father, Frank Murkowski, who resigned his seat to become the governor of Alaska. She won a full term in 2004 and has twice been reelected since. She will be up for reelection again in 2022.

During her interview, Murkowski, who is one of a few Republican swing votes in the Senate, said she hasn't decided on how to vote in Trump's impeachment trial.

"If it means that I am viewed as one who looks openly and critically at every issue in front of me rather than acting as a rubber stamp for my party or my president, Im totally good with that, Murkowski said.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republican-senator-disturbed-by-mcconnells-coordination-with-white-house-on-impeachment/ar-BBYm9e8
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Murkowski, Collins, Romney?

Any other real patriots in the Repugs?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Do Murkowski and Collins actually do anything useful, or do they just pretend to be the human face of the GOP and then fall in behind Agent Orange?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: GreatEx on December 28, 2019, 11:30:53 AM
Do Murkowski and Collins actually do anything useful, or do they just pretend to be the human face of the GOP and then fall in behind Agent Orange?
Like all elected officials, they represent the views of their constituents and try not to do anything that will get them voted out of office.

Hopefully, in extreme circumstances, they do what's best for the country and/or the world.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
I believe Murkowski voted to block the repeal of Obamacare. But let's face it you cant trust a Republican to do the right thing, ever.

The criticism of the Democrats' "rushed" impeachment hearings drives me crazy though. Maybe if critical witnesses hadn't been blocked from testifying and threatened to drag the whole thing through the courts with appeals for months on end it might have been dealt with in a sensible period of time. But then dragging things out through the courts is how Trump works. Trump tried to weaponize due process ffs.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: GreatEx on December 28, 2019, 11:30:53 AM
Do Murkowski and Collins actually do anything useful, or do they just pretend to be the human face of the GOP and then fall in behind Agent Orange?

They are actually the "thoughts and prayers" part of the GOP.
Collins and Murkowski had "grave concerns" and were "seriously" considering this that and the other during the whole I like beer shambles for Kavanaugh but in actual fact they do fuck all and are consistently playing Lucy and the football with their constituents.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Bullan on December 29, 2019, 03:57:17 PM
They are actually the "thoughts and prayers" part of the GOP.
Collins and Murkowski had "grave concerns" and were "seriously" considering this that and the other during the whole I like beer shambles for Kavanaugh but in actual fact they do fuck all and are consistently playing Lucy and the football with their constituents.
My thoughts too when I first the comments further up the page. They surely are more 'thoughtful' than their fellow Republican Senators, but their actions are almost invariably the same. The whole Kavanaugh debacle being a prime example. There is no way he should have been approved and Collins and Murkowski surely must have realised this.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 29, 2019, 04:30:18 PM
My thoughts too when I first the comments further up the page. They surely are more 'thoughtful' than their fellow Republican Senators, but their actions are almost invariably the same. The whole Kavanaugh debacle being a prime example. There is no way he should have been approved and Collins and Murkowski surely must have realised this.

What was awful about the behaviour of Collins and Murkowski during the I like beer debacle was their faux concern for the well being of Dr Blasey Ford and how they faked the soul searching and thoughts and prayer bullshit while always intending on confirming that retarded frat boy to the SCOTUS.

There are 4 "concerned" GOP senators who are gravely concerned at the moment and are making all the right noises for a full senate trial with witnesses and evidence but just watch as they perform the proverbial Lucy football trick when it comes to the crunch.

Edit: Murkowski did vote against the frat boy so on that part she was at least a bit more than just thoughts and prayers.
Anyone Stateside confirm if the following is real?!  ::) :o ;D

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-i-have-done-more-for-christianity-than-jesus

[snip]
WASHINGTON, D.C.In response to the Christianity Today editorial calling for his removal, Trump called the magazine a left-wing rag and said, I have done more for Christianity than Jesus.

I mean, the name of the magazine is Christianity Today, and who is doing more for Christians today? Not Jesus. He disappeared; no one knows what happened to him. But Im out there every day protecting churches from crazy liberals.

While Trump admitted that Jesus did do some things for Christianity in the past, Trump said he was doing more now and it was more substantial. Im appointing judges to help protect religious rights, Trump stated. How many judges has Jesus appointed? He says something about judging people in the future, but I aint seen it.
[/snip]

Really? That has to be a satirical piece................surely.................right..........?  ::) :-X
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The New York Times
Inside the Biggest 2020 Advertising War Against Trump
 Jeremy W. Peters
6 hrs ago

WASHINGTON  Hillary Clinton tried. So did 16 rival Republicans. And after hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on ads attacking Donald Trump in 2016, the results were the same: They never did much damage.

Now Michael R. Bloomberg is trying  his way  spending millions each week in an online advertising onslaught that is guided by polling and data that he and his advisers believe provide unique insight into the presidents vulnerabilities.

The effort, which is targeting seven battleground states where polls show Mr. Trump is likely to be competitive in November, is just one piece of an advertising campaign that is unrivaled in scope and scale. On Facebook and Google alone, where Mr. Bloomberg is most focused on attacking the president, he has spent $18 million on ads over the last month, according to Acronym, a digital messaging firm that works with Democrats.

That is on top of the $128 million the Bloomberg campaign has spent on television ads, according to Advertising Analytics, an independent firm, which projects that Mr. Bloomberg is likely to spend a combined $300 million to $400 million on advertising across all media before the Super Tuesday primaries in early March.

Those amounts dwarf the ad budgets of his rivals, and he is spending at a faster clip than past presidential campaigns as well. Mr. Bloomberg is also already spending more than the Trump campaign each week to reach voters online. And if the $400 million estimate holds, that would be about the same as what President Barack Obamas campaign spent on advertising over the course of the entire general election in 2012.

The ads amount to a huge bet by the Bloomberg campaign that there are enough Americans who are not too fixed in their opinions of Mr. Trump and can be swayed by the ads indictment of his conduct and character.

None of these assumptions are safe in a political environment that is increasingly bifurcated along partisan lines and where, for many voters, information from the other side is instantly suspect. But Mr. Bloombergs aides believe it is imperative to flood voters with attacks on the president before it is too late  a lesson Republicans learned in 2016 when they initially spent most of their ad budgets during the primaries tearing into each other while ignoring Mr. Trump.

All this effort and all this money and none of it goes to help the one election that really matters? asks a man from Michigan in one new Bloomberg campaign ad, referring to the spending in the Democratic primary. The campaign plans to run the ad online in Super Tuesday primary states.

Another man featured in the ad bemoans the fact that the Trump campaign is so focused on Pennsylvania but that none of the Democrats seem to be. By the looks of it, hes trying to win Pennsylvania once again. Hes here all the time, the man says.

In swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that are likely to decide whether Mr. Trump gets re-elected, ads from the presidents campaign and friendly outside groups have been, for the most part, the only paid messages that voters have seen about him. Mr. Bloombergs campaign is focusing its efforts there, hoping to erode Mr. Trumps standing.

Ive been telling anyone who will listen, Trump is winning, said Kevin Sheekey, the campaign manager for Mr. Bloomberg, who argued that the lack of anti-Trump advertising essentially means he is running unopposed in swing states.

In interviews, Mr. Bloombergs top strategists described how they believe they can undermine Mr. Trumps standing with voters who are open to reconsidering their support for him. According to the campaigns data, this is somewhere between 10 percent to 15 percent of the people who voted for him in 2016.

Mr. Bloombergs aides say their data generally shows that these people tend to express disappointment about promises Mr. Trump has failed to keep on issues like rebuilding the nations infrastructure  an especially potent concern in places like Michigan. In most states, they are upset with the presidents push to repeal the Affordable Care Act without putting forward a Republican alternative, which voters view as jeopardizing their health coverage. They view his response to several mass shootings during his term as lacking urgency and seriousness, particularly in the suburbs around Detroit and Philadelphia, the Bloomberg data shows.

And many of them report feelings of exasperation and exhaustion after three years of what seems like daily, head-spinning stories about Mr. Trump, his impulsivity, dysfunction inside his administration and partisan squabbling in Washington that has in some cases bled into their lives at home and work.

With the percentage of the electorate that is open to reconsidering, there is a tax on them that they want to eliminate  and that tax is on their attention, said Gary Briggs, who last year left Facebook as its chief marketing officer to join Mr. Bloombergs company and is now advising his presidential campaign.

The messages that the Bloomberg campaign is using in ads on social media and other websites are tailored to this sense of exhaustion. Say no to chaos, says one that appeared on Facebook in North Carolina.

Another tweet. Another lie. Trump has tweeted thousands of false statements  causing chaos and embarrassing our country, reads another, depicting a picture of a man covering his face in evident despair as he stands in what appears to be a soybean field. (Soybean farmers have been among the most affected by Mr. Trumps tariffs on Chinese goods.)

Others are more issue-specific and play to a notion that Bloomberg strategists say has tested well in their research: The president is looking out for the interests of big corporations and the wealthy despite promises to improve the lives of working-class Americans.

The seven states the Bloomberg campaign has chosen are some of the most competitive, like Wisconsin and Florida, and others where Democrats believe they can chip away at Republican dominance, like Texas and Arizona. Rounding out the list are Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

The Trump campaign has responded aggressively to Mr. Bloombergs entry into the race, going so far as to bar reporters from Bloomberg News from its rallies and events because the outlet has said it would not conduct investigative reporting on Mr. Bloombergs rivals for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Trump has belittled the former mayor and dismissed him as a threat saying, Little Michael will fail.

Finding the most incisive way to attack a sitting president is extremely difficult for a variety of reasons. Not only does the president enjoy the power and platform of incumbency, but by and large Americans have already formed their views over the course of the first term.

Larry McCarthy, a Republican ad maker who wrote many of the super PAC ads that attempted to undercut President Barack Obamas popularity with swing voters in 2012, said he believes his ads were not as effective because many voters had already made a judgment about Obama.

That judgment, he said, was that a significant number of voters, in our data, did not like Obama policies but did not think he was a bad guy.

With Mr. Trump, the opposite is true. Polls show that, for instance, most Americans approve of his handling of the economy. But they consistently give him low job approval ratings, saying that they do not think he is honest.

And public polls further show he stands an even chance of winning many battleground states against a variety of the Democratic candidates, which the Bloomberg campaign said tracks with its internal data.

With the ads, the Bloomberg campaign is also walking a fine line between trying to undercut Mr. Trump and turning off voters who may not like the president but do not want to dwell on him.

There is a kind of anxiety that he creates, said Howard Wolfson, one of Mr. Bloombergs longtime top advisers, about Mr. Trump. This is real for people, he added, acknowledging the contradictory factors. Theres a bit of Leave us alone.

The campaign said that it had produced 160 versions of its ads on social media alone, reaching 15.5 million people in the first two weeks of December.

Michael Bloombergs fledgling campaign has now spent more on Google and YouTube in the past month than the Trump campaign has spent all year, Acronym said in a recent analysis of the race.

The ability to pour that much money into ads not only enables Mr. Bloombergs campaign to pump out millions of messages a week, it also allows for more precise targeting to individual groups of uncommitted voters  whether thats women in the suburbs concerned about gun violence or more fiscally conservative people who are alarmed at the nations rapidly expanding deficit.

One of the most potentially significant impacts of the Bloomberg strategy, said Ken Goldstein, a professor of politics at the University of San Francisco and an expert in political advertising, could be how he is filling the void in places where pro-Trump ads are dominant.

In a new study Mr. Goldstein conducted with a group of other academics who specialize in political messaging, he said they found that in 2016 the lack of advertising from Mrs. Clintons campaign seemed to contribute to lower turnout among voters favorable to her. Democrats with a lower propensity of voting in Michigan and Wisconsin, the study found, were less likely to turn out in areas where Mr. Trump was investing heavily online but where Mrs. Clinton was not advertising.

The overall impact was modest, to be sure, Mr. Goldstein said. But Trumps margin of victory in Michigan and Wisconsin was also extremely modest.

In addition to the hard-hitting critiques of Mr. Trump and his leadership, Mr. Bloombergs ads are also designed to send a positive message about the former mayor that reaches Democrats in the primary. And it is those voters, no doubt, who need to be convinced first in order for Mr. Bloomberg to politically benefit from his huge investment in anti-Trump advertising.

Sometimes its easiest to define yourself by what you are not, said Todd Harris, a Republican messaging strategist who has worked on several presidential campaigns, most recently for Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. These ads, he said, are all about Mike Bloomberg introducing himself to primary voters as someone who dislikes Trump as much as they do.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/inside-the-biggest-2020-advertising-war-against-trump/ar-BBYr13s?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: 24/12 (or 2:1 if we're being mathematically pedantic!) on December 29, 2019, 07:04:41 PM
Anyone Stateside confirm if the following is real?!  ::) :o ;D

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-i-have-done-more-for-christianity-than-jesus

[snip]
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In response to the Christianity Today editorial calling for his removal, Trump called the magazine a “left-wing rag” and said, “I have done more for Christianity than Jesus.”

“I mean, the name of the magazine is Christianity Today, and who is doing more for Christians today? Not Jesus. He disappeared; no one knows what happened to him. But I’m out there every day protecting churches from crazy liberals.”

While Trump admitted that Jesus did do some things for Christianity in the past, Trump said he was doing more now and it was more substantial. “I’m appointing judges to help protect religious rights,” Trump stated. “How many judges has Jesus appointed? He says something about judging people in the future, but I ain’t seen it.”
[/snip]

Really? That has to be a satirical piece................surely.................right..........?  ::) :-X

It is, indeed, a satirical website. ;)

Edited to add: Poe's Law
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 29, 2019, 08:43:24 PM
It is, indeed, a satirical website. ;)

Edited to add: Poe's Law
Cheers - sounded too good to be true. Echoes also of John Lennon being misinterpreted ;)
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
I hope he doesn't see this.  He'd be chuffed to doll rags.


The Atlantic
A Gangster in the White House
 David Frum
1 day ago

Amid a two-day binge of post-Christmas rage-tweeting, President Donald Trump retweeted the name of the CIA employee widely presumed to be the whistle-blower in the Ukraine scandal. On Thursday night, December 26, Trump retweeted his campaign account, which had tweeted a link to a Washington Examiner article that printed the name in the headline. Then, in the early hours of Friday morning, December 27, Trump retweeted a supporter who named the presumed whistle-blower in the text of the tweet.

This is a step the president has been building toward for some time. The name of the presumed whistle-blower has been circulating among Trump supporters for months. Trump surrogatesincluding the presidents elder sonhave posted the name on social media and discussed it on television. Yet actually crossing the line to post the name on the presidents own account? Until this week, Trump hesitated. That red line has now been crossed.

Lawyers debate whether the naming of the federal whistle-blower is in itself illegal. Federal law forbids inspectors general to disclose the names of whistle-blowers, but the law isnt explicit about disclosure by anybody else in government.

What the law does forbid is retaliation against a whistle-blower. And a coordinated campaign of vilification by the presidents alliesand the president himselfsurely amounts to retaliation in any reasonable understanding of the term.

While the presumed whistle-blower reportedly remains employed by the government, he is also reportedly subject to regular death threats, including at least implicit threat by Trump himself. Trump was recorded in September telling U.S. diplomats in New York: Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the callheard something and decided that he or she, or whoever the hell they sawtheyre almost a spy. I want to know whos the person, whos the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because thats close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.

Trumps tweeting in the past two days was so frenzied and the sources quoted were so bizarreincluding at least four accounts devoted to the Pizzagate-adjacent conspiracy theory QAnon, as well as one that describes former President Barack Obama as Satans Muslim scumas to renew doubts about the presidents mental stability. But Trumps long reticence about outright naming the presumed whistle-blower suggests that he remained sufficiently tethered to reality to hear and heed a lawyers advice. He disregarded that advice in full awareness that he was disregarding it. The usual excuse for Trumps online abusivenesshes counterpunchingamounts in this case not to a defense but to an indictment: Counterpunching literally means retaliating, and retaliation is what is forbidden by federal law.

The presumed whistle-blowers personal remedy for the presidents misconduct is a private lawsuit for monetary damages against the federal government. Its hard to see how such a lawsuit would do anybody any good. The presumed whistle-blower still draws a salary, and may not have suffered any material costs at all. The presumed whistle-blowers ultimate compensation for this ordeal should be a future place of honor in the service of the country.

In the meantime, though, the country is left once again with the problem of a president who refuses to obey the law. Trump is organizing from the White House a conspiracy to revenge himself on the person who first alerted the country that Trump was extorting Ukraine to help his reelection: more lawbreaking to punish the revelation of past lawbreaking. Impeaching a president whose party holds a majority in the Senate obviously presents many grave practical difficulties. But Trumps post-Christmas mania confirms House Speaker Nancy Pelosis prediction that Trump would impeach himself.

Donald Trump will not be bound by any rule, even after he has been caught. He is unrepentant and determined to break the rules againin part by punishing those who try to enforce them. He is a president with the mind of a gangster, and as long as he is in office, he will head a gangster White House.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/a-gangster-in-the-white-house/ar-BBYpVkW?ocid=spartandhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Washington Post
Opinions | Explosive new revelations just weakened Trumps impeachment defenses
 Greg Sargent
2 hrs ago

If Mitch McConnell is going to pull off his scheme to turn President Trumps impeachment trial into a quick and painless sham with no witnesses, the Senate majority leader needs the story to be covered as a conventional Washington standoff  one that portrays both sides as maneuvering for advantage in an equivalently political manner.

But extraordinary new revelations in the New York Times about Trumps corrupt freezing of military aid to Ukraine will  or should  make this much harder to get away with.

McConnell badly needs the medias both-sidesing instincts to hold firm against the brute facts of the situation. If Republicans bear the brunt of media pressure to explain why they dont want to hear from witnesses, that risks highlighting their true rationale: They adamantly fear new revelations precisely because they know Trump is guilty  and that this corrupt scheme is almost certainly much worse than we can currently surmise.

That possibility is underscored by the Times report, a chronology of Trumps decision to withhold aid to a vulnerable ally under assault while he and his henchmen extorted Ukraine into carrying out his corrupt designs.

The report demonstrates in striking detail that inside the administration, the consternation over the legality and propriety of the aid freeze  and confusion over Trumps true motives  ran much deeper than previously known, implicating top Cabinet officials more deeply than we thought.

Among the storys key points:

As early as June, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney worked to execute the freeze for Trump, and a top aide to Mulvaney  Robert Blair  worried it would fuel the narrative that Trump was tacitly aiding Russia.

Internal opposition was more forceful than previously known. The Pentagon pushed for the money for months. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-national security adviser John Bolton privately urged Trump to understand that freezing the aid was not in our national interest.

Trump was unmoved, citing Ukraines corruption. We now know Trump actually wanted Ukraine to announce sham investigations absolving Russia of 2016 electoral sabotage and smearing potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden. The Times report reveals that top Trump officials did not think that ostensibly combating Ukrainian corruption (which wasnt even Trumps real aim) was in our interests.

Lawyers at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) worked to develop a far-fetched legal argument that Trump could exercise commander-in-chief authority to override Congress appropriation of the aid, to get around the law precluding Trump from freezing it.
Michael Duffey, a political appointee at OMB, tried to get the Pentagon to assume responsibility for getting the aid released, to deflect blame away from the White House for its own role in blocking it. This led a Pentagon official to pronounce herself speechless.

Duffey froze the aid with highly unusual bureaucratic tactics, refused to tell Pentagon officials why Trump wanted it withheld and instructed them to keep this closely held. (Some of this had already been reported, but in narrative context it becomes far more damning.)

It;s impossible to square all this with the lines from Trumps defenders  that there was no pressure on Ukraine; that the money was withheld for reasonable policy purposes; and that there was no extortion because it was ultimately released. As the Times shows, that only came after the scheme was outed.

Multiple officials worried that the hold violated the law or worked extensively to skirt it. Others saw Trumps actions as contrary to the national interest and never got a sufficient explanation for his motives. One top official executing the scheme tried to distance the White House from it and keep it quiet.

What makes all this new information really damning, however, is that many of these officials who were directly involved with Trumps freezing of aid are the same ones Trump blocked from appearing before the House impeachment inquiry.

This should make it inescapable that McConnell wants a trial with no testimony from these people  Democrats want to hear from Mulvaney, Bolton, Duffey and Blair  precisely because he, too, wants to prevent us from ever gaining a full accounting.

We now have a much clearer glimpse into the murky depths of just how much more these officials know about the scheme  and just how much McConnell and Trump are determined to make sure we dont ever learn. Thats so indefensible that it might even breach the levee of the medias both-sidesing tendencies.

Trumps defenders are taking a huge risk

Heres another possibility. If McConnell does pull off a sham trial leading to a quick acquittal, more might surface later that, in retrospect, will get hung around Republicans necks and reverse-reveal just how corrupt their cover-up really was.

As George T. Conway III has noted, in such a scenario, Trumps defenders will suffer blowback from the very evidence they sought to suppress.

This new report underscores the point. The Center for Public Integrity (CPI) is currently battling the administration over a tranche of documents related to the aid freeze that CPI just obtained due to a court order. This is how Duffeys emails surfaced, but much of what CPI has obtained has been blacked out.

CPI is asking a judge to lift the blackouts, and a ruling is expected as early as March. So its plausible that CPI could obtain a great deal of new information  showing even more clearly how worried officials were that Trumps freeze was breaking the law  in only a few months.

That could come after Senate Republicans ran a sham trial and acquitted Trump. Do they really want to be on the hook for having suppressed such evidence, even in the face of a whole new round of deeply incriminating revelations?

Apparently they see that outcome as less risky than allowing witnesses to testify. Which again shows how worried they are about allowing the American people to gain a full accounting of Trumps corruption.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/opinions-explosive-new-revelations-just-weakened-trumps-impeachment-defenses/ar-BBYt9ZY?ocid=spartandhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Vox.com
A new government study shows how Trump's tariffs have backfired
 Zeeshan Aleem
4 hrs ago

President Donald Trump has promised throughout his presidency to revive American manufacturing by slapping punishing tariffs on foreign competition.

But a new study from the US Federal Reserve suggests that his efforts have backfired  and that the manufacturing sector is worse off than it was before the president began his protectionist trade policy.

Economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, who describe their study as as the first comprehensive estimates of the effect of recent tariffs on the US manufacturing sector, argue that the data shows that any benefits from protection from foreign competition have been more than canceled out by retaliatory tariffs from trading partners and an increase in the rise the need for US manufacturers to source components abroad.

As a result, US manufacturing has seen job losses and higher prices for consumers.

We find the impact from the traditional import protection channel is completely offset in the short-run by reduced competitiveness from retaliation and higher costs in downstream industries, the authors say.

The findings affirm predictions from trade economists across the political spectrum who have warned that Trumps tariffs were more likely to damage the US economy than help it  particularly in a globalized economy, where any major departure from free trade norms comes with an array of costs.

The findings also directly contradict what Trump says the effects of the tariffs have been. Trump has argued that the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money and has claimed Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs.

The study finds the tariffs he has imposed on things like steel, aluminum, and Chinese goods have not done this at all. Given Trumps adversarial relationship with the Federal Reserve, though, it seems unlikely the president will be swayed by the work of his experts, meaning the study probably will not alter his calculus on trade policy.

Tariffs punish foreign competition  but also hurt the US
The new Federal Reserve study compared how manufacturing industries benefited from tariffs (border taxes on imports) to how much of a hit they took from a rise in input cost (the cost US manufacturers pay for foreign-made components and materials) and retaliatory tariffs.

An example of a more expensive input cost for a US manufacturer would be a steel part for an American-made car sourced from China that has been made more expensive by tariffs on steel.

This dynamic cuts the other way as well: China is one of the many countries that have slapped tariffs on US products in retaliation for American tariffs on foreign products. That tit-for-tat process  which can escalate continuously  is the central dynamic of a trade war.

The new study found that the industries that were hardest hit and made less competitive by retaliatory tariffs include automakers and producers of iron and steel; aluminum sheet; leather goods; and magnetic and optical media.

The study also found that producers of aluminum sheets, steel products, transportation equipment, boilers, and household appliances were among those industries whose consumer prices went up the most after tariffs went into effect.

Higher consumer prices make products less competitive on the market. So if Trumps aim with a tariff is to give US products an advantage, that aim is undermined by manufacturers having to raise prices because it costs more to make what they sell.

Theres also evidence that other sectors, like the agriculture industry, are suffering due to retaliatory tariffs from the USs trading partners. Trading partners will often deliberately target US exports that they know are produced by politically powerful economic players in order to maximize domestic political pressure on the government. For instance, some US agricultural goods  particularly those made in states Trump will rely on in 2020  have really taken a serious hit, as Voxs Emily Stewart explained in an analysis of tariff blowback last year:

China, Mexico, and Canada have responded to the USs measures with taxes on American soybeans, dairy, pork, apples, and potatoes, among other products. Prices for soybeans have dropped to a 10-year low, and soybean exporters rushed to get their product out of the country earlier this year ahead of the impending trade war.

Trumps trade tactics, effectively, have necessitated a $12 billion farmer bailout.

The authors of the new study note that the long-term effects of the tariffs are not yet known. But, as of now, the evidence indicates that the tariffs have not served the manufacturing sector the way Trump has promised.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/a-new-government-study-shows-how-trumps-tariffs-have-backfired/ar-BBYrsA7?ocid=spartandhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
British Writer Pens The Best Description Of Trump

Someone asked "Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?" Nate White, an
articulate and witty writer from England wrote the following response:
A few things spring to mind.
Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem.
For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no
warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no
grace  all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously
blessed.
So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trump's limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief.
Plus, we like a laugh. And while Trump may be laughable, he has never once said anything wry,
witty or even faintly amusing  not once, ever.
I don't say that rhetorically, I mean it quite literally: not once, not ever. And that fact is particularly
disturbing to the British sensibility  for us, to lack humour is almost inhuman.
But with Trump, it's a fact. He doesn't even seem to understand what a joke is  his idea of a joke is
a crass comment, an illiterate insult, a casual act of cruelty.
Trump is a troll. And like all trolls, he is never funny and he never laughs; he only crows or jeers.
And scarily, he doesn't just talk in crude, witless insults  he actually thinks in them. His mind is a
simple bot-like algorithm of petty prejudices and knee-jerk nastiness.
There is never any under-layer of irony, complexity, nuance or depth. It's all surface.
Some Americans might see this as refreshingly upfront.
Well, we don't. We see it as having no inner world, no soul.
And in Britain we traditionally side with David, not Goliath. All our heroes are plucky underdogs:
Robin Hood, Dick Whittington, Oliver Twist.
Trump is neither plucky, nor an underdog. He is the exact opposite of that.
He's not even a spoiled rich-boy, or a greedy fat-cat.
He's more a fat white slug. A Jabba the Hutt of privilege.
And worse, he is that most unforgivable of all things to the British: a bully.
That is, except when he is among bullies; then he suddenly transforms into a snivelling sidekick
instead.
There are unspoken rules to this stuff  the Queensberry rules of basic decency  and he breaks
them all. He punches downwards  which a gentleman should, would, could never do  and every
blow he aims is below the belt. He particularly likes to kick the vulnerable or voiceless  and he
kicks them when they are down.
So the fact that a significant minority  perhaps a third  of Americans look at what he does, listen
to what he says, and then think 'Yeah, he seems like my kind of guy' is a matter of some confusion
and no little distress to British people, given that:
 Americans are supposed to be nicer than us, and mostly are.
 You don't need a particularly keen eye for detail to spot a few flaws in the man.
This last point is what especially confuses and dismays British people, and many other people too;
his faults seem pretty bloody hard to miss.
After all, it's impossible to read a single tweet, or hear him speak a sentence or two, without staring
deep into the abyss. He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a
Shakespeare of shit. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on ad infinitum.
God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But
rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid.
He makes Nixon look trustworthy and George W look smart.
In fact, if Frankenstein decided to make a monster assembled entirely from human flaws  he would
make a Trump.
And a remorseful Doctor Frankenstein would clutch out big clumpfuls of hair and scream in
anguish:
'My God... what... have... I... created?
If being a twat was a TV show, Trump would be the boxed set.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 30, 2019, 06:39:47 PM
Vox.com
A new government study shows how Trump's tariffs have backfired
 Zeeshan Aleem
4 hrs ago

President Donald Trump has promised throughout his presidency to revive American manufacturing by slapping punishing tariffs on foreign competition.

But a new study from the US Federal Reserve suggests that his efforts have backfired  and that the manufacturing sector is worse off than it was before the president began his protectionist trade policy.

Economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, who describe their study as as the first comprehensive estimates of the effect of recent tariffs on the US manufacturing sector, argue that the data shows that any benefits from protection from foreign competition have been more than canceled out by retaliatory tariffs from trading partners and an increase in the rise the need for US manufacturers to source components abroad.

As a result, US manufacturing has seen job losses and higher prices for consumers.

We find the impact from the traditional import protection channel is completely offset in the short-run by reduced competitiveness from retaliation and higher costs in downstream industries, the authors say.

The findings affirm predictions from trade economists across the political spectrum who have warned that Trumps tariffs were more likely to damage the US economy than help it  particularly in a globalized economy, where any major departure from free trade norms comes with an array of costs.

The findings also directly contradict what Trump says the effects of the tariffs have been. Trump has argued that the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money and has claimed Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs.

The study finds the tariffs he has imposed on things like steel, aluminum, and Chinese goods have not done this at all. Given Trumps adversarial relationship with the Federal Reserve, though, it seems unlikely the president will be swayed by the work of his experts, meaning the study probably will not alter his calculus on trade policy.

Tariffs punish foreign competition  but also hurt the US
The new Federal Reserve study compared how manufacturing industries benefited from tariffs (border taxes on imports) to how much of a hit they took from a rise in input cost (the cost US manufacturers pay for foreign-made components and materials) and retaliatory tariffs.

An example of a more expensive input cost for a US manufacturer would be a steel part for an American-made car sourced from China that has been made more expensive by tariffs on steel.

This dynamic cuts the other way as well: China is one of the many countries that have slapped tariffs on US products in retaliation for American tariffs on foreign products. That tit-for-tat process  which can escalate continuously  is the central dynamic of a trade war.

The new study found that the industries that were hardest hit and made less competitive by retaliatory tariffs include automakers and producers of iron and steel; aluminum sheet; leather goods; and magnetic and optical media.

The study also found that producers of aluminum sheets, steel products, transportation equipment, boilers, and household appliances were among those industries whose consumer prices went up the most after tariffs went into effect.

Higher consumer prices make products less competitive on the market. So if Trumps aim with a tariff is to give US products an advantage, that aim is undermined by manufacturers having to raise prices because it costs more to make what they sell.

Theres also evidence that other sectors, like the agriculture industry, are suffering due to retaliatory tariffs from the USs trading partners. Trading partners will often deliberately target US exports that they know are produced by politically powerful economic players in order to maximize domestic political pressure on the government. For instance, some US agricultural goods  particularly those made in states Trump will rely on in 2020  have really taken a serious hit, as Voxs Emily Stewart explained in an analysis of tariff blowback last year:

China, Mexico, and Canada have responded to the USs measures with taxes on American soybeans, dairy, pork, apples, and potatoes, among other products. Prices for soybeans have dropped to a 10-year low, and soybean exporters rushed to get their product out of the country earlier this year ahead of the impending trade war.

Trumps trade tactics, effectively, have necessitated a $12 billion farmer bailout.

The authors of the new study note that the long-term effects of the tariffs are not yet known. But, as of now, the evidence indicates that the tariffs have not served the manufacturing sector the way Trump has promised.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/a-new-government-study-shows-how-trumps-tariffs-have-backfired/ar-BBYrsA7?ocid=spartandhp

It shouldn't come as a surprise. The tariffs are paid by the importer, not the exporter. When you bring something in, you get taxed. So the money Trump collects should be American money, not Chinese. Congratulations to giving people a tax increase.

The craziest of all things is the bailout of the farmers. If the Chinese didn't buy, Trump wanted the US government to buy the products and give them away abroad (to poorer countries), putting the farmers on welfare.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Gnurglan on January  1, 2020, 12:08:41 PM
It shouldn't come as a surprise. The tariffs are paid by the importer, not the exporter. When you bring something in, you get taxed. So the money Trump collects should be American money, not Chinese. Congratulations to giving people a tax increase.

The craziest of all things is the bailout of the farmers. If the Chinese didn't buy, Trump wanted the US government to buy the products and give them away abroad (to poorer countries), putting the farmers on welfare.

Farmers ARE on welfare. And the myth of the small farmer prevails. The big beneficiaries of Trumps rescue package are multinationals.

And regular farm welfare is bad enough.  Corn subsidies are as obese as the kids being fed high fructose corn syrup.


Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Stop me if you've heard this before, but we live in what I call the Age of Culpability.

Sooner or later, everything will be known by anyone who cares to find out.

Just watched Frontrunner about Gary Hart, President of the USA in 1988 if not for his propensity for poon.

In it, 'Ben Bradlee' quotes LBJ, who upon succeeding JFK, gathered all the biggies of the US press corps and told them that they would be seeing a lot of ladies going in and out of his hotel room and he expected them to provide him the same courtesies that they extended to 'Jack."
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The thing with the tariffs is that every man and his dog knew what was going to happen. John Oliver did a piece on it more than a year ago and pointed out what's wrong with tariffs and that they won't help the US, but make it more difficult for most of the people. He also pointed out that certain industries like steel or aluminium makers will profit but a lot more like industries that are dependent on steel or aluminium as a raw product would suffer.

The problem is Trump has no clue and neither do his followers.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:57:57 PM
The problem is Trump has no clue and neither do his followers.

"Trade wars are easy to win."
« Reply #59865 on: Yesterday at 04:42:06 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:57:57 PM
The thing with the tariffs is that every man and his dog knew what was going to happen. John Oliver did a piece on it more than a year ago and pointed out what's wrong with tariffs and that they won't help the US, but make it more difficult for most of the people. He also pointed out that certain industries like steel or aluminium makers will profit but a lot more like industries that are dependent on steel or aluminium as a raw product would suffer.

The problem is Trump has no clue and neither do his followers.

People don't care and don't notice until/unless it affects them directly.  For example, there are plenty of farmers out there who know what is happening and aren't happy about it at all.  Problem is a fair few are also Trump supporters and would probably rather be burnt at the stake then abandon him.

For the Democrats to have a chance they need to push Trump's hypocrisy - the "billionaire" who has been bankrupted six times; the "playboy" who has to pay for sex and harasses young women; the "patriot" who pleaded bone spurs; the man pictured with some of the dodgiest and more despicable humans of the past generation who claims not to know any of them all that well; the immigrant hater who employs illegals at his resorts.

Yes this has been brought up before but it was never pursued very aggressively; and yes we dealing with a presidential record now so that should take precedent over Trump's history.  But voters need to be reminded about this sort of stuff, and it's an important stick to beat Trump with.  It becomes the platform to  attack his record as president.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:42:06 PM
the immigrant hater (who married 2 barely conversant Eastern European models, dangling citizenship) who employs illegals at his resorts.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:42:06 PM
People don't care and don't notice until/unless it affects them directly.  For example, there are plenty of farmers out there who know what is happening and aren't happy about it at all.  Problem is a fair few are also Trump supporters and would probably rather be burnt at the stake then abandon him.

For the Democrats to have a chance they need to push Trump's hypocrisy - the "billionaire" who has been bankrupted six times; the "playboy" who has to pay for sex and harasses young women; the "patriot" who pleaded bone spurs; the man pictured with some of the dodgiest and more despicable humans of the past generation who claims not to know any of them all that well; the immigrant hater who employs illegals at his resorts.

Yes this has been brought up before but it was never pursued very aggressively; and yes we dealing with a presidential record now so that should take precedent over Trump's history.  But voters need to be reminded about this sort of stuff, and it's an important stick to beat Trump with.  It becomes the platform to  attack his record as president.

Agreed, good post (as always). I was watching Brewsters Millions a while back with the kids, and his method of blowing money in a political race was genius - got me thinking that I'd do exactly the same, just swamp the country with billboards and TV ads that in a very brief, matter of fact way point out these hypocrisies and lies.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:36:49 PM
Agreed, good post (as always). I was watching Brewsters Millions a while back with the kids, and his method of blowing money in a political race was genius - got me thinking that I'd do exactly the same, just swamp the country with billboards and TV ads that in a very brief, matter of fact way point out these hypocrisies and lies.

Bloomberg has the money and the organisation to hopefully produce some effective attack ads as the election draws nearer.  Other than Stop & Frisk, he has few skeletons.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Washington Post
Opinions | Sorry, Trump. Most Americans dont like you.
 Jennifer Rubin
6 hrs ago

It is easy to overstate the support President Trump has for his policies and conspiracy theories. His approval remains in the low-40s, but the percentage of Americans who buy into his positions and assertions is remarkably small. Trump and Fox News have their true believers, but beyond that minority of the population, the large majority of Americans understand he often spews nonsense or out-and-out lies. And, to boot, they really do not like him.

The latest Economist/YouGov national poll is instructive. When it comes to Russia, despite Trumps bromance with President Vladimir Putin, only 14 percent consider Russia to be an ally or friendly; 32 percent say it is unfriendly, in addition to 34 percent who consider it an enemy.
Trump may be confused about who interfered in the 2016 election, but the public is not. By a 50 percent-to-28 percent margin, Americans say Russia interfered in our election. Unlike Trump, who is convinced Ukraine meddled in our election, only 21 percent of Americans think so.

As for climate change, Trump does not have much support for his insistence it is a hoax. In the last 10 years, some think climate change has affected the world a great deal (42 percent) or at least some; only 18 percent say not at all. By a 51 percent-to-28 percent margin, Americans think we have not done enough to combat climate change. In the next 10 years, 66 percent of Americans think climate change will affect the world a great deal or some.

Trumps approval (40 percent vs. 52 percent) remains underwater, as does his reelection number against an unnamed Democrat (40 percent vs. 50 percent). His personal ratings are horrendous. (A remarkable 51 percent do not even want him to run for reelection.) Only 31 percent like him as a person (and 18 percent say they like him a lot) or say he is honest and trustworthy. Fifty-four percent say he does not have the temperament to be president. Only 19 percent say he is steady, while 60 percent say he is arrogant, and a strong plurality (44 percent) say he is a racist. Less than a quarter of Americans think he cares about people like him.

While the country remains evenly divided over removing Trump from office, there is a strong majority in favor of calling additional witnesses in the Senate (52 percent to 21 percent), and roughly a third think there will be a fair trial in the Senate.

In sum, depending upon precisely what question is asked, the percentage of cultists who support Trump whatever he says or does is generally less than 30 percent. Another 10 percent to 15 percent may occasionally take his side on positions or policies, but a remarkably large percentage of Americans do not think he is fit and want him gone.

Why, then, do the election polls, especially state polls, show a hypothetical general election to be rather tight? First, we should all keep in mind that the electoral college and the people in key swing states are generally less antagonistic toward Trump than the country as a whole.

Second, Trump has already begun, and will continue, to demonize Democratic politicians as unpatriotic, crazy, socialist and a danger to his bases way of life. He won in 2016 by making Hillary Clinton even more unlikable than he; he will try to do the same with whomever the Democrats choose to nominate in 2020. Third, unless and until a Democratic presidential nominee convinces voters he or she cares about them and is in sync with their values and basic political predilections, there will be a segment of soft independent and Republican voters who shy away from the Democrats.

The bottom line: Trump cannot win a majority of Americans respect and affection; he can only try to frighten them about their alternative. Thats why you can expect a vicious, anti-factual campaign that likely will make 2016 look like a picnic.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/opinions-sorry-trump-most-americans-dont-like-you/ar-BBYy2ie?ocid=spartanntp
« Reply #59870 on: Today at 12:28:41 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:42:06 PM
For the Democrats to have a chance they need to push Trump's hypocrisy - the "billionaire" who has been bankrupted six times; the "playboy" who has to pay for sex and harasses young women; the "patriot" who pleaded bone spurs; the man pictured with some of the dodgiest and more despicable humans of the past generation who claims not to know any of them all that well; the immigrant hater who employs illegals at his resorts.

Yes this has been brought up before but it was never pursued very aggressively; and yes we dealing with a presidential record now so that should take precedent over Trump's history.  But voters need to be reminded about this sort of stuff, and it's an important stick to beat Trump with.  It becomes the platform to  attack his record as president.

Don't really see the point there. Whoever cares about that stuff already knows it and will not vote for Trump. Those who still support him either don't care or simply have never heard about it because they get their news from fox news or Breitbart. I think the Democrats should rather concentrate on getting their voters out to vote. Especially in the states they've neglected last time.

The daily show with Trevor Noah have put a video on YouTube with Obama's biggest "scandals" and it's shocking to see the hypocrisy by the likes of Fox News or how much of a hard on they have for Putin...
« Reply #59871 on: Today at 02:13:09 AM »
Could very well have finally engineered his was with Iran tonight
