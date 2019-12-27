Senator Elizabeth Warrens presidential campaign disclosed on Friday that shes facing a sharp drop in fund-raising ahead of a fourth-quarter deadline and is launching a last-minute appeal to supporters to close some of the gap.Warren has raised $17 million so far in the fourth quarter, the campaign told supporters in an e-mail Friday. Thats down from $24.6 million in the third quarter, a roughly 31 percent drop.If the numbers dont pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary, her campaign said in the e-mail, which asked for donations before Dec. 31.Warrens campaign acknowledged that announcing the fund-raising total ahead of the reporting deadline is unusual . Candidates often bombard their supporters with fund-raising e-mails toward the end of each quarter and often say they are running behind their goal  former vice president Joe Biden did just that on Thursday  but they rarely give specific figures and usually wait until after the quarter ends to announce their totals.In going public ahead of time, the Warren campaign signaled it was highly concerned about the drop-off. The email said the campaign was unlikely to match the 3rd quarter total and set a goal of $20 million in contributions by the end of the quarter. If met, that would be a 23 percent drop from the third quarter.Thats how much the campaign needs to keep our plans on track, the campaign said of the $20 million goal.Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $6 million in the first quarter. The fourth-quater drop coincides with a slip in the polls nationally as well as in the crucial early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.As she looks to regain the momentum that propelled her into the top tier of candidates earlier this year, Warren has changed her campaign trail strategy to take more questions from voters during events and deliver sharper criticism of some of her Democratic primary rivals, most notably over fund-raising tactics. During the Democratic debate in Los Angeles last week, Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg clashed after Warren accused him of trading access for campaign donations.Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States, she quipped, referencing a dinner for high-dollar Buttigieg donors that took place inside a wine cave in Californias wine country.Warren made an early pledge in her presidential campaign not to take part in expensive fund-raisers or accept support from PACs and Super PACs, relying instead on online fund-raising from individual supporters. She went further in October, swearing off contributions of more than $200 from executives for large corporations in the tech, banking, or private equity industries.Even at the height of her fund-raising success in the third quarter, she was edged out by Sanders, who raised $25.3 million in the July-through-September period. Biden raised $15.7 million during that period. Candidates must report their fund-raising totals for October through December to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31 .