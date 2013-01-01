« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1492 1493 1494 1495 1496 [1497]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2531812 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59840 on: Yesterday at 12:34:48 PM »
Hi Jambutty,

Thanks for the article.

Your link is broken. This should work:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/president-trumps-dream-is-to-become-americas-viktor-orbán/ar-BBYmJnS?ocid=spartanntp

(Because of a bug with this forum software in how it handles unusual character is URLs, your link does not work as it should. If you instead place your links inside of URL/hyperlink tags, they always will work as intended: [url]LINK ADDRESS[/url]).
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,903
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59841 on: Yesterday at 04:54:58 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:51:53 AM
Intelligencer
President Trumps Dream Is to Become Americas Viktor Orbán


Isn't that the bloke with the razors from the 70/80's
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59842 on: Yesterday at 05:44:46 PM »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59843 on: Yesterday at 08:50:00 PM »
The Boston Globe
Elizabeth Warren reports sharp decrease in fund-raising ahead of FEC deadline
 Christina Prignano
50 mins ago

Senator Elizabeth Warrens presidential campaign disclosed on Friday that shes facing a sharp drop in fund-raising ahead of a fourth-quarter deadline and is launching a last-minute appeal to supporters to close some of the gap.

Warren has raised $17 million so far in the fourth quarter, the campaign told supporters in an e-mail Friday. Thats down from $24.6 million in the third quarter, a roughly 31 percent drop.

If the numbers dont pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary, her campaign said in the e-mail, which asked for donations before Dec. 31.

Warrens campaign acknowledged that announcing the fund-raising total ahead of the reporting deadline is unusual . Candidates often bombard their supporters with fund-raising e-mails toward the end of each quarter and often say they are running behind their goal  former vice president Joe Biden did just that on Thursday  but they rarely give specific figures and usually wait until after the quarter ends to announce their totals.

In going public ahead of time, the Warren campaign signaled it was highly concerned about the drop-off. The email said the campaign was unlikely to match the 3rd quarter total and set a goal of $20 million in contributions by the end of the quarter. If met, that would be a 23 percent drop from the third quarter.

Thats how much the campaign needs to keep our plans on track, the campaign said of the $20 million goal.

Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $6 million in the first quarter. The fourth-quater drop coincides with a slip in the polls nationally as well as in the crucial early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

As she looks to regain the momentum that propelled her into the top tier of candidates earlier this year, Warren has changed her campaign trail strategy to take more questions from voters during events and deliver sharper criticism of some of her Democratic primary rivals, most notably over fund-raising tactics. During the Democratic debate in Los Angeles last week, Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg clashed after Warren accused him of trading access for campaign donations.

Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States, she quipped, referencing a dinner for high-dollar Buttigieg donors that took place inside a wine cave in Californias wine country.

Warren made an early pledge in her presidential campaign not to take part in expensive fund-raisers or accept support from PACs and Super PACs, relying instead on online fund-raising from individual supporters. She went further in October, swearing off contributions of more than $200 from executives for large corporations in the tech, banking, or private equity industries.

Even at the height of her fund-raising success in the third quarter, she was edged out by Sanders, who raised $25.3 million in the July-through-September period. Biden raised $15.7 million during that period. Candidates must report their fund-raising totals for October through December to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31 .

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/elizabeth-warren-reports-sharp-decrease-in-fund-raising-ahead-of-fec-deadline/ar-BBYoJZq
Logged
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

― Ronald Wright, A Short History of Progress

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59844 on: Today at 11:05:28 AM »
Louisville Courier-Journal
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's coordination with White House on impeachment
 Ben Tobin, Louisville Courier Journal
1 day ago

A Republican senator said she was uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's approach to U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, told an Anchorage-based television station Tuesday evening that she was "disturbed" upon hearing McConnell say he would be "in total coordination with the White House counsel" on the impeachment matter.

To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense," Murkowski said, "and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment  abuse of power and obstruction of Congress  on Dec. 18.

McConnell is currently embroiled in a fight with Congressional Democratic leadership, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not send over the articles to the Senate until procedures are established.

Though wary of McConnell's comments, Murkowski was also critical of the House for hurrying along the impeachment process.

Speaker Pelosi was very clear, very direct that her goal was to get this done before Christmas, Murkowski said.

Murkowski was first appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2002 by her father, Frank Murkowski, who resigned his seat to become the governor of Alaska. She won a full term in 2004 and has twice been reelected since. She will be up for reelection again in 2022.

During her interview, Murkowski, who is one of a few Republican swing votes in the Senate, said she hasn't decided on how to vote in Trump's impeachment trial.

"If it means that I am viewed as one who looks openly and critically at every issue in front of me rather than acting as a rubber stamp for my party or my president, Im totally good with that, Murkowski said.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republican-senator-disturbed-by-mcconnells-coordination-with-white-house-on-impeachment/ar-BBYm9e8
Logged
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

― Ronald Wright, A Short History of Progress

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59845 on: Today at 11:07:44 AM »
Murkowski, Collins, Romney?

Any other real patriots in the Repugs?
Logged
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

― Ronald Wright, A Short History of Progress

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,794
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59846 on: Today at 11:30:53 AM »
Do Murkowski and Collins actually do anything useful, or do they just pretend to be the human face of the GOP and then fall in behind Agent Orange?
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,303
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59847 on: Today at 02:00:37 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:30:53 AM
Do Murkowski and Collins actually do anything useful, or do they just pretend to be the human face of the GOP and then fall in behind Agent Orange?
Like all elected officials, they represent the views of their constituents and try not to do anything that will get them voted out of office.

Hopefully, in extreme circumstances, they do what's best for the country and/or the world.
Logged
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

― Ronald Wright, A Short History of Progress
Pages: 1 ... 1492 1493 1494 1495 1496 [1497]   Go Up
« previous next »
 