« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1491 1492 1493 1494 1495 [1496]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick  (Read 2525732 times)

Online Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59800 on: Today at 11:07:00 AM »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:57:58 AM
Mediaite
Trump Attacks Windmills in Speech to Conservative Group: I Never Understood Wind
 Connor Mannion
5 hrs ago

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-attacks-windmills-in-speech-to-conservative-group-i-never-understood-wind/ar-BBYfIpV

It beggars belief and denigrates the US to imagine how so many people can support this gobshite.
That article really should have been titled Trump Tilting at Windmills. Though, maybe too obvious or has been done to death (I seem to recall that Trump repeatedly uses 'windmills' instead of 'wind turbines').

Yes, Trump is the gobshite league champion, and he wins every year. Winner.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,834
  • The only club that matters
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59801 on: Today at 11:11:32 AM »
Oh he understands wind all right.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,441
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59802 on: Today at 01:11:47 PM »
Hes studied it better than anyone dontcha know.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59803 on: Today at 01:22:22 PM »
Old man shouts at turbine.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,441
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59804 on: Today at 01:52:44 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:22:22 PM
Old man shouts at turbine.

It's a windmill!!

Because this = this!!

=
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • I dream of John Barnes
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59805 on: Today at 02:37:46 PM »
If it's not wind it's fake blew(s).
Logged
I like your garden gnome, Mrs Beardsley.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,624
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
« Reply #59806 on: Today at 05:01:01 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:57:58 AM

President Donald Trump went off on a longtime subject of his ire, windmills,
That's some incoherent, incomprehensible, inaccurate ramble that.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows
Pages: 1 ... 1491 1492 1493 1494 1495 [1496]   Go Up
« previous next »
 